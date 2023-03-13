Hugh Grant was the rudest, most peeved man on the 2023 Oscars red carpet

The Oscar producers wanted to do a mini-reunion for Four Weddings and a Funeral, so they invited Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell to present together. It’s kind of shocking that Hugh actually said yes – yes to flying to LA, yes to the Oscars, yes to walking the red carpet. Thankfully, he’s still Hugh Grant, and once he arrived on the carpet, he was ushered to Ashley Graham, who was one of ABC’s red carpet hosts. Hugh wasn’t happy. He let Ashley know he wasn’t happy by refusing to engage in the typical red-carpet banter of “who are you wearing” and “what’s your favorite part of the Oscars” and “here’s thirty seconds to promote whatever you have going on.”
As this unfolded live, you could see Hugh and Ashley figure out that they despised each other in real time. At first, I didn’t get Hugh’s “Vanity Fair” reference either – I also thought he was referencing the famous Vanity Fair Oscar party, but no, it was a literary reference to “a fair that goes on perpetually in the town of Vanity and symbolizes worldly ostentation and frivolity.” Trust Hugh Grant to reference Pilgrim’s Progress on the Oscar red carpet. Anyway, Hugh might be the worst red carpet interviewee of all time.
When he presented with Andie, he seemingly went off script a bit, trying to be charming about how Andie looks amazing: “We’re actually here to do two things. The first is to raise awareness about the vital importance of using a good moisturizer. Andie’s been wearing one every day for the last 29 years. I’ve never used one in my life…. I’m basically a scrotum.” I mean, it’s true? Hugh Grant has some dry-ass skin. Remember that miniseries he did with Nicole Kidman? He was maybe the ashiest man I’d ever seen in my life. I can’t believe he just wanders around so bitter and unmoisturized every day.
It’s a phrase that’s been around since the 1600s and is most famous from the classic Thackeray novel Vanity Fair which has been made into various mini series and also at least two movies (the most recent feat. Reese Witherspoon). Indeed, I think it’s one of those ones that’s been made over and over and over. It’s better known in the UK than the US; but it’s still a classic part of literature and cinema.
I cringed when she didn’t get it, although I can understand how easy it would be to miss. Especially on a crazy red carpet.
I do think she’s a terrible interviewer though. She wasn’t well prepped and she wasn’t really listening, just lining up her next question.
Asking him about a movie he had the tiniest of cameos in was awkward.
He’s also a judgy curmudgeon and from the moment she misunderstood his vanity fair comment it was all basically over. You could see him withering inside. LOL.
Not a match made in heaven!!
Yes, he strikes me as someone that if she’d gotten the reference (or even tried to grasp it, but it just went totally over her head) he would have been a totally different person.
He’s getting widely slammed for it so whatever. I loved the moisturiser joke. He is under no illusions about himself lol.
His entire MO is to be an a-hole, admit it later and move on.
Let’s hope next year they have intelligent people asking questions and who would’ve gotten his answers. I find Hugh Grand fun, nice and patient for not embarrassing an obviously ignorant woman.
I also think most of the dresses were awful.
Yeah its not a super obscure phrase. I don’t necessarily blame her for not picking up on it in that context, but its not a really obscure reference.
I didnt see this interview though in real time because honestly I found Ashley Graham so awkward and such a bad interviewer in general, I stayed on E most of the time for the fashion coverage.
I do wonder why Hugh Grant walked the carpet if he wasn’t willing to play the game more – those questions are always awkward and the 30 second interviews are never deep thinking moments.
I only know it because when I homeschooled my kids they went to a literature co-op and one of the selections was a graphic novel version of Pilgrim’s Progress. I never would have chosen to read that book on my own.
I loved Hugh Grant and his snark. Ashley Graham seemed pretty clueless and awkward — this was not a good job for her.
I can’t hate on him. He is who he is and he’s not a phony with Botox and carefully highlighted hair. I like curmudgeons.
I really didn’t think it was that bad. I too cringed at her not knowing the reference but I feel like a lot of people would not get it
I read the article first, then watched the clip based on feedback. My takeaway is that Ashley was not really listening to him…it was clear from what he was saying that he was NOT referencing the Vanity Fair after party. He described what was going on around him and while I knew the reference, even if I hadn’t and had just been attentive to his response and facial expression, I wouldn’t have come to the conclusion she did. I think Hugh being Hugh (and trust me, I am NOT a Hugh apologist!) realized that she wasn’t listening and decided, what’s the point? In effect, I think her vapid response served as proof to his social commentary and he just shut down.
