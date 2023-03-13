Mindy Kaling looked tiny in two tragic Vera Wang dresses at the Oscars

The only joke which really landed and made me chuckle was the one about Ozempic, the diabetes drug which is being widely used/abused in Hollywood to drastically lose weight quickly. Jimmy Kimmel joked that everyone in the auditorium looked nice and “I can’t help but wonder, ‘Is Ozempic right for me?’” I bring this up because…Mindy Kaling was one of the presenters at the Oscars. She wore two Vera Wang gowns – the white one for the carpet, the black one to present. We’ve talked about how small she is these days, but her weight loss was really driven home in these dresses. Plus, the dresses are just… bad.

Janelle Monae also wore Vera Wang. Like, when did Vera Wang get so funky? Wang used to make pretty and simple gowns in pastels, stuff which looked vaguely “ice-skater princess.” Now it’s traffic-cone orange skirts and structured bustiers? This skirt is tragique, by the way, and not just because it’s orange. Janelle is so beautiful, I wish she made different style choices!