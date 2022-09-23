Prince Andrew will stay at Royal Lodge for now but fears he will be ‘kicked out’

Earlier this week, Richard Kay at the Daily Mail wrote a piece about the big real estate shuffle currently happening within the Windsor clan. The shuffle has been telegraphed for several years, as then-Prince Charles was already making plans for where he would live as sovereign, and what he would do with all of the palaces, castles, forts and private estates he would inherit. One of the biggest questions, it seems, will be everything about Windsor Castle and the estates and homes on the Royal Windsor estate. Reportedly, the new Prince and Princess of Wales will move into Windsor Castle eventually, although William will not actually be “in charge” of the Royal Windsor properties. It will be up to King Charles III to determine what happens to the leases in Windsor, like the Sussexes’ annual lease on Frogmore Cottage, and Prince Andrew’s 75-year lease on Royal Lodge (which is a huge mansion). I can honestly see Charles kicking out both the Sussexes and the Yorks in the next year. But for now, reportedly Charles isn’t going to make Andrew move just yet.
Prince Andrew and Fergie will stay at their 31-bed Royal Lodge home in Windsor for the moment, but still fear they will be kicked out. The Duke of York signed a 75-year lease on the mansion but the deal means he could be handed up to £7million compensation if he is asked to move out. The new King is unlikely to make a decision soon with insiders saying the pair are “safe for now”. But it is understood they are expecting to be given notice to leave as the Royal Family reviews its vast property portfolio.
Last month The Sun revealed ex-wife Sarah Ferguson — who lives in Royal Lodge with Andy — splashed out £5million on a new house in Mayfair, although there are claims it was an investment for their daughters. There are questions over how Fergie funded the purchase.
The Sun can also reveal the couple have still not sold their Verbier chalet a year after an offer was accepted.
An insider said: “They are no longer under the protection of the Queen but it would seem callous to throw them out so soon after she died. But if he’s doing no duties and rattling around a £30million mansion during the cost-of-living crisis, then it’s a terrible look.”
Another insider said they feared they would be “thrown to the wolves” in coming months.
A 2005 National Audit Office report states if Andrew leaves, Royal Lodge reverts to the Crown Estate. He would get “compensation in respect of refurbishment costs” which is estimated at £7million. A spokesman for the Duke of York did not comment.
Wait, if Andrew is entitled to a “compensation in respect of refurbishment costs” when he leaves Royal Lodge, does that mean the Sussexes will get compensated for “paying back” the cost of the renovating Frogmore Cottage? I think technically, they should be compensated, but I’m sure crafty ol’ Charles will find some way to not reimburse Harry and Meghan for their repaid Frogmore costs. As for Andrew’s compensation, by all accounts, the renovations made to Royal Lodge were funded by his mother anyway. This feels like it will be Charles’s way to “pay off” Andrew and shuffle him away to an undisclosed location. Andrew and Fergie certainly will not still be in residence at Royal Lodge this time next year. Also: I cannot f–king believe that Andrew still hasn’t sold the Verbier ski chalet. How much debt did he have tied to that one property, my God.
What exactly is the state of Paedrew’s finances? How is he making money?
The only way Andrew and Fergie are leaving that lodge quietly is with a large payout and charles knows it. It’ll be the price of their silence going forward.
I mean, I would imagine that the Queen left her baby Andy a nice chunk of change in a trust that he could access tax free upon her death. Surely Lizzie knew how much Charles had it out for Andy, literally since birth. I wouldn’t be crying for Andy, I’m sure he’s being well taken care of.
Oh I definitely think that the Queen put money aside for him. But he’s still not going to make it easy on Charles.
There are a lot of skeletons in Windsor closets and Andrew will have to be paid to keep them quiet. Who leaked about all of Charles’ bags of money?
What does Charles gain from kicking them out, unless they want to downsize because they will struggle to keep it going.
Andrew cannot live a full year on $7 million, let alone the rest of his life. No, he’d have to make some book deals and TV appearances of his own. That what you want, Charles?
I’m sure Andrew will be fine. He will find a home with the same dodgy characters he has always gravitated to and who gravitate to him.
Despite Andrew being made to step down as a working royal, Andrew is very much protected by the family. The fact that he was included in the flight to Balmoral and concessions were made for him to wear his uniform shows that the family stands by him and believe he has done nothing wrong. So I don’t believe he will be kicked out of Royal Lodge and Charles will continue to take care of him.
