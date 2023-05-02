Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse walked the Met Gala carpet together

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse rarely do events together or walk red carpets together. Even though they’ve been dating for years (something like four or five years, I believe), there are only a handful of photos of them together at an event, and paparazzi photos of them together only happen every six months or so. So, the Met Gala was a very special occasion for them, it seems. I don’t know if Rob didn’t know or didn’t care that he might run into two of his most high-profile exes, but it’s funny that he walked the carpet around the same time as Kristen Stewart and FKA Twigs. God, I would love to know if he spoke to either of them. As for Suki, she wore a vintage Fendi look.

Kristen Stewart was a longtime Chanel model and brand ambassador, even though the partnership never really fit. Apparently, Karl Lagerfeld did like her a lot, for what it’s worth. She wore Chanel and posed with Sofia Coppola, Marion Cotillard and Charlotte Casiraghi on the carpet (all were in Chanel).

FKA Twigs wore Maison Margiela. It’s a nice look, but I would have expected her to lean into the theme a lot more.

Embed from Getty Images