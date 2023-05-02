Jennifer Lopez wore Ralph Lauren to the 2023 Met Gala: tragic or hot?

Jennifer Lopez attended this year’s Met Gala, and I don’t think Ben went with her? One year, Ben did go to the gala but J.Lo walked the carpet solo, but it doesn’t appear that they did the same thing this year. J.Lo wore this Ralph Lauren look and… no. It fell flat. I mean, her body looks amazing and I like the idea of the design more than the execution.
Dua Lipa was one of the co-chairs of this year’s Met Gala, which basically means that Anna Wintour likely had to approve of Dua’s look. Dua chose a vintage 1992 Chanel (bridal) gown and paired it with giant diamonds from Tiffany & Co. The look was, overall, not really a serve. I mean, it’s vintage Chanel, it’s fine, but the effect was very… prairie/prom/bridal and I’m not sure that was what she wanted.
Roger Federer and his wife Mirka – Roger was one of the co-chairs of this year’s gala, and he’s good friends with Anna Wintour (she adores him). I hoped that he would wear something crazy, but he just pulled out a nice tuxedo. Mirka is killing it though, I love her Valentino dress.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
-
-
2023 Met Gala – Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty at the Metropolitan Museum of Art – Arrivals
Featuring: Dua Lipa
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 01 May 2023
Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages
-
-
2023 Met Gala – Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty at the Metropolitan Museum of Art – Arrivals
Featuring: Dua Lipa
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 01 May 2023
Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages
-
-
2023 Met Gala – Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty at the Metropolitan Museum of Art – Arrivals
Featuring: Roger Federer, Mirka Federer
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 01 May 2023
Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages
-
-
2023 Met Gala – Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty at the Metropolitan Museum of Art – Arrivals.
Featuring: Jennifer Lopez
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 01 May 2023
Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages
-
-
2023 Met Gala – Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty at the Metropolitan Museum of Art – Arrivals.
Featuring: Jennifer Lopez
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 01 May 2023
Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages
Commenting Guidelines
Read the article before commenting.
We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.
By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy
Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.
Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.
You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!
Leave a comment after you have read the article