Florence Pugh wore a Valentino duvet at the Oscars: worst look of the night?

I feel bad for Florence Pugh because I think she’s going to be on the top of a lot of worst-dressed lists today. Flo thought she served and she… didn’t. This is Valentino – a pair of black bike shorts with a shiny duvet wrap, not the chicest. The worst part, to me, wasn’t the awful dress but her styling. I feel like we’re going to get a strongly-worded Instagram about how much we hate those stupid baby bangs. Meanwhile, Miss Flo went to a pre-Oscar party this weekend and Olivia Wilde was there. They apparently took pains to avoid each other completely. Good!
Stephanie Hsu in Valentino. This Oscar nominee got her big princess moment and I thought this was the best Valentino of the night. It was an extra bonus that, when Jamie Lee Curtis won Best Supporting, basically everyone on the internet was like “if Angela Bassett had to lose, it should have been to Stephanie.” And truly, Stephanie’s role was so much more important in EEAAO. Anyway, I love this beautiful color on her. She looked beautiful and you could tell she felt beautiful too.
Emily Blunt in Valentino. First off, a lot of people were getting a vibe about Emily, right? Was the vibe just because her husband John Krasinski wasn’t her Oscar date? My vibe is not “there’s trouble in paradise.” I think John was probably just busy or he didn’t want to go to the Oscars. As for the dress… first I was meh, then I hated it, but now I’m back to meh. There was so much white on the beige carpet, and this look wasn’t the best or the worst. I wish she had been blinged out – she should have been dripping in diamonds in this simple dress.
I always hate everything Florence Pugh wears on red (or uh beige) carpets. It’s always horrifying. But it’s almost a comfort by now. I can depend on her wearing something absolutely hideous every time. If it didn’t happen, I’d be kinda disappointed.
Stephanie Hsu’s dress is utterly gorgeous and so is she.
Now I’m going to complain about the beige carpet. Beige?! Can we please ditch this trend of everything being beige and white and grey now that it has reached the absolute nadir of the Oscars carpet being flippin BEIGE?
Same. I’m generally always baffled by Florence Pughs styling. And yet kind of impressed by the sheer audacity of it. Stephanie Hsu’s dress was dreamy.
Florence is not a large woman at all, and yet, stylists always seem baffled by her size/proportions. Or maybe she has a terrible picker? Who knows, but this is such an flattering mess on every front. (Color, style, silhouette, fabric, etc.)
She always seems to wear giant clunky platform shoes too. I hate them every time.
Florence dresses tall for a short person. A stylist should be able to guide her unless she does nt care and just wants to wear what she wants to wear. She rarely dresses for her body type. That’s what makes she think it may be on purpose.
On the one hand, good for Florence for wearing what she likes. On the other hand, it usually results in the dress wearing her.
I’m an inch shorter than Florence (I actually googled her height), so I have plenty of practice dressing while being short. And I get that it’s frustrating that a lot of the “tall-skinny-woman clothes” in the magazines and runways aren’t designed for us. Florence is lovely and has a cute figure — there are a ton of styles that she would look amazing in — they are just not the ones that she chooses.
Florence looks SO BAD, it’s painful. It’s basically boxer briefs with a rumpled sheet. Why would anyone do this to her?
The beige carpet is the worst idea ever. All I can think of is how dirty it must have looked after everyone walked over it.
If the bike shorts and shoes were also beige it might have been tolerable.
That is an absolutely gorgeous shade of pink. Perfect dress for Stephanie.
Just watched EEAO and thought Stephanie’s role was much more nuanced and layered than Jamie Lee’s. Guess they gave the Oscar to Jamie Lee for her long career as a nepo baby.
This is so true. I really don’t understand how Stephanie lost when she did better acting in the SAME movie as Jamie Lee. Make it make sense.
At least Stephanie was gorgeous in her dress.
