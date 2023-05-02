Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse walked the Met Gala carpet together

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse rarely do events together or walk red carpets together. Even though they’ve been dating for years (something like four or five years, I believe), there are only a handful of photos of them together at an event, and paparazzi photos of them together only happen every six months or so. So, the Met Gala was a very special occasion for them, it seems. I don’t know if Rob didn’t know or didn’t care that he might run into two of his most high-profile exes, but it’s funny that he walked the carpet around the same time as Kristen Stewart and FKA Twigs. God, I would love to know if he spoke to either of them. As for Suki, she wore a vintage Fendi look.
Kristen Stewart was a longtime Chanel model and brand ambassador, even though the partnership never really fit. Apparently, Karl Lagerfeld did like her a lot, for what it’s worth. She wore Chanel and posed with Sofia Coppola, Marion Cotillard and Charlotte Casiraghi on the carpet (all were in Chanel).
FKA Twigs wore Maison Margiela. It’s a nice look, but I would have expected her to lean into the theme a lot more.
2023 Met Gala – Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty at the Metropolitan Museum of Art – Arrivals
Featuring: Suki Waterhouse
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 01 May 2023
Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages
2023 Met Gala – Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty at the Metropolitan Museum of Art – Arrivals
Featuring: Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 01 May 2023
Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages
2023 Met Gala – Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty at the Metropolitan Museum of Art – Arrivals
Featuring: Suki Waterhouse, Robert Pattinson
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 01 May 2023
Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages
2023 Met Gala – Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty at the Metropolitan Museum of Art – Arrivals
Featuring: Kristen Stewart
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 01 May 2023
Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages
2023 Met Gala – Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty at the Metropolitan Museum of Art – Arrivals.
Featuring: Charlotte Casiraghi, Kristen Stewart, Sofia Coppola, Marion Cotillard
Where: NEW-YORK, United States
When: 02 May 2023
Credit: Abaca Press/INSTARimages
Suki looks pretty but the look is weirdly dated to me.
Twigs is beyond stunning and that POSE is perfection. She’s always incredibly elegant.
Kristen’s posture is so awful. She would have looked completely insane here if Marion wasn’t also looking like a total clown next to her. Ugh.
Definitely looks dated to me!
Per Kaiser: “As for Suki, she wore a vintage Fendi look”
This fendi dress is probably 12-15 years old. It is a beautiful dress but, as I must agree with you, it does look dated to some degree.
Suki says on her Instagram that her dress was designed by Lagerfeld for Fendi in 2019.
Twigs looked gorgeous!
I hated Kristen’s look even though I generally find her fashion choices not boring and her face is amazing. But god, the posture is always so so awful.
Suki’s look was bland as hell.
I liked Kristen’s look, but my god, stop slouching. It ruins the look, but I guess it’s her thing, that sort of I could care less pose. But enough. Get yourself in order and stand up straight for heavens sake
Kristen’s face, hair and eyebrows are just so fay. She looks like a Fairytale elf like creature. I absolutely LOVE her brows.
Sunnee, I’m so opposite, Kristen’s eyebrows fill me with rage haha. I usually love her looks, but this makes me want to give her the motherly spitwash adjustment. I find her so gorgeous, but this is all very monotone to me. Obviously it’s not her job to please me, and I hope she was happy with it.
Twigs’ posture is impeccable. Her dancer’s training is so much a part of her that she just naturally stands in perfect position.
She really is exquisite, just drop-dead gorgeous.
KStew always looks like she wishes she was someplace else. And always has the same pouty look on her face. I can’t stand her.
I wish Pattinson had stayed with Twigs. They were a great couple. He and Waterhouse just look bland and boring together.
Is R. Patts almost smiling? A rare thing.
I like his shoes. That’s all.
Most relaxed I’ve seen him. Maybe he’s finally grown into stardom or he and Suki are super easy together. I think they both look great and I really like her dress – it suits her very much.
that second pic might be the happiest I’ve ever seen RPattz look in a photo??
i will accept no criticism of kstew at any time. the look is questionable but my love is undying, so.
They all look fine although Marion’s wig looks unhinged, I love it.
