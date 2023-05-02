“The late-night shows are shutting down due to the writers’ strike” links

Hollywood writers have gone on strike. [Pajiba]
All of the late-night shows are shutting down because of the writers’ strike. [JustJared]
Ryan Murphy’s next series is focused on the Menendez brothers. [OMG Blog]
I loved all of the fingerless gloves at the Met Gala. [LaineyGossip]
A lady had a loud Big O at the LA Philharmonic. [Dlisted]
Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny went to the gala afterparties together. [Jezebel]
Everyone loved Anne Hathaway’s whole look. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Ethan Hawke in satin? Sure. [GFY]
What influencers are really like. [Buzzfeed]
A third Mamma Mia movie?? [Towleroad]
All of the Burberry looks at the Met Gala. [RCFA]
I just want to say that David Byrne looked like a Silver Fox at the Met Gala.
Canada has lost a true icon. RIP Gordon Lightfoot. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BaSnqDIrDRA
I’ve been listening to him all day, lost in that voice.
Thank you, Canada, for sharing him with us. A legend.
🙁 Sundown, you better take care. RIP
Solidarity with writers! Blank pages don’t get turned into movies and television shows.
I see buzzfeed in the links. That reminds me they are shutting down buzzfeed news due to cost. They say some staff will join –I believe Huffington post. Whichever newsgroup they are a part of now.
The last writers strike really brought so many issues to the forefront. Deadline .com (it was under Nikki finke then) was the place for solidarity, job offers, thepoetknowit – someone who would sum up thoughts with poetry, gossip, and behind the scenes backhand deals coverage. Hopefully this strike won’t go on for that long. But pay is terrible and they have to do something about the writer rooms. You see the same names on everything and those guys don’t even WRITE anymore.
Don’t watch them much, but I just watched Jimmy Fallon because Suga was there.
I like Fallon. Don’t know much about the others.
Team Writers and Unions!
None of the Late Night hosts can write their own material to fill a nightly show, or even just the monologues. Kimmel and Fallon can barely deliver the material written for them.
Johnny Carson was a brilliant talent as host and he kept a large team of writers for decades.
Seth Meyers was head writer at SNL for years, I’d think he’d support the strike. The Networks of course No.
No new entertainment creates itself. A writers strike is going to hit hard all over Hollywood.
I had no idea they were this close to a strike.
In his last “Corrections”, Seth had a whole spiel about how much he loved writing, and how 100% he was supporting the strike.
I hope the Menendez Brothers thing is less gross than the Dahmer season apparently was – a lot of the people close to Dahmer’s victims thought it was pretty awful and heartless.
And also the Menendezes may have been victims of horrific abuse.
I stand with the writers. With streaming has come robbery of their time, work and creativity. This has to change.
With streaming has also come a much higher expectation of quality writing. I support the writers! We gush over the brilliance of actors, but without a good script no amount of quality acting can save a show.
Amen!
🤯 Influencers. G-d I HATE working with them. One of them on a shoot recently – Note from her Agent. “She’s vegan, allergic to tree and ground nuts and doesn’t do gluten” Cool 🤙🏼 I let catering know, they obvs cater specifically for her. See her on set and she’s sat with her whole fkn hand in the beeeg bottle of Nutella (nicked from Craft Services), licking it off her fingers while chomping down on a fkn chocolate croissant
I don’t know what’s wrong with people, they like to invent allergy or intollerance just because it makes them what? Feel special ? Look difficult ? I had a friend who claimed to be intollerant to gluten, she drove everyone crazy when invited for dinner, but she has never hesitate to eat whatever patisserie or food fool of fat/carbs/gluten on her own. I mean girl.
It’s a weird attention thing, I think, and just to be difficult and feel important. They make it way harder for people with actual allergies and stuff.
Do you think the fake food allergy thing is people who have enough insight to wonder what’s wrong with them but not enough insight to come to a (correct) conclusion?
So…. (Struggle struggle struggle)….. a ha! It’s gluten!
My child has food allergies, we carry Epi-Pens.
Why anyone would think to fake a food allergy I do not understand.
Ke Huy Quan’s gala look needed its own post!! He looked amazing.
And from the last writers strike we got the rise of reality TV. That barely existed beforehand. Replacing writers with Ai? I feel like I’m living in a dystopian movie.
Some sad Monty Python news: Michael Palin’s wife Helen has passed. They were married over 50 years.
Oh how sad!