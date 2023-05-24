Legendary rock star Tina Turner has passed away at 83



Rock star Tina Turner has passed away in Switzerland at home after a long illness. She was 83. Tina is a singer, actress, author and one of the best selling musicians of all time. She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021. She put out her third book, Happiness Becomes You, also in 2021 and did some press around that and for a documentary about her life, Tina, which came out on HBO. Tina is survived by her husband, Erwin Bach, whom she’s been with since 1986, and two of her four children. Here’s more about her passing:

Tina Turner, whose volcanic voice and dynamic dance moves earned her the Queen of Rock crown over the course of a 60-year career, has died at age 83. The legendary singer died Wednesday, May 24 after a long illness at her home near Zurich in Switzerland, her publicist Bernard Doherty confirmed in a statement. “Tina Turner, the “Queen of Rock’n Roll” has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,” the statement read. “There will be a private funeral ceremony attended by close friends and family. Please respect the privacy of her family at this difficult time.” Since 1994 the American-born singer had been living in Switzerland with her husband, German actor and music producer Erwin Bach, earning her Swiss citizenship in 2013. In recent years she battled a number of serious health problems, including a stroke, intestinal cancer and total kidney failure that required an organ transplant. Boasting one of the longest careers in rock history, Turner scored Billboard Top 40 hits across four decades, earning her Grammys, a Kennedy Center Honor, and entry into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.

Tina reinvented herself in her mid 40s, found fame, success and love and was living a peaceful life in Switzerland when she passed. She sold the rights to her likeness and her music in October, 2021 for $50 million. I remember seeing Tina steal scenes in Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome and I still love and listen to her hits like Private Dancer, Simply The Best and of course What’s Love Got to Do With It. She was a phenomenal performer and artist and she changed music and culture. She will be missed.