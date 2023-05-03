Gwyneth Paltrow talks about the Brad Pitt split, doesn’t mention Viggo Mortensen

Gwyneth Paltrow has her own Goop podcast, which means she’s expected to participate in the give-and-take of celebrity pods. She now gives podcast interviews and, in return, she expects people to show up on her pod. So, Gwyneth went on Call Her Daddy and host Alex Cooper correctly asked Gwyneth all kinds of stuff about her personal life and her exes. Good! That’s what people want to know! The problem is that Gwyneth will forever d-ckride Brad Pitt, even after the FBI investigated him for assaulting Angelina Jolie and their children. Some highlights from the interview:
Meeting & falling for Brad Pitt: Recalling how the connection between the two was instant, Paltrow said it was “major, major love at first sight” when they met on the set of crime thriller Seven. “It was crazy,” she added, before going on to discuss the pair getting engaged in Argentina in December 1996 after two years of dating. “One night we were on the balcony of this house we were renting in this little town in Argentina,” she recalled of Pitt, 59, proposing. “I wish I remembered exactly what he said, but he proposed, it was fantastic, I was thrilled. We had talked about it, but I was surprised in the moment, I remember that. I must have been 24.”
Why she called off the engagement: She didn’t feel ready to get married, the Avengers star told host Alex Cooper, “I had a lot of development to do, looking back in hindsight. In a lot of ways, I didn’t really fully start to come into myself until I was 40 years old. And I had such a pleasing issue. I didn’t really even understand how to listen to my instincts and act from that place for what was right for me. I was always trying to adjudicate what was right for everyone else. When I look back I really was a kid, really more than most 22, 24 years old I meet now. I really had not explored who I was, what was important to me, what my boundaries were.”
Even though she ended things, she was heartbroken: But Paltrow said she was “totally heartbroken when we broke up. It was the right thing at that time, but it was really hard. There were a number of things that had happened, he was nine years older than me so he was far more … he knew what he wanted, he was ready to do it and I was kind of all over the place, so it was really one of those difficult things, where I felt like, ‘Oh my God, not only am I not ready, I’m not living up to the standards again.’ It was a familiar refrain I felt about myself.”
She’s still close friends with Pitt: “He’s a great guy. He’s wonderful, I really like him a lot.”
Alex Cooper made Gwyneth compare Brad Pitt & Ben Affleck: While Pitt was the more romantic and Affleck, 50, was more likely to make her laugh and get into an argument with her, Paltrow also revealed that they were both “good kissers.” As for who was better in bed, Paltrow said the choice was “really hard.” “Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind of, at the time and then Ben was, like, technically excellent. I can’t believe my daughter is listening to this!”
“Like, technically excellent” is a win for Ben Affleck. I believe that of Ben too – he’s a technician, he is good at his “craft,” he cares about his partner getting off too. As the Pitt stuff… am I on crack or wasn’t the gossip that she cheated on Brad and he dumped her? I believe that Gwyneth wasn’t ready and that she was too immature to be married at that time, but my memory is that she sabotaged the engagement by sleeping with someone else. Wasn’t it Viggo Mortensen?? That was the timeline which always made sense – Brad and Gwyneth split while she was filming A Perfect Murder or right after. It’s amazing how that narrative got rewritten. Anyway, Brad Pitt is an abusive pig and I would appreciate if if Gwyneth would acknowledge as much.
These pictures take me right back to the 90s, interesting tid bit about Affleck, I would have thought he was let the woman do all the work type A lazy lay.
Nah. He’s a terrible partner yet has his romantic partners getting back together with him over and over again. So technical skill checks out.
The Ben comment absolutely tracks. I can totally see him as the guy who absolutely loves getting his partners off and takes pride in it.
Pretty sure I read on some Lipstick Alley thread a long long time ago he was excellent at oral so that tracks. Probably what GP remembers best because I don’t think she was as in love with him as Brad (either one) or Chris.