Is it strange that people we used to think of as Hollywood royalty have been downgraded to nepo babies across the board? Maybe we should start referring to everyone in the BRF as nepo babies, too. One could argue that royal families are the original blueprint for nepotism. Agree or disagree?
I agree, at least in Jamie Lee Curtis’ case. Yes she got her start because of her parents, but she’s had a solid career for decades and I think has proven herself well beyond the nepo baby label.
I kind of forgot Jamie Lee Curtis was a nepo baby until she reminded everyone, but the issue would likely come up as a gossip item if you’re watching an awards show and the celebrity herself reminds you of it.
while I agree that Stephanie did an amazing job with a more nuanced role — reducing JLC’s long and prolific career to ‘nepo baby’ reads like sour grapes. We can love women without tearing down others.
I agree, Jamie Lee has worked her ass off for over 40 years and her work has largely gone unrecognized. Please don’t shit all over her career and reduce her to a “nepo baby”. I feel like that term should be reserved for people who largely gained success through their parents/connections as opposed to genuine hard work. Jamie Lee certainly had an advantage getting her foot in the door but her subsequent success is due to her own hard work and perseverance. And it does sound like sour grapes.
I really liked Pugh’s look ! Stephanie looked great too, and should have won last night, out of all the nominees her performance had the most nuance.
I really like it too, Nikomikaelx. Thnx for speaking up bc I was thinking maybe I better keep that to myself. I liked her styling too, everything!
Me too! I would wear the whole look. I liked the styling and the sexy attitude!
I loved it!! I think it’s a really cool, interesting look. Totally loved it!
I agree! It’s an interesting look. Shades of Diana’s wedding dress. I’d pick it for more of a cover photo look than to actually wear myself (not that either of those 2 things are happening) 🤣
I liked Florence’s look as well. Even with the “she looks like she’s wearing a bedsheet” look of it. She looks like she was with her lover, tumbling around in bed and realized “Oh shit! I have to go to the Oscars! But I want to be reminded of you for the rest of the evening.” so she threw her hair up, put on some makeup, tossed the sheet around herself and left.
I had low expectations for Florence and I was still shocked by how bad that dress looked lol her stylist is truly her worst enemy. Someone needs to tell her that you don’t become fashion girl by wearing dramatic outfits every chance you get and putting out paid articles that you’re go to girl for fashion designers.
You actually need to go viral for how good you look in your outfits, ya know. That’s how Zendaya made it big, like someone on Twitter said, Miss Flo is exactly opposite of a fashion girl. Always making her stans fight for their lives whenever she steps out on red carpet lol.
Florence’s dresses alway wear her rather than the other way round.
She needs to have a rethink about her styling too. She’s a great talent but she’s not going to make it as a fashion girl if she wears stuff like this
I was surprised by how dull and slow she seemed when interviewed. I guess she was nervous??
Add me to the pro-Miss Flo column. She’s basically created her own aesthetic with her offbeat choices at this point. It’s fun and sexy and unexpected. She’ll be on the cover of all the mags, and I don’t think it will all be as worst-dressed.
I liked it, too. Young and fun and a refreshing break from the bombshell Versace looks or the safety of Dior etc. ballgowns. The shoes aren’t great, but I can’t think of an alternative so I’m not bothered. Her make-up is stunning. Gorgeous young woman with fun, inventive style.
I normally love Florence’s big puffball dresses but this one is terrible! Bless her.
Emily needed a honking ruby necklace to go with those earrings. The ozempic/ bandage vibe isn’t really bringing it home.
I do feel for everyone that wore pale looks though- that beige on beige background was awful for pretty much everyone.
I don’t like it for me but I love it for Flo. It’s her style and she was feeling herself. She’s a bit edgy and punk-glam and I love how she’s just unashamedly herself. She’s young and having fun, and I’d prefer this to the boring yawns people like Ana and Zoe S. served.
Stephanie looked like a beautiful flower! 🌸 🌺 I love Jamie Lee Curtis but Angela and Stephanie definitely out-performed her.
