Kevin Costner’s wife Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce after 19 years of marriage

Well, this is a surprise. Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner are splitting up. Christine filed for divorce after almost nineteen years of marriage. They were together for six years before their 2004 wedding too, meaning… they’ve been together since the 1990s. It’s not just the fact that they’re divorcing though – in an exclusive statement to People Magazine, Costner’s rep makes it sound like Kevin absolutely does not want this.
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner are separating. Baumgarten, 49, has filed for divorce, PEOPLE has confirmed.
In a statement to PEOPLE, Costner’s representative said, “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action. We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time,” the rep added.
The pair wed in September 2004 and have three children together, sons Cayden, 15, and Hayes, 14, plus daughter Grace, 12. Costner, 68, also has four older children from previous relationships, daughters Annie and Lily and sons Joe and Liam.
Costner sort of remade his career with Yellowstone, a hit drama he stars in and executive produces, and he’s a key part of putting together all of the spinoffs and such. Like, the franchise is his baby, and it’s a very profitable and career-fulfilling baby at that. According to the Mail’s sources, Christine asked him to quit the series because the shooting schedule (in Montana) is so intensive, it was affecting their family. The Mail also points out that Costner was recently in Las Vegas and he (gasp) posed for photos with his arms around some fans at the Milano Restaurant and Bar.
So… I don’t know. The terse statement from Costner’s rep makes me think that he crossed some kind of line somewhere and Christine decided that was it. Was the line an “affair” or was it about his professional ambitions? I don’t know.
I swear it was scandalous when they got together but I couldn’t find anything other than just the age gap-am I making it up?
The divorce from his first wife was a big deal because when he became really famous, his image was that of a devoted family man.
I also remember reading at the time that a massage therapist reported him for asking for a “happy ending”. This was either on their wedding weekend or honeymoon.
Yep. I wanna say it happened when they were honeymooning in Scotland. I think of that whenever he comes up.
His divorce from his first wife Cindy was shocking because his image was based on his clean cut looks, love of baseball and his family. I think it was crap, but people believed it. Plus, he was a huge movie star and producer at the time.
Christine didn’t overlap with his first wife so if there was anything dodgy about his divorce, it wasn’t down to her. There were several intervening girlfriends, at least one of whom had a child with him so the gap must have been of some length.
I’ll add to what the other commenters have stated to say I read (in the 90’s) a really crappy comment he made about his first wife when they divorced. I had a HUGE crush on him when I was a kid and I lost a lot of respect for him and what he said. If I find the article I’ll share it. He was a major douche bag after wards is what I also read.
Costner he had a brief relationship with Bridget Rooney, whom he had a son with in 1996.
Bridget Rooney is a member of the “Rooney Family” that owns the Pittsburgh Steelers football franchise.
I don’t think it’s an affair. The report is he may in fact not quit Yellowstone and he’s got a huge new Western project.
My guess Christine realized he’s not in fact listening to her on spending more time at home and she’s had it. This sounds like Giselle leaving Tom cause he chose football. My guess is Costner got an ultimatum to focus more on family, agreed to it, then changed his mind.
I tend to agree. His career has always been full of projects, and he’s very hands on, but this whole Yellowstone universe, plus his other big new western project can’t leave much time for family. Raising three teenagers on your own while your husband is forever on location, even with all the money in the world, has to be really tough.
@ C-Shell, I think that this would be a very likely scenario as well.
But can we talk about his PR’s spin about his impending divorce?
“It is with great sadness….resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action.”
Why would they use “participate” with his involvement of his divorce? Are they placing the blame solely on Christine?? That’s what a dirty dog does, not a respectful and honest man.
I’m would really be disappointed this is about kevin being unfaithful.
Yeah, I think she’s divorcing because he’s spending so much time away and developing that three-picture western deal that are three continuing story movies he envisions coming out three or four months apart and then broken down into a series to air on TV or a streamer, which he once said he talked his wife into mortgaging their beach property to fund. He once took $21 million of his own money to make “Swing Vote,” which flopped. He said he is not a great businessman but follows his passions. To film the three movies he will be away in Utah, or Montana, and it will take 256 days or so to film. I’m sure there will be some time in between to come home before filming the second and third one. Plus, if he comes back to Yellowstone, add on to that time away from their home in California. They have a massive spread in Colorado also they stay at. He also has another project he’s producing with Morgan Freeman.
