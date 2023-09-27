Kelly Osbourne is ‘disappointed’ that the Sussexes ‘went down this victim road’

A few months ago, Kelly Osbourne screeched about Prince Harry on her podcast and she got the attention she needed. According to Kelly – a reality star who begs for attention on her podcast – Harry is a bad person because he “whines” and “talks about himself” and he’s trying to be the Pope. Well, Kelly and her family once again decided to talk about Harry on their podcast. I just-
Kelly Osbourne called out Prince Harry on her family podcast The Osbournes, slamming him for taking “the victim road” with his wife Meghan Markle. As her mother Sharon defended the monarchy, Kelly’s brother Jack sided with her as she doubled down on the anti-Sussex comments she made three months ago on the I’ve Had It podcast.
Kelly defended herself, saying: “I said he was a t**t. I just think he’s such a whinger and the thing is, maybe it’s because I feel a certain level of disappointment in the sense where I feel like they had an opportunity to become the most liked, loved people in the entire world that could actually bring some positive change. But then went down this, like, victim road instead. I get wanting to leave [the Royal Family]. I get that, but then just leave. Don’t leave and then just give ‘woe is me’ stories about how difficult it was.”
She added, “Because again, I said this on the podcast I was on, life is hard for everybody. I was just on a podcast and they asked me what I thought of Harry and I just said I think he’s a ‘t**t’. And that’s it.”
Jack chimed in, agreeing with Kelly: “But the funny thing was, I don’t know if you looked at any of the comments from any of the articles, but it was amazing how many of these wokey American people were vehemently defending them. And you’re like, “Hang on a f***ing second!”’
Their mother Sharon strongly disagreed, adding that she loved and respected the monarchy especially after having met Queen Elizabeth II four times. However, as much as she cares for the institution, Sharon said that the monarchy needs to be “modernized.”
“That’s because I’m old,” Sharon continued. “I love it! Everybody’s human, we’re all human. They do a lot of good, but they’re human beings and they f*** up. We all f*** up. So the thing is, they do a lot of good also.” Sharon added that the monarchy “needs to be scaled down” and that there should be less “pomp.” Although she added that she doesn’t think the monarchy should be “stopped,” she noted that it desperately needs to be updated for the 21st century.
I’ve said this before, but years ago, as the royals’ “Heads Together” campaign was happening in real time, I found it so simplistic, with the message being: talk about your feelings, get help, go into therapy. I was like “this message is so obvious.” But looking at it now, I understand that the message was something the British audience needed to hear and, frankly, still needs to hear. There’s a ridiculous amount of anger and flat-out rage at Harry for… talking about his mental health journey, talking about his feelings, talking about how therapy helped him. They call him a whinger and a tw-t, they call him emasculated, they call him woke. Anyway, Kelly Osbourne is still f–king racist trash and her mother is horrible. I did find it funny that Sharon has basically sent death-threats to the Sussexes but even she is like “the monarchy needs to be slimmed down and modernized.”
Pssst…hey Kelly…nobody cares what you think.
Her and her racist mother need to stfu but they don’t. Kelly and her mother are nothing more that💩stirrers. That is the only way they get attention. I thought they were all moving back to salt isle? Please hurry and move.
Kelly, her mother, and her brother are nothing without Ozzy. They have all gotten way too big for their britches and are chasing whatever clout they can find.
LOL, LOL, LOL!! Kelly needs to stay relevant. So sad.
What does this woman do? Get nepo jobs from daddy’s work and spew hate about people who actually do things? I can’t imagine a life in which I have accomplished nothing of my own but still make time to insult people much braver, smarter and interesting than myself.
Nepo Kelly is trying to stay relevant, so off she goes on the Sussexes. That whole family needs to go away.
Seriously what career has she actually panned out for herself? What does she do? Did she get an education? Did she go down the music route? Or did she try acting? Maybe a more traditional job? She’s a good for nothing with no talent that needs to talk about others to make a buck. Talk about pathetic
I am disappointed that Kelly and Jack went down this nepotism road with their zero talent, boring, charmless selves.
Why are you disappointed in them? Education was not a priority in that house. Both Jack and Kelly were drinking heavily and on hardcore drugs while leaving with their parents doing it in the home, and it was okay. Nepotism is the only way that they we’re gonna make money.
Just searched out where Kelly went down the “victim” road with her book about growing up in the “zoo” because of Ozzie’s fame. I guess, it’s okay for her.
Kelly needs to focus on herself and not meddle in the Sussexes’ lives to get clout. But let’s call it for what it is: Meghan, the formal brief case girl from Deal or No Deal, is a princess and a royal duchess and the mother of two successors to the British throne. Meghan had a name and a successful career along with influential friends pre Harry (see Serena Williams) but she rubs shoulders with Oprah, Beyonce, Tyler Perry (aka Lili’s godfather), Ellen Degeneres, Kevin Costner, and CEO’s from Netflix. Despite being the daughter of an rock legend Kelly will never reach that high. I think classism and racism is the crux of the issues for the three Osbourne trolls.
Dear Kelly,
Your opinion means nothing, you useless tw*t!
Sincerely,
Nokitty
Whatever, Kelly knows she effed up.
That’s rich coming from Kelly and Jack who’s victimhood pretty much is all they have to sell for fame and money.
