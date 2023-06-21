Birthday boy Prince William is still ‘simmering with resentment’ over the Sussexes

Prince William turns 41 years old today. An unremarkable birthday for an unremarkable man. I’m including photos of William yesterday, where he stopped by Burton upon Trent, the club of the England Women’s football team. He’s President of the Football Association, and he gave Sarina Wiegman an honorary CBE for all of the success the team has had in recent years. He stuck around to have lunch with the team and he was waving his finger in front of all of their faces. It’s his thing, and from what we know, Meghan is the only woman who has ever told him to get his finger out of her face. He’s just so awkward.

Meanwhile, there’s a lot of talk about whether Prince Harry will contact William for his birthday. I doubt it. Well, I doubt there will be a call or a letter. Maybe a birthday card, if that. It’s incredibly funny that William’s birthday can’t simply be about William – it has to be about whether Harry will contact him, and apparently it has to be about how William is still incandescent with rage over all things Sussex.

“William is still simmering with resentment over ‘Megxit,’ not to mention Harry’s unflattering portrait of him in ‘Spare,’” Christopher Andersen, author of “The King,” told Fox News Digital. “In the book, Harry portrays his older brother as his “archnemesis” – Harry’s words – a scolding, overbearing, brooding and, at times, even violent man.” “Harry is still obviously upset that William was given a free ride because he is the heir – that William got away scot-free with doing many of the same things Harry was excoriated for,” Andersen said. “William is doing a marvelous job of compartmentalization. He seems to have put Harry and Meghan in a box and shoved that box into a remote corner of his mind – all so that he can do the job he must do as Prince of Wales.”

[From Fox News]

“William is doing a marvelous job of compartmentalization. He seems to have put Harry and Meghan in a box and shoved that box into a remote corner of his mind.” Sheesh, and that’s what they say as a compliment! “Look at Prince William, he’s so good at compartmentalizing his violent rage until it explodes in front of his family. Look at how emotionally unstable and unhealthy he is, all for a slice of power!” YIKES.

Buckingham Palace also celebrated the heir’s birthday by posting a never-before-seen photo from the coronation rehearsal.

Wishing The Prince of Wales a very happy birthday today! 🎈 📷 @ChrisJack_Getty pic.twitter.com/C5aFEPp20O — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 21, 2023