He said it because he knew she was unlikely to know he was talking about the classic 1848 Thackeray novel and NOT the most famous after party going on that very night.
It was a grade-A dick thing to do and embarrassing her was the whole point.
Yeah, I think he did that purposefully. He clearly didn’t want to participate, so he should have declined the red carpet.
Embarrassing was her not knowing such a classic piece.
Sorry, no, this is a super famous reference. It’s almost as bad as not knowing “to be or not to be,” that’s how famous it is.
Both things can be true.
She was a bad interviewer (she clearly spent 1500 hours getting body, gown, hair and makeup put together for this gig but not acquiring enough knowledge to be quick-witted and properly informed); and he was curmudgeonly.
I cringed for her at the VF response, and again at the Glass Onion question. Why can’t interviewers be hired for their intelligence first rather than personal glamour?
This. That she didn’t know such a classic part was embarrassing. Hugh was expressing our attitude at home.
Separated at birth: Hugh Grant and Queen Camilla. Leather faces.
He was such an a*hole. I don’t know how anyone can like him after this.
It’s Hugh Grant, I don’t think he was rude at all. He’s funny.
If you’re in the industry, The Oscars is a work-event. Ashley Graham came to work. Hugh Grant waltzes in and does a “too cool for school” act that is so disrespectful to the woman who showed up to work. I kind of think whether or not Ashley got the VF reference (which she didn’t) is beside the point, and I have a graduate degree in English! He figured she wouldn’t get the reference then gets to show off how superior he is. What an arsehole. He didn’t *Have* to do this interview–he could have kept walking. So the fact that he did this interview only to insult the interviewer, that does not fly with me.
Being the guy who says “I’m a jerk but I know” doesn’t make you being a jerk any better. And wouldn’t you know it’s a MAN who gets to be “charming” because “he’s a jerk but he’ knows it.” You’re still a jerk! If you know you’re a jerk, then consider NOT being a jerk. Do that work.
*clap* I so agree! If you have no Fs to give then don’t walk the carpet!?! I’m sure these interviewers aren’t utterly riveted by these interviews either, like you say they’re just doing a job. I do hate that being a grumpy old man is a badge of honour for some reason..
Absolutely agree, @Naomi. He could have been polite, at the very least, or he could have kept walking. It may be that AG would get the Vanity Fair reference in regular conversation, but on the carpet with all of the hustle and bustle and a camera on her, she didn’t grasp it in that moment. And to be fair, she was probably prepped to chat with guests about their clothes, their projects, etc.
He was just such an arse to her. She asked him who he was wearing, and he said something along the lines of “my usual tailor” and wouldn’t name his designer. He looked terrible too, his thin shirt wasn’t tucked in well and he looked very sloppy. I commented while watching the interview that he looked like he had rolled out of bed half an hour before.
Just icky vibes. From his clothes to his personality, so much ick.
I think he spoke for many of the interviewed. The questions are silly. Ashley Is sweet but didn’t seem to know he was there for Four Weddings and a Funeral, He is famous for not caring how he looks. So no need to ask what he was wearing. He just frowned at her. It was kind of funny and a break from the phoniness that is the red carpet.
Agreed. Also wasn’t there a vanity fair after party? I don’t fault her for not getting the literary reference on the Oscars red carpet. I get that Hugh is leaning into his curmudgeon side but this was just rude.
I agree! I mean, what’s the point of the rudeness? How many other actors would have been delighted to have that 2 minutes with Ashley? How many would have handled it with grace (or at the very least have been polite about it)? She wasn’t the best red carpet interviewer but he was an ass.
The Vanity Fair reference aside, I’m not so willing to give Ashley much credit for her “work” here. Of all Hugh’s films, she picked the one he is actually, literally in for 3 seconds – like he said. If she were prepared for her job, she would have asked him about the one he’s got coming up, which I assume he was there to promote. But she didn’t ask about Operation Fortune, or even 4WAAF (since he was to present with Andie MacDowell).
