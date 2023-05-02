Gisele Bundchen wore a 2007 Chanel gown for the Met Gala: boring or cool?

This was Gisele Bundchen’s first solo appearance at a Met Gala in many, many years. This was her first post-divorce gala. She wanted to bring it, and she… sort of did, I guess. She wore a 2007 Chanel look from the archives, a look she wore back in 2007 for an editorial. It was very dramatic and on-brand for her – she’s all about recycling and sustainable fashion. Was it also kind of snooze? Yeah. But she looked fine, albeit a little bit “worked on,” you know? Sis got some post-split cosmetic work.

Rita Ora & Taika Waititi in Prabal Gurung. Dedicated to never serving. Rita tries so hard, they both do. And it just ends up feeling blah.

Anok Yai in Prabal Gurung – truly one of the best looks of the night. This was gorgeous and a great interpretation of the theme.

Quinta Brunson in Prabal Gurung. This was also a great way to honor the theme and I loved how many sheer gloves were worn by various women. Quinta’s hair – with the Chanel-esque feathers – is incredible. She looks great.