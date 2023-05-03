Kevin Costner’s wife Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce after 19 years of marriage

Well, this is a surprise. Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner are splitting up. Christine filed for divorce after almost nineteen years of marriage. They were together for six years before their 2004 wedding too, meaning… they’ve been together since the 1990s. It’s not just the fact that they’re divorcing though – in an exclusive statement to People Magazine, Costner’s rep makes it sound like Kevin absolutely does not want this.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner are separating. Baumgarten, 49, has filed for divorce, PEOPLE has confirmed. In a statement to PEOPLE, Costner’s representative said, “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action. We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time,” the rep added. The pair wed in September 2004 and have three children together, sons Cayden, 15, and Hayes, 14, plus daughter Grace, 12. Costner, 68, also has four older children from previous relationships, daughters Annie and Lily and sons Joe and Liam.

[From People]

Costner sort of remade his career with Yellowstone, a hit drama he stars in and executive produces, and he’s a key part of putting together all of the spinoffs and such. Like, the franchise is his baby, and it’s a very profitable and career-fulfilling baby at that. According to the Mail’s sources, Christine asked him to quit the series because the shooting schedule (in Montana) is so intensive, it was affecting their family. The Mail also points out that Costner was recently in Las Vegas and he (gasp) posed for photos with his arms around some fans at the Milano Restaurant and Bar.

So… I don’t know. The terse statement from Costner’s rep makes me think that he crossed some kind of line somewhere and Christine decided that was it. Was the line an “affair” or was it about his professional ambitions? I don’t know.