Princess Kate declared ‘I love the feel and smell of it’ when she came across some wool

As we discussed yesterday, the Princess of Wales stopped by a textile factory in Leeds and Lancaster. She wore a dated Burberry suit with ten buttons, and she paired the look with chunky gold jewelry. Style-wise, this was a huge miss. But it’s considered a success because Kate did something and she didn’t make an ass out of herself. She did grab some merino wool and declare “I love the feel and smell of it!” Her office (the bewigletted gopher) also arranged for this People Magazine exclusive:

Fabric from the mill was used in the striking Colonel of the Irish Guards uniform that Prince William wore for his April 2011 wedding to Kate at Westminster Abbey, and the Princess of Wales was shown a photo from the big day while viewing a company timeline during a private reception.

“She is featured with her husband, and as she walked around, she clearly recognized it and was blown away,” Amanda McLaren, managing director, exclusively tells PEOPLE.

“She was so friendly and really engaged in our people and really interested in meeting as many people as she could get to. We took a slight detour — she was so interested,” McLaren added of the Princess of Wales’ enthusiasm.

Though Kate was on the move at AW Hainsworth, operational excellence director Zena Al Mausawe tells PEOPLE that she seemed especially excited by the production of the scarlet fabric.

“She loved it. It was great that she saw the scarlet tunic, which is the iconic red fabric that everyone associates with Buckingham Palace and the guards. It was great how she was trying to feel everything and get the tactile experience as well,” Al Mausawe says. “She loved the smell of the wool and the texture of it and the handle of it.”

The event was literally Kate standing in a textile mill, touching fabric and declaring herself keen. But sure, I’m glad she’s doing something, I’m glad she’s getting out of the house. Speaking of, the royal commentators keep pressing Kensington Palace about how Kate needs to go to Singapore. They know it’s not up to Kate, so they’re basically trying to convince William and his staff:

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams hailed the Prince and Princess of Wales as the “future of the monarchy.” He told Express.co.uk: “William and Catherine and their children are the future of the monarchy. Their joint and solo events are always popular and when they champion a cause it invariably gives it a boost. Whilst William took a solo trip to New York, Catherine visited the Royal Naval Air Station at Yeovilton where she has been appointed Commodore in Chief of Fleet Air Arm, and HMP High Down in Surrey, which was linked to her work with the Forward Trust and ahead of Addiction Awareness Week. She also attended a Rugby World Cup match in Marseille.”

“Her body language looked confident. Her new 1970s ‘Farrah Fawcett’ hairstyle looked gorgeous, she had poise and hopefully she and William will be maximising their popularity with more trips abroad shortly.”

“Hopefully she and William will be maximising their popularity with more trips abroad shortly,” hint hint, Peggington. None of your media keepers want you to fly solo to Singapore. Anyway, imagine praising a 41-year-old woman for her confident body language and Farrah Fawcett wig. My God.

33 Responses to “Princess Kate declared ‘I love the feel and smell of it’ when she came across some wool”

  1. Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
    September 27, 2023 at 10:07 am

    Mmmm, interesting that photos of William last week showed him looking pretty tan but Kate’s looking pale and washed out, could it be that William took a sunny holiday without his wife? Enquiring minds must know!

    Reply
  2. Brassy Rebel says:
    September 27, 2023 at 10:09 am

    “New 1970’s Farrah Fawcett hairstyle…” So, by definition, the hairstyle is the opposite of “new”.

    Reply
    • Mary Pester says:
      September 27, 2023 at 10:15 am

      @brassyrebel, yep, it’s called damned by faint praise lol, BUT we all know she loves the feel and smell of wool, because she plonks big bundles of it on her head!!?

      Reply
      • MoxyLady007 says:
        September 27, 2023 at 10:20 am

        I’ve never seen anyone smile quite like her. Her bottom jaw is thrust so far forward.
        I tried to replicate jr and my jaw muscles were like – OW and WHY

        as for the textiles- she recognized red. Excellent work. Now can you find blue? Come on. Where is the blueeee?

    • Robert says:
      September 27, 2023 at 10:17 am

      Not only is it not new, it looks nothing like a Farrah Fawcett hairstyle. Maybe a Jaclyn Smith, at best….

      Reply
    • RoyalCommoner says:
      September 27, 2023 at 11:07 am

      She just can’t nail it. She was going for the new butterfly cut, but ended up looking like farah fawcett in the 70’s… dude

      Reply
  3. Jais says:
    September 27, 2023 at 10:09 am

    Why do the rota really care so much whether Kate travels abroad? Do they just want to go on some international trips themselves?

