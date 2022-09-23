Sharon Osbourne wants Prince Harry to leave his wife and move back to England

Sharon Osbourne covered Queen Elizabeth II funeral for England’s version of The Talk, on which she is a panelist. I didn’t realize that Sharon was employed again. She and husband Ozzy moved back to England supposedly because they didn’t like the violence in America, which is a perfectly valid reason to leave. But I think they actually moved back because Sharon keeps getting asked to leave her jobs after she shoots her mouth off. But as Oya predicted, she had no trouble getting hired in Ol’ Blighty. And at the same show that fired her. For those who forgot, Sharon was fired for racist comments and then wouldn’t shut up when everyone said, ‘hey, could you stop being racist?’ So back to the funeral…
Sharon was glued to the television the whole day. We’re supposed to be impressed with that, but she was getting paid for it so, I’m not. She loved it, too. The corgis and Emma the pony made her cry. You know who else made her cry? Prince Harry. Being back in England where he belongs. Beside his brother and father. That’s what she said, shouting all those names she left out. The problem is, no one asked her.
Sharon Osbourne was glued to the screen for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.
The Osbournes matriarch, who was in England for the country’s historic event, tells Yahoo Entertainment she got emotional watching the funeral and processions. Seeing Prince Harry back in England for it left her affected as well.
“It was a magnificent funeral, wasn’t it?” Osbourne says of Monday’s final farewell.
And while it was grand — and people lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the procession — the small, thoughtful details, like the queens’s corgis and horse waiting for her casket at Windsor Castle made for tear-jerking moments. “Oh, God was it ever,” she agreed.
Osbourne — who gave commentary to Fox News during the funeral broadcast, one of several gigs she’s juggling in addition to being the topic of new Fox Nation documentary out next week — says seeing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back with the royal family for the funeral and for the events leading up to it made her emotional too, but in a different way.
“I felt really, really sad for Harry when he came back,” she admits. “And I felt sad, sad for the country because it’s — it’s where he belongs. To see him walking with his father and his brother, I just felt very, very sad.”
Though she’s hopeful the face-time between the royals — estranged since Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals, alleging they were mistreated by “the firm,” and moved to California — could lead to a reconciliation.
“I think it would be amazing,” she says. “I think it would be amazing for him and his father and brother. They’re family. They need to be together.”
None of us are shocked by Sharon’s glaring omission of Duchess Meghan or Prince Archie and Princess Lili in who Harry needs by his side. Sharon’s racist petticoat is always showing under her skirt. This pitying Harry angle is new, but I guess in keeping with the whole mourning vibe of the funeral. Maybe she and buddy Piers Morgan called each other and decided who got which terrible talking points.
There were many reasons to feel sad for Harry and Meghan, but none of them were provided by Sharon. You’d think someone whose own family acknowledges it’s best to stay the f**k away from each other would get this. But no one is ever going to accuse Sharon of being perceptive. I guess those who want to see Sharon’s ignorance in full force will get their chance on Monday when her Fox Nation documentary airs. It’s called Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back. It’s where she belongs.
Photo credit: Instagram, Cover Images and Backgrid
Racist nasty ole woman. Waiting for her face to slide off.
lol
Will plastic slide?
With enough heat won’t it? I could be wrong.
Sit down Sharon.
No one cares about your bigoted hot take.
WORD.
What God has joined together, let no man put asunder. Doesn’t that mean it’s a sin to break up a couple?
People like this who feel the need to mess with their physical appearance so often…it’s often a sign of deep mental and emotional instability. Sadly, those seem to be the kinds of people “trash entertainment” like tabloids and reality TV attract. She’s where she belongs, unless you want to put her in a freakshow and charge to see her.
Oh, tell us Sharon – were you sad?
Where did she say she wants him to leave his wife? Are we just inferring that she meant it? I mean the woman is awful all on her own, do we really need to put words in her mouth?
And what is up with people crying over a woman they never met? She was 96, she lived a life. I don’t understand. People here in Germany seriously cried at her funeral, why? She sure as hell didn’t shed a tear for Europe before, during, and after Brexit, she really didn’t want much to do with the continent. Are we done?