My focus is on the young lady in the back. Her outfit is great, I’d want that for our Christmas party or really any festive occasion during fall/winter.
Why does Kristen Stewart always look like she needs a shower?
She looks strung out… or high at that very moment. But not a good high! A really messy one.
Her eyebrows are also fecking ridiculous.
She needs my mom to come up behind her, smack her back and say, “Stand up straight!” She’s got posture as bad as mine 😂
And those eyebrows! If RP did see her on the carpet, he probably heaved a sign of relief that he had dodged that bullet.
Suki’s song To Love has a great lyric that fits perfectly for last night: “We talked of how lucky we got, as we watched old lovers we dodged”- both Rob’s exes, and her ex Bradley Cooper was there as well. I think Rob is on decent terms with Kristen, and the twigs break up seems like it was more sad than angry or bitter. It’s been 6 years already.
It’s great to see them so happy together. And even in their rather safe outfits, I thought they both looked great.
Suki’s dress was boring and she looked boring (per usual) and she’s another victim of ugly shoes. KStew looked a mess but, I think it was intentional. Twigs looked fabulous. I loved her hair, to her makeup to her dress. **Chefs kiss** perfect.
Twigs was always the most interesting thing about RPattz to me
Exactly. He’s British oatmeal to me.
Will never buy Chanel, but I actually like Kristen Steward and Chanel partnership. Chanel tends to reads ‘rich snobby mother in law’ or ‘pampered nepo princess baby’ style, but K.Stew makes it modern, interesting and edgy.
I don’t mind K. Stew but I’ve never liked the partnership. She always looks like she’s in someone else’s clothes when she wears Chanel. There have been a few hits but there have been far, far more misses, a lot of raiding your (larger) grandma’s closet. She does owe it to Chanel to stand the heck up and come to the party not looking like she’s been up all night (unless she just got over Covid, which is what it looks like).
The KStew/Chanel partnership makes perfect sense if you go back to fashion history. Gabrielle Chanel was all about blending the masculine with the feminine and making practical, well tailored clothes. It’s just that everyone and their mother now associates it with tweed, pearls and black trim. KStew seems to be paying homage to a young Karl, who def knew what he was doing; I’ve enjoyed what they’ve done together when he was alive and find her to be a far more interesting muse than say, Margot Robbie.
Kristen’s hair looks amazing! Absolutely love it!
Genuine question – how is it amazing? I heard someone else say this, and to me it looks like she just rolled out of bed without any head grooming whatsoever.
I thought she looked great, too. The hair and everything. I don’t know why I liked the outfit so much. I’ve liked her since Personal Shopper.
There are videos of Suki and Pattinson on the carpet and their interactions are super sweet. They seem to have a great groove with each other and give off really positive vibes. I think she looks very pretty, love the eye-makeup, though not sure how this look is on theme.
IMO there is something off with Kristen Stewart as of late. Last night and going back to photos from the Berlinale festival, her energy is low, she seems hampered by something. What she’s wearing is cool, but I really don’t care for the styling. The hair is giving me Austin Butler vibes (shudder)
FKA Twigs looks fantastic but dare I say kinda boring, and that’s crazy to me because she’s anything but. This look feels safe for her.
Yes! I’ve been wondering this. Since the Berlin festival, where she seemed so strung out and not present. She’s always kind of incoherent in interviews, but also smart and thoughtful, and it feels like the latter side has been absent lately. She’s been rocking the greasy hair and slouchy vibe for a long time now, but lately it feels dialed up to 11, like it’s covering for some other more real mess.
Suki and RP look good and look happy together. FKA Twigs has a great look as well. I get the tribute, but this year’s theme makes it tough to go really avant garde, so I think a lot of looks are on the tame side.
Suki looks is so boring and bland.
Kristen outfit isn’t bad, but she looks like she need to bath and wash her hair..
FKA Twigs looks great
How does Rob’s suit look too big and too small at the same time
I think Suki’s dress looks pretty and a little vintage. I like the idea of it. She wears it well. However, it doesn’t stand out because her hair and face seem to blend in with the flesh toned chiffon. I think the shoes look a little clunky for a very delicate dress. As a result, nothing really stands out.
