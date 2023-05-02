Princess Charlotte’s eighth birthday photo was released, it was taken by her mother

Today is Princess Charlotte’s eighth birthday. Her mother, the Princess of Wales, did a photoshoot with Charlotte in the past week in Windsor, and this photo was released on Monday. It made the cover of most of the British papers and tabloids, so I think Kate released it to the press early. Unlike Louis’s birthday pics this year, Kate didn’t hire an outside photographer, she snapped this one herself. Curious.
Anyway, Charlotte is perfectly cute. I appreciate the fact that this photo isn’t filtered to hell and back – one of the birthday photos in years past was filtered, and it was such an odd thing to do to a kid’s pic. Please don’t argue in the comments about who Charlotte takes after, for the love of God. We’ll see Charlotte at her grandfather’s coronation on Saturday, although she does not have a formal role as a page, she is expected to be front-and-center with her parents.
Meanwhile, there was a sighting of Kate, Charlotte and Charlotte’s friends over the weekend – Kate apparently took a gaggle of little girls to the Saturday performance of Cinderella at the Royal Opera House in London. It was performed by the Royal Ballet and National Ballet of Canada.
Photos courtesy of the Princess of Wales/Kensington Palace, Backgrid, Avalon Red and Cover Images.
-
-
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, at the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022 as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee celebrations.,Image: 697028368, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: James Veysey / Avalon
-
-
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – AUGUST 02: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England.,Image: 711466411, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
Prince George and Princess Charlotte
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Gun Carriage Procession, Wellington Roundabout, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724224506, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Princess Charlotte of Wales arrives at Windsor Castle for The Committal Service For Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 724270272, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Leon Neal / Avalon
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis leave St George’s Chapel after the Easter Sunday Service at Windsor.,Image: 768360876, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: David Dyson / Avalon
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Members Of The Royal Family Attend ‘Together At Christmas’ Carol Service At Westminster Abbey in London.
Pictured: William, Prince of Wales and Princess Charlotte
BACKGRID USA 15 DECEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Royals head to Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine, Princess Of Wales, Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte
Where: Windsor, Berkshire, United Kingdom
When: 09 Apr 2023
Credit: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Royals head to Easter Mattins Service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales, Princess Charlotte
Where: Windsor, Berkshire, United Kingdom
When: 09 Apr 2023
Credit: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
Happy birthday!
The resemblance to William is strong in that photo.
Haha! I scrolled away to avoid writing that! 🤣
It really is, however she looks really cute in spite of that.
Down to her smile.
Wow, the Windsor genes are now taking over.
Aww she is such a cutie. Hoping she had a fun birthday.
Cute picture, its perfectly fine. I do think its interesting that Kate took this one but not Louis’. Why not have a photographer come in April and do a big family shoot – get pics for Louis, Charlotte, and anniversary, rather than relying on pics from last fall (late summer?) for their anniversary pics? It just seems kind of weird to me.
But at any rate, Charlotte looks cute here. Hope she had a nice outing at the ballet and enjoys her day.
Kate’s still leaning heavily into the ballet theme. Wonder if Charles will finally give her Diana’s former ballet patronage, which Kate has been panting after since Meghan was given the Royal Theatre.
@Becks, because that makes complete sense, and we’re talking about W&K here
This is the second time she’s signed off as The Princess which is very odd. No one is simply the princess in that family. They all know about their titles so this looks like an attempt to position herself above the other princesses.
Like I said below, a lot of the previous bday IG pics were from “The Duchess” so the princess seems along those lines….
BUT it still strikes me as weird, especially in this context. The photo is of Princess Charlotte, so the IG should at least specify “The princess of wales” or something. It seems like she is trying to put herself above Charlotte, which is….not a good sign.
And no, no one is going to assume that charlotte took the photo LOL, its not a selfie, but it still strikes me as kate trying to insert herself as a blood princess when she is not.
Technically Anne would be The Princess as well.
It’s just very weird. I also think she didn’t always put The Duchess on her photos. It used to be Duchess of Cambridge but in the last year before the title change it does say The Duchess.
