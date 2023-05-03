Gwyneth Paltrow talks about the Brad Pitt split, doesn’t mention Viggo Mortensen

Gwyneth Paltrow has her own Goop podcast, which means she’s expected to participate in the give-and-take of celebrity pods. She now gives podcast interviews and, in return, she expects people to show up on her pod. So, Gwyneth went on Call Her Daddy and host Alex Cooper correctly asked Gwyneth all kinds of stuff about her personal life and her exes. Good! That’s what people want to know! The problem is that Gwyneth will forever d-ckride Brad Pitt, even after the FBI investigated him for assaulting Angelina Jolie and their children. Some highlights from the interview:

Meeting & falling for Brad Pitt: Recalling how the connection between the two was instant, Paltrow said it was “major, major love at first sight” when they met on the set of crime thriller Seven. “It was crazy,” she added, before going on to discuss the pair getting engaged in Argentina in December 1996 after two years of dating. “One night we were on the balcony of this house we were renting in this little town in Argentina,” she recalled of Pitt, 59, proposing. “I wish I remembered exactly what he said, but he proposed, it was fantastic, I was thrilled. We had talked about it, but I was surprised in the moment, I remember that. I must have been 24.”

Why she called off the engagement: She didn’t feel ready to get married, the Avengers star told host Alex Cooper, “I had a lot of development to do, looking back in hindsight. In a lot of ways, I didn’t really fully start to come into myself until I was 40 years old. And I had such a pleasing issue. I didn’t really even understand how to listen to my instincts and act from that place for what was right for me. I was always trying to adjudicate what was right for everyone else. When I look back I really was a kid, really more than most 22, 24 years old I meet now. I really had not explored who I was, what was important to me, what my boundaries were.”

Even though she ended things, she was heartbroken: But Paltrow said she was “totally heartbroken when we broke up. It was the right thing at that time, but it was really hard. There were a number of things that had happened, he was nine years older than me so he was far more … he knew what he wanted, he was ready to do it and I was kind of all over the place, so it was really one of those difficult things, where I felt like, ‘Oh my God, not only am I not ready, I’m not living up to the standards again.’ It was a familiar refrain I felt about myself.”

She’s still close friends with Pitt: “He’s a great guy. He’s wonderful, I really like him a lot.”

Alex Cooper made Gwyneth compare Brad Pitt & Ben Affleck: While Pitt was the more romantic and Affleck, 50, was more likely to make her laugh and get into an argument with her, Paltrow also revealed that they were both “good kissers.” As for who was better in bed, Paltrow said the choice was “really hard.” “Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind of, at the time and then Ben was, like, technically excellent. I can’t believe my daughter is listening to this!”