Legendary rock star Tina Turner has passed away at 83

Rock star Tina Turner has passed away in Switzerland at home after a long illness. She was 83. Tina is a singer, actress, author and one of the best selling musicians of all time. She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021. She put out her third book, Happiness Becomes You, also in 2021 and did some press around that and for a documentary about her life, Tina, which came out on HBO. Tina is survived by her husband, Erwin Bach, whom she’s been with since 1986, and two of her four children. Here’s more about her passing:
Tina Turner, whose volcanic voice and dynamic dance moves earned her the Queen of Rock crown over the course of a 60-year career, has died at age 83.
The legendary singer died Wednesday, May 24 after a long illness at her home near Zurich in Switzerland, her publicist Bernard Doherty confirmed in a statement.
“Tina Turner, the “Queen of Rock’n Roll” has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,” the statement read. “There will be a private funeral ceremony attended by close friends and family. Please respect the privacy of her family at this difficult time.”
Since 1994 the American-born singer had been living in Switzerland with her husband, German actor and music producer Erwin Bach, earning her Swiss citizenship in 2013. In recent years she battled a number of serious health problems, including a stroke, intestinal cancer and total kidney failure that required an organ transplant.
Boasting one of the longest careers in rock history, Turner scored Billboard Top 40 hits across four decades, earning her Grammys, a Kennedy Center Honor, and entry into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.
Tina reinvented herself in her mid 40s, found fame, success and love and was living a peaceful life in Switzerland when she passed. She sold the rights to her likeness and her music in October, 2021 for $50 million. I remember seeing Tina steal scenes in Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome and I still love and listen to her hits like Private Dancer, Simply The Best and of course What’s Love Got to Do With It. She was a phenomenal performer and artist and she changed music and culture. She will be missed.
photos credit: Cover Images, Avalon.red and via Instagram
Our home is sadder now. We will rejoice in her legacy and be glad we know her art and impact.
Rest in Power, Queen.
Amen. She will be very much missed in my house.
Rest easy to an absolute legend. She was a powerhouse performer and deserved all her flowers. We will miss you, Tina. Simply the best, forever.
Well said. This one hits hard, Tina Turner seemed like she would go on forever.
Gutted by this news. It honestly felt like she would be here forever.
💯 agree. RIP a true star 🌟
My friends and I had a moment of shocked silence when we found out. There are some people who I think seem immortal, and she was one. Through trials she rose again and again. A true phoenix.
Wishing her family comfort and peace. May her star never dim. The heavens gained an iconic voice.
Jasper you said it better than I was going to. She seems immortal to me. I feel such sorrow at this news.
I’m so saddened by the news of her death.
She was simply the best 💔
May she Rest in Peace…
The world has lost an extraordinary voice and talent.
She was a true icon…
Sleep well, Tina…
We were lucky to enjoy your art and music….
We’ve been loving you too long, Tina. And we won’t stop now. Thank you for sharing your incredible gift with us. Roll on down the river to the Stars.
Rest in Peace Tina! You shall be missed but never forgotten.
Well said Susan and God bless, sleep tight Tina x
Thanks Mary she was a treasure. Hope you are feeling well.
What a powerhouse performer she was, high energy shows, great Talent.
Look at the photos of Tina, Jagger and Bowie! 3 of the best, creative performers whose music is timeless.
Icon and Surviver. R.I.P.
My heart 💔
What an amazing human being. A trailblazer, an artistic genius and someone who walked in triumph. I have loved her since I saw her the first time on MTV. Legend. Rest in Badassery and peace queen. ❤️
K- I love that you said she “walked in triumph” What a great way to describe her.
And she truly was a trailblazer in every sense of the word. I just read that she was the first woman to appear on the cover of Rolling Stone. She blazed a trail for so many.
Thank you Tina.
May you rest in peace and forever be rolling down the river.
She will never be forgotten. RIP
A lovely woman. A survivor. She was simply amazing. Rest in peace.
I was so shocked when I read this earlier. In my mind she was someone who would live forever. And in a way she does. What a woman, what an absoulte legend and icon.
Rest in Peace beautiful lady.
I was lucky to see her perform live, at the Universal Amphitheater for the “Private Dancer” tour. It was touted as her “comeback”. I had never seen a performance with that kind of energy before. She was, and will always be, an amazing talent, an icon.
I also saw “Tina” on Broadway, the story of her life. Man, she really did travel a very hard road.
RIP Tina.
Words cannot do enough justice to how much I love this woman.
What an absolute fighter. She took back all her power and lived the second half of her life like the true Queen she was.
I hope she is sitting up there with the Angels toasting to the most amazing life she lead.
