Nicole Kidman wore vintage Chanel & had the worst hairstyle at the Met Gala

At last night’s Met Gala, Nicole Kidman was one of several old-school fashionistas to choose a vintage Chanel look from their own archives. Nicole’s Chanel gown was something she wore when she represented Chanel No. 5, it was a custom gown designed for her by Lagerfeld years ago. That’s really cool, and the dress itself is lovely. What I hated was Nicole’s stringy, limp, unwashed-looking hair. Blech.
Billie Eilish wore Simone Rocha. I liked this? It was fine. Well-constructed, interesting, on-brand for Billie.
Karlie Kloss announced her pregnancy on the Met Gala carpet last night as well! She debuted her bump in this custom Loewe dress. Now that we’ve seen the whole scope of this year’s gala, it’s sort of cracking me up to see just how many women interpreted the theme as “dripping in pearls.” Congrats to Karlie, maybe she’ll have something to talk about when she’s having dinner with the Kushners.
Mindy Kaling wore Jonathan Simkhai. I hate this! She’s been trying to get this slender for most of her adult life, and now that it’s happened for her, she doesn’t really know how to dress.
Kidman looks like she was sprayed with a hose and then air-dried.
Her wax face makes me so uncomfortable — reminds me of Lenin’s perfectly preserved body. I can’t watch her in anything anymore, and it distracts from the beauty of the dress. Too bad, so sad!
This when will Kidman ever learn to the the work she had done settle for a couple of days before the event. It’s like she does it hours before the event or the night before and she always looks extremely frozen or puffy.
The hair is to 1 hide the scars by the ears and 2 to offset the face change due to a lift of some sort. I did that when I got a facelift. Folks so caught up in the hair change they don’t focus on the tighter skin as much. But usually the result ks “your hair looks great, you look so rested “
I hate how she dresses in colours that make her look like a ghost. She looks so good in vibrant colours – this dress just melds into her skin. Plus: I wish she would go back to red hair.
Yes! I always love her in vibrant colors. I actually don’t hate her hair here, but the shoes have to go
And embrace her lovely curls!
@JanetDR
Yes she looks so much better and younger with her natural curly hair which is something that the Botox and plastic surgery isn’t doing.
She just looks horrid. It’s a lovely gown, but it either washes her out or she washes the gown out. I can’t decide. And I agree – she has the worst hair of anyone there. She needs a really good cut, for starters. The colour is awful; she is getting very close to achieving Paltrow straw hair. if she thinks it is making her look young and sexy, she is wrong. Then again look at Keef’s hair – a matching disaster. Thank you for not adding the photo of them with their tired old nose-to-nose lover’s look. 🤢
I DARE ANY AND ALL of the CRITICS of the GORGEOUS Nicole Kidman to submit a CURRENT PHOTO of themselves in which THEIR BEAUTY can be a GOAL THAT NICOLE STRIVES TO ATTAIN!
Shaggy hair and shaggy dress- what stylist okayed this??
Clunky black shoes don’t help either. Why not a soft metallic?
Nic in such pale colors just looks washed out, or ill. Muted jewel tones are great on her but she rarely does those.
Why copy high school girls’ hairdos? Try an updo or trim to a long bob. Her natural hair is now very gray, so the constant dye/bleach + straighteners ruins her texture. There have been many pics over the last several years showing her gray-white roots at the part & hairline.
Oh some makeup person did Karlie dirty. Yikes. That is clown face if I’ve ever seen clown face.
Mindy looks … pinched. I don’t know. Her skin is glowing and gorgeous though.
Nicole’s dress is lovely but why the shoes?
On the live stream, Mindy seemed uncomfortable the entire time she was on the carpet. I think she knew this look wasn’t great.
I don’t get the wild blush all down the cheeks and up to the hairline look that seems to be happening these days.
Nicole loves colours that completely wash her skin and her out.
I agree. Her hair is so underwhelming blonde/bland. If she loves the paler clothing colors she shud go with the vibrant red hair we all coveted
Love Nicole’s dress but all I can see are her black shoes. I don’t even hate the hair – I think it suits the dress in some weird way.
Karlie’s dress is hideous. I can’t come up with something nice to say about it. It’s ugly and doesn’t even flatter her and it’s not hard to flatter Karlie.
I think Mindy’s dress is somewhat interesting. maybe if it fit better around the bust? and maybe it’s just this picture but her make-up looks off to me.
Nicole Kidman looks like she climbed out of a well to whisper, “Seven days,” at me.
Lol sad but true
I think everybody had ugly shoes at the gala.
You and me both!
I love Mindy’s dress! Just fits a bit wonky, is all. Maybe her face reacted badly to some injections? She’s been going full Kardashian with the ‘zempic, fillers, Botox and makeup.
I like mindy’s dress. It the lower part of face that looks weird. Like she had a Botox or filler reaction
Mindy is starting to look like a bobble head – she looked so much better before she Ozempicked herself into oblivion!
Nicole is going to have to give all of us the reason for those shoes…. because I don’t believe that these were the original plan.
Yes! Wtf is up w those hideous black shoes? And Karlie’s look and makeup are bad. I kind of like Mindy’s dress-it’s just hard to look at her face these days. It just seems so off-esp around the lips. Which is a bummer because I’ve always loved her.
The contrast of nude, beige, and white with stark black is classic Chanel. It’s pretty on theme, although I feel like if Nicole’s look would be more complete with a black headpiece.
Nic and Keith both had the worst hair of the night.
Mindy K. looks wonderful, best of the group of photos.
