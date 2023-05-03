Work loss due to menopause costs $1.8 billion a year in the US

I’m out here doing my best to make Old Broads Sexy Again and the medical community is really yucking my yum. While many of us are trying to make menopause an approachable subject, one that can be discussed without hushed tones or shame, the Mayo Clinic is putting out studies like this. They found that working women in the US between the ages of 45-60 may lose up to $1.8 billion due to menopause. Yes, billion, with a B. The loss is from symptoms being so unmanageable, that women in that age group are either being laid off or quitting. And some say that number is conservative, because this study factored in women who had access to company healthcare and there are plenty of women who don’t.
Working women in the United States may lose up to $1.8 billion each year due to menopause, according to a new study.
Menopause is the time that marks the end of a woman’s reproductive years, or twelve months without a menstrual period. It usually occurs when women are in their 40s and 50s, but the average age is 51 in the U.S. Symptoms include irregular periods, hot flashes, mood swings, sleep problems, vaginal and bladder problems, loss of bone density and higher cholesterol levels — some of which come on gradually.
The study, published this week by the Mayo Clinic, surveyed more than 4,000 women aged 45-60 and found that 15% had either missed work or cut back on work hours because of their menopause symptoms. The study notes that more than 15 million women in the workplace ages 45 to 60.
Researchers also found that over 1% of participants reported that their symptoms were so debilitating that they were either laid off or quit their jobs in the preceding six months.
Dr. Juliana Kling — study author and chair of the Women’s Health Internal Medicine division at Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona — said that based on collected data, there’s an estimated annual loss of $1.8 billion in working time.
Kapoor added that the recorded $1.8 billion annual loss is likely an underestimate because the women surveyed had access to health insurance and possible treatments for menopause symptoms, which is not the case for all women in the U.S.
I’m being flippant but I am genuinely distressed about this. We’ve discussed the symptoms before. Many of them would affect job performance. Brain fog is a particular challenge. What I’m having trouble with is that menopause is finite. Laying someone off or quitting for something that will end is scary. I know peri can last up to four years, but there has to be a way to manage being a woman in the workplace, this can’t be the answer. The article noted that the study found women also felt they couldn’t talk about menopause in the workplace and that’s probably why they aren’t getting help. Smart companies should give every 45 year old woman in their employ a personal fan with their company logo on it and soak up the free advertising every time that woman has to bring it out to deal with a hot flash.
Obviously, the biggest concern is women losing money due to a milestone they will all pass through if they’re lucky enough to live that long. Granted, not all will suffer debilitating symptoms, but clearly enough to lose a collective $1.8 billion. What I’m focusing on is the women being removed from the workplace. I worry that employers will use information like this to weed out women of a certain age as job candidates. Professional resume builders already tell women to hack their work experience so HR can’t guess their age prior to the interview. So newlyweds are filtered because of their potential for pregnancy and choosing to stay home after maternity and now capable middle aged women will get filtered because a study suggests they’ll vacate or be forced out of that position after the company has paid to train them. I just wish they’d stop finding new ways to stack the odds against us.
Add this to the University of Birmingham announcing that there’s a rise in throat cancer because of oral sex and it’s like the medical community is out for us.
Studies like this should justify more research in menopause management and medicine. The US only cares about how productive you are, so if it’s understood as the entire *country* losing productivity, maybe the money interests will actually get some more scientific research started.
I wonder how much male violence and criminality costs the USA.
My guess is that it’s just a tiny bit* higher than this amount,
*a lot
Between studies like this and the overwhelming push from conservatives (private citizens and politicians alike) to revert back to a 1950s way of life, I share your concerns about this being used as an excuse to remove women from the workplace entirely.
This is also why I can’t fathom how any cis woman is stupid enough to be anti-trans — babes, why would you make common cause with people who want gender essentialism to guide law and public policy? When they’re done eradicating trans women from public life, what do you think the next step will be from a group of people that truly believe women are defined by their ability to bear children? Think it allllll the way through.
I stayed home yesterday from sheer exhaustion. Granted, I have a 7 month old I’m fostering, plus I temp-fostered another 2 year old this weekend, plus my father passed away less than 2 months ago, and I’m helping my mom deal with all of the paperwork, and I’m supposed to be grading papers. I did start hormone therapy back in November and it has been effective–no more hot flashes (but night sweats are creeping back). I’m not moody. But it’s amazing to me how much we expect women to just suffer in silence. Why have I, as an educated middle-aged woman, learned practically nothing about peri/menopause before this year? Why hasn’t think phase of life that all women go through been studying thoroughly? We know a hell of a lot about erectile dysfunction for heaven’s sake. I’d like to know the amount of money spent studying ED in men vs peri and menopause in women. This privileging of men’s health over women’s needs to stop right now.
I had to have a hysterectomy at 47- sex following was so incredibly painful. My dr was able to prescribe something to help, which saved me mentally, physically, emotionally. This year, insurance no longer covers a medication “for sex”. Yet viagra remains untouched. It is disgusting how our country and companies treat women. Some look down on countries where women have limited rights- at least they know what they are getting up front.
I had to quit work. Now I’m applying, have been applying, to no avail. Guess I’m too old to be needed anymore lol.
You know what’s really messed up? The fact that menopause is being calculated at a dollar loss for the economy when we don’t get paid shit for all the unpaid labor we’re doing at the same goddamn time
Amen to that sister!!!
PREACH
Yup, our pain and exhaustion don’t matter unless there is a dollar figure attached.
