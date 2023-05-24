“Joe Alwyn stepped out in Cannes for the Celine event” links

Joe Alwyn went to Cannes this week to attend the Celine event. This was his first big public outing since his split from Taylor Swift. He’s not going to sit at home and cry forever, Taylor! He’s so over you! *sob* [Just Jared]

The Color Purple’s first trailer (this is the musical version). [Dlisted]

Fan BingBing has been serving looks at Cannes. [LaineyGossip]

Yeah, I don’t get why Disney is doing all of these live-action remakes either. [Pajiba]

Julia Fox is in Cannes, please pay attention to her. [Go Fug Yourself]

Rita Ora sampled Fatboy Slim’s “Praise You.” [OMG Blog]

Jon Hamm mocks Josh Hawley’s “masculinity” shtick. [Jezebel]

Chloe Bailey is on vacation. [Egotastic]

Cute & funny tweets from parents. [Buzzfeed]

Barbara Ronchi wore Armani in Cannes. [RCFA]

Seann William Scott talks about what Stifler would be doing today. [Seriously OMG]

Kellyanne Conway’s daughter Claudia will become a Playboy bunny. [Towleroad]

Joe Alwyn photographed in Cannes for Celine. pic.twitter.com/hIWZDaHE4B — joe alwyn source (@badpostalwyn) May 24, 2023