    Reply
    • SURE says:
      September 27, 2023 at 10:27 am

      They need something to write about and this “will she, won’t she”? speculation will continue until the start of the event in Singapore. A reporter could easily ask KP for confirmation on her attendance but that would kill the story. The speculation also keeps WanK and the event in Singapore in the news cycle. It feels like a PR manoeuvre.

      Reply
      • Scooby Gang says:
        September 27, 2023 at 11:01 am

        @Sure – “It feels like a PR manoeuvre.”

        I get this feeling as well. I wouldn’t be surprised if the plan is for Kate to go all along. Then, they’ll make it this huge SURPRISE!! moment when she shows up looking all loved up with Peg.

        The only thing making me think this would never happen is Peg’s inability to be in her presence without looking like he wants to throw pillows and vases.

      • Chloe says:
        September 27, 2023 at 11:04 am

        @sure: i think you are right and we really shouldn’t be surprised if we see her in Singapore after all. But the rota have just seemed a little bit extra desperate after Invictus. They are basically begging harry and meghan to move back and are demanding that william and kate make more visits abroad and together. It just feels like something is in the water.

  4. Susan Collins says:
    September 27, 2023 at 10:11 am

    She touched and smelled the textiles. The bar is set so low for this fool. No Peg doesn’t want her to go and he doesn’t want her to touch any of the fabrics that he is wearing on his royal a**.

    Reply
  5. Lula08 says:
    September 27, 2023 at 10:16 am

    So … I have NO experience with hairpieces of any kind. How can you tell Kate is wearing a wiglet ? Is it at her hairline or the general texture of her hair ?

    Reply
    • Ginny says:
      September 27, 2023 at 10:19 am

      Thank you, I have been wanting to ask this same question!! I know commenters here are so certain she wears wigs, and I genuinely can’t tell. I would love to know what I’m missing so I can spot what people are talking about.

      Reply
    • nutella toast says:
      September 27, 2023 at 10:22 am

      @Lula08 Came here to type that too. I have friends who wear amazing weaves and wigs to change up their style or give their hair a break and they look fabulous, and they’re not trying to hide the fact that they’re wearing one – outside of that, I have no experience with this…definitely not with white lady wigs. I’d love some insight as well.

      Reply
      • Tennyson.sarah says:
        September 27, 2023 at 10:32 am

        I’m French and actually Brigitte Macron has been forward now for years about her hair extensions. I personally don’t like her hairstyle but she does and it’s very liberating and positive that she explains how she gets it.

    • BW says:
      September 27, 2023 at 10:25 am

      I wondered that myself, so I started zooming in on the photos. The back of her hair never matches the front of her hair in color. And her part is always in a different place in the back than in the front. And there’s always a messy bit in the middle of the part that sweeps over the “front” of the wiglet.

      Reply
    • Pinkosaurus says:
      September 27, 2023 at 10:31 am

      I have no experience with wigs but sometimes notice that part of her hair to the back or side are a completely different color. Also, sometimes sections of her hair don’t move or lay the way you would expect. Finally, on some days her hair seems noticeably longer or thicker day to day, which become obvious if she has multiple events during a week.

      Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      September 27, 2023 at 10:41 am

      For me the tell is where parts of her hair are ‘clumped’ together and doesn’t move in the same natural way her own hair does. Plus the texture doesn’t look the same – some parts of her hair are dry and frizzy with other parts look better. Plus there has been occasions where it hasn’t been blended properly which makes the fake hair stick out. Am not sure if they are fixing the wiglets to her scalp or real hair but I would hazard a guess and say its being fixed to her scalp.

      Wiglets etc.. are a great way to play around with colours, length styles etc.. but hers look cut price. I once worked with a woman who had lost all her hair due to alopecia and the wigs she wore were fabulous – you couldn’t tell they were wigs.

      Reply
  6. Jan90067 says:
    September 27, 2023 at 10:16 am

    Zero charisma + zero charisma still equals zero charisma. One just wears more jewlery, and dresses (minimally) better (at times) than the other, and has more hair. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

    We *all* know the rats are crying because nothing PwT does on his own generates any real clicks. He is the personification of boring, and boorish. And while Keen isn’t much better, at least they can talk about her clothing and jewels in 128 pics, in repeated paragraphs to fill the page. Add the kids, and there’s another 50 pics and more repeated paragraphs about what *they* wear.

