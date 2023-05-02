Who had the best Met Gala look, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner or Kendall Jenner?

Weeks ago, there was a Page Six rumor that Anna Wintour wouldn’t allow any Kardashian-Jenners on the Met Gala carpet. It didn’t feel like something Wintour would do, and big surprise, the whole thing was bullsh-t. Wintour actually likes Kendall and Kim, and I would imagine she’s neutral on Kylie. So those are the three K-Js who showed up to last night’s gala. Kim Kardashian wore Schiaparelli – from the waist up, this was actually interesting – the pearl necklaces as a “top,” the weird corset-waist. I mean, the whole effect is messy, but I like that she tried something different and didn’t ruin another historic piece of fashion like she did last year.

Kylie Jenner wore Jean Paul Gaultier (by Haider Ackermann). It was interesting and very “Haider Ackermann” and not very Lagerfeld. She stood out, and she’s trying to be a Fashion Girl, so there you go.

Kendall Jenner wore Marc Jacobs. This was a tad more on-theme, although it didn’t fit her and the whole look was very try-hard and tacky. I saw photos of her leaving her hotel and her whole ass was out. Bonus: her boyfriend Bad Bunny was there, but they didn’t walk the carpet together. Bad Bunny wore Jacquemus and he “got” the theme much more than Kendall and Kylie.