Lol totally came here to say this. “technically excellent” reads to me as loves to go down on woman lol
They were both so hot and so beautiful. I don’t remember why they broke up, but I remember feeling bad for Brad. I am off to google.
I’m off to Google to see how hot Viggo was back then!🤣
Viggo Mortensen is still hot! I really, really don’t see Viggo sleeping with her – he likes interesting & kinda bad-a** women I think?? and I don’t see him having any interest in an engaged person.
She always looked so stiff and droopy with Brad. It was weird.
I think the gossip was that it was Michael Douglas, and that Brad ended it because of that.
Yuck, I don’t think so! Douglas was a close family friend who was much older, so I think it was slightly awkward for Gwyneth to play his wife. Even grosser was that I remember it was Weinstein who got between her and Brad…but in hindsight, Weinstein could’ve planted that rumor as he had many others about GP.
No accounting for taste, eh Viggo?
Call her daddy is vile. It’s become the new place celebs go to trash talk their previous relationships, costars and other celebs.
Pretty much every guest has some dirty past that they’re trying to “set the truth straight” and they end up looking worse after it airs
Oh goodness. Well, now I’m interested! Too much sad sack political analysis on my commute; I need some nasty, smutty gossip. And apparently some loin-tickling Viggo imagery..
I didn’t know that! Is it one of those podcasts that you can only access with a subscription, like Archetypes? Because before I saw this comment, I did a search for it in the Apple podcast app and couldn’t find the show, let alone this episode.
It’s on Spotify. Alex Cooper got a massive deal with them and it was a really big deal. I find her to be a terrible interviewer – she’s clearly very biased with a lot of people and it shows (ie asking people if they’ve been cheated on and not if they’ve ever cheated, etc).
It’s absolutely insane to me that she went from interviewing mostly z-listers to THIS in a matter of what, 2 years? Despite the guests (Jane Fonda – you’re better than this), I don’t find it very interesting. The host wants to be so non-threatening to her guests that she can’t really get beyond the fluff.
It’s like if you don’t “come into your own” until your 40s, everything up to that didn’t count, right? I don’t know, it just feels like she’s trying not to rustle any feathers here. She’s trying to say something without really saying anything. I can’t imagine her saying anything even close to “phew, I dodged a bullet! Turns out he’s abusive!”
For all of the criticism women get for their dating choices and for being social climbers. Brad was absolutely that. He came into Hollywood and dated the much more famous Robin Givens, then moved onto the more famous Juliet Lewis. Gwen was on the come up with her career and comes from a prestigious Hollywood family and they were catnip for the paparazzo. Then of course there is Jen and Angelina. All of the women brought more to the table than he did.
He’s such a f*cking user.
I agree that there’s a demonstrable pattern of his using relationships to gain “cred,” but I do feel that when he and Gwyn got together he was the bigger name, just because of the one-two punch of Interview With the Vampire and Legends of the Fall. But yeah, she was acting royalty, for sure — she had that preppy Carolyn Bessette vibe. So I feel like it was symbiotic, but if they’d stayed together a little longer it would’ve really hurt Gwyneth’s career and not his (and I almost wonder, a little paranoid, if that weren’t his plan).
he is absolutely a user and abuser and every woman is worth more than he as a person, but he was way more famous and in demand than aniston at the time. when they were together there was a clear hierarcy btw movie and tv stars. but getting with angie would have been a huge step up in his feeble little mind.
Also age. Juliet Lewis was a teenager I believe and Goop was almost 10 years younger.
VERY good observation! I never thought he was a great actor either.
I believe that Pitt’s abusive behavior is tied to his worsening addictions, so it is extremely possible that Paltrow never saw that side of him. I can speak from experience, it’s so hard to reconcile that what you see in someone isn’t the whole of their character. It takes time to come to grips with the realities of caring about an abuser when you’ve never seen them abuse.
