Anne Hathaway in tweed & pearl Versace at the Met Gala: stunning?

One of my favorite looks of this year’s Met Gala was Anne Hathaway. Donatella Versace customized the look for Anne, and they walked the carpet together. This is a variation of the infamous Versace “safety pin” dress from the 1990s, but Donatella redid it with a Karl Lagerfeld-theme, in a pale tweed (rather than the leather of the original dress) and in addition to the safety pins, the dress was “held together” with pearl clasps. It is such an amazing interpretation of the Lagerfeld aesthetic. Anne really ate this. And yes, that’s stupid Jared Leto in a Choupette costume.

I was surprised by how many women wore slipdresses or very simple lingerie-inspired looks from the 1990s. Irina Shayk did that – I don’t have the ID on this, but it’s just… very basic. Her makeup isn’t even notable.

Kate Moss wore Fendi, as did her daughter Lila. Kate knew Karl Lagerfeld for decades, I’m kind of surprised that she didn’t do more? She’s Kate Moss, for goodness sake. She just threw on a Fendi slipdress.

Precious Lee also wore Fendi. It’s fine.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Cover Images.

3 Responses to “Anne Hathaway in tweed & pearl Versace at the Met Gala: stunning?”

  1. Becks1 says:
    May 2, 2023 at 6:55 am

    Anne was also one of my favorite looks for the night. I loved it – the dress, the styling, her hair – it was just a great look for her.

    Kate Moss was a disappointment. She looked fine overall, it was just disappointing considering the theme.

    Reply
  2. Normades says:
    May 2, 2023 at 6:56 am

    I wonder who Anne’s stylist is now now that Law retired. She is wearing the hell out of that dress.

    Reply
  3. Bee says:
    May 2, 2023 at 7:15 am

    The real Princess Anne! She looked amazing.

    Kate’s dress was custom, for the occasion. I think if anyone’s entitled to wear a slipdress to this thing, she’s the one.

    Reply

