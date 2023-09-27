NYT: Travis Kelce only had ‘relative fame’ before he started seeing Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s weeks-long relationship is now being covered by the paper of record, the New York Times. Instead of going to a Nazi diner in Ohio to see what Trump supporters think of the Swift-Kelce alliance, the Times took a different tack: “Travis Kelce Was a Star. Taylor Swift Put Him in Another Orbit.” It’s true! The football guys don’t want to admit it, but it’s true. Travis Kelce was a huge NFL star and every football fan in America knew his name. But “dating Taylor Swift” has him in a completely different level of global stardom.
Despite Kelce’s relative fame in the sports world, becoming part of the frenzied conversation around Swift’s every move is another ballgame. Kelce now has 3.2 million followers on Instagram. Swift has 273 million.
“This puts him on a completely different plane from where he was as a celebrity,” said Daniel Durbin, a professor of communication at the University of Southern California. “This is celebrity on steroids, and it has a powerful impact.”
That Kelce and Swift were in the same stadium this weekend brought together two fandoms that don’t often overlap. A spokesman for Fanatics, the N.F.L.’s official retailer, said that sales of Kelce’s jersey had spiked by 400 percent as of Monday.
Coaches and players from across the N.F.L. also took notice. Bill Belichick, the Patriots coach known for gruff answers to reporters’ questions, said on a radio show that “Travis Kelce’s had a lot of big catches in his career — this would be the biggest.” The star Cowboys defender Micah Parsons posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that one woman “can change your life!!!”
That Instagram follower count is telling – while a football player having 3.2 million followers is HUGE, it really is nothing compared to Taylor’s cultural ubiquity. Not only did the Kelce jersey sell out – Swifties wanted to own the exact one Taylor wore to the game – the Chiefs game also had huge TV ratings, with 24.3 million tuning in, especially once Fox put the camera on Taylor.
Meanwhile, Taylor didn’t leave Kansas City until Tuesday – she was spotted boarding one of her private planes at Kansas City International Airport, with her security people in tow. So… she spent a few nights in Kansas City. I wonder what she and Travis did on Monday.
Never mind that he’s won two super bowls championships.
For what it’s worth. Here in Europe most really didn’t know who Travis was.
I’m in Europe too, not even an english speaking country (Slovakia), I don’t follow sports AT ALL and I’ve been his fan for years. He’s super hot and funny.
If you’re American and follow football, I’m sure you know who he is. I’m Canadian and dislike football, and had never heard of him.
I don’t even like Taylor Swift but I know who she is. Him? No clue. What little I know of him has been forced fed to me during this past week. I don’t like football though.
*guffaw* I mean, yeah the NFL is kidding themselves if they think Travis was a household name before this. He might have been known in football circles but not on a global level. I knew of him because my husband has been a Kansas City Chiefs fan for a long time, but mostly whenever I talk about this with anyone else, it’s always “I didn’t know anything about him before Taylor.” His jersey sales supposedly went up 400% after being seen with her too. He better not mess this up or her fandom is going to crucify him…
I mean, why do you think he went after her lol This man created his own reality dating show, and he clearly loves being the center of attention. I’m sure her massive popularity was something barely on his radar lol
I’m guessing Swift-Kelce will be the couples Halloween costume of the year, whether they are still being seen together or not. Better get those jerseys ordered now!
I’m not an NFL fan, I live abroad and I had never heard of this guy before last week. Now he’s giving me “American football version of Hiddleswift.” This guy is thirsty and Taylor can use that right now. And will.
I feel like Tom hiddleston was a respected actor before he got with Taylor. I think he liked her—the attention was an almost unwanted side effect. I never got the sense that he was chasing fame while being with her.
Travis is here for the fame and the girl, I think.
Abby, you may be right about the fame aspect with Tom Hiddleston, however, he was definitely thirsty for the spotlight. Remember the I ❤️ TS tank top and being papped all over the US, the UK and Italy? He was a willing participant there.
He is thirsty and very comfortable in the public eye, which is perfect for her. What if instead of being her next Hiddleston, he turns out to be a male Julia Fox who doesn’t fade away after a brief situationship? Will be interesting to see how this works out, or not.