Nepo baby victimhood always winds me up.
Kelly is auditioning for her job as GBB anchor/commentator. It’s what washed up celebs tend to do bc it’s so lucrative and she literally has nothing else doing for her.
One thing I hope ppl take away is just bc someone dyes their hair/has tattoos/is affiliated with the entertainment industry does not make them liberal. In fact, many are conservative and just get louder about it as they get older. The Osbournes are no different.
Let’s face it, there’s another reason people dye their hair exotic colors which don’t occur naturally, and it is because they feel they can’t rely on their looks.
“talk about your feelings, get help, go into therapy. I was like “this message is so obvious.” But looking at it now, I understand that the message was something the British audience needed to hear and, frankly, still needs to hear. There’s a ridiculous amount of anger and flat-out rage at Harry for… talking about his mental health journey, talking about his feelings, talking about how therapy helped him. They call him a whinger and a tw-t, they call him emasculated, they call him woke.”
That’s an excellent point, Kaiser. The whole “stiff upper lip”, “keep calm and carry on”, and “never complain/never explain” mentality seems deeply ingrained in Brits. A mindset pushed by the royal family. And the fact that this family continues to rip Harry to shreds for getting help and talking about it, just shows that all their mental health “work” is just lip service.
That’s certainly true but, if you look under the surface, neither the royal family nor the British press (on tv, online, or print media) adhere to that “keep calm, stiff upper lip” drivel because they’re always ALWAYS whining about so-and-so is stealing my thunder or slapping the queen, etc. So, they have perfected the public whine and outrage to an artform and it’s apparent to anyone who’s been paying attention. In fact, their whole shtick is “My feelings are hurt that you left me. Therefore, you must suffer. You must be destroyed.” Yeah, “never explain/never complain” my @ss. When you follow someone to a new country and complain about them for years(!), that, my friend, is complaining and whining. And what Kelly is doing now: That’s whining (and clout chasing). If she needs to talk about someone famous for attention, she should talk about her daddy, but I suspect she knows that no one would pay attention.
The trash Osbourne’s are another example of using the Sussexes to amplify themselves. No one pays attention to them unless their sh!t talking about someone of prominence. Sharon is the same person who doesn’t talk to her brother, sister and didn’t even attend her father’s funeral. But sure, Harry is the whiner tw!t.
That whole family is hot garbage. And utterly irrelevant.
There is a personal aspect to this that I don’t see mentioned enough. Kelly’s mother had to leave (or fired?) her talk show gig in America because she tried to support her friend Piers Morgan when Piers left GMB show in a puff. While defending Piers, she basically yelled, disrespected her own coworkers. There is no job for her mother in American television now. So, Kelly is gonna use every opportunity to bring down H&M because she probably thinks it is all their fault instead of self reflection or cutting off people like Piers.
Listen to Kelly talking like she has something important to say or that anyone cares
I don’t understand Kelly Osborne. I’m not a huge fan of H&M, but they have worked hard, gotten educations and are attempting to make the world a better place. Harry’s grief was put on public display after his mother’s tragic death and his family is the ultimate in disfunction. Kelly is a pathetic nepotism baby with bad hair. If it weren’t for her family, she would be working at a convenience store. At least her sister seems to be doing something with her life.
They are absolute TRASH. Just grotesque trolls. Awful.
This coming from the t… t who spent years moaning about her life and how hard it was being a member of a famous family, how hard it was being ozzys daughter, how hard it was having the mouth as a mother 😂😂😂😂oy Kelly STFU AND STFD. Do you remember how your parents documented their lives, or were you to busy moaning about how hard you had it. Osborne hypocrisy didn’t miss you did it!! Harry told HIS life story, HIS experiences and YOU WEREN’T THERE. In fact you were probably busy helping your mother wrap boxes of sht to send to people. Maybe when you actually do something worthwhile, like serving in a war zone, or serving your country, where your not trading on your father’s name, we will listen to you, but until then, go suck eggs
The Osborne’s are still butthurt they got ran out of America for Sharon’s support of Pus Migraine’s attacks on Meghan. Oh well!!
The only advice I’d take from Kelly and Sharon: How many bats are considered a portion at a formal dinner?
Kelly herself has talked a lot about her mental health/addiction issues in the past. So is calling herself a whinger too?
The funny thing is Kelly herself has talked a lot about her mental health/addiction issues in the past. So is calling herself a whinger too?
Surest sign Kelly and B. Frankel are irrelevant? Talking about H&M for clicks. The two of them should sit together and stare at their own bellybuttons.
The Osbournes are absolute trash. Keep making money by talking shit about the Sussex’s though, yall have nothing elseeee
Yawn. Who cares about anything Kelly O says or does. Lmk when she od’s.
So sick of the Osbornes. Go back to the UK and STFU.
Okay, so H&M did one interview. That they didn’t really come down hard on the royal family. Just said that someone questioned the color of their baby. And Harry wrote one book about his growing up. And how things happened to him. That’s it. That’s all they did. Yet the British media can’t stop talking about any of this. Didn’t Charles do a documentary that came down a lot harder on The Queen and Prince Phillip? Yet no one says he’s a whiner. Seems to me all the media and the Osbourns are the whiners.