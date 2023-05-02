Florence Pugh wore Valentino at the Met Gala: fug or striking?


Florence Pugh had a shaved head at last night’s Met Gala and wore a Valentino white gown featuring a poorly designed bodice with a dippy chiffon bow across the bust. She topped it off with a giant black feather crown. How does Valentino get it so wrong for Florence so often? Their fashion typically baffles me but they have great shoes and purses, I’ll give them that. Florence represents Valentino and she was there with designer Pierpaolo Piccioli.

The train was really cool though.

Embed from Getty Images

Speaking of dippy bows here’s Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz in Valentino. I’m sure they’re fine, but in so many photos he looks massively into her and she looks like she’s barely tolerating him. I love her jewelry it’s very on theme!

Stephanie Hsu was in a black sequin Valentino gown with a little lapel and tie in honor of Karl! It has pockets too. This is cute and her makeup is great too.

Viola Davis was in a fuchsia Valentino featuring a feather fan bust and a long train. This is very Vegas but it’s not bad.

Look at Pedro Pascal! I love that he’s there and I feel like he’s a fashion icon now basically. This isn’t the best but Pedro could wear anything.

Priyanka Chopra looked regal and I think she and Stephanie Hsu got the best of the Valentino gowns. People give Priyanka and Nick grief for their age difference but Nick knows how lucky he is.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

42 Responses to “Florence Pugh wore Valentino at the Met Gala: fug or striking?”

  1. fishface says:
    May 2, 2023 at 7:26 am

    She looks great….from the neck up.

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      May 2, 2023 at 8:11 am

      yes — love the shaved head and the headpiece! her hair was always so blah and the shaved head is actually gorgeous on her.

      but that dress — why do so manu designers do so many bad things to the bust line? so, so many atrocities in that area this gala. for goodness sake, learn how to flatter a woman’s figure. i guess this is what happens when we constantly elevate male designers without demanding much from them.

      Reply
    • FHMom says:
      May 2, 2023 at 8:24 am

      Totally agree. Her face and make up look beautiful. She consistently dresses wrong for her body type, and this is more of the same.

      Reply
      • SquiddusMaximus says:
        May 2, 2023 at 9:59 am

        I continue to love and worship her BECAUSE she continues wearing exactly what she wants for whatever reason — not just “for” her body type. Miss Flo knows what the comments say; she is aware and continues to NOT look exactly like every other skinny, lasered, filtered b*tch out there.

        She exudes a persona, unlike the other blonde Replicants (ahem, Peltz) — and that is something you can’t just dress for.

  2. fishface says:
    May 2, 2023 at 7:26 am

    Flo looks great….from the neck up.

    Reply
  3. Emmi says:
    May 2, 2023 at 7:32 am

    LOVE Pedro for this, he looks great and he seems like the best dude. He’s never phoning it in, that’s such an attractive quality. The Valentin red is so gorgeous.

    Love Florence’s hair, she can totally pull that off.

    Reply
  4. Bee says:
    May 2, 2023 at 7:34 am

    Florence’s dress suffered from the bodice being just a bit too nipped in. I get what they were going for, but a bit more coverage in the center bodice would have helped.

    Nicola was mugging hard for the cameras. Their looks went really well together and the matchy but not identical necklaces were a nice touch. I caught them talking to LaLa and they both seemed super stoked to be there. Posh needs to give Brooklyn some posing tips tho. But they were cute in person.

    Priyanka looked amazing! I had no idea there was an age gap. Did she sneak him out of Sunday School or something?

    Reply
  5. Meh says:
    May 2, 2023 at 7:38 am

    Pedro Pascal. It’s giving: I rushed across town at midnight because I had to see you right this minute and who cares about pants we won’t need them where we’re going, oh, hi, come on in let’s go there.

    Reply
    • FHMom says:
      May 2, 2023 at 8:25 am

      Yes! I thought Pedro doesn’t really need pants, does he?

      Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      May 2, 2023 at 8:58 am

      I love this and now you have me seriously chuckling just before I have to join a very serious work call. That’ll teach me to save CB for reading after work!

      Reply
    • LadyMTL says:
      May 2, 2023 at 8:59 am

      With legs like that he definitely could just wander around in shorts for the rest of his life (I would not complain!) I am also kind of obsessed with that coat but I’m not crazy about the slicked back hair tbh.

      Reply
    • SquiddusMaximus says:
      May 2, 2023 at 10:23 am

      Thank you for all of this. I promise, I will share!

      Reply
  6. tolly says:
    May 2, 2023 at 7:42 am

    You can guess the order that people arrived by the amount of grime and debris on the carpet. Didn’t they learn anything from the Oscars?

    Reply
  7. Kaye says:
    May 2, 2023 at 7:43 am

    Once again, Florence Pugh’s stylist failed her.

    Pedro Pascal can get it.