Great insight. It’s a sober reminder that people may not immediately disavow accused abusers because they legitimately do no see the conduct — and addicts are terribly clever at hiding their demons. The ONLY credit I send Brad’s way is that he’s been open about his need for recovery — although he needs to quit $hitting on the people he’s abused through his sad-soul branding.
Yup, I totally agree with this. I think it is why he is able to be friends with Jennifer Annisten as well.
He was an abusive piece of trash to Angelina during the height of his addiction and still fails to take accountability for that. But I can totally get why an ex who might have done him wrong who he had an overall positive relationship with wouldn’t want to speak to that.
This! While people have the predisposition to be abusive, it is something that escalates over time in a person, which is why it is so difficult for victims to leave…they remember the before. Like all humans, men evolve (or devolve) during their lifetimes & the choices they make in how they move through the world effects them & everyone around them. Men aren’t born with the yearning to tear down women- they are conditioned, gravitate towards it & feed the beast within them (or they choose not to).
Reminds me of some of Johnny Depp’s exes. He may not have been an asshole while with them at the time. i dunno. Same with Brad, et al.
Absolutely. And with all that being said, it pains me when a previous partner vouches for the abuser’s innocence. Like, I fully believe that an ex did not experience the abuse personally, but please don’t presume a person cannot change over 10, 15 years. Stay silent if you need to — in fact, I respect that — but don’t enter the conversation and potentially enable the abuse that you may not be seeing.
Exactly. i completely agree with you.
IIRC the rumor was she cheated with John Hannah while filming Sliding Doors. I could buy the Viggo rumor, though, too. That man was sexy AF back then (not that he isn’t now, but in a different way than in the late 90’s).
Gwynnie did say she was the “architect of her own misery” regarding the Pitt split. So whatever happened, sounds like she did it to herself.
She alluded to doing something shitty in in her interview with Howard as well
I remember there being speculation that Paltrow was unfaithful when she and Pitt split. They were definitely the “IT” couple at the time. It really is disturbing to me that Paltrow can sit there now, with all the knowledge of how Pitt has abused and gaslighted Angelina Jolie through their divorce and custody issues, and say what a great and wonderful man he is. As someone else pointed out in these comments, I have no doubt Pitt’s abusive behavior is tied to his addiction. Many addicts/alcoholics become abusive and toxic as their dependency becomes unmanageable. That is part of the steps of AA – to identify that behavior, take accountability, and make amends to those they hurt, if possible. Paltrow probably never saw this side to him, but she can’t be ignorant of what has gone on for the past decade with him for fuck’s sake.
Brad Pitt has been forever ruined for me, and I literally cannot watch any of his movies anymore.
It really kind of surprises me that she was so willing to share private, gory details about sexual history 30 years later. For someone who considers herself so special and elite, it seems like she would consider it trashy and cheap to talk about peen prowress of former lovers with such specificity. She’s married, Ben’s newly married, Brad is so problematic – just, ew.
Are you really that surprised? I mean this is the same person who went on talk shows to she talked about how she gives her husband ( Chris ) BJ when they get into into argument.
For goop it’s only “trashy” when other people do it, but not when she does it.
*Snickers* Well, it IS Goop, so this “consciously descriptive identification and outletting technique” is probably some existential catharsis she invented. Soon to be packaged and sold as serum, elixir, candle, and wine!
Abby B, I agree. I mean, I get that with celebs, the whole world knows who dated who. It’s different than with average people. Affleck and Paltrow’s spouses see old gossip come up and photos etc all the time.
But still, the spouses are human. I wouldn’t want to hear that Paltrow ranked my current husband as “technically excellent “or otherwise. It just seems so icky to me. Maybe I am just too uptight, but I would feel disrespected if my husband’s ex was publicly talking about their sexual past.
