Who had the best Met Gala look, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner or Kendall Jenner?

Weeks ago, there was a Page Six rumor that Anna Wintour wouldn’t allow any Kardashian-Jenners on the Met Gala carpet. It didn’t feel like something Wintour would do, and big surprise, the whole thing was bullsh-t. Wintour actually likes Kendall and Kim, and I would imagine she’s neutral on Kylie. So those are the three K-Js who showed up to last night’s gala. Kim Kardashian wore Schiaparelli – from the waist up, this was actually interesting – the pearl necklaces as a “top,” the weird corset-waist. I mean, the whole effect is messy, but I like that she tried something different and didn’t ruin another historic piece of fashion like she did last year.
Kylie Jenner wore Jean Paul Gaultier (by Haider Ackermann). It was interesting and very “Haider Ackermann” and not very Lagerfeld. She stood out, and she’s trying to be a Fashion Girl, so there you go.
Kendall Jenner wore Marc Jacobs. This was a tad more on-theme, although it didn’t fit her and the whole look was very try-hard and tacky. I saw photos of her leaving her hotel and her whole ass was out. Bonus: her boyfriend Bad Bunny was there, but they didn’t walk the carpet together. Bad Bunny wore Jacquemus and he “got” the theme much more than Kendall and Kylie.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Kylie looked the best.
definitely. she wore something that actually flattered her figure and didn’t raid Claires. Kim’s shoes and wig should be binned and her outfit looked as cheap as ever.
I agree.
i can’t get past the super dark fake tan
Kim’s makeup looks so dirty, doesnt look good anymore. Kendall looks at the camera like she’s Edward Cullen from Twilight it’s hilarious. Kendall looks the best I agree.
Kim looked like she bedazzled her skims. Kendall looked like a rocky horror picture show character. So I guess that left Kylie.
I automatically thought of Isabella Rosselini in Death becomes Her in the bejewelled necklace albeit with much less character.
I was shocked to read this is a Schiaparelli “gown”, because I was convinced it was one of her skims, all tarted up. The “skirt” detail is nothing new. She must have had this look at least 100 times. It starts off both sides. Of the body and the strings/strands dip towards the centre to make a V, I guess to lead the eye away from her hips. And other versions she has had has\ve been much more pretty/elegant, if that word fits Kim.
There used to be a certain Street in My Hometown, where, as darkness fell, the working girls would appear to ply their trade along there. Many of them used to dress like Kendall is dressed, so she is about eight or nine years too late. And she looks trashy.
I’m okay, about saying Kylie looks the best. She looks good in that colour.
It’s totally not on theme but I think what Kylie is wearing is visually very interesting.
Hate Kim’s whole look and Kendall is not pulling off that cape outfit at all.
So Kylie FTW.
The robe was supposed to be a Leon Talley moment, because Karl used to do them for Leon. The dress looks great on her and the robe makes it on theme for me.
They all look meh! Terrible photo shopping on Kylie. She looks like she has no waist. They all have such dead eyes.
Love the Net Gala and all the crazy fashion. But same – the K sisters looked tired and so much make up.
They do look so dead-eyed, it is quite off-putting.
Yes, Kylie’s dead eyes ruin everything. And her, “Look at me, I am SOoooo hot” looks don’t help. I thought Kim looked the best of the three although not totally in love with the dress.
Kylie’s look is the best but not on theme. They all looked bad to me and of course the face serving was desperate.
Surely Kim is doing an homage to her playboy shoot?
Kylie looks great, too bad she was one of maybe two people (Suki Waterhouse?) that decided to ignore the theme which just ends up looking silly.
Not a prude but I was also surprised that Kendall’s entire ass was out. Maybe she changed inside.
omg that shoot where her mom could have not looked like a bigger pimp and kim could not have looked more unprepared and unprofessional
Kylie’s after party look was much much better than her red carpet look (in terms of being on theme) and so was Kendall’s!!
