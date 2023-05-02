Gisele Bundchen wore a 2007 Chanel gown for the Met Gala: boring or cool?

This was Gisele Bundchen’s first solo appearance at a Met Gala in many, many years. This was her first post-divorce gala. She wanted to bring it, and she… sort of did, I guess. She wore a 2007 Chanel look from the archives, a look she wore back in 2007 for an editorial. It was very dramatic and on-brand for her – she’s all about recycling and sustainable fashion. Was it also kind of snooze? Yeah. But she looked fine, albeit a little bit “worked on,” you know? Sis got some post-split cosmetic work.
Rita Ora & Taika Waititi in Prabal Gurung. Dedicated to never serving. Rita tries so hard, they both do. And it just ends up feeling blah.
Anok Yai in Prabal Gurung – truly one of the best looks of the night. This was gorgeous and a great interpretation of the theme.
Quinta Brunson in Prabal Gurung. This was also a great way to honor the theme and I loved how many sheer gloves were worn by various women. Quinta’s hair – with the Chanel-esque feathers – is incredible. She looks great.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Cover Images.
-
-
New York, NY – Gisele Bündchen stuns in white as she exits her hotel ahead of the Met Gala alone for the first time in years.
Pictured: Gisele Bündchen
BACKGRID USA 1 MAY 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Gisele Bündchen stuns in white as she exits her hotel ahead of the Met Gala alone for the first time in years.
Pictured: Gisele Bündchen
BACKGRID USA 1 MAY 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Gisele Bündchen stuns in white as she exits her hotel ahead of the Met Gala alone for the first time in years.
Pictured: Gisele Bündchen
BACKGRID USA 1 MAY 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
2023 Met Gala – Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty at the Metropolitan Museum of Art – Arrivals
Featuring: Rita Ora
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 01 May 2023
Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages
-
-
2023 Met Gala – Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty at the Metropolitan Museum of Art – Arrivals
Featuring: Taika Waititi, Rita Ora
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 01 May 2023
Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages
-
-
2023 Met Gala – Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty at the Metropolitan Museum of Art – Arrivals
Featuring: Anok Yai
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 01 May 2023
Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages
-
-
2023 Met Gala – Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty at the Metropolitan Museum of Art – Arrivals
Featuring: Quinta Brunson
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 01 May 2023
Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages
-
-
2023 Met Gala – Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty at the Metropolitan Museum of Art – Arrivals
Featuring: Quinta Brunson
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 01 May 2023
Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages
-
-
2023 Met Gala – Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty at the Metropolitan Museum of Art – Arrivals
Featuring: Gisele Bundchen
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 01 May 2023
Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages
Quinta – I love her, but not this dress. It’s another one of the trend of absolutely squishing the boobs and it must be so uncomfortable!
I wondered if the strap would make her neck sore after awhile. I hope it didn’t!
That feather cape harkens to Gisele’s Victoria’s Secret days.
Or Liberace’s Vegas days
I love this comment. I have never been a Gisele fan but I thought she looked good last night. She looked happy & since I loathe Brady I completely understand.
Yes, it reminded me of the VS Angels wings
I didn’t like ANY of these gowns. I liked Gisele’s overall aura. She really looked bright and light and happy. But the gown was just okay. Rita looked basic as usual and Quinta just didn’t look good from the neck down. The hair was interesting and her makeup was nice, but I didn’t like her gown and someone as petite as she is should stay away from fishtail style.
I didn’t mind the Gisele’s gown but the beachy hair with the chandelier earrings was off to me. Does she only ever wear her hair like that? I’m having a hard time remembering something different. It just didn’t suit the look to me.
I thought Anok Yai looked amazing. The fact that she is so gorgeous may be what is pulling off this look.
Jellyfish?
I like Giselle’s look especially the story behind it. Also you can tell she loves how she looks and she is having fun. So that makes it a huge win to me.
I covet that cape!
Anok looked amazing! Quinta too.
The Gisele throwback suited her a lot better than many of her lewks. I’d have put this one in with Nicold Kidman’s throwback gown from her ad. I think they both looked incredible.
I thought Taika looked good. The men really brought it this year!
All these beautiful white gowns on a gross off white carpet! I wish it was a red carpet. A lot of these looks would have popped more!
Anok is killing it but I’m getting Mugler vibes
Seeing all these celebrities “honoring the theme” makes me realize that I’ve never liked Lagerfeld’s aesthetic.
You are SO right.
This x100. Yet another man who didn’t actually honor the bodies he was designing for. The whole gala makes me realize how dull fashion has become and how terribly undemanding we are of so-called designers. the designing world just hypes each other up and leaves the rest of us with inferior looks.