Right now she probably feels alone in the marriage with him gone so much filming Yellowstone over these last years and now with the new projects no end in sight and her raising their three children during those long periods alone, and he’s not listening.
There was a blind item about someone on Yellowstone getting someone pregnant. Just saying.
Knocking someone up wouldn’t exactly have been a circumstance beyond his control. What if Christine fell in love with someone else? All that time alone, beautiful woman… IDK
Enter the 25 year old!
That dude is a cliche.
They have three teenagers who probably are a lot of work, like all kids. That’s an age where a nanny isn’t the solution anymore, you need to parent them. It’s exhausting. So if your husband chooses that time to work more, I can only imagine what that’s like. Baumgartner is what – late 40s at most? These are the years when you probably look at your life and go “Oh hell no, I’m not wasting my best years on this shit.” Specualtion but women these days have options and men don’t seem to understand that.
This.
Except for the ones that do, and are trying to end “no-fault divorces” to force women to stay tied to their abusive asses.
UGH. Not the point, but still.
It is a good point, though, and I dislike his choice to highlight how he doesn’t want the divorce and is “having to participate” as though given the opportunity he’d force her to stay married to him.
The push against women’s independence is real in this country.
Yeah, his statement reeks of “This isn’t my fault!” Except of course it is. For whatever reason he is not the husband she wants.
I think that’s reading a bit much in to it, especially because we don’t know anything about why they are divorcing. She filed for divorce, he doesn’t want to split up. I don’t think anyone is required to be gracious about their partner leaving them.
She was just 24 when they met while he was a 43 year-old divorced father. She probably built her life around him and their kids. 25 years in and 40+, you are able to see yourself and your spouse in that true light. You realize that this is who he is and this will be your life. For her, being a married single mother probably wasn’t worth it anymore.
I wish her strength and the best of luck.
Also there is the fact that Kevin is well into his golden years and all the “surprises” that entails. He looks like he is in good health (although he needs to get skin checks because he’s showing some UV damage), but that could change. While the age gap remains the same, there’s a big difference between a 40+ man and a 70+.man. The geezer factor is real!
Still, it seems the main issue is that his wife is tending their children mostly alone. That can get old fast.
Indeed, best of luck to her.
Sounds like she has another man, to me.
Not necessarily, sometimes “No man” can seem more alluring than the man you have or any man at all when your fed up or had enough.
I’m sure it was a number of things but him being almost 70 and her still being reasonably young didn’t help. Every one of my friends who married someone older ran into this when they were around 50 and the guy was pushing 70. They just get sick of being with an older guy.
Ouch!
I’ve encountered this with friends, too; and it always makes me roll my eyes. I mean, *I* was shocked when you married him because of the age difference, but after 20 years you are just realizing it? Lol
But Kevin Costner is fit and handsome and is extremely active and interested in life. I once read an interview with him about what all he does out on his ranch. I mean, that man hauled logs, does just about everything you could do as a physically active man out on that many acres. He loves the land. Most women would find that quite attractive in a man compared to a man their age that does an office job and sits around when he gets home and drinks,or watches television, or sits on the computer, etc.
I think the problem is he’s focusing more on his career which is taking him away for long periods of time and creating even more projects that will do the same. If you’re not together for long stretches, the marriage suffers.
I feel like this is going to be another Sylvester Stallone Jennifer Flavin situation. It’s a wake-up call to the men. You can’t take your spouse for granted for decades. And once the kids are grown and out living their own lives. What’s left for the rest of your life? Other than being Mrs. Famous. Maybe at 24, it’s exciting but at almost, 50, not so much.
My guess, is he will do whatever Sylvester did and get back in her good graces and reconcile.
I just assumed she finally got tired of his monotone.
It was pretty well known that he cheated a lot during his first marriage.
I remember the story about him and the massage person too and that was early in this marriage.
Money or not, he puts himself first.
He is away so much, it’s gotta be like being a single parent for her.
He spoke in interviews, often, about how he was reluctant to have kids as his first family was already grown, in fact they broke up for a time bc of it.
20+ years of a husband putting himself and his ego/career ahead of his wife and children.
She has had enough. Good for her, I say.