    The rats are flexing their claws and *telling* KP what they want. Pronto.

    Reply
  7. girl_ninja says:
    September 27, 2023 at 10:20 am

    I don’t think this is the Farrah wig, this looks like the gopher wiglets. The way certain white women are propped up for doing the bare minimum is embarrassing. But so many have no shame at all.

    Reply
  8. Pinkosaurus says:
    September 27, 2023 at 10:20 am

    The man in the blue shirt is doing a super heroic job of making her look engaged and not crazy. His smile is great. She’s not even looking away from him to freeze pose for the cameras! Great work blue shirt guy!

    Reply
  9. Concern Fae says:
    September 27, 2023 at 10:22 am

    Camilla is patron of the UK wool industry, just saying. I forget what the actual name of the organization is. I’m a knitter who learned as a child in Ireland. I prefer Irish/UK natural fibers. I follow many British yarn companies and Camilla shows up every so often.

    Very interesting to see if anything comes out of what will surely be seen as a gaffe and attack on Camilla.

    Reply
  10. Tessa says:
    September 27, 2023 at 10:22 am

    William kept her away from the Diana statue dedication. I doubt he will bring her with him to Singapore.

    Reply
  11. WaterisLife says:
    September 27, 2023 at 10:25 am

    Why does this article remind of this scene in Porkys (I know, I know. I was pretty young when I saw it-in my defense. lol)? https://youtu.be/p9viVb8qhhQ?si=CGjzbZ_3bjjnDr-C

    Reply
  12. P says:
    September 27, 2023 at 10:26 am

    I’m a knitter so fellow wool lovers will appreciate the scent of it comment lol.

    I think Kate was a knitter in college, right? Why wasn’t this love of textiles pursued from the beginning? Why hasn’t she connected more modern knitting (like PomPom Magazine, whose HQ is in the UK) with Charles’s campaign for wool? The campaign for wool is great, but it doesn’t seem to have any connections with what modern hand knitters are making and wearing. It would be so cute to have the kids in hand knitted sweaters, and if she showed up somewhere in a popular sweater pattern, the knitting community would be pumped. She and William (I think) went to some event a couple years ago and one of the volunteers at the organization was wearing a cowl designed by Andrea Mowry (a rockstar designer), and the cowl pattern was back on the “hot right now” list on Ravelry after being available for several years. And that was just from someone else wearing a design in the same frame as Kate. And the knitting community is made up of small women-owned businesses. It just seems like such an obvious fit and an easy win.

    If she wasn’t so mean, I would be disappointed at this missed opportunity. But good riddance. Either commit to something or let someone else. She’s just taking up space at this point.

    Reply
    • fineskylark says:
      September 27, 2023 at 10:40 am

      As a fellow knitter, I co-sign everything that you’ve said here.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      September 27, 2023 at 11:22 am

      If kate was a serious knitter we would have heard this repeated many times by now. She was praised as sporty in university so if knitting was mentioned it was likely a one time thing.

      Reply
  13. Digital Unicorn says:
    September 27, 2023 at 10:30 am

    Looking at the closeups she’s had something done to her face – the jowls are not as pronounced as they usually are. Either that or she’s had the cheek fillers removed.

    She, Ma and the press are REALLY REALLY pushing for her to go on this trip – the press must have really really struggled with him on that NY trip.

    Reply
  14. gimmeabreak says:
    September 27, 2023 at 11:09 am

    Heavy-hitting stuff out of KP today. How could any woman ever compare? A born queen, that Kate.

    Reply
  15. hangonamin says:
    September 27, 2023 at 11:17 am

    Is this the usual soft whatever crap the RF does? Go make visits somewhere to get to know “your subjects” blah blah. Part of the script of monarchies all around the world. Idk anything to get them to do stuff but seems innocuous to me. Nothing to get praised for and nothing to criticism. Just…boring.

    Reply
  16. Nic919 says:
    September 27, 2023 at 11:23 am

    There are other photos of this event with people in yellow safety vests standing behind a cordon and looking bored AF. The one guy in the blue smock was doing the lords work that’s day.

    Reply
  17. ChattyCath says:
    September 27, 2023 at 11:25 am

    What exactly is a ‘Royal Expert’? What qualifications are needed?

    Reply