I think there are interesting new designers, but they have to get past the old gatekeepers to make it into the Gala.
I’ll never understand the appeal of this woman. She is totally bland looking. She looks like Steffi Graf to me. That is no criticism of Steffi Graff, but a tennis player isn’t a super model. Some people say she’s a blank canvas, a la Kate Moss. I read loads of fashion magazines and whenever I see Gisele, in all sorts of stylisations, I think “there’s Gisele looking blah”. Not the case with Moss. A poster on here once said there are so many beautiful Brazilian models but Gisele has got to this position because of her Euro look. I agree. And it’s a really blah Euro look. So, the answer is no, she doesn’t look cool.
Totally agree. Giselle is so blah. Looking at these pictures, you’d never think this woman is a supermodel.
Thank you, Jane. How she’s got to where she has is a mystery, particularly when the previous generation back was Christy Turlington et al. You’ll see Gisele’s look everywhere on European ski slopes. She is the opposite of wow.
Agree. She is not and has never been a beautiful woman. Her height coupled with subtle curves were the source of her appeal in a post Kate Moss heroin-chic era. If you watch videos of her younger, runway days, she had a very confident walk and charisma, and she really did makes the clothes look great. Anyway, she is prettier now in her early 40s despite the pinched Botox look that she has. And of course she dropped some dead weight which makes her look lighter and brighter. I’ve never been a big fan of hers but she does get *snaps* for having the brains to drop the dud that is Tom Brady!
Anok Yai is supermodel gorgeous. Never saw her before. The dress was beautiful, but squeezed her breasts too much, showing IMO not natural looking implants. But I do think she should be much better known, like the Hadid sisters. She’s at least if not more beautiful than the nepo sisters.
The best thing about Gisele’s look here is her happiness. It ‘s better than the dress. You can tell she’s happy to be back in the swing of things, happy to be out and about, happy to be enjoying life… she looked Cozy (Comfortable in my skin, cozy with who I am, I love myself G-d-m – Cozy!)
I guess that’s what Gisele has over the other Brazilian models who are just as pretty. She can project that certain attitude. I noticed the same thing about Zendaya at the last few events. She just radiates a certain aura. Folks on Twitter were photoshopping Zendaya’s face on Rita Ora’s body last night, but you could tell the difference because Rita does not exude the same confidence and fierce attitude as Zendaya. That’s what Rita’s lacking. Taika Waititi looked really good. I really liked his jacket and his whole vibe.
Yes, I don’t know what she’s like in person, but style-wise in photos the most interesting thing about her was Tom Brady, and vice versa
I completely agree with everything you said here.
Loved loved loved Giselle’s entire look. The dress itself was elegant and effortless, and it moved beautifully. My favorite look of the night. Gorgeous.
I’ll never understand how Giselle manages to make everything she wears look so cheap.
I like all of these but giselles…boring! Anok looks A-MAZING. That shot of Giselle looking away and smiling vibes Victoria secret angel wing vibes
Gisele is stunningly beautiful, but alas this Ball has had its day, no.creativity or statement pieces anymore
There are pictures of Giselle leaving the hotel that are much better than these. In motion, the hair, the dress, the cape all swirling – she was everything a super model should be. These pictures on the carpet are lifeless in comparison
The first set of pictures I saw last night had Taika by himself, and his look was my favorite men’s one. Pedro pascal comes in second because I’ve got a thing for him currently 😂
Taika`s look is definitely the best of this post! And me too on Pedro 💗 his smile elevated those shorts!
Rita Ora tries so hard and somehow made a career of just being places. I can’t think of a single song of hers, they’re so generic. Her and Taika are giving dead eyes and their looks are just overwrought. Gisele is just not an interesting fashion person as she always wears some variation on slinky body con.
In other photos I really thought Rita was Beyonce. Oops!
Rita’s dress looks like she added a train to a Frederick’s of Hollywood nightgown.
I love Taika’s look! I think Rita’s is pretty cool too. Love the sheer gloves on Quinta. Anok looks like a beautiful lampshade.
Gisele’s dress was a bust for me, and somehow makes her look short which she definitely isn’t. I like Rita Ora’s dress a lot.
What I loved was the joy on Gisele’s face which I immediately interpreted as, “I feel so free and alive now that I’ve dumped Brady.” I think he did dampen her enjoyment of life for years. What a crap man to do that to a woman and he likely he had NO IDEA he did that to her. So self-absorbed and self-important just because he threw a (deflated) ball around. Jeez.