‘ I join you in the « uptight club » cause I don’t understand this: they are both happily married with grown kids(and she is asking herself that her kid will hear this but what about Ben’s kids? Do they want to hear how their dad is good technically ?)… and maybe I am crazy but I don’t remember giving these sexual innuendos when he was married to Jennifer Garner? Does she respect less his marriage now he is with Jlo? Kiss and tell is so low
I’m obsessed with their “matching hair” era. Anytime I see those photos I have to wonder if they shared the same bottle of Biosilk
people have always said that brad pitt matched every woman he dated, changed his style to match hers.
Well he should be wearing crop tops then. That’s all his new “gf” wears.
Brad has this weird thing about not having his own personality and taking on his girlfriend’s.
I’ve read a narcissist will mirror their partner during the love bombing phase because they lack their own sense of identity, and to create a kind of false intimacy.
I believe (and I will fight anyone) that when it comes to celebrity breakups everyone points to cheating but it’s rarely about that. Goop probably did sabotage it through immature behavior, maybe part of that was flirting when she was filming was part of it but it was her immaturity, not the flirting that made the relationship fail. Everyone gossips about famous people cheating but that because believing we grew apart” or “I wasn’t ready for a serious relationship “ is boring and cheating rumors are exciting for the gossips in all of us.
I have difficulty imagining that Viggo Mortensen had even a passing glance for this shallow superficial person.
Totally agree. She has the depth of an oil slick. Viggo goes for the unusual.
I agree. I can’t see Viggo being w/ miss goop after being married to someone like Exene Cervenka.
Looking at G’s eyebrows in that last photo – how thin were 90s eyebrows! People, inc celebs, didn’t seem so “done” then. Cosmetic interventions weren’t so many, varied and available, of course. Models were still doing their own runway make up, etc. I just think these photos look slightly more realistic and all the better for it; they’re not the kind of photos that would get released today without serious editing.
You mean human beings actually looking like human beings? Yep, I miss that too!
Ha! I had to go to my dermatologist to look at something on my scalp. In the waiting room was a woman in her max 20s. She had come to him for botox. She already had loads done. She looked as smooth and gleaming as a pebble in the sea, really unnatural. What is happening to us when doctors are injecting botox into someone young enough to be fine.
I choose to believe she cheated with Viggo, Hannah, and Michael Douglas. Preferably all at the same time. That is the only way she would be interesting.
You are on fire today!
She was dating Tate Donovan when she met Brad on the set of Seven, so I’m not surprised her memory is missing a few details…👀. Tate Donovan also dated Jennifer Aniston. Jennifer Aniston married Brad Pitt. It’s all one messy soup. 🤢
Actually it was Donovan Leitch not Tate Donovan. She also dated Robert Sean Leonard around that time. I hate that I know this but 90’s/early-mid 2000’s celebrity gossip was my catnip back then lol
Yep! And then Donovan Leitch married Kirsty Hume, so he must have a thing for tall blonds.
Tate Donovan also dated Sandra Bullock for a while.
Brad Pitt looks ridiculous with that haircut. I used to think he was cute but not my type. Now though? I can imagine him singing “I’m too sexy” to himself in the mirror.
Gwyneth Paltrow had cheated on Brad pitt with British actors John Hannah, while she was filming sliding doors, she’s rewriting history, she admitted to cheating on Pitt and he does her Nd never spoke to her.till he got divorced by Angelina Jolie. . Same with his reconnecting with Jennifer Aniston because he needed her to deflecting from his airline abuse & then used her for votes during Oscar season . Gwyneth Paltrow is not only disrespectful towards her first husband but also her second husband,,I can’t imagine what her two children must think of her continued sex brags wotj exes over 30 years ago.