He’s not going to go away after his playing days, on the American scene anyway. Before this dalliance with Swift, he was already on a trajectory to try his hand at acting or at the very least be a game analyst for football games.
Pinkosaurus, After reading the links from the article about TK’s ex girlfriend, Maya, I got the impression that he doesn’t like being outshone by his girlfriends. Taylor is a world star, this guy is sort of niche to American football fans. So yeah, this doesn’t look like they’re going to make this last at the moment and it will be very interesting to see how he takes that.
I think Barbie and Ken are the Halloween couple costume of the year.
Ehh, I don’t like this narrative. It’s funny to see guys melting down nicely when their girlfriends say she put him on the map for a TT video. But even as someone who doesn’t care about football, he’s one of the best in his game and this storyline downplays that. I think it’s a GOOD thing that he’s successful in his own right.
I think it’s interesting that Taylor did not have this effect on past boyfriends. Either they were more famous than her, or…. Joe alwyn? I did not know who he was before she got with him and I think he’s forgettable as an actor. But her fame did not propel him to success necessarily. There’s no sold-out joe alwyn blazers, right? This is an interesting phenomenon. Is it because she is in another stratosphere of fame now versus 6 years ago? Or that she’s dating someone who was already well known, just in a different field? I don’t know.
The percentage of sales increase and followers is very fascinating though. Like the sales of friendship bracelets materials. 😆
Hopefully on Monday he treated her to real BBQ at the old gas station KCJoes. She’d definitely be back for more. It’s our first stop when we get back. I’m enjoying their relationship whatever it is.
I love that place!
I muted their names on twitter yesterday as the media is doing WAY too much about this & the oversaturation is tedious. It also doesn’t help that this ‘romance’ is giving me Kaley Cuoco and Henry Cavill vibes.
Only thing I want out of this situation is for the racists in her fanbase as well as ashies + pick me’s to leave his [Black] ex-girlfriends alone cause some of the comments on Twitter plus parking in IG mentions is gross.
The power of swifties is both fascinating and terrifying, it should be studied.
My goodness this is lot. It’s similar (not the same Swifties so relax) to when Tom and Gisele got together. No one in Brazil knew who he was at all. Soccer is the number one sport world wide and basketball is number 2 world wide. Foot ball is only number one here in the states. So it is safe to say that she is the superstar in that duo.
You know what – I don’t care for Taylor, but I certainly didn’t know who he was before her. And now I know him as her guy. And it’s so much fun to read comments like “he’s more than her guy, he’s successful!” Because the narrative “male football player Name and Surname with his girlfriend No Name No Surname” is so common!
I should have waited for this post for my comment but I agree.
Another fun piece is watching all the football guys get super mad because their superstar is having his accomplishments overshadowed by who he is dating. So indignant…as if that’s not what they do to women all.the.time.
Never watch football, never heard of him. Fodder for her next album.
Exactly. Even in America, not everyone is obsessed with football. She put him on the map. It’s funny to see all the football bros get bent when you mention the fact. And it’s probably why he went after her. Dude has been trying to get mainstream famous for some time now. I mean, he did have a dating show on e, hosted snl, etc.
I heard of Kelce before Swifr because of the last Super Bowl. His Jersey sold 400% because of Swift? I see an ego bruise hear. Players like to see their jerseys sell because of plays on the field, not off.
Travis Kelce isn’t a shy guy under spotlight like Joe Alwyn, neither does he get ashamed of the paparazzi frenzy and madness as something beneath his class like Tom Hiddleston….He is NFL star, had his dating reality show which he makes fun of frequently. He,his brother Jason, mom Donna, sister-in-law Kylie, his dad are all very media friendly people that are comfortable yet not obnoxious about fame. They are also a funny, light hearted, tight knit family. If anybody can handle Taylor’s extraordinary levels of fame with gutso, its him. The only thing against them would be both their careers require absolutely being away from each other for long stretches of time. If they can find ways around that and if Taylor gives this non artsy, not British American guy a proper shot…this might really be her happily ever after.
American here. The only footballer I can name without a celebrity partner is Eli Manning. Otherwise it’s just Gisele’s ex, Shailene’s ex and Ciara’s husband. Never heard of this Travis guy until this week.
So, will it last 1-3 months at least? Taylor had only two long relationships, one of them lasted a year, lol