I’m sure much of this was in the plans made before the Queen’s death and Charles really didn’t have the time to change them. I would be very curious to find out what exactly what part of the Andrew-Epstein saga Charles thinks is most “wrong.” He clearly hates him, though. Enough to do some really foolish things.
Two of Charles’s best friends were paedophiles. And he admitted that he was smitten by a 16 year old. Andrew has not been ostracized by the family and if Charles had time to make changes to plans concerning Harry he could have done the same for Andrew. There was no effort to leave him off the RAF flight to Balmoral as there was with Harry.
Charles thinks the interview is the part that was wrong, because Andrew came off like such a privileged ahole in that interview. and I don’t know if Charles noticed that, but he certainly noticed the backlash to the interview. It wasn’t Andrew’s actions with Epstein in themselves that were the issue.
Part of the Andrew situation is the need for silence. Harry really hasn’t said anything too bad and they’re panicking. Andrew knows more than Harry and could spill the beans if he needs $$. Charles will do what it takes to keep Andrew quiet.
Andrew deserve nothing, but it is astonishing to see how Charles sees leadership as Everyone must become what I dream them to be, and not taking on stewardship and responsibility.
He doesn’t see that forcing his family to earn their own way, while not “trading on their royal status” is just inviting more of the scandals he’s found himself wrapped up in. There’s no honest way to earn enough to live like a royal. I like Harry and Meghan, but they really did luck out to walk away at the moment streaming services and podcasting were at the peak of a bubble. I seriously hope they are being wise about their money.
31 bedrooms? Wtf! Does he have the biggest house that isn’t an actual castle? How does he pay for the staff and upkeep?
I couldn’t believe that as well and wonder if it’s a typo and the article meant 31 rooms. It wouldn’t be the first time an exaggeration went to print.
@ Feeshalori, no, it’s actually that big. It’s quite easy to find detailed pictures of RL online.
As for FC, I mentioned that the day after QEII passed, or two, that KCatastrophe would yank their lease regarding FC. Yet, I doubt that KC will be “generous” nor feel the need to reimburse H&M. The millions that they paid back to the Monarchy for the FC certainly didn’t go back into the taxpayers fund of maintaining the BRF, that money disappeared into QEII’s funds.
BothSidesNow, I remember reading something at the time H&M paid that money back. What I remember is that the crown estate wasn’t sure how to account for the money. That’s it. I’m sure they didn’t, because the money was allocated to update that building and the construction had started, I think, when the Queen gave the house to H&M. It would be interesting to know where that money went,
Um I’m not sure which is bigger, Royal Lodge or Ft Belvidere or maybe Frogmore House. But it is big, it was the former Windsor home of the Queen Mother I believe.
I also think its smaller than Gatcombe or Bagshot.
Bagshot Park is the largest.
Gatcombe is only a medium size country house but there are three good sized manor houses and several “cottages” on Anne’s Gatcombe Estate property
I just googled all these places. Holy crap! These places are huge!!! There’s no way any of these families need such humongous homes. Turn the lot of them out! What’s the expression, turf them out?
Far too big. Andrew and Fergie are in their 60s and probably will look for a deal to downsize and move to one of the many smaller royal houses on the various estates.
Wonder if there will be a swap between the Wales and the Yorks, Adelaide for Royal Lodge.
They are not married and may never remarry. They had and have an odd relationship after the divorce. She moved in because she lost a lot of her money and they were not faithful to each other to put it mildly.
@Steph, I wonder if staff is something that’s covered for all royal residences? Because otherwise having a big place would be quite a burden.
No that’s Edward! Bagshot Park is insane.
Charles is a 73 year old man baby who probably has a Sheldon Cooper-esque “Mortal Enemies” list that he’s been keeping since childhood. He’s going to spend his reign exacting petty revenge on every last one of them.
This. Charles can now be as petty and vengeful as he’s always dreamed. I’ve actually been surprised at how quickly he started, ie as soon as Liz was gone.
Very few people get the power to make war on their enemies. This is probably his entire dream all his life, and now he gets to do literally whatever he wants! Hurray!
I had not thought of this, will it include all the boys at school that were mean to him? He discussed it in the book he wrote about how cold his mama and papa are and how they never really loved him and how horribly they treated him.
He wrote it at age 50, and I am not doubting his version of events, even though recollections may vary.
If nothing else C3 should remove his personal security.
We all know Charles hates Andrew but does anyone know why?
Probably because Andrew had a closer relationship with his mother than he had. I think that’s part of the reason why Charles is also jealous of Harry.
I think AmyBee is partly right -I think the Queen’s obvious fondness for Andrew was a sticking point with Charles.