Oh yeah, Ashley was terrible. But I would guess she’s not solely in charge of all the prep and questions? The whole “champagne carpet” team was kind of a shitshow. And she’s not a journalist…she has an engaging personality but come on, she had no business doing that job.
That said, it’s the Oscars, Hugh, not the BBC. And there’s a lot of space between tolerating a terrible interview with a modicum of grace and what he did.
HARD agree. The comments herein waving away a douchebag’s inappropriate comments while a woman is just TRYING TO DO HER JOB are not it.
A couple of years ago, women were mad about the frivolous clothing questions and puff journalism. So now a man thinks it’s ridiculous and gets dragged. Sorry, but Ashley Graham has no place on the champagne carpet. She is a horrible interviewer. Horrible. I saw her telling other men how cute they looked. Could you imagine if a man was telling a woman that?! She was really bad and he was just having no part of it. Did he come off as a bit rude? Probably. But I’m also not going to tell him to be happy and smile, either.
Because those are the only questions women were ever asked. I’m sorry but this just isn’t the same. Men not being taken seriously in Hollywood is *not* a pressing issue so a few questions about your clothes should not be a reason for an otherwise respected successful actor to get all uppity.
Uppity? He has the right to be annoyed by being asked a stupid question by a bad interviewer just as anyone else. Maybe they should stop giving people jobs they’re ill -equipped for just because they’re famous? Obviously, interviewing people is not in her wheel -house. It’s not an easy job and everyone can’t do it, it’s just not her thing. He also famously grumpy, not a good combination.
@Mel You could apply that reasoning to him also. He was there working as a presenter and actors attend things and do interviews to promote themselves and work. Being interviewed should be in his wheel-house regardless of the interviewer.
Ashley was doing the best she could with the experience that she has. She has to get her experience somewhere, On the other hand, Hugh Grant, and old fart, recognized for being an a$$hole, decides to be true to himself on the biggest PR hollywood event of the year. If you don’t want to be there, stay home and go to bed early instead of embarrassing somebody on their job. At his age, with his experience and maturity, he could afford some manners and kindness. Keep it up ashley and remember not all hollywood stars are douches.
Well, asking deeper questions doesn’t seem to work either when the interviewer has forgotten to learn enough to be able to participate in a conversation…
She was inexcusably poor interviewer.
This is literally his job. I am sure in the work world we have all had moments/meals/interviews with people who we thought were idiots. But because we’re mature professionals, we smiled and were pleasant. I have ZERO patience with people who think they’re better than someone else and try to make that person aware of it. Could she be a terrible interview and ask moronic questions? Sure. But his JOB is to be charming for the 30 seconds that he’s talking to her. It’s bad manners, and unprofessional to act like a curmudgeon in that moment.
Not at all. He is an actor and his job is to act. In film. His job has never been to be nice anywhere, to be precise. He was also there to present, nothing else, which he did.
She also tried chatting with him about the event, more widely the year in film, and more specifically a film he’s ostensibly there promoting and he didn’t budge, so no, I don’t think he simply offended by the clothing question. All he had to do was pick ONE to answer.
I think Ashley did an OK job. She’s not the worst. I did, however, not like the question she asked Austin Butler. As soon as he walked up to her, she asked “where’s the arm candy tonight?”…or something to that effect. She was wondering where his girlfriend Kaia Gerber was. Do women really want to be called “arm candy”? Kaia is a model and has her own career…and name ! She also asked someone else (can’t remember who) which performance they were looking forward to the most. The celeb said Rihanna. Ashley then said Rihanna wasn’t performing as far as she knew. Ummm does Ashley live under a rock? Rihanna performing at the Oscars is all anyone has been talking about since the SuperBowl.
@ME I think she was talking to Pedro Pascal and she rudely CORRECTED him that Rihanna was only nominated and not performing. I cringed watching her then more than I did with Hugh. I mean, even Malala said she was most excited about Rihanna performing! I guess I’ve watched too many Guiliana Rancic reality shows when she did the red carpet for E! and she had these huge binders and she boned up on every freaking celeb that was expected. In Devil Wears Prada Andy had to know her celebs as they appeared for the MET Gala; fiction, yes but based on real-life expectations.
