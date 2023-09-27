Kelly Osbourne is ‘disappointed’ that the Sussexes ‘went down this victim road’

A few months ago, Kelly Osbourne screeched about Prince Harry on her podcast and she got the attention she needed. According to Kelly – a reality star who begs for attention on her podcast – Harry is a bad person because he “whines” and “talks about himself” and he’s trying to be the Pope. Well, Kelly and her family once again decided to talk about Harry on their podcast. I just-

Kelly Osbourne called out Prince Harry on her family podcast The Osbournes, slamming him for taking “the victim road” with his wife Meghan Markle. As her mother Sharon defended the monarchy, Kelly’s brother Jack sided with her as she doubled down on the anti-Sussex comments she made three months ago on the I’ve Had It podcast.

Kelly defended herself, saying: “I said he was a t**t. I just think he’s such a whinger and the thing is, maybe it’s because I feel a certain level of disappointment in the sense where I feel like they had an opportunity to become the most liked, loved people in the entire world that could actually bring some positive change. But then went down this, like, victim road instead. I get wanting to leave [the Royal Family]. I get that, but then just leave. Don’t leave and then just give ‘woe is me’ stories about how difficult it was.”

She added, “Because again, I said this on the podcast I was on, life is hard for everybody. I was just on a podcast and they asked me what I thought of Harry and I just said I think he’s a ‘t**t’. And that’s it.”

Jack chimed in, agreeing with Kelly: “But the funny thing was, I don’t know if you looked at any of the comments from any of the articles, but it was amazing how many of these wokey American people were vehemently defending them. And you’re like, “Hang on a f***ing second!”’

Their mother Sharon strongly disagreed, adding that she loved and respected the monarchy especially after having met Queen Elizabeth II four times. However, as much as she cares for the institution, Sharon said that the monarchy needs to be “modernized.”

“That’s because I’m old,” Sharon continued. “I love it! Everybody’s human, we’re all human. They do a lot of good, but they’re human beings and they f*** up. We all f*** up. So the thing is, they do a lot of good also.” Sharon added that the monarchy “needs to be scaled down” and that there should be less “pomp.” Although she added that she doesn’t think the monarchy should be “stopped,” she noted that it desperately needs to be updated for the 21st century.