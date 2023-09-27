Kevin Bacon had a haunted building on his property destroyed

Embed from Getty Images

Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve talked about how I’m fascinated by dreams and other “Universe-y” things like intuition, synchronicities, psychic abilities, etc. Well, Halloween season is officially upon us, so naturally, we’re moving right along into another topic that I find fascinating: ghost stories!

On a recent episode of Rob Lowe’s podcast, “Literally! With Rob Lowe,” Kevin Bacon shared a story about his Connecticut farmland being haunted. Kevin, who grew up as a city boy in Philadelphia, decided to buy a farmhouse in 1983. He ended up loving country life so much that he started buying up the land surrounding it in order to maintain his privacy. And this is where Bacon’s ghost story begins… <Muahahaha! Cue spooky organ music.>

“I’ll tell you a funny story,” Bacon began. “The guy that sold me the house, he lived across the road.”

“One of the pieces [of land] that we bought had an old house in it and he didn’t want me to own the house. It was an abandoned house that he had grown up in,” he continued. “And we kind of went back and forth on it for a while and then eventually I said, ‘Listen, you can’t sell me a piece of land but not sell me the house that’s on it.’ ”

“He said, ‘I can’t sell it to you because it’s haunted and I’m afraid that you’ll get possessed and, you know, do some serious damage,’” Bacon said. The Mystic River star said that he and the owner “went back and forth on this haunted house thing” for a while before finally working things out.

“We finally came to an agreement in the contract that I had to destroy it within, I don’t know, a month or something like that,” he told Lowe, who then asked the actor if he ever spent a night in the ghost-infested house.

Bacon said he did not.

“Not only did I not do that, but I went up there and there were some beautiful old pine boards and a banister and I said to [wife Kyra Sedgwick], ‘We gotta take those out,’ And she’s like, ‘No, you’re not. You’re not putting those f—ing things in our house.’ ”

Lowe — whose fascination with the supernatural is no secret — also asked about the origin of the ghouls.

“It was a long story that had to do with a Native American who in the 1700s had been murdered, I think, by a colonial soldier,” Bacon shared. Before selling the house, the owner even “had ghostbusters there,” according to the actor. “It was a whole long thing,” he said.

The movie star, who has been in several horror movies throughout his career — most recently Peacock’s “They/Them” — also shared his personal stance on the paranormal.

“I always find that when you’re in a scary movie, everybody wants to know, ‘Well, have you ever seen a ghost?’ or ‘Do you, you know, believe in ghosts?’” Bacon said. “And the thing I always say is ‘I would really love to but as of yet, it just hasn’t happened. But I hope someday that it will.’ ”

The podcast host, who does believe in the paranormal, recalled his “intense” experience filming his ghost-hunting series The Lowe Files with his two sons — including a conversation he had with a ghost.

“I wish that I had kept that house up. That would’ve been a great episode,” Bacon joked. “Celebrity haunted house.”

“I would’ve been there in a minute,” Lowe responded.