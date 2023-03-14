Tracee Ellis Ross in Balmain at the VF Oscar Party: fun and dramatic?

I fully believe the Vanity Fair Oscar party is the time to have fun with your fashion. And if you like drama, do drama. That’s what Tracee Ellis Ross did in this Balmain catsuit, and she did it properly. I love this. Not only do all these elements work together, but when she removes the fabulous fur caplet or matching fur hat, what’s left still works as an ensemble. And those earrings are the perfect punctuation. You need some height for a flared leg velvet catsuit with a taffeta half skirt. Tracee has exactly what this outfit needs and then some.

Quinta Brunson looked very sweet in this Dolce & Gabbana gown. It’s a little pageanty for my tastes, but it fits her like a glove. The neckline is marvelous, I would have like to see the fuchsia continued all the way down. I like her pony tail. That’s a fun way to give herself a little height. Her makeup is very pretty.

Sheryl Lee Ralph wore a velvet Sergio Hudson gown with a loose updo and I am beside myself at how amazing she looks. The dress is fabulous yet fun. Her styling is perfect. Every note is hit here, every bit of her beauty is accentuated. And picking up the green teardrop on the dress in her earrings is a master stroke. I’m pinning this to my wall. *chefs kiss*

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse wore this nickel-hued Elie Saab with dramatic rose neck detail to the party. I kind of love it. I’m not really a fan of the Slap a Giant Ornament on Your Shoulder trend, but if it’s coming our way, this is it done right. The train balances the rose out and keeping it all the same color makes it less overwhelming. The dress itself looks like it was poured on to Suki, mad props to her tailor. I love her jewelry. Her makeup is a lot, but it works with the va-va-voom of the gown. But I am so angry at that hair. Did they not leave enough time to style it… or even brush it?

Photo credit: Cover Images, JPI Studios/Avalon and Getty Images