Margot Robbie in a 1993 Chanel gown at the Met Gala: pretty and understated

I don’t think I’ve ever seen Margot Robbie in a gown where she especially stands out. She usually looks very pretty yet unremarkable and I think that’s intentional. I also think that’s why she’s going to kill it as Barbie, I’m so looking forward to that movie. Margot was in a Chanel gown from 1993 featuring a clear bodice with beaded boning. (Update: Cindy Crawford originally wore this gown. Thanks Mellie!) This is nice, it’s not fabulous. That’s very much her vibe and there’s nothing wrong with that. Her makeup and hair are so pretty and understated.
Elle Fanning was in Vivienne Westwood. She said her flower crown was a nod to Lagerfeld, who chose a flower crown for her on one of their shoots together. She also had on a Cartier necklace worn by Grace Kelly in 1995 and said she was at the Cartier table. I liked this boho interpretation of Lagerfeld’s work.
Michelle Yeoh was wearing a voluminous Karl Lagerfeld gown and she looked very much the movie star that she is. At one point Pete Davidson posed with her (he was in Fendi) and people were raising eyebrows over that, but she looked like she was just being gracious with him.
Allison Williams was in Nina Ricci and I really like this gown. It reminds me a little of Charlize Theron’s 2006 Oscar gown, which was by Galliano although Lagerfeld did some giant one shoulder gowns too.
Ashley Graham was also in Nina Ricci. This is very 80s and fun. You can tell she’s a model whenever she’s on a carpet.
Margot needs a new stylist. She such a beauty but nothing has worked for her this year or last. Allison Williams is a no for me. That bow with a train is tragic. The others are meh too.
Yes. The clear plastic section looks old and stained. Not a good choice. Her hair looks great though.
Something that is coming through to me in a lot of these pictures is why the supermodels were supermodels. Cindy Crawford stunned in that black dress when you look at pictures of it. Margot Robbie just looks….fine. Kate Moss next to her daughter – even kind of phoning it in, Kate Moss still stuns, you know? Giselle made a statement entrance. Naomi Campbell was perfect last night.
I think it can be easy to forget that these women weren’t (arent) supermodels just because they’re gorgeous, but they have that “it” factor that really makes them just stand out.
Margot Robbie is gorgeous but she does not have that “it” factor and that’s fine, she’s a good actress, not a supermodel, and I’m not picking on her really. Maybe it was the theme last night, but watching the supermodels arrive vs the actresses etc – the difference was obvious. and it was a fun difference, because it felt like a runway show to me.
Interesting point. I don’t know if it’s the height or just the ease with which models wear clothing, but Cindy wore it much better.
This comment! Margot is an actress, a good one who succeeds, shows up to press events, looks gracious & wonderful….Why people need other women to be everything & everyone, or get gleefully picked apart, is beyond me. Men already tear us apart- let’s not tear each other down too.
We can do anything, just not everything at once, & that’s grand.
They legit all looked amazing.
I think it’s the sincere, Cheshire grin. Every celeb who’s super sunny somehow looks too friendly to pull off high fashion (see Brooklyn Beckham’s wife, who kept flashing a sweet, open smile). No mystic, no enigma=no MET gala presence
Margot, Elle, and Michelle all look amazing. Elle’s look is really fun and pretty. Everyone else here missed the goal. I honestly hate Ashley Graham and her dress — idk why she keeps getting invited to things.
I love Ashley’s dress. I think it’s honestly one of the best looks of the night! Is there a reason you hate her? I don’t know much about her.
Ashleigh’s lopsided-boob dress is just strange. I can’t figure out what the black paddles are supposed to be. Flippers?
I loved Elle’s look. I thought that was a vintage Chanel wedding dress for some reason. My bad. but I love the combo of romantic/boho and glamorous. I also love that she is wearing what appears to be a sort of cropped men’s 19th century jacket? It reminds me of the Keira Knightley “Pride And Prejudice” version, for some reason. Like if Lizzie was walking out in the fields picking flowers but wearing Darcy’s jacket.
Love Jenny Ortega’s look! She killed it.
I love Fanning’s look as well. And I love you connecting the look of the jacket to Pride and Prejudice!
Fanning talked about the jacket during the Vogue live stream. It and her whole look is a nod to when she was 13 and Lagerfeld photographed her for his ‘Little Black Jacket’ book. Apparently she arrived in a white dress and he decided to leave her in it, have her put the iconic jacket over it and then he put the flower crown on her. I think it’s lovely she pay tribute to him.
Elle is so ethereal, naturally. What happened to her sister though? I feel like I never see Dakota anymore
I wish Elle would stop tweaking her face. She is young and beautiful.
Loved Elle’s look here. I think she absolutely nailed it.
i have a mundane question. I always wondered what people with the 10 foot trains, skin tight bodices, or trailing sleeves do after they leave the red carpet. How can they sit down, or fit all of the train around the dinner table? Do they change? Anyone know?
Margot is a absolutely stunning woman who I think should he a chameleon when it comes to styling. Why are stylist so damn awful to and for her.
Is Michelle Yeoh wearing thigh high leather boots with ankle chains under her dress?
Ashley looked good!
Michelle is a queen. Her dress sort of reminds me of a Korean Hanbok. Pete looks fine.
Ashley looks like a perfume bottle and I love it.
I think it was too structured; it looks uncomfortable. And, yes, it looked like a Gaultier perfume bottle! It’s a shame. Main thing is, tho, she probably loved it, so that’s good and all that matters.
She also had on a Cartier necklace worn by Grace Kelly in 1995 and said she was at the Cartier table.
Not sure if this is worded awkwardly and Fanning wore the necklace in 1995 or the date is incorrect because Grace Kelly died in 1982. Or maybe the name is wrong or I just can’t read.
I was also confused by that. Grace Kelly did bring attention to Cartier’s Grain de Cafe collection when she wore some pieces as Princess in the 50’s, I think. Elle is the new brand ambassador, so it makes sense they gave her a necklace. I think she looks great!
I caught that too. I assume it was supposed to be 1955. Since Grace Kelly died in 1983 and Elle Fanning was born in 1998 and neither of them was alive to wear Carter in 1995.
Michelle SLAYED it – I can’t believe she is 60, any other person would have drowned in all that fabric or looked dowdy, but she just looks so graceful
Elle always looks amazing, something about her is always fresh and fun, I’m surprised she is not considered a fashion girl at this point.
Ashley Graham looks great aswell.
I love Margot’s look. The dress reminds me of Elizabeth Hurley’s iconic paperclip Versace dress from the 90s. I also love Allison’s dress, which is shocking to me b/c I’m not a huge fan of that material (satin?). That’s a beautiful color and I really like the headband. Ashley’s frock is pretty cool too. Michelle looks great, a very fitting look for the reigning Best Actress Oscar winner. Also living for those leather boots!
Elle’s dress is a miss for me. There’s just too much going on! Looks like she threw on some bedspread and a flower crown for good measure and called it a day. Just seems shapeless.
Ashley’s dress is by Harris Reed according to her Instagram.
I think the ID on the Allison Williams dress is incorrect. It is Patou, not Nina Ricci. It was designed as an homage to the style of dresses Karl designed there when he was creative director in the 60s.
Michelle for the win! Allison’s styling is weird – borderline Halloween. Hairline-covering headbands always look like cheap wiglets to me. I’d much rather see a pic of her partner
Elle is Ophelia -on-her-way-to-the-lake so the Cartier necklace is just “off.”
Pete Davidson could never!!