Emily looks too simple but I still like it.
Without fail Florence will look bad at any awards show. It’s quite unfortunate
Shiny duvet is right lol! Emily Blunt looks gorgeous.
Emily was so gorgous.
Couldn’t decide which Oscars post to put this under, so I’ll put it here! I genuinely want to know how far in advance the attendees and their stylists were informed that the carpet would be beige. It’s hard to believe that if they had known, they would have turned out so many white/beige/neutral/etc looks. So many of these dresses seem like they were chosen to pop against a red carpet.
@Ginny, ITA, I was wondering the same exact thing about how much notice they had. I would have been so annoyed, tbh. The red carpet has been the red carpet since forever and as you said, so many of the dresses are designed to pop with that in mind. I have no idea why it was beige this year, (??) but I think so many of the gowns would have looked much prettier against red.
Florence seems to get away with pretty/skinny/anti-OW privilege when it comes to her outfits. The large majority of the outfits she wears are unflattering, but beacuse people like her/hate OW, they ignore it. She needs a new styling team, if only because she’s been wearing this style of dress for over 6 months. This is so similar to the DWD Venice dress, which was similar to that red dress. She’s young and in shape– there are so many outfits she could be styled in. Look at Quinta! Look at Zendaya!
Pugh’s dress was AWFUL. Just horrible. Ugh. I rarely like her red carpet looks as it is but this one was just awful.
Stephanie Hsu looked amazing, I loved the color of her dress, the style, everything, and she seemed like she was having such a good time. I thought she was incredible in EEAAO.
I liked Emiliy Blunt’s dress but it was very forgettable to me.
I’d have guessed that was Emily Blunt eventually, but I’d have had to think about it. If that’s the best of the photos to come out today, I give her team a B-.
I appreciate that Florence is daring in her choices, even if I find that ensemble unflattering. She is still wearing the dress and not the other way around. That said, I think her hair and necklace are really bad. Some women look good with this kind of severe, stylized short hair. Florence is not one of them. I think maybe it’s being petite and having a round face? Elizabeth Debicki could probably pull it off.
I think Emily Blunt looks elegant and lovely. She does need more bling but as others have said, how was she to know the red carpet would be Builder Beige?
Florence was the worst dressed by far. Awful dress and hair.
There is something off with Emily Blunt. She has either been unwell or she is hitting that Ozempic needle / bottle (? no idea). I watched The English and her artificial face and too modern demeanour, plus subpar acting, brought the show down for me. She was such a gorgeous, funny, normally beautiful looking woman. I hope everything is ok. (If someone wants to go the enhancement, route, fine, but the deer caught in the headlights look she’s been sporting is not a good indicator of contentment).
Emily looked hungry.
Reminiscent of her The Devil Wears Prada hungry face!
Loved Florence’s hair & make-up
Haha I always forget how slight these actresses are. She and Jennifer were sideways thin,,
If Florence’s hair was better it would have helped the dress. A little? I like Emily’s dress, I’m a sucker for a simple column and I like that she chose colored gemstone earrings instead of diamonds.
Florence’s whole look was silly. Stephanie should feel beautiful in that dress because she is beautiful in it.
I agree the dress does wash Emily out.
Duvet cover is exactly what it looked like to me.
Random thoughts:
Sandra Oh in the deep orange gown and necklace really looked great, over all hair, styling very good.
I know I’m in the minority here but I thought Jamie Lee Curtis was too beige.
The beige carpet and the pale gowns all faded together for a lot of the looks to me.
I am glad Austin Butler did not win. There I said it again. JMO, Austin is a one trick pony, he campaigned very hard, for every award show for months. He might turn out to have a career, and the movie was fine but not Best Actor material.
Jimmy Kimmel is one of the luckiest people in show biz. He is not Oscar host material.
I was literally rooting for ANYONE besides Austin Butler so I feel you !