I’m in this age range and considering trying to find a new job. I feel like they’re telling me I shouldn’t bother. Why don’t they actually bother studying menopause and really learn more about the process and the effects of the various treatments and non-treatment? I know American culture doesn’t value women, but I hate when I come up against it like this.
It seems like they’re going back to the whole “women are hysterical and too emotional to do any real work” idea. Next they’ll be coming for our credit cards and property because we’re too “feminine” to handle them.
This type of study is garbage. They are assuming that if someone calls in sick, the work they would have done that day never happens. Which is bullshit. It’s all just generated to justify bosses and HR departments to treat employees as disposable.
The real issue is that people are so overworked and micromanaged that normal life stages become barriers to staying employed.
This story is incredibly depressing. I am a 48 yo woman and I am peri and had hysterectomy 6 months ago. The struggle has been real and difficult. I definitely noticed a change in my body in the last 2 years. I got tired sooner, and almost always have to take a break mid afternoon due to general fatigue. There just doesn’t seem to be enough rest on the planet and at the same time, my quality of sleep sucks.
I would love for this study to be the beginning on symptom management. (I can’t take hormones because of blood clots). But as someone mentioned above, America will use it to squeeze women out of the workforce (like ageism isn’t already a thing because of the general expense of the 55+ workforce) due to loss of productivity. In America, you only have value if you’re productive. I’m lucking in that I have a remote position with a lot of flexibility, but my job is increasingly becoming a unicorn post Covid.
It’s oral birth control that has the risk for blood clotting.
Estrogen delivered at a lower dose via a patch or gel (both FDA approved) to treat perimenopausal symptoms does not have the blood clotting risk.
There is not only a lack of information, there is so much misinformation as well. And coming from within the medical community. Your average obgyn is likely to be worthless for help re peri and menopause.
This study can go pound sand.
My doc won’t part with any hormones. I’ve asked for the patch.
Agree with you all above, the “money loss” angle of this study is baffling. A better study would have been how to help women get through menopause and keep their careers going (if they want to – the whole idea of any kind of “career” has started to sound so crazy to me, I love that book Bullshit Jobs by David Graeber).
I was not surprised by hot flashes, but losing my interest in everything was weird. And skin and hair rapidly changing makes me angry.
Thank you so much, hecate for keeping this dialogue going! I am in menopause now. I also have a history of breast cancer so my doctors (onc and family) tell me that HRT is a no-go for me. Without HRT, there is NOTHING, no support, not even a suggestion. Its so frustrating. I have a cluster of symptoms: insomnia, severe brain fog, joint stiffness and skin itching. The last one is the absolute worst as there is nothing that really helps. Well… except for reactine, but I am very sensitive to it and it causes such severe derealization and depersonalization that I couldn’t even imagine taking it during the day. I’m not down on my doctors, as I have a wonderful and caring medical team, but the medical system itself completely ignores menopause and its symptoms. (I’m in Canada for context, I don’t have huge access to specialists unless ordered by the doctor and that’s usually if you are near dying to see a gyno). Keep up the dialogue! Thank you for letting me vent!
Get a second opinion on HRT. My mom had breats cancer 3 times, and she was on a non-hormone replacement Evista, I think? I’m on a low-dose HRT right now (I tested negative for BRAC gene, even though my mom had her 1st bout of breast cancer at 29, and I have materal and paternal aunts who’ve died of BC). I’m on HRT right now. The HRT study in the 1990s was flawed, and didn’t account for differences in women’s ages. I’m getting monitored closely, but HRT isn’t necessarily a no-go.
Yeah… I am not sure how much I am willing to push on this issue. Again, Canada… and four doctors (ALL WOMEN) did not support it and advised against it … so I would have to literally take on the entire local medical profession. I have such a great working relationship with my team that I don’t want to rock that boat… plus I do not have the energy to put in the emotional labour to accomplish it. I hear this ALOT from American women BTW. There isn’t really a such thing as a second opinon here… but I have discussed with 3 Primary practitioners and my oncologist… all have the same take. Not much else I can do. But thank you for your response.
To all the comments..YES. this is a debilitating, lonely and terrifying time for me right now. All I can do is try to supplement, exercise and meditation. I have a script for Effexor but scared to try it. My anxiety has spiralled. Ugh.
I’m on effexor, and it made a huge difference for me… felt immediate relief. Its scary reading about it online, because some people do not respond to it well and it is not easy to wean off, but it made a massive difference for me. Good luck to you! (I was scared too)
Thank you for this post Hecate.
Struck by Delphine’s comment about the economic calculations and our wages and how they factor into this shitshow as well.
Thanks for the comments celebitches. I appreciate being able to learn so much from other women sharing information.
I’m 46 and peri menopause started 3 years ago for me. Although this study sucks, is definitely felt the real damage of menopausal symptoms when I started a new job two years ago and ended up quitting bc of brain fog, memory loss, fatigue, etc. my 10 year old also needed additional help after being diagnosed with dyslexia so I ended up quitting. I’m one of the few people lucky enough to be able to do so, although it does put pressure on our finances. Now I’m working part time at a tennis club where I don’t have as much stress as I had as an attorney. I holding off on HRT- I don’t really know why. I think it’s bc it’s hard to accept I’m in that age group. But eventually I’ll have to get on it. I just wish I knew ahead of time what was about to hit me before I left my previous cushier job. I have no idea what the future holds for me career wise which is scary.
OK Corporate already tries to push older women out of the work force and make it very difficult to re enter.This study will just give them ammunition.