I never understood why anyone not of the WWII “greatest generation” would cry over QEII either. She lived a long live so what is the non-WWII “greatest generation” crying over.
It’s not putting worlds in her mouth. They disregard Meghan and the kids they don’t matter to them. This talking point isn’t new the summer Meghan was pregnant and had a miscarriage they ran numerous stories about Harry and only Harry needing to come back. That’s intentional.
@Emmi – it’s called reading between the lines.
Sharon didn’t say Prince Harry should move back to England with his family, right?
Prince Harry has a wife and 2 very young and vulnerable children that need to be raised right to become decent human beings.
He is nearly a 40 year old man, he doesn’t need to live near his father and brother, such a pathetic notion.
The queen was a 96 year old woman who lived a long and very unique, top notch life.
I certainly didn’t cry, but it’s nobody’s business, if people cried or not about her passing.
I’m not going to criticize people for crying, for goodness sake.
LOL People here criticize the royals for breathing, I can absolutely find it weird that someone would cry at the Queen‘s funeral. For goodness sake.
She’s a moron.
Exactly! How did this moron’s opinions start to matter? I really paid her no attention until I once heard her defend Kelly dropping out of high school (teachers were jealous). Right then I knew she was just a moron with a big mouth and have tuned her out.
It’s like these people refuse to listen to anything Harry has said about being a member of the Royal Family and the impact it has on the mental health of his family.
But you forget that Sharon Osborne really wants to be “The Queen”!
Where she belongs? Are you referring to Fox or in hell? I’d argue both.This woman is a whole mess and and eager to spew hate.
And who the hell are you, moron?
So when she and Ozzy have moved to the US and now back to the UK and left family behind it was fine? But PH needs to be a performing dog for the RF forever?
Joan Collins is another hag with issues, she had a fit about Mariah and Meghan talking about Divas.
Reminds me of Mick Jagger criticizing Harry Styles, saying he is not a great singer or dancer, like Mick was.
… and we’d all like Sharon Osborne to STFU and go away. I guess we don’t always get what we want.
LOL I had the same thought. If we’re saying what we wish…
It’s what they all want apparently. For Harry to come back and to come back alone. I guess at least they’re all just saying it out loud now?
Sharon & Piers…how many jobs have they been fired from?
It’s a tough time for Britain already and now you have to suffer these fools too? *hugs peeps*
I’d like to see Sharon’s response to someone continuously telling her how she should leave her family and career for something someone else deigns ‘the right thing to do’.
It’s so gross that Fox News embraces the rejected racists, and gives them a platform to spew their hate. And people wonder why this country is so effed up.
As soon as I saw that she works for Fox News, I thought, ‘figures’.
It’s also the last stop before RT for paid commentators, so it figures she landed there! Anyone who will badmouth America under a Democrat gets paid.
The face of a diseased mind.
She was reported to have gotten a $10million settlement from CBS. Not much left to say about Ozzy since she put their family on display with that reality show and kept talking about him nonstop. I guess she is now another “royal expert” which the only requirement seems to be to be British. Its still funny to me how she valiantly stood up for her fiend Morgan yet radio silence from him until well after the smoke cleared…
ETA: meant friend but fiend is more appropriate so will leave as is
Shut your trap, you vile hag.
I am pretty sure that Harry has already chosen what he wants, his beautiful wife and beautiful children. What these racist old white raw hide assholes want for him, is of zero interest to Harry .
nasty old jigsaw-face, she needs to STFU. I used to feel compassion for her as a domestic violence survivor and that she and Ozzy somehow rebuilt their relationship after he almost murdered her, but that ship has long sailed.
Sharron is so hard up for work that she and her husband and Kelly have been working on Jack’s paranormal shows…watching on TV while he chases ghosts around. (He seems to have a grand time chasing ghosts but you can tell Sharon and Ozzy are in the ‘a check is a check’ club.) I’m not sure someone whose career is on that kind of fabulous trajectory needs to be giving anyone advice on their career choices. Harry seems to be doing just fine