It’s disrespectful towards Angelina and her children how hard Gwyneth Paltrow is working to deflect attention away from Brad Pitt’s domestic abuse, i don’t care if he Wasn’t abusive towards youngster Gwyneth he was dating while being the older man. But it doesn’t mean she hasn’t seen.the FBI files the New York Times court papers of the abuse, she knows Pitt is not seen.with and kids since 2016 abuse , yet she did an insensitive Father’s Day interview with him to promote his brands, yet never cled him. A FATHER, instead it was about her and her daddy and how much she and Pitt love eachother. it’s such bad form to go around literally trying to rehab Brad’s image after he’s blown up his family with drinking and violence. She had cheated on pitt at the time and told him.and he finished with her
Let’s not gorget when she got with Ben Affleck she used to go around saying hiw hn intelligent Pitt was co.pared to ben Affleck, then she.got told off by pitts manager, same PR agency she still used with him.
Also, she’s a fcking liar. So she’s saying that she and Pitt became ‘friends,’ shortly after he married Aniston who was so cripplingly jealous of Paltrow, because movie star (at the time)and because she knew she was REBOUND from her. I think I read when she won the Oscar courtesy Harvey after stealing Winona’s script, Pitt sent her all these roses and also after her Dad died. But to say they became buddies while Pitt had such a fragile low self esteem head case as a wife, is bs. I recall when they officially separated (him and Aniston) Paltrow weighed in, and said something like, well maybe they shouldn’t have talked about ea other so much. Pitt told her to keep her mouth shut at the time. She’s finally owning up to how they were not friends initially (we know why Mrs Miramax), and how her PR team and Harvey tried to paint Brad as dumb, she’s even doing it here if you read btw the lines. Lmao
This tracks with the online chatter I have read over the years about BA’s “size” and bedroom “skillset.” Interesting.
My mom went to college with Viggo. From the way she describes him from back then, I can’t in a million years see him hooking up with Gwyneth. Also I’ve never heard of Viggo and Gwyneth ever being together, have they ever been in a movie together? (googled: they did in a 1998 movie called A Perfect Murder)
The gossip about Ben and Brad are fun!
Ok well you can’t just drop that tidbit about your Mom knowing Viggo in college and just leave us hanging. Details please!!!! This is my future husband you’re talking about.
They looked twins in this pic was that the plan?
It’s surprsing she talks about ba. She kind of forgot him for agreat while..
She kind of talks about brad time to time.
Well she was asked to compare them though a game Brad or ben so she did although had a hard time remembering which heck it has been 25+ years so can understand. And fuck, marry, kill was Brad, Chris, Ben. But if you listen to the podcast it was mostly about Brad and Chris not Ben. Nothing at all about her current husband.
omg, that photo. I’d forgotten about the matching haircuts 😂
So Brad Pitt’s a great guy? The way he handled himself on that plane with his family? His BS with Make It Right after Hurricane Katrina? His crap with Chateau Miraval?
Sure, Gwyneth, he’s great like Teflon. He’s all nonstick fun, so just shut up about the toxic forever chemicals he leaves behind
She seems to have a thing for artsy effeminate men. Not a criticism, I just think there’s a definite pattern to the guys she’s been serious with. Also, I don’t get the judging for her dating around in her early twenties. She was young, unmarried, and experimenting.
I do not like her!! She is one of those privileged white actresses who just want attention. It actually reminded me why I liked Brangelina… They were the opposite of those people. They were more pop and less elitist. It’s sad that when the breakup happened, Brad went back to the elitist side and forgot about this more popular and cool side. Maybe he never liked it and it was just for Angelina and when the split happened he went back to his equals and where he feels he really belongs
Girrrrl…if it wasn’t Viggo it wasn’t worth it
LOL!!! To me Gwyneth Paltrow will always be Gwyneth Paltrow. I don’t like or dislike her in any way. I think she’s a Karen that makes a lot of noise to get attention, kind of like a fly buzzing in your ear. She doesn’t really have anything brilliant to say and it helps fill in the time between my meetings at work to read what she’s up to or what did she say about whoever now.
I never expected her to talk against Brad. This interview is par for the course for her and her brand. Brad is an abusive prick. Paltrow loves him. It doesn’t make Brad any less the jerk that he is.