Kate thinks very highly of herself with this nonsense. It’s why I have zero pity for Camilla pulling rank. That’s the family they both married into.
It’s posted by “the prince and princess of wales” so it’s obvious “the princess” is referring to the second one. Paul Burrel would refer to Diana as “the princess” so maybe they’re copying him.
Carole would go into shops with Kate and refer to her as “the duchess” so maybe she does their social media accounts.
The only reason Kate didn’t do the photo portrait of Louis was that she wanted to be in it to show he doesn’t hate her.
She’s really cute and I love the big smile. The dress is adorable. But the photo itself is a weird choice? I’m not a fan of overly posed photos but she’s mid-movement and because it’s cropped (I think?), it looks slightly off.
Yes, the arms akimbo is not a good pose, and that’s the photographer’s fault. She’s a very cute little girl. I hope she and her friends enjoyed their outing to the ballet.
@brassyrebel, yes lovely little girl and I hope she enjoyed her birthday treat, but, the thing that annoyed the hell out of me was that once again Khate did a Diana and took Charlotte onto the stage to meet the dancers, what about the rest of the little girls, left by themselves whilst this happened! Did they not deserve to do the same?
Her hair also is not combed. I notice how georges hair is attended to for photographs. It’s a cute picture but maybe a more formal one could have been paired up with it
If you watch the clip on TikTok, ALL the little girls are on stage. Holding light up wands & dancing around in confetti. It’s adorable
She used a filter or Charlotte’s face isn’t in focus, or both. Kate is not a great photographer, but she gets all the royalties this way, right?
Don’t believe it’s a filter. This is typical of Kate’s photos – the depth of field is extremely narrow. Shallow depth of field can result in a blurred background, which Kate obviously likes, but hers is always too shallow (see also the pictures she did of Cammy for the magazine). Charlotte is a child and her hands aren’t that far in front of her, but look how out of focus they are. It looks very odd. I suspect she’s using something like auto eye focus so eyes in her pictures are in focus, as they should be, but anything outside that narrow plane is blurry, and it seems like she doesn’t know how to do it differently. (The pose and cropping are another matter.)
Compare this with the picture of Louis in the wheelbarrow by Pilkington, much better. The fore and back ground are slightly blurred, but pretty much all of Louis, and the section of the wheelbarrow he’s in, are in focus.
Charlotte is an adorable little girl and Kate has captured her mood and personality, which is lovely, but as far as ability, Kate is nothing special.
Now you know that kkkhate is an EXPERT photographer! LMAO
i absolutely don’t understand why every media outlet has to praise Kate for taking her own photo. we all take our own photos nowadays, when it’s not a super formal occasion. it’s not like she invented penicillin, argh.
Kate has been infantilized in a way that no other royal has been, even the actual children. The woman doesn’t work like the other royals and she’s very bad at a lot of the royal work when she does bother to show up.
The photo I’d dreadful. Amateurish and what’s with the strange cropping? The camera can take action shots is all I got. And Kate can’t take photographs. Emperors New Clothes
They are desparate to find something to praise her for/build her up with.
Because she’s the heirs wife and future queen they wanted her to be the new Diana to sell papers for them. So they’re always trying to hype her up. But she barely does anything so there isn’t anything to praise her for except her hair and clothes.
Her hair used to be super shiny due to 3 hr keratin treatments. It’s a shame she stopped having them because her swishy shiny hair was the only exceptional thing about her. People who met her in real life used to go on about how beautiful she was, but she’s not photogenic and it’s never showed in photos, so her hair was all her public image had going for it.
Probably people who know her in real life think there’s more to her, but she’s never given the press or public anything more to work with.
It’s an okay picture because the subject is cute. Whatever is going on with her hands is distracting though. And I’m sure there will be no nasty headlines about “overshadowing” the con, like there will be if Meghan dares to release any photos of Archie, even if she waits until after the con. Did Kate need to take a picture to remind everyone that she was a photographer since PH got praised for his photography?
