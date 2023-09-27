Travis Kelce’s ex Maya Benberry said ‘Once a cheater, always a cheater’

One of the funniest things I’ve seen this week are the TikToks where women are telling their boyfriends that Taylor Swift is going to help Travis Kelce make a name for himself and Tay will make him famous. The NFL dudes are steaming mad about it, because to them, Travis Kelce is one of the most famous men in the world. Like, I get it – he IS legitimately a huge deal in football, and football is an American obsession. But Taylor Swift is global, baby. There are now legions of Swifties paying attention to football because Taylor is dating “that guy.”
All of which to say, people are also suddenly paying a lot of attention to Travis’s romantic history now too. The Snake Fam is arguably the largest investigative body ever assembled, and they’ve spent more than a decade deciphering every clue, every Easter egg, every hint, every breadcrumb Taylor has ever given them. Running through Travis’s history was easy-peasy. Some of what I’m learning now is a total surprise – I actually didn’t know he had a dating show called Chasing Kelce. It was on that show that he met and fell for Maya Benberry. They were together for only a few months back in 2016, but she’s already chiming in about his relationship with Swift. First, Maya “liked” a comment which called Taylor a “5” (yikes) and then Maya gave an interview to the Mail (via Page Six):
Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend is sending Taylor Swift a stark warning. Amid the stars’ budding romance, Maya Benberry claimed “the man that [she] knew him to be when [they] dated” is an unfaithful one.
“Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit, so I wish her the best of luck, but I wouldn’t be a girls’ girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart!” Benberry, 31, told DailyMail.com Tuesday — even though she recently “liked” a comment calling the pop star a “5.”
“I’m sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her — and who is just using her.”
The marketing and brand consulting expert — who dated the Kansas City Chiefs player for a few months in 2016 after winning his E! reality dating show, “Catching Kelce” — hopes Swift “comes out the teacher in this situation and not the student.”
“Only time will tell,” she went on, “but like the saying always goes: Once a cheater, always a cheater.”
Though Benberry did not elaborate on her claims during the interview, she previously seemed to accuse Kelce, 33, of cheating on her with his next girlfriend, Kayla Nicole. “When you and your ex broke up five months ago but you find out via social media that he’s supposedly been in another relationship for 6…” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet.
This is so Kardashian. This is the exact kind of situation in which Khloe would find herself. Anyway, “Kelce sources” ran to TMZ to clap back at Maya, saying that she and Travis only dated for a month and it was mostly contractual (meaning, part of the show). The source also called her interview “A poor excuse of someone trying to get her 15 min of fame.” It’s true! It’s also the kind of messy drama which Taylor kind of hates. She hates it when a man has adjacent drama. Taylor wants to be the only drama in his life.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instagram.
“I’m sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her — and who is just using her.”
Bestie, she is also using him. lol. Honestly, Taylor couldn’t do better to bury her Matty the racist rat era. Remember how Matty and her were saying “I love you”s in their concerts, she was claiming she has never been happier in her personal life? This is the move to make everyone forget all the mess. They are basically perfect for each other.
Also, Taylor is self-confessed cheater. She won’t be fazed by that warning.
I agree. This is nothing more than her public palate cleanser to make people forget about Matty. It will continue as long as she’s enjoying the press and then she’ll end it.
I feel like Taylor has a dating agency that fixes her up with the person that best fits whatever public persona she is working at the moment. I guess she is working homecoming queen right now. Needs the handsome footballer as her date for the dance.
This is hysterical. I think her relationship with Joe Alwyn was the only one that didn’t feel 100% manufactured.
Yep. This is the type of guy she should have gone for after breaking up with the English actor. But I guess the heart wants what it wants (a racist asshole) and now she has to use the popular American sportsman to make people forget the other dude.
I don’t know, the whole thing feels believable to me. She ends a long term relationship with a really boring dude and falls into bed with a bad boy she has a past with (and Matt Healy has a crazy charisma) and then comes to her senses and then goes the opposite way and goes for the hot jock who is aggressively pursuing her.
I am inclined to believe this person is trying to get her 15 minutes of fame. You don’t insult a woman’s looks if you are trying to be supportive of women.
