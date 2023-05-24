“Joe Alwyn stepped out in Cannes for the Celine event” links

Joe Alwyn went to Cannes this week to attend the Celine event. This was his first big public outing since his split from Taylor Swift. He’s not going to sit at home and cry forever, Taylor! He’s so over you! *sob* [Just Jared]
The Color Purple’s first trailer (this is the musical version). [Dlisted]
Fan BingBing has been serving looks at Cannes. [LaineyGossip]
Yeah, I don’t get why Disney is doing all of these live-action remakes either. [Pajiba]
Julia Fox is in Cannes, please pay attention to her. [Go Fug Yourself]
Rita Ora sampled Fatboy Slim’s “Praise You.” [OMG Blog]
Jon Hamm mocks Josh Hawley’s “masculinity” shtick. [Jezebel]
Chloe Bailey is on vacation. [Egotastic]
Cute & funny tweets from parents. [Buzzfeed]
Barbara Ronchi wore Armani in Cannes. [RCFA]
Seann William Scott talks about what Stifler would be doing today. [Seriously OMG]
Kellyanne Conway’s daughter Claudia will become a Playboy bunny. [Towleroad]
Joe looks good. Keep shining Joe!
Fan BingBing has been the only saving grace for Cannes fashion.
The Fan BingBing gold butterfly dress 😳🤯😍. I think she literally could not sit down in it though – standing and posing only.
Yes!! And I love that she is highlighting Asian designers. She looks fantastic and that white suit – holy cow, she is PEAK in that. Whew!
Kim Taehyung looked amazing as well.
Fan BingBing understood the assignment. Unlike a lot of other folks…
Fan is just glorious. Joe looks good. He’s just leagues above that petri dish TayTay is currently slumming with…I wish him well.
Is it just me or does he still look sad? Like he’s trying to cover it but I just get sad vibes still
Dude dodged a major bullet when he broke up with 🐍Doubt very much he is sad. #teamjoe
I think that’s just his face. I’d be surprised if you could point to many other work/promo shoots in previous years where he doesn’t give sad-ish vibes.
I think it’s just you because I also don’t think he looks sad.
That Jon Hamm ad sounds epic. Good for him for lending his voice and star power. Josh Hawley is the last person on earth who should be saying anything about manhood – he’s still in his nasty toddler stage.
I lost respect for Jon Hamm after reading about his involvement in a violent fraternity hazing incident.
Tina turner has died!!!!!!
I just saw that, I’m so sad. I’ve loved her music for so long. I’m glad she retired and lived a lovely life on her own terms for many years though.
R.I.P. to Tina Turner.
May her memory be a Blessing.
That woman had Talent!
River Deep Mountain High = stunning.
Tina was an original. 83, in show biz for 7 decades!
(Beginning of snarky rant)
Hey, Disney!
Looking for new material that’s still in your wheelhouse?
I wrote a novel inspired by the princes who seem to have nothing to do in Snow White and Sleeping Beauty, except ride around looking for maidens to flirt with. That was my jumping off point.
The book follows the adventures of six orphaned young men who have just graduated from the institution that raised them and are out starting their adult lives. Their adventures are various and there are plenty of female characters in the book, too, including two lost amazonian sailors.
It’s called The Wandering Princes. Look it up, Disney, and give the old IP a rest.
(End of snarky rant.)
You dodged a bullet, Joe!
Joe is lookin good and completely unbothered by Taylor’s sad antics!
I’m still thinking the whole Taylor and Matty relationship is some type of PR/collab that need each other. Matty attaching himself to TS to rehabilitate himself from his vile image and TS to show Joe that she’s doing fine without him(even though a lot of us thinks she’s still very hurt). Interesting it was just announced today that TS is collaborating with Ice Spice, who Matty Healy has said vile/racist comments about in the past. Who knows – Next thing all 3 are going to hang out somewhere.