Florence Pugh wore Valentino at the Met Gala: fug or striking?

Florence Pugh had a shaved head at last night’s Met Gala and wore a Valentino white gown featuring a poorly designed bodice with a dippy chiffon bow across the bust. She topped it off with a giant black feather crown. How does Valentino get it so wrong for Florence so often? Their fashion typically baffles me but they have great shoes and purses, I’ll give them that. Florence represents Valentino and she was there with designer Pierpaolo Piccioli.
The train was really cool though.
Speaking of dippy bows here’s Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz in Valentino. I’m sure they’re fine, but in so many photos he looks massively into her and she looks like she’s barely tolerating him. I love her jewelry it’s very on theme!
Stephanie Hsu was in a black sequin Valentino gown with a little lapel and tie in honor of Karl! It has pockets too. This is cute and her makeup is great too.
Viola Davis was in a fuchsia Valentino featuring a feather fan bust and a long train. This is very Vegas but it’s not bad.
Look at Pedro Pascal! I love that he’s there and I feel like he’s a fashion icon now basically. This isn’t the best but Pedro could wear anything.
Priyanka Chopra looked regal and I think she and Stephanie Hsu got the best of the Valentino gowns. People give Priyanka and Nick grief for their age difference but Nick knows how lucky he is.
She looks great….from the neck up.
yes — love the shaved head and the headpiece! her hair was always so blah and the shaved head is actually gorgeous on her.
but that dress — why do so manu designers do so many bad things to the bust line? so, so many atrocities in that area this gala. for goodness sake, learn how to flatter a woman’s figure. i guess this is what happens when we constantly elevate male designers without demanding much from them.
I agree! That bustling should be outlawed. It doesn’t look good on ANYONE
I just realized what it reminds me. Popsicle sticks!!
Totally agree. Her face and make up look beautiful. She consistently dresses wrong for her body type, and this is more of the same.
I continue to love and worship her BECAUSE she continues wearing exactly what she wants for whatever reason — not just “for” her body type. Miss Flo knows what the comments say; she is aware and continues to NOT look exactly like every other skinny, lasered, filtered b*tch out there.
She exudes a persona, unlike the other blonde Replicants (ahem, Peltz) — and that is something you can’t just dress for.
Flo looks great….from the neck up.
LOVE Pedro for this, he looks great and he seems like the best dude. He’s never phoning it in, that’s such an attractive quality. The Valentin red is so gorgeous.
Love Florence’s hair, she can totally pull that off.
So agree about Pedro. He always seems to be having fun. Success couldn’t have come to a better person.
Here for Pedro!
Florence’s dress suffered from the bodice being just a bit too nipped in. I get what they were going for, but a bit more coverage in the center bodice would have helped.
Nicola was mugging hard for the cameras. Their looks went really well together and the matchy but not identical necklaces were a nice touch. I caught them talking to LaLa and they both seemed super stoked to be there. Posh needs to give Brooklyn some posing tips tho. But they were cute in person.
Priyanka looked amazing! I had no idea there was an age gap. Did she sneak him out of Sunday School or something?
Pedro Pascal. It’s giving: I rushed across town at midnight because I had to see you right this minute and who cares about pants we won’t need them where we’re going, oh, hi, come on in let’s go there.
Yes! I thought Pedro doesn’t really need pants, does he?
I love this and now you have me seriously chuckling just before I have to join a very serious work call. That’ll teach me to save CB for reading after work!
With legs like that he definitely could just wander around in shorts for the rest of his life (I would not complain!) I am also kind of obsessed with that coat but I’m not crazy about the slicked back hair tbh.
Thank you for all of this. I promise, I will share!
You can guess the order that people arrived by the amount of grime and debris on the carpet. Didn’t they learn anything from the Oscars?
Once again, Florence Pugh’s stylist failed her.
Pedro Pascal can get it.
Flo looked uncomfortable to me, but I know I’d be terrified to move an inch with that bodice while also trying to balance a shuttlecock on my head, so she did great. Hair, jewelry, makeup all gorgeous and striking on her.
“shuttlecock” OH NO hahahahaha
I love Florence’s whole look!, but it’s probably because I identify with being short, preferring short hair, and resorting to increasingly outlandish measures to give myself “height”
lmao I do love the headpiece, it’s such a statement, but once I saw shuttlecock I couldn’t not see it!
I have such a crush on Pedro 💗 that I couldn’t possibly write anything about the shorts! 🤣 Just looking at that smile- dreamy.
Don’t think that he wore shorts. Think that he did NOT wear pants.
Better! 🤣
Pedro! Effing adorable. And Stephanie Hsu looks great. When I saw flo’s shaved head it seemed to fit her, like huh, why hasn’t it been shaved all this time. Maybe bc she slicks it off her face so much. This was the next logical progression.
I’m sorry, but all I can think of when I look at Flo’s headdress is Yzma from The Emperor’s New Groove!
That’s where I’ve seen it before!!
Insert laughing spit-take gif here
Hilarious!
Not sure if Flo has great taste tbh. I find there’s always something a bit off in the fit, cut, or overall styling. But hey, she’s young, she ‘ll figure it out 🙂
I’m surprised to find myself saying that Florence Pugh looks great… except for the 2 inverted spoon rests hovering precariously over her boobs.
Stephanie’s Karl look is my favorite out of all the Karl looks.
Totally agree! Stephanie Hsu slayed. Her styling is amazing.
Pedro in red is fantastic. I adore that man.
Poor Florence. I wonder what her face was like the first time she saw herself in this 🤷♀️
Stephanie and Priyanka – beautiful dresses, love the design of both of these.
Pedro – by the looks of those quads, you appear to enjoy hiking 🙂 Guess what? Me too!
Viola for the win!
Love that color on her!
Florence’s look would have been greatly improved if the bodice kept going straight up into a halter instead of stopping at what someone described above as 2 inverted spoon rests. That designer did her wrong. The bottom of the dress is fine. From the shoulders up, gorgeous.
I think a shaved head can look beautiful and cool, but I don’t like it on Florence. I didn’t like her hair slicked back and short either. It just doesn’t suit her face IMO. Great actress but her red carpet style never hits the mark for me.
Pedro’s outfit was kind of goofy but it’s Pedro and I love him. He’s just being himself, so I can’t hate it.
I agree Pryanka looked regal! Stunning.
I like the head piece but it should have been shorter so you could get her face and the feathers in one photo.
Mrs. Jonas, no to that dress.
Poor Miss Flo can serve nothing but shock value and that was what she was aiming for with this buzzcut but someone from her team or Valentino leaked it to tabloids. I bet she was super mad about it lol.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – the only person from her team who has good understanding of what looks good on her is her MUA. He is the real miracle worker that’s saving the day for her.
I wish Christian Siriano would take Miss Flo in hand and design her something amazing that shows off all of her beautiful assets. She is an undeniably attractive woman, but her fashion is always tragic. I love her styling here, but the dress is awful.
Brooklyn needs to stop looking like he’s going to lick her or take a bite, it’s gross. And she does look like she’s barely tolerating him.
Stephanie Hsu’s whole look was amazing. The makeup really did it.
I love Pedro and he looks like he’s having a blast, but the shorts are a no for me. The red is lovely though!
Priyanka looks gorgeous, and Nick Jonas looks 12.
Poor Brooklyn. He is gaga over her, a girl like that will not be into that type of puppy love at all, sorry. She will probably find it off putting JMO.