I hate Kim’s look. The corset just looks like shapewear (which, I guess, it is), but you can also see the underwire giving her support in the closeup photos and some of the photos from the side. It just feels sloppy and unfinished to me.
Kim looks like a hot mess and her makeup is way too severe.
I knew Kendall would have an outfit with her asss out and sure she came through like every year.
Kylie looks incredible and I never like what she’s wearing.
I’m so not a fan of hers, but Kylie was serving last night. Her look was great in spite of not sticking to the theme. Benito looked CLEAN. That suit was great, but he looked uncomfortable carrying it.
Did you see the back of his suit?? SEXXAYYY!
I think if Kim had her natural proportions and lost the choker (way too busy for that dress), the look could have been a hit. But instead it emphasizes how unnaturally she’s enhanced her shape and it’s so busy everywhere. Plus her “tendrils” make it look like her hair is tucked into her choker
these three are the no-fun gang. they never look like they’re having fun and they never have fun with their fashion. it seems like they want whatever is tightest or most vulgar and then they strain all night to keep their faces “fierce” but land at vacant yet terrified. kylie is the occassional exception.
Clapping loudly here, Josephine.
Preach! No matter how hard they try, they end up wearing the tackiest outfits from the Mugatu Collection.
I’ll take option E Alec Non of the Above for the win.
I was surprised by how much I loved Kylie’s dress. I thought she looked stunning. The other two didn’t come close.
Kendall looks like a circus ringmaster.
I thought Kylie had the best look out of the sisters. The dress fit her, I wasn’t bored with the colors or design, and I would wear those shoes. And my god! That carpet is filthy. Is it supposed to look like that?
Right? That’s why we do red carpets, not white carpets.
It’s a no to.all of the above.
Is Kylie even on theme ?.
She is not.
The best homage/interpretation was Kim, with the take on the Chanel pearl necklace. I didn’t like the execution in the end. Kylie’s was far off theme but it was a stunning dress.
I thought Kim’s was the best on theme, I thought her hair was a mistake. The one in the red dress, it would’ve been perfect for the super hero met a few years ago. I have nothing to say about the third.
Kendall did OK. That is all.
Kim’s dress reminds me of her Playboy spread.
Kim K has this natural ability to make everything she wears look cheap and yet she still manages to get deals with big fashion houses LOL
Totally agree. It’s a superpower…
Didn’t like any of the looks. Bad Bunny served, though. Kylie has been dieting fiercely. She did look good, but I didn’t like the blue part of the dress, as well as being off theme.
I liked Margot Robie the best I think, and Anne Hathaway.
I actually kind of like these looks? I think Kim’s is surprisingly interesting, as is usually the case with Schiapparelli.
Kylie.
I actually sort of like Kendall’s look. It’s daring, but I doubt she had any real input on it. She’s just a dead eyed nepo model who does as she’s told.
How has it been a year since Kim unethically wore an historic dress? (I blame the museum it belongs to, not her.) I feel like that just happened last month. Time flies. Pete flies.
MTE! That really struck me this morning. Time stopped having meaning during the pandemic.
I like Kylie’s dress and Kim has nice arms. That’s all I can say about these boring plastic people.
Can’t believe Kylie is 25. Her face is so harsh. She looks like a 40+ woman who’s lived.
Amongst the three of them, Kylie had the best gown. That being said, I don’t feel it was on-theme. Kim looked cheap (we all know she wasn’t wearing cheap stuff, though) and Kendall seems to miss the mark most of the time.
Kim’s look seems pretty cheap to me. Kendall’s is ridiculous. Kylie’s facial expression is horrifying to me – so hard – but her outfit is pretty good all round.
When Kim was walking with North before the show, North is almost Kim’s height and North is only 9. I don’t think Kanye is particularly tall either. Kim just looks VERY short. Her legs particularly look very short.
Which Kardashian-Jenner had the best Met Gala look? The topless one, the bottomless one, or the dead-eyed stripper-looking one?
Is this a trick question? Cuz…