“Colin Farrell brought his 13-year-old son Henry to the Oscars” links

Henry just decided to take his mother whole face, huh?
A straight up Ctrl + C in that gene pool.
Especially when she was younger and her face was a little fuller. Genetics are wild.
LOL I thought the same thing when I first saw him.
OMG he is the SPITTING IMAGE of Alicja. Very cute kid…kinda getting young Leo Dicaprio vibes.
I thought Colin was much older than 46…he looks great in that tux though.
Ha! Completely!!
same tux so cute.
His son gives me angelina vibes
He could definitely play a brother to Knox and Shiloh in a movie someday.
I thought so too. Cute kid with his matching tux.
ITAWY! My very first thought.
Colin Farrell is so charming. I love that he admits he was a d-bag when he first came on the scene. He is just so lovely now and a wonderful actor. It was the movie In Bruges that changed my opinion of him for the better.
For me, it was finding out about his friendship with Elizabeth Taylor during the final years of her life. Apparently, they both suffered from insomnia and would have long, fabulous conversations on the phone in the middle of the night. He even spoke at her funeral.
Also, the way he champions his older son.
“Also, the way he champions his older son.” I totally agree. Then to see Chris Pratt and his son in comparison.
I’ve always loved Colin Farrell, and he has grown up into a really decent man and father.
In Bruges is one of my favorite movies, for reasons that I still can’t fully understand or articulate. If I go more than a year without rewatching it, I start feeling like I’ve gone too long without talking with a dear friend.
For me it was when Colin pushed back on all the Angelina hate. It was not the done thing in Hollywood then … like now but different. He is such a good friend.
In Bruges is a great movie.
CF looks great when he smiles, still a handsome man.
Fun to see him and his son looking good in their tuxes, I’d be overwhelmed at the Oscars at 13 tho.
I was rooting for CF to win.
He has cleaned up his personal life and has always been very involved in both his sons lives, supports charities that are for special needs kids and protects his SN son from the paps.
As a single parent to a daughter with multiple disabilities, CF is helping by bringing light to all with chronic health issues and special needs community.
The need is so huge for this population. Our community, care givers included, is greatly ignored or minimized by the general population.
That Boebert person…how insulting! ‘We value life more in rural areas’. Hardly!!
Boebert is the worst. I lived in her district until recently and remain horrified that this smug, ignorant grifter ever got elected, much less re-elected by a tiny margin. She’s damn proud of her ignorance and her guns.
Yay-more teen pregnancies! She’s such an idiot and an embarrassment. I cannot believe this tacky, illiterate, grifter is a member of Congress.
No condoms but plenty of guns in Bobo the Clown’s house.
Sarah Palin 2.0
Her family are also the neighbors from hell. Someone in her family murdered a neighbor’s dog after one of her sons let it out so it could follow him home. Awful people.
Colin Farrell was an absolute joy to watch at the ceremony — he was SO excited when the donkey came out on stage, and seemed legit happy for others when they won.
I liked that he had a snappy comeback to Jimmy Kimmel’s dumb “questions from viewers.” Sense of humor and sharp on his feet. I did feel bad for Malala though, what a stupid thing they did with the bear and the idiotic Harry Styles question.
I was really rooting for Colin Farrell to win. It was my only disappointment of the night. He and his son look perfect. He’s a beautiful looking boy.
I met a girl freshman year of college who told me her grandmother was in her 40s. I’m still not clear on the math, but they were from a very rural area and I think they did have babies quite young. So, this girl actually bragged quite a bit that she’d never had sex. It was a huge deal in her family (I think more so than that she was in college). Sadly, she only lasted one semester. It was just too foreign an environment and she left. I don’t know what became of her but I hope that she at least was able to go to a community college back home and wait a few more years before starting a family. Statistically speaking, the younger you enter motherhood the more likely you will experience poverty. It’s not something to strive for.
“Sadly, she only lasted one semester.” I laughed so hard, I thought you were talking about her sex life. LMAO The students were just too hot and she caved.
This Boebert woman is horrendous. Maybe teach your son to wrap it up instead of trying to regulate people’s life choices.
HA! It totally reads that way. I only assume she went home pure as the driven snow. I have no idea. She didn’t return after winter break is all I know. But there’s nothing sad at all about gettin’ yer freak on freshman year. 😉
But while it’s absolutely fine for a young woman to choose not to have sex, she should have every opportunity to make informed, safe, consensual choices about her own sexuality. That’s true for everyone, but let’s be honest it’s female identified people who handle most of the responsibility and take most of the blame for youthful mistakes.
The Angela Basset reaction when JLC won best actress is getting the most traction online, but did anyone notice that Kerry Condon mouthed “what?!” and grimaced before she started clapping? She was really sure she was going to win. I think she had a similar reaction at the BAFTAs (?) when Michelle Williams’ name was called by mistake. I’ve been a fan of hers since Rome, but not a fan of her reactions when she loses.
@JC subjective of course. But it looked like she mouthed ‘wow’ to me. But Kerry definitely grimaced in disappointment.
I love that Black Twitter is supporting Angela Bassett. I saw a tweet that basically said “Angela’s face was the reaction of so many overachieving, under-recognized Black girls everywhere. I felt that. I know that” and that sentiment is where I stand on it. Angela doesn’t have to appuald for mediocrity if she isn’t feeling it at that moment and for that particular role in that particular movie (an Asian-centered movie with a much more prominent and clear Asian antagonist) for her little bit of time was mediocrity.
I had a high school classmate who revealed during our junior year that her parents were only 32. You could see the quick mental math happening around the classroom, so she said, “Yep, they were teenagers.” This was not a common thing where I was raised or in the prep school I attended. She and her siblings all went to college, got degrees, etc. before having their own families. So, yeah, when all parties are willing and there is a good support system for helping families succeed, stability and education and contentment in life are all possible. Given what Boebert reveals if her world views, sounds like that family branch is going to be one low-education/low-curiosity/low-attainment generation after another. I wish those young parents the best. They and their baby will need it.
“So, yeah, when all parties are willing and there is a good support system for helping families succeed, stability and education and contentment in life are all possible.”
I mean, sure? Firstly, I have to assume that the people you reference anecdotally had some measure of wealth if they were in prep school and went on to college. Second, yes a solid support system (and even better, access to resources of inherited wealth) cures a lot of problems. But marginalized people often don’t have all–if any–of those safeguards in place which is kind of the problem. It’s great that those folks chose to stay together and raise their kid but how often do men leave the mom and kid behind to fend for themselves without any financial, emotional, or physical support?
I apologize if I’m coming off as more combative than I intend to. But I get a bit spicy when people invoke one anecdotal incident that is mostly the exception as an example when by and large, the overwhelming data shows that early pregnancy and single motherhood is the largest preventer of upward mobility for women. That’s just the reality.
Yep. My mother had me at 20. She was middle class from an incredibly educated (though not well-off) family, and her career was put on hold for a super long time. My father supported her through grad school, and now she has a really good career. (Honestly more despite than because of him — they are divorced.) She’s not rich at all, especially because where she lives is so expensive, and she teaches at a nonprofit. But she’s doing well at what she always wanted. It took so much time and so much work though.
If you can go to a prep school, you’ve already got a huge bonus to help offset a lot of negatives. Unless it was a scholarship. It usually is not though.
Was it Rory Gilmore? Because I have questions. I get that Lorelai wanted to rebel against her parents, but it never rang true to me that she wouldn’t have had an abortion. She could have shocked and upset her parents just as much by telling them she’d had an abortion, which she would have had safe, easy access to in 1980s Connecticut.
Reading that Glenn Close missed the Oscars, it reminded me that she’s the greatest actor who never won an Academy Award (my apologies to fans of Angela Basset, Sigourney Weaver, etc.)
That’s why Di caprio pouting, when his efforts did pay in the end, never did sit well with me.
She is overdue from frears liaisons dangereuses as the marchioness of merteuil…
I always prefered her performances to meryl streep (the weinstein chosen one)….
interestingly during the me too era, she was interviewed about paltrow’s oscar, as people were bitter as They believed blanchett was robbed, and she talked about the other actresses and films, like central do brasil, who were forgotten, as it was their only chance to make a mark with lesser marketing budget but greater talent.
Being blue blood wasp and GOAT wasn’t enough as she was not girlish and frail enough.
But i would not compare her to Angela Bassett who was deprived of roles after her first nomination, as some didn’t want her to flourish.
Close was given work constantly over years.
I ‘ve seen comment which was afraid about this curse for Michelle yeoh, but she is already an accomplished actress, with a great workload and carrier in chinese cinema, so she won’ t be trapped like an hollywood actress.
Birth control should be free and available everywhere to everyone.
Having children as a teenager or having more children than you can reasonably afford to raise is tragic.
I was raised in dirt poor poverty. Poverty. Hungry as a kid, always hand me downs, even us kids did errands and chores for others, for most of our childhoods because every penny was needed.
Poverty breaks your spirit, how can you have dreams when even your basic needs aren’t being met?
I’ll stop. But, I’ve lived it.
I call BS from anyone who says otherwise, especially in politics.
The politicians that keep trying to turn the US into 1900’s again can sit down.
They’re trying more for the early 1800s. Actually, the fascists on the Supreme Court are trying to turn us back to before the nation was founded — if you read the briefs, they were quoting English jurisprudence from the 1600s. They are actively trying to destroy the United States.
His son looks like Emma Mackey, from Sex Education. It’s the eyes! They looked quite dapper in their matching tuxes.