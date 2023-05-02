Florence Pugh wore Valentino at the Met Gala: fug or striking?



Florence Pugh had a shaved head at last night’s Met Gala and wore a Valentino white gown featuring a poorly designed bodice with a dippy chiffon bow across the bust. She topped it off with a giant black feather crown. How does Valentino get it so wrong for Florence so often? Their fashion typically baffles me but they have great shoes and purses, I’ll give them that. Florence represents Valentino and she was there with designer Pierpaolo Piccioli.

The train was really cool though.

Speaking of dippy bows here’s Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz in Valentino. I’m sure they’re fine, but in so many photos he looks massively into her and she looks like she’s barely tolerating him. I love her jewelry it’s very on theme!

Stephanie Hsu was in a black sequin Valentino gown with a little lapel and tie in honor of Karl! It has pockets too. This is cute and her makeup is great too.

Viola Davis was in a fuchsia Valentino featuring a feather fan bust and a long train. This is very Vegas but it’s not bad.



Look at Pedro Pascal! I love that he’s there and I feel like he’s a fashion icon now basically. This isn’t the best but Pedro could wear anything.

Priyanka Chopra looked regal and I think she and Stephanie Hsu got the best of the Valentino gowns. People give Priyanka and Nick grief for their age difference but Nick knows how lucky he is.