I’m one of those who never heard of Travis until he was interviewed about wanting to give Taylor a friendship bracelet at one of her concerts he attended. Those comments went viral so that’s how I learned of him. I don’t follow football at all, my knowledge is very limited and to me it’s like a universe I rarely enter. I’m sure we’ll learn more about Travis’s past over the coming days both good and bad. I hope Travis is ready because he had to know the Swifties would launch their own version of a CIA investigation and go over his life with a fine tooth comb!
Swift is not going to want to be associated with a guy with a cheating history…or has she?
Lol why? So she can be the only cheater in the relationship?
She’s beautiful. He is average looking in my opinion – I don’t watch football so I had never heard of him. For now, this seems to be a mutually beneficial relationship. I give it a few months.
He’s hot with his beard. Mustaches are disgusting though.
I listen to my local sports talk radio during my commute and the morning guy made a similar comment. Everything Travis has ever said or done or “allegedly said or done” (his words) is going to come out. The guy said he actually feels sorry for Travis in a way.
As for this story, is anyone truly surprised?
Another fun piece is watching all the football guys get super mad because their superstar is having accomplishments overshadowed by who he is dating. So indignant…as if that’s not what they do to women all.the.time.
And they’re mad on behalf of a man that seems to be having the time of his life
I don’t have strong feelings for or against Taylor Swift, but this guy is giving me nothing but “famewhore”. He had a reality dating show?! Taylor is in her fuckboi era, clearly
I don’t know what the definition of famewhore is but he is legitimately one of the best tight ends in the league. He does really seem to like attention, but it seems fine to me- just fun. His brother is the best though. 🙂
When all is said and done, I bet we get a few good songs out of this. “He played with the ball, and then with my heart, he treated my love like a game”….ooh the lyrics write themselves!!
This is the “winner” from his reality show? Look, should everyone involved have been respectful enough to properly end things before moving on? Yes, obviously. Should everyone also have had realistic expectations about the seriousness of the relationship given it’s origin and duration? Also yes.
Travis had a more serious, on-again/off-again girlfriend in recent years, but I don’t believe we’ve heard from her publicly. She looks a great deal like this Maya lady. It’ll be interesting to see what else bubbles up from his past. (Hopefully all good stuff. I really like him and his whole family, and I’ll be extremely disappointed if he turns out to be a POS.)
He is just nasty and unwashed looking I cant find it in me to care
Haven’t many of Taylor’s relationships “overlapped?” So there’s something else they have in common.
Yes, she has a history of starting something before ending the previous thing.
That’s why none of her relationship workout. People even forget with joe, she cheated on calvin and run away to tom , so she can be with Joe. In her gorgeous song, she talks about how gorgeous Joe when she first met him while Calvin was dj at the club.
As Asian i feel very weird how many white woman and men tells that she is role model for her kids and take them to her concert. First of all she lies, cheat and never own up her mistakes. She constantly use white woman privileges and weapon her fanabase anyone criticize her and her work.
Also all her songs are about love and breakup , i dont why why 8 years old are comfortable enough to listen to these songs.
I dont know how thats is role model behavior with constant chasing pr and never been single for more than year. Which is real woman empowerment she likes to parrot but she knows her audiences are dumb and every time buy into fairy tale nonsense. This is peak Caucasian behaviour never ever get called out.
The more I hear about this guy, who I had no idea about because I’m not American, the more I think he’s perfect for Taylor. It’s obvious he loves the attention and will happily play her PR games. She needs a distraction after the racist mess that was her previous relationship and he clearly wants a bigger audience.
All I will say before getting out the line of fire is that he seemed to have a type based on Maya and Kayla Nicole, and it’s definitely not Taylor. Now he pursued Taylor, and maybe that’s because he wanted to go against that type. I’m just weary of men who do this because they eventually tend to revert back to their type. I will say I think that Taylor and Travis make sense in paper in that the both have similar MOs, so hey maybe it could work. She should definitely demand he get rid of that hideous mustache though. He looked so much more attractive when he was dating Kayla Nicole.