Kate takes pictures she is not on the league of professional photographer. Snowdon and Testino were professional.
Maybe her mom just really liked this candid photo?
I thought that too @Sara. It’s probably her mum’s favourite snap from a selection she took. Charlotte is cute & I hope she enjoys her birthday. Not much else to say about it really.
It’s like when people show you phone pics of their kids or dogs, you make the expected comments, throw in a couple of ooohs & ahhhs, say how adorable they are and move on. Most of us have been there, on both ends of that particular social convention. That’s my response and level of interest in this pic.
Perhaps, Charlotte selected her own photo. I’m certain she will be doing that any year now because she seems very confident. I like the sweet little dress and the refreshing simplicity. Anyway … attending the ballet with friends sounds like fun and I hope her birthday is very happy.
Kate probably regrets locking herself into a deal with the press that she would provide photos of her children every year. It would have better for her and the children if she had agreed to milestone birthdays only. Now it just seems like the children are seen too much.
Yeah it’s a little odd. She’s a cute kid, so no one is going to be upset exactly but this isn’t the type of thing that deserves to be on the front pages of newspapers. Her birth yes, graduation from university sure, but with everything going on in that country I can’t believe that an 8-year-old’s birthday picture regardless of who her parents and grandparents are is justified.
@Amy Bee does Kate have an actual deal with the press about birthday pics? I thought they were just trying to remain current with the instagram posts.
It’s part of the not-so-invisible contract.
When the kids were born and for the first few years of their lives. W&K were super aggressive about protecting their privacy. We got the bday pics, but they were more popular because those were basically the only times we saw the kids. the press was getting MAD – in part bc W&K weren’t offering themselves up either, they were hiding in Norfolk for most of the year. And W&K were starting to get criticized more and more in the press. this was the time of headlines like duchess dolittle, “throne idle,” and the very excruciating comments about their India/Bhutan tour (including from the likes of Emily Andrews and Camilla Tominey.)
they started offering the kids up more and the criticism basically stopped.
But now the kids aren’t enough anymore because we see them so relatively often (so it seems), that the birthday pics aren’t the attention getters they used to be – combined with the fact that the kids are just older. Seeing Charlotte at Easter and seeing her a month later – she looks the same, which is fine. She’s 8. If we see George at the Trooping and then again for his bday, there will be about 6 weeks difference and at 10, that’s not really going to mean anything.
So the overexposure of their children combined with their getting older is making their pictures less click-worthy, and that’s a problem for W&K.
Charlottes really cute. Idk if Kate regrets it but it must be so weird as a kid. I’m the kind of person that hates attention. My mom threw me a surprise birthday party once, and while it was sweet, I was mortified. The idea of having my picture on all the newspapers every year for my birthday makes me want to hyperventilate. That said, I’d like to think the kids are used to it. Like since it’s always been that way, they don’t know another way. Not saying that’s a good thing but that they aren’t cringing every year as they get older.
Very natural but a close-up is unusual. Louis had several different pictures
It’s nice to see her smile, she’s a cutie
Some people are overthinking this. I don’t think there’s any major reason Kate released a photo she took of Charlotte vs a photo someone else took of Louis. It’s probably as simple as: “I like this one.” There’s not much to discuss here. Cute kid, cute photo.
Louis did get more pictures and one with kate.
I think people are obsessed with reading every little thing as a sign of some larger thing. Sometimes a photo is just a photo. I don’t think Louis’s photos with Kate mean he’s her favorite or whatever people want to think. I think the waleses put a lot less thought into the photos they release than the thought people give to those photos. Everything they do is half-assed. Personally, I much prefer criticizing the waleses for their misogyny and racism and general laziness. I’m surprised how much people care about/want to micro-analyze their anodyne birthday portraits of the kids.
W&K think about EVERYTHING related to how they use their kids for PR. The fact that they used last summer’s photo shoot for three different releases? That was noted, the press noted it, and surprise – now we have Kate releasing a recent pic of CC. None of this is without extreme calculation.
Nothing Kate does when it relates to the press is casual, especially relating to her kids.
