Jennifer Lopez wore Ralph Lauren to the 2023 Met Gala: tragic or hot?

Jennifer Lopez attended this year’s Met Gala, and I don’t think Ben went with her? One year, Ben did go to the gala but J.Lo walked the carpet solo, but it doesn’t appear that they did the same thing this year. J.Lo wore this Ralph Lauren look and… no. It fell flat. I mean, her body looks amazing and I like the idea of the design more than the execution.

Dua Lipa was one of the co-chairs of this year’s Met Gala, which basically means that Anna Wintour likely had to approve of Dua’s look. Dua chose a vintage 1992 Chanel (bridal) gown and paired it with giant diamonds from Tiffany & Co. The look was, overall, not really a serve. I mean, it’s vintage Chanel, it’s fine, but the effect was very… prairie/prom/bridal and I’m not sure that was what she wanted.

Roger Federer and his wife Mirka – Roger was one of the co-chairs of this year’s gala, and he’s good friends with Anna Wintour (she adores him). I hoped that he would wear something crazy, but he just pulled out a nice tuxedo. Mirka is killing it though, I love her Valentino dress.