Birthday boy Prince William is still ‘simmering with resentment’ over the Sussexes

Prince William turns 41 years old today. An unremarkable birthday for an unremarkable man. I’m including photos of William yesterday, where he stopped by Burton upon Trent, the club of the England Women’s football team. He’s President of the Football Association, and he gave Sarina Wiegman an honorary CBE for all of the success the team has had in recent years. He stuck around to have lunch with the team and he was waving his finger in front of all of their faces. It’s his thing, and from what we know, Meghan is the only woman who has ever told him to get his finger out of her face. He’s just so awkward.
Meanwhile, there’s a lot of talk about whether Prince Harry will contact William for his birthday. I doubt it. Well, I doubt there will be a call or a letter. Maybe a birthday card, if that. It’s incredibly funny that William’s birthday can’t simply be about William – it has to be about whether Harry will contact him, and apparently it has to be about how William is still incandescent with rage over all things Sussex.
“William is still simmering with resentment over ‘Megxit,’ not to mention Harry’s unflattering portrait of him in ‘Spare,’” Christopher Andersen, author of “The King,” told Fox News Digital. “In the book, Harry portrays his older brother as his “archnemesis” – Harry’s words – a scolding, overbearing, brooding and, at times, even violent man.”
“Harry is still obviously upset that William was given a free ride because he is the heir – that William got away scot-free with doing many of the same things Harry was excoriated for,” Andersen said. “William is doing a marvelous job of compartmentalization. He seems to have put Harry and Meghan in a box and shoved that box into a remote corner of his mind – all so that he can do the job he must do as Prince of Wales.”
“William is doing a marvelous job of compartmentalization. He seems to have put Harry and Meghan in a box and shoved that box into a remote corner of his mind.” Sheesh, and that’s what they say as a compliment! “Look at Prince William, he’s so good at compartmentalizing his violent rage until it explodes in front of his family. Look at how emotionally unstable and unhealthy he is, all for a slice of power!” YIKES.
Buckingham Palace also celebrated the heir’s birthday by posting a never-before-seen photo from the coronation rehearsal.
Wishing The Prince of Wales a very happy birthday today! 🎈
📷 @ChrisJack_Getty pic.twitter.com/C5aFEPp20O
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 21, 2023
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Men who cover their crotches in photos…
Anyway, yeah, glad he’s able to compartmentalize so well. THAT’s not gonna impact his mental stability. Nope. Not one bit.
“Men who cover their crotches in photos…”
That pose is called “The Fig Leaf.”
Yep, the fig leaf, just like Adam William knows nothing, because mentally he has never matured enough to Want to learn (, that’s why he and Kate are a match, they are both still “not learning because they DONT listen).bullyams biggest grief is that he realises he will never be half the man Harry is and Kate will never have the empathy, warm or will to work that Megan has. The press have nothing to write about him that isn’t given to them by the Palace. Because neither him or Kate have an actual personality. Watch Harry with people, then watch William the difference is so obvious
The shade in that photo choice! Lmao!
No doubt he compartmentalizes everything. It’s how he stands being around his wife, fists clenched counting down the moments.
So he gets on with being POW huh? Would that include, I don’t know, learning Welsh finally?
Wank will be 80 and still seething with rage. I can see the headlines now.
Hum, is he successfully compartmentalizing or is he still simmering? These statements are at odds.
They need to pick a narrative and stick with it.
Prince Willy, a year older – uglier and angrier than ever.
No more talk of joint birthday parties with his wife, then? Tee hee hee
Horsiest looking weasel ever.
They should just run this story on a loop. It never changes, but they struggle to find new ways to say the same thing.
He’s “still simmering with resentment from Megxit” yet “he seems to have put Harry and Meghan in a box and shoved that box into a remote corner of his mind”. Which is it? Can’t be both. These nonsense articles from the tabloids are so contradictory they’re ridiculous.
Interesting photo choice from the BaRF..Chuckles looks casket ready in that picture.
Damn Humpty, it’s your birthday. Relax before you crack. Go gardening and smell some Roses, get in a pegging session or two today, just take some off from being incandescent with rage. 😏
Agreed, happy birthday and here’s a pic of the side/back of your head.
“Harry is still obviously upset that William was given a free ride because he is the heir – that William got away scot-free with doing many of the same things Harry was excoriated for”
So… they’re just admitting now they threw Harry to the wolves to protect Willyboy? Is the new play to say “Yeah we threw him under the bus and how dare he complain!”
Name anyone on the face of the earth who wouldn’t resent that in a sibling. All the people saying PH should just lie down and take, wouldn’t want that treatment.
What things is this?
Drinking, smoking cannabis, bad colonial costume, using racist slurs.
Anything else?
Was he playing stripping games with strangers?
He went on a guy’s trip and skipped the Commonwealth Service one year and was photographed dancing with another woman after his marriage. If PH had done that it would still be reported years later, but since was PW it got hushed up.
I feel like this is probably the longest he’s spent at an event since the last football event, right? Maybe the one with the England men’s team before that World Cup?
And good lord he does point a lot. i don’t know anyone who puts their finger in other people’s faces the way he seems to.
Anyway, hope he spends his birthday seething that his brother is off living his best life in California and he’s stuck in cramped Adelaide cottage with a wife he hates.
J/k we all know he’s not at Adelaide.
You’d think since he looks like a finger, he’d avoid pointing that out.
Seriously though, Will and Kate could start their own comedy act: Finger point and Jazz Hands.
Hmmm I think he looks more like a thumb
I’m thinking more like a fungus-filled big toe
CH, Rules are for the little people and for Harry.
When I was growing up, I was told pointing is rude. This pointing stuff he & Kate do just seems so odd to me.
Yes, I was also raised to believe pointing at others was rude; especially at the table. Chalk up another year that the world has been putting up with this pompous asshole.
I initially read this headline as ‘Birthday bore Prince William’, which also seems to work.
Charles looks more and more like a garden gnome.
I will not stand for this insult to the garden gnome community.
Happy Birthday Burger King. Hope someone gives you a gift certificate to a meditation class before your head explodes.
I remember a line from a book that ‘her attempts at meditation were likened to a pressure cooker on simmer’ (or something to that effect.
I’m thinking of that quote now!
Actually, @Harper, the head explosion might be entertaining.
“Birthday boy” at age 41? Goodness…
And the BM still made his birthday about Harry…
It’s a nice photo of him and C-Rex. I never noticed it before but the photo illustrates that C-Rex has more hair than him.
So he’s no longer incandescent with rage, just simmering with resentment? None of these descriptors bode well for the future king and head of the Church of England. Just admit he’s jealous.
I guess he never thought that Harry would put him on blast. Oh well. Did C-Rex or the wicked stepmother get him a gift? And he still has Special K and the Middletons to hype him up.
This is all so strange and intriguing. The narrative around William has shifted so many times, I honestly can’t keep up. I don’t even know what’s going on anymore. I do like his green jacket tho. Anything is better than Kate’s blue clothing.
Its been 5 months and Willy was just mentioned in a memoir he didn’t go off to war. Why are these writers acting like he’s working hard everyday to do his job and move past trauma?
I don’t care it’s William’s birthday. He doesn’t register for me.
But that cape his dad is wearing – the gold, highly embroidered one – where is that from? What is that fabric? It’s gorgeous!! I have no idea what I would do with such a thing but my acquisitive nature is piqued.
Even as King this man will be largely irrelevant. The position may be respected but not him. He is just so very useless and such a tool of the Tory government. He has been compromised within an inch of his life.
Burger King is very awkward. If you go watch the Jordan wedding when he gets to Rajwa and starts talking he is wagging his entire arms all around her. So much so, Rajwa craned her neck to the side and back to see if something was there. I guarantee after that wedding she had a whole lot to tell her husband about W&K!
Is Christopher Andersen a mind reader? How would he know what Harry & Pegs are thinking? Can you look at someone and say “Aha! He’s compartmentalizing!” This man is a professional liar.
It’s Bulliam’s birthday and Harry is in focus for the article? The BM knows Bolly doesn’t move product so the Sussexes have to be dragged in.
William should be spending his time on rehabbing his image.
I am really bored of all of the BRF + H&M.
We need items. The BRF has been hogging all the posts since 2021.
Bragging about how the unstable heir barely manages his anger isn’t as attractive and compelling as the royal reporter thinks it is. Reporting about Pegs’ rage issues isn’t doing him any favors. You’d almost believe that the rota is beginning to turn against Pegs.
He’s such a loathsome person. A charisma vacuum. No wonder he’s jealous of Harry.
That green coat makes Will look like he just won the Masters.
He wishes, as that would be his only accomplishment.
Like he’d have the patience and discipline for golf. The fairway would be littered with broken sticks, viciously-flung balls, and fleeing caddies heading for the hills . . .
It irks me to say I kinda get Baldy and his finger pointing, but in group settings/meeting, I have been guilty of the finger pointing/ink pen pointing.
But then again, I am not a rageaholic who entire staff hates them soooo…..
For all their emphasis on rules, how was he never taught to not point?!
It’s obvious that W has a deep seated resentment toward his brother for lots of reasons. He’s angry his mother gave more attention to H than him (because as heir he got more attention from everyone else). He was more conscious of the fall out of his parents unhappy marriage than his brother because he was older and D’s confidant. He’s angry she died and has never moved on, his father being a waste of space, he received no support. He’s angry he wasn’t able to find and marry a suitably aristocratic wife because of the way the RF and press treated his mother. I honestly think he always thought K to be beneath him but he settled for her when it was clear no aristo would date him. He resents his brother for his happy marriage and resents his sister in law for her influence on H supplanting his own.
He’s extremely jealous that his brother was able to break free and live his life on his own terms. W doesn’t want to be king, he wants to be a country gent along with his turnip toff mates but he’s trapped in his position, his life mapped out till he dies or abdicates. The fall out of the latter is huge. He’s an emotionally stunted man like his father.
Even with all the finger pointing (which is extremely rude) it appears that “his audience” look like they’re happy enough to engage with him as opposed to the PR photos of his airhead missus.
Imagine laying around waiting for someone to die to become king which may take years-the queen did it to Charles-it took a very long time for him to reach that throne-Willy Boy may suffer the same fate-Will is wasting energy with hatred and jealousy-he should be concentrating on his future role after Charles-learn all he can-raise his children properly-be the king the UK wants-not bringing his brother and his wife in every conversation or tabloid articles-he walking around sulking about the Sussexes-being a man requires him to act with respect and to respect others in the process-a good king would listen to what Harry has said and make changes-but if you are under the thumb of the tabloids that won;t be easy to do-being angry, jealous, hateful,and deaf will only cause him health problems later.
Singapore is the venue for Sentabale Polo event in August and now we know why Willy announced earlier that Earthshit will be in Singapore later this year….probably after Invictus in Germany. Let’s see which royals go to Germany or some other ‘big’ PR to try and overshadow both these crowd drawing Prince Harry events.
Petronella Wyatt on the Andrew Marr LBC show is worth a look. It was meant to be about Boris but she threw in some Camilla PR to say how ‘Moral’ she and Charles were! I left a comment.