    Reply
  8. Belli says:
    May 2, 2023 at 7:47 am

    Flo looked uncomfortable to me, but I know I’d be terrified to move an inch with that bodice while also trying to balance a shuttlecock on my head, so she did great. Hair, jewelry, makeup all gorgeous and striking on her.

    Reply
    • Jenn says:
      May 2, 2023 at 8:09 am

      “shuttlecock” OH NO hahahahaha

      I love Florence’s whole look!, but it’s probably because I identify with being short, preferring short hair, and resorting to increasingly outlandish measures to give myself “height”

      Reply
      • Belli says:
        May 2, 2023 at 8:54 am

        lmao I do love the headpiece, it’s such a statement, but once I saw shuttlecock I couldn’t not see it!

  9. JanetDR says:
    May 2, 2023 at 7:49 am

    I have such a crush on Pedro 💗 that I couldn’t possibly write anything about the shorts! 🤣 Just looking at that smile- dreamy.

    Reply
  10. Jais says:
    May 2, 2023 at 8:08 am

    Pedro! Effing adorable. And Stephanie Hsu looks great. When I saw flo’s shaved head it seemed to fit her, like huh, why hasn’t it been shaved all this time. Maybe bc she slicks it off her face so much. This was the next logical progression.

    Reply
  11. Ginny says:
    May 2, 2023 at 8:14 am

    I’m sorry, but all I can think of when I look at Flo’s headdress is Yzma from The Emperor’s New Groove!

    Reply
  12. Tarte au Citron says:
    May 2, 2023 at 8:15 am

    Not sure if Flo has great taste tbh. I find there’s always something a bit off in the fit, cut, or overall styling. But hey, she’s young, she ‘ll figure it out 🙂

    Reply
  13. DeeSea says:
    May 2, 2023 at 8:54 am

    I’m surprised to find myself saying that Florence Pugh looks great… except for the 2 inverted spoon rests hovering precariously over her boobs.

    Reply
  14. Normades says:
    May 2, 2023 at 8:55 am

    Stephanie’s Karl look is my favorite out of all the Karl looks.

    Reply
    • mia girl says:
      May 2, 2023 at 10:22 am

      Totally agree! Stephanie Hsu slayed. Her styling is amazing.

      Pedro in red is fantastic. I adore that man.

      Reply
  15. one of the marys says:
    May 2, 2023 at 9:04 am

    Poor Florence. I wonder what her face was like the first time she saw herself in this 🤷‍♀️

    Reply
  16. mellie says:
    May 2, 2023 at 9:07 am

    Stephanie and Priyanka – beautiful dresses, love the design of both of these.

    Pedro – by the looks of those quads, you appear to enjoy hiking 🙂 Guess what? Me too!

    Reply
  17. Eating Popcorn says:
    May 2, 2023 at 9:30 am

    Viola for the win!

    Reply
  18. Lightpurple says:
    May 2, 2023 at 9:34 am

    Florence’s look would have been greatly improved if the bodice kept going straight up into a halter instead of stopping at what someone described above as 2 inverted spoon rests. That designer did her wrong. The bottom of the dress is fine. From the shoulders up, gorgeous.

    Reply
  19. AnneL says:
    May 2, 2023 at 9:35 am

    I think a shaved head can look beautiful and cool, but I don’t like it on Florence. I didn’t like her hair slicked back and short either. It just doesn’t suit her face IMO. Great actress but her red carpet style never hits the mark for me.

    Pedro’s outfit was kind of goofy but it’s Pedro and I love him. He’s just being himself, so I can’t hate it.

    I agree Pryanka looked regal! Stunning.

    Reply
  20. HeyKay says:
    May 2, 2023 at 9:51 am

    I like the head piece but it should have been shorter so you could get her face and the feathers in one photo.

    Mrs. Jonas, no to that dress.

    Reply
  21. Aly says:
    May 2, 2023 at 10:42 am

    Poor Miss Flo can serve nothing but shock value and that was what she was aiming for with this buzzcut but someone from her team or Valentino leaked it to tabloids. I bet she was super mad about it lol.

    I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – the only person from her team who has good understanding of what looks good on her is her MUA. He is the real miracle worker that’s saving the day for her.

    Reply
  22. ama1977 says:
    May 2, 2023 at 10:45 am

    I wish Christian Siriano would take Miss Flo in hand and design her something amazing that shows off all of her beautiful assets. She is an undeniably attractive woman, but her fashion is always tragic. I love her styling here, but the dress is awful.

    Brooklyn needs to stop looking like he’s going to lick her or take a bite, it’s gross. And she does look like she’s barely tolerating him.

    Stephanie Hsu’s whole look was amazing. The makeup really did it.

    I love Pedro and he looks like he’s having a blast, but the shorts are a no for me. The red is lovely though!

    Priyanka looks gorgeous, and Nick Jonas looks 12.

    Reply
  23. zinjazin says:
    May 2, 2023 at 11:41 am

    Poor Brooklyn. He is gaga over her, a girl like that will not be into that type of puppy love at all, sorry. She will probably find it off putting JMO.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment