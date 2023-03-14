Tracee Ellis Ross in Balmain at the VF Oscar Party: fun and dramatic?

I fully believe the Vanity Fair Oscar party is the time to have fun with your fashion. And if you like drama, do drama. That’s what Tracee Ellis Ross did in this Balmain catsuit, and she did it properly. I love this. Not only do all these elements work together, but when she removes the fabulous fur caplet or matching fur hat, what’s left still works as an ensemble. And those earrings are the perfect punctuation. You need some height for a flared leg velvet catsuit with a taffeta half skirt. Tracee has exactly what this outfit needs and then some.

Quinta Brunson looked very sweet in this Dolce & Gabbana gown. It’s a little pageanty for my tastes, but it fits her like a glove. The neckline is marvelous, I would have like to see the fuchsia continued all the way down. I like her pony tail. That’s a fun way to give herself a little height. Her makeup is very pretty.

Sheryl Lee Ralph wore a velvet Sergio Hudson gown with a loose updo and I am beside myself at how amazing she looks. The dress is fabulous yet fun. Her styling is perfect. Every note is hit here, every bit of her beauty is accentuated. And picking up the green teardrop on the dress in her earrings is a master stroke. I’m pinning this to my wall. *chefs kiss*

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse wore this nickel-hued Elie Saab with dramatic rose neck detail to the party. I kind of love it. I’m not really a fan of the Slap a Giant Ornament on Your Shoulder trend, but if it’s coming our way, this is it done right. The train balances the rose out and keeping it all the same color makes it less overwhelming. The dress itself looks like it was poured on to Suki, mad props to her tailor. I love her jewelry. Her makeup is a lot, but it works with the va-va-voom of the gown. But I am so angry at that hair. Did they not leave enough time to style it… or even brush it?


Photo credit: Cover Images, JPI Studios/Avalon and Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to “Tracee Ellis Ross in Balmain at the VF Oscar Party: fun and dramatic?”

  1. BothSidesNow says:
    March 14, 2023 at 7:39 am

    I adore Sherly Lee Ralph!! She looks better with each passing year. Tracee Ellis Ross killed her look! She looks magnificent and so chic!! Every chosen item was brilliant and together you are knocked off of your chair with her entire ensemble!!! I would kill for her earrings alone!! LOVE!!

    Suki’s dress is gorgeous but yes, why didn’t they finish her hair…..🤔🤔. Quinta looks beautiful but for me it’s not an Oscar-VF after party dress.

    Reply
  2. Chaine says:
    March 14, 2023 at 8:04 am

    I loooove Quinta’s dress, not sure it’s right for a late night event but she has really brought her A game to this awards season. Is the black edging supposed to be there on the right side or is that her bra? That’s the only part I don’t like about it.

    Suki looks gorgeous too, but what a sour face! Smile, woman, you are at a party in your best dress smashing it!

    Reply
  3. TwinFalls says:
    March 14, 2023 at 8:43 am

    The giant flower looks silly and annoyingly too close to her face. The fabric and fit of the dress was otherwise really good.

    Tracee Ellis Ross looks so freaking awesome. Love it!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment