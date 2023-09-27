Travis Kelce’s ex Maya Benberry said ‘Once a cheater, always a cheater’

One of the funniest things I’ve seen this week are the TikToks where women are telling their boyfriends that Taylor Swift is going to help Travis Kelce make a name for himself and Tay will make him famous. The NFL dudes are steaming mad about it, because to them, Travis Kelce is one of the most famous men in the world. Like, I get it – he IS legitimately a huge deal in football, and football is an American obsession. But Taylor Swift is global, baby. There are now legions of Swifties paying attention to football because Taylor is dating “that guy.”

All of which to say, people are also suddenly paying a lot of attention to Travis’s romantic history now too. The Snake Fam is arguably the largest investigative body ever assembled, and they’ve spent more than a decade deciphering every clue, every Easter egg, every hint, every breadcrumb Taylor has ever given them. Running through Travis’s history was easy-peasy. Some of what I’m learning now is a total surprise – I actually didn’t know he had a dating show called Chasing Kelce. It was on that show that he met and fell for Maya Benberry. They were together for only a few months back in 2016, but she’s already chiming in about his relationship with Swift. First, Maya “liked” a comment which called Taylor a “5” (yikes) and then Maya gave an interview to the Mail (via Page Six):

Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend is sending Taylor Swift a stark warning. Amid the stars’ budding romance, Maya Benberry claimed “the man that [she] knew him to be when [they] dated” is an unfaithful one. “Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit, so I wish her the best of luck, but I wouldn’t be a girls’ girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart!” Benberry, 31, told DailyMail.com Tuesday — even though she recently “liked” a comment calling the pop star a “5.” “I’m sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her — and who is just using her.” The marketing and brand consulting expert — who dated the Kansas City Chiefs player for a few months in 2016 after winning his E! reality dating show, “Catching Kelce” — hopes Swift “comes out the teacher in this situation and not the student.” “Only time will tell,” she went on, “but like the saying always goes: Once a cheater, always a cheater.” Though Benberry did not elaborate on her claims during the interview, she previously seemed to accuse Kelce, 33, of cheating on her with his next girlfriend, Kayla Nicole. “When you and your ex broke up five months ago but you find out via social media that he’s supposedly been in another relationship for 6…” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

[From Page Six]

This is so Kardashian. This is the exact kind of situation in which Khloe would find herself. Anyway, “Kelce sources” ran to TMZ to clap back at Maya, saying that she and Travis only dated for a month and it was mostly contractual (meaning, part of the show). The source also called her interview “A poor excuse of someone trying to get her 15 min of fame.” It’s true! It’s also the kind of messy drama which Taylor kind of hates. She hates it when a man has adjacent drama. Taylor wants to be the only drama in his life.