Just as the sign off as The Princess isn’t a mistake.
It’s just about everyone having different viewpoints @Naomi, whether right or wrong. Our varying views will always be expressed regardless. On the issue of b’day and Mother’s Day shots this year, I think that Kate was in photos with Louis because she wants to be seen as having a good relationship with her younger son, after the embarrassment of failing to anticipate or manage his public temper tantrum against her at the Jubbly last year. 😉
Charlotte seems a sweet and self-possessed young lady. Her two adult front teeth are in. Kids at this stage of life develop so fast and these lovely moments are fleeting. Despite the overdone pressures of public scrutiny in the outdated royal firm, and the prospect of having to deal (as they mature) with their lame parents and abusive media, at least the Wales Cambinos are enjoying a privileged lifestyle. It’s nice to see them happy in private photos.
She has middleton features.
I think she has William’s facial features on a Middleton body type.
I like the choice of the pose… its a little girl being a little girl. Not overly posed, she’s relaxed, having fun.
I suspect Louis is hard to photograph, which may require someone other than his parents to get a decent snap… my kids went through that phase where all they did was made a strange face or cover up with their hands. Its little kid stuff, and I imagine even more intense for Louis because of the amount of cameras in his life.
Charlotte definetly has the most Windsor look of the tree kids. She is lovely I am sure, but just the selection of picturesa gives me anxiety,
This typoe of childhood is such a throwback, it is like Charlotte is living in a time machine. Mother dressing up, church going, brothers dressing in shorts and now…grandpa getting a crown?
I would like the children not to have mostly Windsor features. I see Spencer and middleton features. A variety of looks in that family would be great. Will did not age well.
I firmly believe that ones inner life as an impact on their “look”. If William wasn’t so incandescent with rage all the time, he’d probably not be as homely.
William aged the same way as other Windsor males like his uncle Edward. His looking like his mother has ended a few years ago. Wills teeth clenching does not help matters
The Wails do make adorable children. She looks really cute.
A positive thing is Kate allowed Charlotte to bring het friends. George should be allowed to bring his friends to sporting events and be more casual than sitting with his parents wearing a suit
There are no pictures of Charlotte’s birthday party at the ballet. If George were to bring friends to a football game, the press would have to be told not to take pictures, because the privacy of the other children should be respected. I think George should get a party at a game, though. Hope he does. Lovely and endearing picture of Charlotte for her birthday.
Someone filmed a bit of it which is how it ended up on IG. That is going to happen more and more as the kids get older because they won’t be in controlled situation as much.
Kate signed the picture off as The Princess lol, usually she just does a C.
Omfg stop it!!! Full body cringe.
I *think* they used to say “The Duchess” before when she took the pictures, so now the princess kind of makes sense, but it stood out to me too. I saw headlines (from RRs who know better) saying things like Princess Catherine takes the picture…..which is incorrect.
It’s very pretentious. But yes let’s pretend that kate is the commoner that is relatable to everyone.
Charlotte should have been a page. Maybe there should have been a category for female family members like coronation attendants.
Beautiful child, stay happy and healthy Charlotte.
Looks like William with the Queens eyes.
I don’t see a resemblance to the queen never did. Charlotte looks like herself.
IKR? Compare pictures at the same age and there’s no resemblance to the queen. Maybe a little of Sarah Chatto.
Sarah has different facial features the Armstrong Jones genes seem stronger in her and her brother David than the Windsor genes.
I see no QEII in her, Lady Louise is QEI’s twin. In CC I still see Pip and Carol(E). Which is not surprising. Half of Kate’s face looks like her sister, the other half looks like her mum.
Charlotte is unique and blessed with a variety of genes. She looks like herself though.
Exactly. What Mum used to say when certain relatives tried to claim a child’s features. We’re all unique. Cute little girl. Terrible photograph.
I can’t even imagine being an 8 year old and your photo is on the front page of a national newspaper because it is your birthday. The whole things is so ridiculous (she is a cutie though).
