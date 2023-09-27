GB News is ‘investigating’ Dan Wootton & Laurence Fox’s on-air misogyny

My mom was/is a big fan of Inspector Lewis, the British copaganda series which ran for more than a decade. Laurence Fox was one of the stars of that show, and he actually had a decent career for himself in British television and film. He was married to certified hottie Billie Piper, then everything fell apart circa 2016. Fox turned into a self-styled right-wing lunatic, Billie divorced him (citing his “unreasonable behavior”) and Fox now regularly writes columns and does TV appearances all about how much he hates wokeness, women, immigrants and diversity. As such, Fox was naturally invited on Dan Wootton’s GB News talk show this week. This is now Wootton’s sole media gig – his Mail column was suspended as his current and former employers “investigate” Wootton’s decades of fraud, catfishing, bribery and abuse. Well, Fox and Wootton obviously turned into a toxic catastrophe on-air, and it’s become the British media story of the week:
GB News has issued an apology and launched an investigation after it aired “totally inappropriate” comments by the actor and Reclaim party founder, Laurence Fox, about the journalist Ava Evans. Fox made a series of derogatory comments about Evans, a political correspondent for online news site Joe, during an interview with presenter Dan Wootton on Tuesday night.
Evans posted the clip of the segment to X, formerly known as Twitter, with the comment: “Laurence Fox just did a whole speech on GB News on why men apparently won’t shag me,” adding in a reply: “I feel physically sick.”
Shortly after GB News issued a statement saying Fox’s stance “does not reflect our values”.
“Comments made tonight on GB News by Laurence Fox were totally unacceptable,” the station said in a response posted to X. “What he said does not reflect our values and we apologise unreservedly for the comments and the offence they have caused. We have launched an investigation and will be apologising to the individual involved.”
On Tuesday night, Wootton apologised as well, saying: “Dear @AvaSantina I think you’re brilliant … I apologise for what was said during the course of my show and should have done this immediately on air. This is not what our channel is about.”
Wootton issued another apology on Wednesday morning, saying: “I want to reiterate my regret over last night’s exchange with Laurence on GB News. Having looked at the footage, I can see how inappropriate my reaction to his totally unacceptable remarks appears to be and want to be clear that I was in no way amused by the comments.”
In the segment Fox had called Evans a “little woman” and went on to say: “Show me a single self-respecting man that would like to climb into bed with that woman ever, ever, who wasn’t an incel. We need powerful, strong amazing women who make great points for themselves. We don’t need these sort of feminist 4.0. They’re pathetic and embarrassing. Who’d want to shag that?” As both Fox and Wootton laughed, Fox added: “Sorry, it’s true though.”
Wootton immediately “apologized” and tried to throw Fox under the bus, and in turn, Fox published some of their texts in a tweet, showing that Wootton thought Fox’s misogyny was funny. Some people think that this incident and Fox’s tweets might be the final nail in Wootton’s coffin. I doubt it? Like, this is a feature, not a bug. This is why he’s on air.
Update: Wow, they suspended Wootton.
NEW: GB News has suspended Dan Wootton following comments made on his programme by Laurence Fox, the broadcaster said.
— Nadine White. (@Nadine_Writes) September 27, 2023
Laurence Fox just did a whole speech on GB News on why men apparently won’t shag me ? pic.twitter.com/XoQD0DUQVm
— Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) September 26, 2023
Honesty is the best policy. https://t.co/snrQdY9Zbe pic.twitter.com/gQfg0P3pKA
— Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) September 27, 2023
Really, really grateful to every person who reached out to me. From MPs, to journalists, to friends and people on here. I'm overwhelmed by how kind people have been.
I'm also immensely grateful to the incredibly courageous people who spoke out despite working on the station.
— Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) September 27, 2023
Please don’t EVER put GB NEWS and the word “standards” in the same sentence! They, like these two sick twisted morons, , don’t have any.
Oy. What is wrong with American society and media – and as a result my sensitivity meter – that I read that and thought oh. I mean it’s not nice but I can’t imagine an American celeb even doing anything other than clapping back, annoyed, on social media.
We had a president who grabbed random women by their “pu$$ies” and bragged about it so my calibration is super off.
I don’t think posting something on SM counts as an apology if you didn’t contact the individual who was harmed.
I watched that disgusting clip last night and was just amazed at how comfortable these trash men are with sharing these comments on air. This is a sickness that is speading and I am scared that it will only get worse.
The trick is NOT to support cr@p media by ‘watching/listening/reading’ them.
I love watching Lewis too … I’ll still play re-runs in the background when I’m doing something. I loved Fox’s character – every time I watch I’m so mad that he descended into such craziness. I had to stop following him on Twitter because of his madness. UGH of course he and Wootton are friends
Wow, when even GB News is embarrassed – and Wootton had to go back to the footage to see that his laughter was inappropriate – really?
Dude has a head like a penis and is talking about how men wouldn’t want to sleep with her?? Okay, Larry.
I loved Inspector Morse and loved Inspector Lewis as well as Fox’s character on the show. I was totally shocked and incredulous when he started spewing his misogyny and racism. Wooton and Fox are the poster children for birds of a feather.
I too was once a viewer of Inspector Lewis. Laurence Fox has truly trashed, ruined any chance he ever had of winning back his former fans. I have no idea why he has turned into such a nasty man; perhaps he was always this nasty and we just never saw it. The Lewis cast did a good job then, of covering for him all those years.
Is that text exchange between Wooton and LF? There’s no names attached.
Between Fox and Wootton. Wow, when GBN suspends you because you embarrassed them? That says a lot. Now Wootton is jobless, let the blackmail begin.
Given everything that Wootton has been accused of and THIS is what it takes for him to get taken off the air?!?!?!?
GB News is trash and time to take it off the air.
As for Fox he’s always been a vile man.
They have suspended Dan Wootton! Any one else think they are using this as an excuse to remove him from air??
I don’t think they’ll bring him back, I think it’s a suspension now but by next week he’ll have been fired. I think Wootton needs to find where his closest employment agency is, his days at GBN are over.
I can’t believe this is what it took to get him off the air. I hope he is now completely unemployable and will fall into a hole and disappear until his eventual arrest and prosecution.
My only conclusion is that they were looking for an excuse and jumped on this.
Dying at the wooton update oh my god. Fox took such a turn, everytime he comes back in the news I always wonder how he hid that vile personality of his so well before.
He’s always been like that – its what cost him his marriage to Billie Piper and a good TV gig. He’s also a nepo baby as he comes from a famous British acting family – look them up, its our version of the Barrymore’s.
The misogyny is breathtaking.
I think the timing is interesting,I wonder if his protection has been removed since murdoch is stepping down? They must have consulted with with someone since it took them almost 5hrs after fox was suspended. I hope Dan’s turns into a firing and we don’t hear from him for ever,
Ava has said that Wootton was calling her late into the night trying to talk to her. She didn’t answer the phone. Wootton’s apology was disingenuous. GB News has been encouraging this misogyny since it started operating. Ava didn’t even say what he and Laurence Fox are of accusing her of saying.