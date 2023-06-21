Kelly Osbourne claims Prince Harry ‘whines’ about how his life was ‘so hard’

Years ago, I accidentally ended up watching a few minutes of The Talk, back when Sharon Osbourne was one of the hosts. I was aghast to hear Sharon talking openly about how Prince Harry never should have moved out of the UK, never should have married Meghan and how his life is going to end in tragedy. Then, last year, after QEII’s passing, Sharon basically said the same thing, that Harry needs to leave his wife and leave America and simply move back to the UK (or else). So… that’s the kind of worldview of the Osbourne family. Would it shock you to learn that Kelly Osbourne is disgusted with Prince Harry (in particular) because Harry “whines”?
Kelly Osbourne has had it with Prince Harry. In an explosive rant on Tuesday’s episode of the “I’ve Had It” podcast, the former reality star accused the royal of “whining, whinging [and] complaining,” calling him a “f–king t–t.”
As co-hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan cracked up, the “Osbournes” alum, 38, claimed, “[He’s like], ‘Woe is me, I’m the only one whose had mental problems, my life was so hard.’ Everybody’s life was f–king hard,” she continued. “You were the prince of a goddamn country who dressed up as a f–king Nazi, and now you’re trying to come back as the Pope.”
Osbourne concluded by telling the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex to “suck it.”
Instagram users expressed mixed feelings over the “Project Runway Junior” judge’s comments.
“Gotta love it when nepo babies with no actual talents or skills have so much to say about the lives of others,” one wrote, while another labeled Osbourne as being “on the wrong side of history.”
“…Now you’re trying to come back as the Pope”...? Pardon? What is this about? It feels like it’s about Harry waging war with the British media and trying to use his name, money and time to hold some of Kelly’s dear friends accountable for their criminal behavior. As for Harry’s “whining” – look, either you think Harry has every right to speak about his past or you don’t. Either you think Harry has the right to tell his story or you don’t. It’s actually hilarious that Kelly Osbourne – of all f–king people – is claiming on her PODCAST that Harry talks too much.
Coming from the girl whose mother is besties with Piers Morgan, yeah, this is rich. Girl bye.
Coming from the girl who thinks stopping immigration is a bad thing because who would clean her toilet
Kelly of all people needs to shut her mouth. She is irrelevant and I have no idea why having Ozzy as her dad gives her THIS much shelf life. She is way past her due date of expiration.
Kelly trying to score points with the derangers. Piers would approve.
“Gotta love it when nepo babies with no actual talents or skills have so much to say about the lives of others.” Yep. Good one. Except the commenter left off that Kelly has no common sense, intelligence or empathy either. She needs to stop focussing so much on redo-ing her exterior and work some on her interior qualities.
I’m so tired of people using Harry and Meghan to make headlines and get attention.
Also, are we still holding onto the idea that if someone is rich and privileged their life must have been easy? That rich people can’t suffer trauma, can’t have mental health issues, can’t struggle with their families?
You’d think people would learn. When someone like Robin Williams commits suicide, everyone “gets it” for a few days and then it’s back to giving people like Kelly, who make their living slagging off on others, a platform. That has to make it even harder for others who are struggling.
She’s late to the party.
Who is this person?
I guess she would let the British press stalk and harass her son from teenhood then.
She wishes she were that relevant I’m sure she’d appreciate being papped and talked about since she fell off 7 years ago for being racist.
Aw, is she defending Piers after the judge called him out for running his mouth online but not testifying in court? Ha! These people tell on themselves all of the time.
Maybe Kelly calls him uncle piers now since her mom is buddies with him
Can’t stand her! Haven’t liked her since her racist rant about Latinos! The apple doesn’t fall from the tree!
“who dressed up as a f–king Nazi”
Well this is one thing Harry and Piers have in common, how come the photo of Piers in SS uniform didn’t get much play in the mainstream press? Almost like they protect one of their own.
Harry made a public apology. I doubt piers did.
Piers in fact refused to comment. He also blocked anyone on twitter that asked about it, bit thin skinned is old Piers.
Like, it took her this many weeks to come up with that line? Because Harry hasn’t said anything publicly or even in court for a minute. She is so…SLOOOOOOOW!
Kelly and her mother need to take a flying leap. I wonder what she has to say about William and his wife complaining about their too small house that they CHOSE to move into?