Charlotte looks cute, but it’s not a good photograph. It’s the “caught you smiling at the backyard Bar-b-que” photo, what with the wind blowing her hair and her hands in motion. It’s not a “release the kraken royal birthday photo.”
It makes me wonder if the kids won’t pose for Kate. She had to bring in another photographer to get a photo of Louis, and she had to be in the photo to wrangle him. Then this photo of Charlotte, catching her off guard, was the best one they had to release?
Glad I am not the only one, I see no resemblance to the queen nor willy, cute kid though. Happy birthday kiddo.
Cover her hair with your hand and look at her again.
Except for the hair, eyes, face shape, nose and mouth, she looks like the Queen!
I don’t comment on the kids in photos. It’s a fine picture. Is releasing photos of royal children common practice elsewhere, say on the continent?
I’ve seen lots of pictures of the Swedish royal kids.
This is cute and I love the missing tooth. It’s just a natural kid picture with no fanciness.
I’ll be the terrible person and say that while usually I think Charlotte is adorable, this photo is not cute.
WORD
Not a bad person. Some pictures are good and the others….not.
I don’t think Charlotte or any of William’s kids are adorable, but that’s not an opinion people are allowed to express publicly…
Which, I get. But it does feel hypocritical that people are allowed to lie and say these children are attractive but the opposing opinion is forbidden. There shouldn’t be comments on a child’s looks either way, IMO.
Nice picture of Charlotte, this is just honoring the invisible contract. The picture the BM really want is that of Archie. That’s the money picture. Cue the BM meltdown if there is a birthday picture and it’s released to People or any other non Murdoch owned US media outlet.
There’s no guarantee when we will get to see a formal pic of Archie again. His parents were exceedingly kind to share a fun first birthday storytime video of Meg reading ‘Duck! Rabbit!’ to Archie, as part of bringing awareness to Save the Children fundraising efforts. The haters came out in force on the fundraiser’s Instagram site. That OTT vileness by derangers, along with the usual negative tabloid criticisms, resulted in the end of the public getting to see full-on pictures or videos of Archie.
Even the casual clips and pics of Lili & Archie in the H&M Netflix doc, are rather fleeting, non-detailed glimpses, for a reason. I’m sure H&M will rightly continue to protect their children from the rotten, grasping media stew. Any photos H&M do release, I believe, is largely to thank their supporters (and often accompanied with highlighting a needy charity).
Charlotte is cute.
I’m no photographer, but I feel like the photo would be better without the limbs being cut out.
Don’t shoot me peeps but I actually see a small resemblance between Charlotte and Lili. Something about the smile, and maybe the eyes? Both cute kiddos.
I don’t see too close of a resemblance between Charlotte and Lili Diana. But sure, they are cousins after all. There’s possibly a bit of similarity in the way their eyes are deep-set in their faces. However, Lili’s eyes are bright blue, and Charlotte’s eyes are seemingly hazel, or gray-blue. Their overall coloring and other facial features are completely different.
I hope these young girls will eventually have the chance in adulthood to know each other and to form a private friendship. Perhaps they may join forces to keep the media rats at bay, and fully away from harming either of them and their siblings. May Diana’s loving spirit always guard and watch over them. 💗🍀 Lili’s father is working hard right now to ensure this younger generation will be protected against the egregious media abuses that his generation have suffered!
this picture is confirmation that kate bleaches her kids hair and always has. her roots are super dark, and the length of her hair is highlighted blonde. it’s kind of sick in my opinion. also the way kate dresses her kids is awful, like she is not living in the modern world. the way william and kate act in general is strange. i remember on the carribean tour, william acted like he had never danced to music before. very odd behavior all around.
This I don’t agree with. It could very well be the sun.
She is William’s mini me.
Looks exactly like Wills..poor thing
Of course, Charlotte is gorgeous. However, this is a poorly composed photograph.
Guess Khate still wants the copyright royalties as a back up nest egg, in case of a bad separation/divorce settlement somewhere down the track…
I would love to see an estimate of how much income she has generated from licensing her pics of the children. And whether she paid tax on any of it.