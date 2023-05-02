Nicole Kidman wore vintage Chanel & had the worst hairstyle at the Met Gala

At last night’s Met Gala, Nicole Kidman was one of several old-school fashionistas to choose a vintage Chanel look from their own archives. Nicole’s Chanel gown was something she wore when she represented Chanel No. 5, it was a custom gown designed for her by Lagerfeld years ago. That’s really cool, and the dress itself is lovely. What I hated was Nicole’s stringy, limp, unwashed-looking hair. Blech.

Billie Eilish wore Simone Rocha. I liked this? It was fine. Well-constructed, interesting, on-brand for Billie.

Karlie Kloss announced her pregnancy on the Met Gala carpet last night as well! She debuted her bump in this custom Loewe dress. Now that we’ve seen the whole scope of this year’s gala, it’s sort of cracking me up to see just how many women interpreted the theme as “dripping in pearls.” Congrats to Karlie, maybe she’ll have something to talk about when she’s having dinner with the Kushners.

Mindy Kaling wore Jonathan Simkhai. I hate this! She’s been trying to get this slender for most of her adult life, and now that it’s happened for her, she doesn’t really know how to dress.