My hair is VERY similar to Nicole’s (naturally blonde though) and I can tell you that the weather in the vicinity of the Met Gala has been the worst possible for it in the days leading up to this event. (Variable temp, alternating mist, sun, rain, humidity, fog, etc.) Even with professionals, I don’t think anything short of a wig would’ve helped. I thought washing it would, but it made it worse-I prob should’ve left it a little greasy to give it some chance of holding its shape and weigh it down with a bit of a barrier against the weather, I’m giving her a full pass on the hair. (At least if it was going to be styled down and not up.) If there are any hairdressers in the house who would like to advise on managing my hair in these situations, I’d welcome the advice! Even managing it when wearing it up in this weather is tough because of all the frizz.
Hair botox works wonders on curly, frizzy hair! It’s a deep conditionning treatment
I kind of hate all of these. Poor Nicole’s hair is so damaged from all the straightening. She needs to chop it all off and go natural for a while. I’ve disliked my curly hair my entire life, but now that I’m old, I realize that curls soften an older face. Nicole should embrace her curls. It would change up and improve her look.
I’ve had curly hair my entire life too and hate it, I’ve always hated it. Whenever I wear it curly, I think it makes me look old. I guess we always want what we don’t have.
Are people tired of the Met Gala? I think James Harden trended longer than the Met. Later, it was replaced by Gordon Lightfoot on top trends. The pop culture media I followed wrote more tributes to the late Canadian musician than give coverage to this fashion event. The giant Choupette should have been a meme-able stunt but yeah no one was amused bc the person inside the cat mascot was Leto.
God Nicole’s look would have looked so much better with a messy updo! We never see her without 50% of her face covered by hair these days.
Mindy looks like she’s in pain. Not sure where the Karl/Chanel reference is.
OMG KARLIE’S MAKEUP. How did that happen?!?
In addition to the overdone makeup it looks like she had a dramatic eyebrow lift. Why?
I like Mindy’s dress, especially close up where you can see the flower detailing on the top, which I am calling a mullet peplum! It’s her face that is making the dress seem not as good because she does look in pain. Page Six has video of her and when she turns to the side you can clearly see her chin implant and maybe she recently had it changed out for something longer? Because it’s the mouth and chin area that looks pulled and like she is in pain and can’t smile.
There’s a whole thread on Twitter where someone listed what kind of fancy chicken MET Gala folks looked like and Nicole Kidman is at the top of the list — she is a frizzled silkie, lol.
No – it’s Keith Urban who has the worst hair, always! It’s like he’s trying to have Bon Jovi hair but his hair is just not that same type.
I went back to see the commercial and the gown is so beautiful. It just doesn’t photograph as well on the carpet. I think Nicole’s hair is a cool contrast to the elaborate gown.
I like Mindy’s gown but she looks constipated in it.
Karlie Kloss?! I would never have known that was her.
I think she looks great!!!
Love her hair.
I do too! I saw this picture and immediately loved her hair. She always looks great to me.
From what I’ve read, Nicole Kidman has very thin hair, mainly from over styling. It must be very difficult for major events like this. So I’m not going to criticise. I think it’s got to the point that she’s pretty limited in choices.
Hahah Nicole’s hair looks like mine when I wake up after a night sweat 😥
I thought she looked pretty.
I did too. It is a stunning dress. And I think she tried to recreate the hair from the video and the weather did not co-operate.
Keith Urban looks like a waiter in his tails and tux.
He and Nic both need new hairstyles.
Let’s not call her “Nic” b/c nobody other than Tom Cruise tried that, and it didn’t stick.
Her hair was the hair from the video, except without editing (and probably a different stylist).
Tom did it to Katie Holmes too!!! He tried to make Kate happen so hard the first couple of years they were together. Even named a plane after her called “kiss me Kate” …eyeroll.
I think Mindy looks great! Definitely my favorite out of this bunch.
I don’t mind Mindy’s dress but her face is throwing me off because of all the work
Nicole did not look good in this outfit. Too many women there with stringy hair, just looked unfinished.
I do not understand Nicole Kidman’s ghost aesthetic. She looks so completely washed out here, practically invisible. I wouldn’t have even noticed her bad hair had it not been pointed out – that’s how washed out she is, but it seems like she leans into that a lot, so I guess she likes it.
I’m glad I’m not the only one who hated Nicole’s hair. Her dress was stunning and the hair ruined the entire vibe. The dripping with pearls aesthetic I get. Chanel was known for pearls and Karl really leaned into that during his tenure. So it tracks. But it also managed to make everyone look like they were attending a flapper themed party lol. I don’t hate Mindy’s dress. But I agree that she still is dressing for the body she USED to have and not the body she has now. And her stylist (side-eye) doesn’t seem to know how to dress her either.
Mindy looks good from a distance. was this suppose to be someone else’s outfit or what. I like both pieces just not together.
Nicole k I assume is going for the fresh face look. She didn’t even try with the hair.
“Itchy-looking rat’s nest” has been her style for a while now. She’s added “really needs a trim.”
All I can think upon seeing a pregnant Kloss is “yay another Kushner” said with very little enthusiasm if any.
I think Nicole and Mindy look really good. Yes, the paleness of the dress washed Nicole out and yes, I didn’t like the bottom half of Mindy’s dress. Y’all are harsh critics, as is your right. I especially liked Mindy’s look and vibe. She is mega-talented and looked demure to me, a mood I can understand on that red carpet. I mean, the Met Gala is A LOT and maybe it felt like too much. It would for me.