Also, Hugh preceded his vanity fair comment by saying the Oscars were “fascinating, the whole of humanity is here.” The disdain for the evening was obviously oozing out of him and she didn’t know him enough to read him. I thought it was hilarious, and don’t feel Ashley Graham needs to be coddled over it. Red carpet interviewer is a tough but plum job.
She was demonstrating an image that contradicts big deal with her otherwise promoted liberal/progressive PR image. Questions arise about the latter..
I didn’t read his responses that way. He was caught off guard with every question, especially the who are you wearing one, and tried to have a witty comeback but wasn’t on his game. I actually see someone trying to join in, but the two were on different wavelengths. At least in this instance, I don’t think Hugh AITAs. Neither is, they are just incompatible.
Agree. I was absolutely cringing at her questions. ‘You had so much fun working!’ Fun is not a word anyone would use to describe work usually. I literally pulled back in cringe when she kept repeating that. FUN! FUN! Working on a set is so FUN! She was telling him how he felt, and demanding he agreed. She should have asked how did it feel working with x. Etc.
Of course he should have come back with a prepared reply about how amazing the film was and how honored he was to work with x, but still. She was asking questions an 8th grader would ask. A bad match for sure.
Oh come on, how hard would it be to say something like, “well it was a wonderful cast, I was happy to be invited for my little corner of that film” or something to that effect? He was being willfully contrary.
Her insistence that his work be ‘fun!’ was so weird! It’s a job! Whatever fun you as an audience member may be having is a result of the work of a lot of people, actual work. And maybe she was having fun on the beige carpet, but he clearly wasn’t & wasn’t going to be forced into it.
Hugh’s been in the industry for almost 40 years. If he’s “caught off guard” with fluffy red carpet questions at this point, that’s on him. Don’t fly half way across the world and show up totally miserable and unprepared.
As @tealily said, if you don’t like/understand the question, say whatever generic line your publicist prepared. Be a goddamn professional, man.
He might have been the rudest (although I don’t think he is rude) to Ashley Graham but that doesn’t mean that everyone else brings their A game to every interview on a red carpet. The Oscars are broadcasted here in Germany as well and years ago a German presenter usually stood on the Red Carpet to do interviews as well. Not sure if that is still a thing. But I do remember that the chemistry between the presenter and some of Hollywood’s biggest names at that time could a bit off. It mostly felt like the actors didn’t really care about doing the interviews, maybe because they didn’t care that much about a rather small German audience. Some even seemed annoyed or quite arrogant. It was just a completely different vibe than between those same people and the US counterpart of the German interviewer.
The Canadian correspondents who attend the Oscar’s tend to show up prepared and can pivot with snarky response.
I actually thought the scrotum comment was hilarious and I like a man who can make fun of himself. Plus he’s team Harry in the tabloid lawsuits.
(he’s also wonderful in Rue de Guerre and who can forget Paddington 2)
All of this @ Inge.
It’s not easy asking these questions, but you have to do better than Ashley Graham — preparation helps. I actually didn’t find HG to be all that rude.
He was having so much fun in operation fortune: ruse de Guerre.
I howled at the scrotum comment. Hugh was really the only funny person there last night. He should host next year. Shake things up a little.
Sooo…I’m wondering if people remember the huge debacle that put a crimp on Grant’s career at some point in the mid-90s? He was in Los Angeles and was arrested for sex with a Black sex worker (breaking up his relationship too). I wonder if Grant was wary of approaching Ashley Graham because he was afraid that the resonance of that moment would ping memories. And — yeah, now I think he’s a jerk for being afraid of standing near Black women.
https://www.theguardian.com/film/from-the-archive-blog/2015/jun/26/hugh-grant-arrest-prostitute-divine-brown-20-1995
I do think that’s probably part of why he hates doing press but… Ashley Graham isn’t black.
Thanks for the correction. As I said below, it confused me that he should be so uncomfortable in LA, and then I remembered this story.
As I recall, he paid for a blow job in the car…but the Guardian says it was a side street. Details. We didn’t say “sex-worker” in the 90’s either. Interesting to see the story rewritten through today’s lens.
Yeah, I honestly hadn’t thought of this story in decades.