Yes to vibes! Emily was missing the glow, confidence, and warmth in her face that she had next to John at SAG. She looked pretty but tired and uncomfortable most of last night to me, like she was ready to go before she even got there.
Tbf Her and John at events always hit different. She looks soooo happy around him that when she’s by herself at stuff like this, just naturally by default she looks less enthused. Or maybe just extra british.
I loved Emily Blunt’s dress. It does not photograph well or the photo above did not do it justice. The dress showed her gorgeous figure off. It was elegant and understated. There was not some big rosette sticking out or anything to detract from it. I agree a nice necklace would have been lovely as well. I feel like she is trying to remind the people in the room she can be sexy too.
Emily Blunt needed one of those huge, multi-colored Bulgari necklaces to really pop against her dress, which I actually like.
I’m never going to be mad at a pocket but that was the highlight of Florence’s outfit for me.
I don’t think those are bicycle shorts, I think it is an actual micro mini which is somehow even worse.
That pink dress is something I would love to have in my closet — grocery shopping, baby showers — I’d wear it everywhere!!
Darn it, you’re right. I liked it when I thought they were bike shorts — like, “wow, you could sleep in that, and you brought the whole bed with you!” It’s less cozy to me now, sigh
Ok opposite view here: pepto pink is great, but that silhouette didn’t do it for me at all. It should have done something that it didn’t do for me at all, like it’s so boring and forgettable for all that pink.
Miss Flo on the other hand absolutely rocked this, her skin is to die for, the makeup amazing, and when I saw the shoes I was completely sold. Modern, interesting, her in it, just chefs kiss
emily’s dress looks like when my friend dressed up as a condom for halloween
Florence’s gown vied with Melissa McCarthy’s for worst of the night. Not sure if there’s any Melissa pics elsewhere but it was a terrible, red, high neck, long sleeve, puff skirted monstrosity. She looked as if she wanted to hide her body away in it. She’s a gorgeous woman and I’d love to have seen her in something that made that clear. Instead, she looked dressed for some bizarre evangelical prom night.
I honestly kinda like this outfit on Florence, and her generally unusual fashion choices. It’s her confidence. I do wish this one was in a less blah colour, though.
I don’t know that this will change anyone’s mind, but at least Flo’s penchant for discombobulated fug seems very considered, very Gen Z, like she and her stylists are spoofing the super earnest and breathless red carpet branding machine. Her outfits always feel like a send up of how ridiculous the corporate machine of all this is. I work with a lot of people her age and am often pleasantly baffled by how they dress. Lol. But there’s always a healthy amount of post-Punk f*ck you irony in what they’re communicating which I really appreciate as the crusty Gen X latchkey scumbag I will always be in my heart. So I like her being the WTF? provocateur.
Flo’s hair was really weird, but god help me, I liked this look for some reason. I think she managed to carry it all off.
Stephanie looked awesome. Going by her performance alone, I think she should have won her category, but I get it that she’s a newcomer. She seemed like she knew it wouldn’t be her, but she sure had the time of her life with this nomination. I hope we’ll see more from her! She deserves her moment!
When Flo came out to present, the dress looked okay (not great) for a few minutes until the biker shorts became a reality. That said, what a beautiful speaking voice she has. Fun to hear her real accent. She was pleased and enthusiastic. I enjoyed her performance, bad clothes and all. It’s so her.
Could we say Flo is the Portia (White Lotus) of the Oscars??
Color looks awful on her and the dress itself looks like a wrinkly bed sheet
Don’t get me wrong, I didn’t actually like this dress. But Allison William’s is even worse, imho.
Okay, I’m a weirdo, I guess. I like Florence Pugh’s outfit and I loved her styling. She looked really pretty and dramatic.
I don’t think “Miss Flo’s” look is that bad. I mean. If I were forced to attend an event like this, I’d kinda want to just wrap all up in my duvet and be cozy as hell, too. Things like this are always cold as well, so hopefully she just snuggled in and enjoyed it. Lol