The shoes really are kinda awful. The open toe, mid heel is such an odd choice.
You can’t see it in these photos but she was carrying a great pink squared sequence & lime green Fendi bag. I’ve always loved the Fendi Baguette bags and hers was great.
Suki looks very pretty. Definitely the way you want to look when your boyfriend’s ex shows up looking like Kristen. Must have been very satisfying lol. Kristen looked sooo messy
satisfying for what?
I celebrate everyone who wasnt’ too obvious and decided against wearing a black and white Chanel.
Dang! Robert and Kristen in the same room. I wish we knew if they saw each other or not.
I absolutely love suki’s dress but it seems not dressy or formal enough.
Marion looks awful. Geez.
Suki looked fine, her coloring worked against her in this dress to make it amazing but she looked fine.
I don’t get all the oohs and ahhs over RPat, he has a very angular face (which is fine) but the way the light seems to hit his face makes him look dirty. His usual choice of hair doesn’t help matters. I want to give him a shower.
Along with KStew (but not together lol). The Elvis meets mullet hair…I hate it. I hope in her free time she stands up straight.
FKA Twigs looks amazing, but safe.
Kristin Stewart looks like she is slouching and uncomfortable to be there.
Her hair looks awful.
Like a low cost Elvis cosplay the entire look is bad.
Ok couple things! I read an interview a while back about how Suki prepares for big events and one of the things she’ll do is FACE TAPE the night before so her face doesn’t move overnight?!?! Idk. Wow. I will say that Rob’s skin has looked really good sinc he’s been with Suki. Maybe she takes him to her esthetician.
I love a spring fairy look on Beltane, so I’m pre-disposed to like Suki’s dress. I like the makeup too. I wish it wasn’t just sheer/skin tone under the sheer panels though. Maybe an ivory lining? Would that make it too wedding-y? It was designed by Lagerfeld for Fendi 2019, so that’s how she’s on theme.
I read that Rob’s suit is a wool/linen blend, so if it looks off, it might be the way linen drapes. Also if the wool was too heavily steamed (as opposed to pressed), the fibers could be too relaxed, and that might be why the chest is looking a little wrong on him. Otherwise, I think it’s a great suit and I love his commitment to no ties. The brooch is cool.
I’ve read somewhere (I think it was Lainey) that Suki and Rob has been also on/off , although they’re solid. I’ve been a huge Twilight fan :), as long as he’s happy, that’s really great for him . I’ll still though have the memories of his and Kristen’s promos and red carpet premieres of Twilight and the amazing chemistry they had 🙂 .
As for Kristen, didn’t really like the look yesterday but I’ve loved her past collaborations with Karl Lagerfeld and Chanel. And she was amazing in Spencer as Princess Diana.
FKA Twigs looked pretty amazing, to me that looked more like a revenge look in front of an ex 🙂
Why would Twigs care or want to look a certain way because her and her ex are going to be in the same room? Kristen as well.
I think it is like going to your high school reunion where you are going to see people (including exes) who you haven’t seen in a long time. You want to look great and show them that you are very happy. I love Rob and Suki together and I hope they have a wonderful life together.
You only want to look a certain way if you care what those people think about you and are trying to impress them.
I doubt nether Kristen or Twigs care what he thinks or what to try to empress him.
still thinks that lainey says truth at anything connected to him? Really???? After all these years. especially alter all the lies and heitred he has been getting.
I loved Kristen’s look. One of the best for me.
Sofia’s boring; Marion’s styling misses; Kristin’s perpetual slouch & new brow shape are bad but the clothes & shoes are actually in theme. Charlotte usually looks better – not great styling for her.
Suki’s dress is pretty & has a 1930’s vibe, when those shoes would’ve been appropriate.
I can’t stand Patz & have trouble looking at him, even after he cleaned up his old unibrow. Suki deserves better.
I need a full web diagram of all the currents and exes or entanglements centering around these two that were there: Rob, Suki, Kristen, Twigs, Liberty Ross, Brad Cooper, Irinia S, Tom Sturridge, Sienna Miller, Alexa Chung, Alex Skarsgard, and that’s just the folks I saw.