@acha Really? You had to reach for racism so you can justify being outraged because someone who’s kind of famous for being a grumpy jerk behaved like one? I read a lot of Brit books and watch a lot of their shows, this is kind of their thing, especially when older. Humor as dry as the Sahara and grumpiness. Yeah it can be annoying but it’s not a crime against man. Sigh…..
@ Mel
No – ? Just confused by Hugh’s clear discomfort and trying to figure out why, and then I remembered why he probably feels deeply uncomfortable in LA.
No. Please don’t do that it’s not racism, it’s jerk-ism. FYI, Ashley Graham is married to a black man, she is NOT black.
What????? That’s a crazy stretch. Hugh Grant has shown his true colors regularly. Example: Jon Stewart banned him from daily show and named him as worst guest ever. His attitude has nothing to do with his history with Divine Brown or reluctance to stand close to black women. Yikes.
That was a million years ago and he’s been in LA for work so many times since. I really think that’s a stretch.
I mean, I think we all remember that, but I’m not sure what that has to do with talking the Ashley Graham. I doubt that was on his mind last night.
And Hugh did an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno shortly after his arrest, where he ‘charmingly’ answered Jay’s question about ‘what the heck happened’. So no, Hugh’s not hesitant about being interviewed in Hollywood, not at all. He didn’t feel the need to be polite to Ashley, ’cause he’s a jerk.
A) Yes i’m sure most of us remember that incident or have heard about it.
B) Ashley Graham isn’t black.
C) That really might be the most ridiculous, unintelligent comment i’ve EVER read here at Celebitchy. Deeply offensive too. Good lord.😳😬
This could be a cultural thing. He’s a sarcastic pessimistic old Brit. He’s not the cheerful happy-go-lucky American that is there to please people.
I kinda respect him for not being all fake and just honestly showing his emotions, aka not giving a F.
Frankly I wouldn’t give a F either if I was bombarded with such stupid questions but then I’m also not an American.
Also the vanity fair reference was brilliant. Oscars ARE the quintessential fair of human vanity. He’s right about that and he’s been in the industry long enough not to care who he insults by pointing out the facts.
What a patronizing comment. This is the entrainment industry. The British press on red carpets ask the same stupid questions as those in LA. The banter is not supposed to be deep.
Those who are there are doing a job and representing themselves in their chosen profession. Many also have paying agreements with various designers, hence the “who are you wearing” question. It’s work. Why would being professional and courteous be a bad thing, whatever the circumstances? Do you expect in-depth discussions on a red carpet in a few minutes?
I’m reminded of that interview with Robert Smith after The Cure won an award and the interviewer asks “are you as excited as I am???” and he answers “by the sound of it, no…”
If you dont want to be interviewed, don’t walk the red carpet. If you dont want to be polite with people, stay away from them. He was again an old fart and made sure the interviewer felt diminished and inadequate for the job. It doesnt matter if you’re a brit with salty dry humour – Hugh Grant is just not a good person.
I can’t watch the clip because of geoblocking but Hugh Grant has been leaning heavily into his curmudgeon persona for years and years. As with other celebrity men, I find the attitude just annoying and tiring. This is an optional part of your job but still your job. If you don’t want to bring your unmoisturized c-game to the porridge-colored carpet, stay home!
I am so tired of these rich, successful people acting like all of it is such a chore. I know Austin Butler annoys some folks and I get why. He’s a lot. But he clearly wants to be there and loves his job. I much prefer that to whatever Hugh is doing.
I’ve always liked that Hugh Grant tends to misbehave. He’s a bit of a prickly arsehole. That’s what allows him to play smarmy and villainous characters so well. Give me “Bridget Jones’ Diary” over “Notting Hill” any day. I don’t need to hang out with him, just watch him.
Yes, he needs to moisturize. All of the English do, at least the ones who spend time in the sun. I’ve got that pale English/Scottish/Irish skin and I’ve been slathering it on since I was 15. He was SO freaking handsome and his skin was perfection. What a shame. But he doesn’t seem to care. I guess I’ll just have to settle for looking at pictures of him as Clive in “Maurice.” Wowza.
and once again wrong.. it was best interview on the carpet…
I thought it was funny too – I didn’t get the impression he was trying to be particularly rude or dismissive, I think he was genuinely unable to answer her questions as they were so odd – demanding he tell her he had fun, lots of questions about a suit when he clearly didn’t have a “brand placement” to do, and then asking about a film that he was in for about 30 seconds. He seemed a bit bemused and self-deprecating in his comments – the VF included him, he’s there, right? And I thought he was just saying he didn’t really feel comfortable taking praise for a movie he “just about” was in.
