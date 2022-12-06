Florence Pugh in Valentino at the Fashion Awards in London: stunning or meh?

Here are some photos from last night’s Fashion Awards in London. I don’t really care who won what, I’m just here to look at fashion. Some A-listers came out for this event and there were tons of models in attendance, of course. One thing British fashionistas do well is highlight new designers and up-and-coming designers, so it was an interesting mix of, like, people wearing Valentino and people wearing off-the-wall bespoke stuff. Here’s Florence Pugh in Valentino. I sometimes wonder if Flo should go for more streamlined, simpler looks given how short and petite she is, but she clearly loves big gowns and ballgowns. So be it. She looks great.

Tilda Swinton in Charles Jeffrey Loverboy. She looks bonkers and I love it.

Naomi Campbell in bespoke Valentino. Incredible, honestly one of my favorite gowns of the season, if not the year.

Elizabeth Debicki, looking like a tailored queen.

Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci. Stunning. Very few women can pull off this chartreuse-bile color and Jodie is one of them.

Irina Shayk in bespoke H&M. She’s beautiful, of course, but this dress looks so uncomfortable and poorly cut. I think it’s just a tube and she can’t walk in it.

Rita Ora in Nensi Dojaka. Tacky. She has prosthetics on her face too, that’s why she looks like an alien.

FKA Twigs, possibly doing too much.

Ashley Graham in Patrick McDowell Spring-Summer 2023. I dislike this and it shows that even with the more body-positive and body-diversity movements within the fashion industry, designers still don’t know what to do with a woman larger than a size six.