Hoping Beyoncé honours Anna Mae Bullock in her Renaissance tour by performing Proud Mary again
She saw the likes of David Bowie and the Rolling Stones performing to sell out stadiums and she wanted that. Why should it just be white men who can be rock stars? Women can rock just as hard — even harder. Tina Turner threw down the gauntlet as the rocker goddess that she is and will always be. We’ll miss you Queen…and we’ll never forget…
If you have Max (formerly HBO Max), watch the “Tina” documentary. If you don’t, and you know folks who do, ask them to throw a view party. Well worth it. All women should see a documentary about a powerhouse woman who nevertheless struggled with domestic violence and abuse, a strong woman whose husband couldn’t appreciate or celebrate her strength, a survivor who broke free and lived her best life unapologetically. RIP, Tina. You were simply the best.
I love Tina! What a legend.
Rest in power, Tina. You were a tremendous talent and an inspiration to women everywhere.
Goshdarnit, I just saw this in the news. Talk about the soundtrack of your life! From childhood on, I’ve always loved her music, her voice, her dancing. I wanted to be an Ikette! I loved those spangly fringe dresses she & her backup singers wore. Then I read I, Tina, as an adult & learned what an absolute a-hole Ike was & what a remarkable woman she was for getting herself & her child (children? can’t remember how many at that time) out of that situation. And then she flew! RIP, Tina Turner.
Thank you for covering this I needed somewhere to share my grief and surprise of this icons passing. What a life and legacy.
Sadness. RIP Tina ❤️
A forever icon. An inspiration to me since I was a little girl. I will always revere Tina Turner as a powerhouse performer and rock legend. Thank you for all you gave us, Tina — your energy, your light, your strength, your resilience. I hope when I cross over, I’ll get to hear a Tina Turner-Aretha Franklin concert.
Heartbroken
I’m crying. I was raised in the same sect of Buddhism Tina practiced. Since I was little my mom was a huge fan and I became one too. Tina suffered so much with Ike and managed to not just escape but to prosper. She was so strong and so amazingly talented. Rest in power Tina.
One of her sons died recently and I suspect it had a bearing on her death–so much grief and shock is debilitating to anyone, especially an elderly person. It reminds me of Debbie Reynold’s death soon after her daughter Carrie Fisher. Tragic.
❤️ Simply the best! 💔
Ok. The baddest b. The first black rock woman I ever saw. Awesome.
Her work and videos with the late Herb Ritts. Sooooooo lovely.
RIPOWER.
You did that.
Jesus. I’m in literal tears. It’s actually a relief to let it out. My mom, sister and I LOVE Tina. Love her.
I went on a cruise with a ex fiancé to celebrate our engagement. He was an absolute jerk. So I left him.
Two cruise performers named Fire & Ice did Tina Turner covers throughout and they were amazing.
We were invited to get on stage to dance to the Proud Mary performance with the classic steps. I embraced the moment which took a ton of courage.
While I never saw her on concert. I owned her albums, rocked out to songs, enjoyed ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It”.
Someone up thread couldn’t have said it better – she was a true Phoenix.
RIP Tina ♥️
Damn. Yet _another_ artist loss I will never get over because such folks feel like they will be around forever. My dad was from Tennessee (Knoxville) and had a lifelong crush on Tina (who was from Nutbush.) RIP, honey–just an amazing person. Auntie Entity foreveh!!
River Deep, Mountain High, Tina.
A true bad b goddess! I admired her for her projected fearlessness and raw sexuality – she knew what she wanted and went after it! Watching the documentary, I was amazed by her resilience and determination. RIP private dancer.
❤️ 🌹
GUTTED by this news 🙁 Even though I’ve been dreading it since first watching her HBO documentary, Tina. She seemed like she was saying goodbye–the appearance at the musical inspired by her life, the sales of her catalog to BMG and the information she shared in the doc about the after effects of the stroke all pointed to “don’t look for me here.” I’m so happy that she found acclaim, fulfillment and love in the second half of her life.
Rest well, Miss Tina. We’ll miss you <3
Like so many here, I’m absolutely gutted. What a loss—and what a LIFE. May her memory be a comfort to all who loved her, may her legacy be an inspiration to all, and may she rest in peace and power.
My mom was a fan so we had several of her albums in my house, but it’s the theme to Thunderdome that I randomly find myself singing during housework. Rest in Power, Tina, you’re an inspiration!
An icon. Unforgettable. So many superlatives will be uttered about her and they’ll all be true.
Thank you, Tina Turner.
In tears right now. RIP, beautiful Tina.
Absolutely devastated… she was an icon and a legend. I remember being a 10 y/o and excited to go watch her live in concert with my mum as it was my first concert. I’ll never forget it… I legit became obsessed with live performances and her because of her electric energy. Rest easy Queen.
Saw her in concert with my mom in the 90s. She rocked! RIH QUEEN 👑
Tina was a trailblazer in the way she lived out loud and proud. She was a vibrant & talented woman I emulated as a kid dancing to Proud Mary. Later, when she shared her challenges, I was in awe of her fortitude in not letting abuse define or write her life’s story. Tina Turner will always symbolize a phoenix that can now rest.
So sad, I thought she was going to make it to a hundred, she was so strong! RIP amazing lady 💔 Ms. Turner