I read an article a few days ago about how Hugh Grant has frequently been an absolute arse – often to people junior to him on sets. His behaviour is pretty well known in the industry – so much so that a comedy show had the following exchange about a character referencing Hugh:
“I think he’s basically got a good heart but hides it well – like Hugh Grant in About A Boy”
the other character replies
“I think he’s like Hugh Grant in real life”.
Ouch.
I can’t remember where it was, but Hugh Grant yelled at someone, I think staff, for talking to his wife. Yes, he is a grumpy old man. And entitled enough to yell at staff.
And I love that I love him most in Love Actually, and I bet he hates that.
I can believe it. It’s one thing to not care too much about frivolous things, as so many in that industry do, but it’s another to treat people poorly – especially those working on sets of films that pay you millions.
No one forced him to come to the event, and beyond that no one forced him to walk the carpet and do press. If you don’t want to, don’t.
I’m leaning toward it being a dick move, but because I love Vanity Fair so much I’m a little tickled. I somehow missed English Literature in school beyond Shakespeare and Dickens so a few years ago decided to read through some of the “classics.” I knew nothing about Vanity Fair and didn’t have high hopes for it. It turned out to be one of my favorite books. I think y’all celebitches would love it. It’s one of the most fierce and biting books I’ve ever read. Trollope does not let any of his characters get away with a single thing.
Trollope is great! I’m reading one of his books now. And I would recommend him to anyone. However Vanity Fair is Thackeray 🙂
Thank you for the correction! Something I know when I’m not on 3 hours of sleep. (Curse you Daylight savings.) Unclear why Trollope came out of my brain because I don’t think I’ve read anything by him, but now I will!
Honestly, they just need actual interviewers to ask better questions. I was bored watching the red carpet and that’s usually my favorite part of the Oscars. Get Robin Roberts and co. out there. It was on ABC so let the GMA crew do it.
I thought it was an alright exchange. He didn’t sound rude, he sounded disengaged. If so, he shouldn’t have done the interview. She had boring but easy qns. Just answer them and move along. It’s a red carpet, not some UN humanitarian award red carpet. I can’t think of an engaging red carpet interviewer.
I wondered if he was disinterested from the start due to his preference for slender women? It was a long time ago when Britney Spears was on the rise, I’m paraphrasing and relying on memory, he said he couldn’t find her very attractive due to her muscular thighs.
Also, a very old red carpet interview of Dustin Hoffman, in London for Hook, the British interviewer asked him about being the “eponymous” character, He was taken off guard and was like what does that mean. They both recovered and moved on. I guess I thought of that in terms of a male interviewer and being professional during the fluffy parts of the job.
Years ago in a cringey interview, Hugh Grant was asked if he would prefer to bed Britney or Madonna. He chose Britney but said if she does too much thigh masters, her body would get too muscular. So let’s not make the leap to a preference for slim women leading to his poor interview with Ashley Graham. Sheesh.
🙂 I’ll likely keep leaping there, because that’s what I’ve interpreted from his many clues over many years. It’s not the entirety of his being, for sure, but imo it’s there. But, sheesh away, that’s part of the great fun of a gossip site.
I had a bit of a defense a few days ago over that article regarding Hugh. I have no defense this time. If you’re just going to be rude and disengaged at an event you have no reason to be at, don’t go. There was no reason for him to be here this year.
I love seeing Ashley Graham on red carpet. And Vanessa Hudgens does an incredible job.
I thought Andie MacDowell looked very pretty.
Yes, she looks good and I like how she is embracing going grey rather than trying to hide it. But she is lucky in that she has the sort of cool complexion that suits colours such as black and silver and grey. People with warmer complexions need a bit more help to make greying hair look good.
All I can say is if you found it so boring and beneath your IQ and dignity why did you even bother to show up? Simply to take delight in sneering derisively at everyone? What a tool.
ABC had a terrible lineup…Ashley, Vanessa and especially Lily need not be back next year. They were all so clearly out of their depth. Vanessa’s giggling and awww hayyy stuff and awkward conversations were terrible.
That being said, Hugh was a jerk. Don’t do interviews if you want to be like that. There were plenty of stars very obviously trying to help the interviewers out..Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban with Vanessa were two of them. It is like 30 seconds. Suck it up and remember that this is how you became rich and famous to start with.
Yeah, I thought it was hilarious. He was trying to give her charming bait with wry humor, and question after question, she just *was not* getting it. Her questions were forced, non sequitur, tonally very immature. His mistake was in not politely excusing himself after the first two questions.
Yes, two people with absolutely nothing in common!
I saw nothing wrong here. I have always loved Hugh with his grumpy man attitude. Then again, my mother always said I was attracted to the wrong types.
It wasn’t really necessary for her to get the jest. Had she been listening to him, a great response would have been “And yet here you are. What does that say about you? And you made that Hollywood money–invest in some lotion, damnit! They sell it cheap at Boots, you tightwad.”
I don’t understand going to the fluffy event and complaining that it’s fluffy.
Why, to complain, of course!
No villains here, just a natural clash of personalities — she’s sunshine and he’s rain. (He did seem to deflate when she released him. I feel bad for both of them.)
Kudos to Ashley for keeping it going. Wow. She really proved herself as a major professional with how AWKWARD Hugh was making it. Eye roll. As someone with a degree in 19th century British literature, I thought the Vanity Fair reference was amazing though. Andie MacDowell looks stunning. Beautiful styling. She doesn’t look matronly at all, which I think happens to some of the older stars. Stunning.
She started out by saying he was a ‘veteran of the Oscars’. And he looked miffed at that comment. Maybe he thought she was taking a shot at calling him old indirectly. Then when she didn’t understand the Vanity Fair comment. He decided to make the short interview as difficult as possible with his non-answers. I think Ashley handled it as best she could.
Hugh Grant should stay home if he’s cranky doing PR.
I enjoy his movies and he is talented.
But he really can be rude and obnoxious when he’s in a mood.
Spoiled man baby. Cary Grant or Jimmy Stewart would never have been such an ass to anyone.
He’s been famous for decades, play the game. Act polite, you are an Actor.
I draw your attention to Richard E. Grant who hosted this years Bafta Awards.
Endlessly charming, smiling, worked to keep things moving along, did a fine job and seemed happy to be there. He was just so professional even when he had a little trouble.
He was probably giving his best acting performance in his role as host.
See also Keanu Reeves. Keanu goes out on PR tours for every movie, answers the same questions over and over for weeks on end. (I mean really it’s John Wick 4, what can possibly be new?) AFAIK, he is known for being polite, rarely gets snotty to the interviewers.
To those who said upthread that said Ashley Graham was not black, I remember reading a few years ago that she was part black. I remember something about one of her grandmothers being black or something along those lines. I know her husband is black.
Well, Ashley didn’t say one bad word about this awkwardness and was literally polite Throughout the whole thing. Respect for her mom on teaching her to always be Kind to everyone no matter what . That’s what class is all about. Some say this is British vs American culture translations with Americans not understanding British sarcasm. But you can also have sarcasm by being a little polite too. (One didn’t need to roll their eyes for example )
Wow~ I cannot believe that comment after comment here defends Hugh Grant. Yeah, so I’m an English Lit major and published fiction author, but I don’t expect most people to get a ‘Vanity Fair’ reference. What I saw was a young woman with a certain graciousness trying to have a conversation with a priggish, childish jerk. There is absolutely no excuse for his abysmal, and vain, pretensions. What a horrid man.
Apparently Huge is a favorite on this site and despite his long history of treating women like crape he gets a pass. Because he “owns” the fact that he is an ass and he’s “charming” many on this site overlook it and make excuses for his actions.
These are some of the same people who wonder why men get a pass for being douchebags, and why women are punished for it.
He wasn’t being rude. She gave him nothing to reply to… she was being vapid and American.
Please seat down with that “American” BS
Rely it’s a red carpet meet for nothing, but fluff 1 min interviews what do you expect her to ask him?
He couldn’t respond to what was the best part of coming to the event.