I also think Andrew was always kind of an entitled arrogant asshole. I mean its not like Charles is a saint, LOL, but Charles probably think he’s allowed to be an EAA since he was the next in line for the vast majority of his life, Andrew does not have that “excuse” and Charles probably was bothered by Andrew’s entitlement (even though Charles’ own entitlement was a lot worse I’m assuming, but Charles isn’t the most self aware.)
@ Becks1, I do agree with your assessment as Charles is still walking around with this enormous chip on his shoulder for the mistreatment he experienced. At 73yo, you would think that Charles would let it go but he is too emotionally stunted to do so, as Anne has told him to “get over it”. It addition to the BM constantly referring Andrew as the “favorite” of E&P as well, from what I have read too.
It’s a Smothers Brothers kind of “Mom always liked you best” relationship between Charles and Andrew. And mom did like Andrew best. That was the genesis of Charles’s dislike of his baby brother.
Andrew had to know this day was coming. I think even if the Jeffrey Epstein scandal had never seen the light of day, Charles still would have found a reason to kick Andrew out of Royal Lodge. But as soon as he was forced to step down from royal duties, he should have known as soon as his mom died, his days at Royal Lodge were numbered. However the Windsors are some of the most short-sighted people in existence.
Don’t worry Andrew, you can sell your extensive Teddy bear collection on Ebay! I’m sure he can make lots of $$$ that way and then promptly blow it on something stupid.
Andrew has no intention of “parting” with his precious teddy bears. Now an opportunity to give “favors” to unscrupulous people and/or organizations are another matter all together or possibly utilizing his daughters to scam some suckers along the way. Edo would be a willing participant. I don’t know why but I just don’t trust Edo, though I can’t put my finger on it. Though Edo will eventually show his true colors as we have been gaining small bits of his intent, possibly using his marriage for personal gain.
I like Edo, when he looks at Bea he looks at her with infatuation in his eyes. I don’t think he is faking it, he always looks at her like she is the best Bea in the Bonnet.
Andrew was closer to their mother, was better looking when he was younger and was a war hero because of the Falkland Islands. He was ‘Randy Andy,’ the cheeky younger son whose wife cheated on him during their marriage. This was before everyone knew that he was an arrogant, overbearing jerk.
Andrew is what everyone expected harry to be. A playboy in his youth, a good-time guy who could be bossed around and told what to do. They keep trying to shove Harry into an Andrew-sized mold, but Harry’s a better man than Andrew. Heck, he’s a better man than all the Windsor men put together, which they resent terribly. Andrew would be harmed by an exile in a way that Harry never will be. Andrew will be a hanger-on, clinging to the RF for scraps of glory, always worried about where he’s seated at the table. harry doesn’t give a shit about any of that.
I also wondered about compensation for the renovation costs to Frogmore Cottage Harry had to pay. If they have a 100 year lease, or whatever it is, and Charles chooses not to honor it, I’d think they would have to be reimbursed for that lost value.
I agree. The Sussexes have had very short leases. Unless the leases are renewed, they basically invested their own money improving someone else’s property — when the property was already due for a renovation before it was allotted to them.
Their lease is based on a year-to-year contingent as opposed to every other BRF member.
Agree that the renovations had already passed with all of the necessary steps in approving the millions of taxpayer funds. I question exactly who pocketed taxpayer reimbursement??
@BothSidesNow – wasn’t there something in the 2021 accounting for the Sovereign Grant that said H&M’s reimbursement was what kept them from being in the red? I don’t remember exactly, but I think the money added to the SG.
@Eurydice, that’s such a shitshow if it’s true. The money for the refurbishment of the house was supposed to come from the Crown estate that manages all of the properties. Harry and Meghan’s payment wasn’t supposed to go to the general upkeep of the royal family.
Eurydice, I just looked it up and it did indeed go to the Sovereign Grant. Evidently there was a 53% decrease in the royal’s amount because of COVID. I saw that H&M were paying rent of $18,000 p/month. Do they get a reduction in rent because of that payment?
Andrew now has two corgi hostages. Charles can’t do anything until someone frees the dogs.
I doubt Charles cares that much about the dogs.
But he might care about the image of Andrew climbing the highest tower of his castle with a corgi strapped to his chest and screaming, “Dogs don’t sweat and neither do I! You’ll never take us alive!”
I’m a little confused by the terminology being used. Asking A&F to leave is not the same thing as compelling A&F to leave. Can they be compelled to leave if they’ve got a signed 75hr lease? Is there a process to evict if they don’t want to go? On the other hand, seems to me, if you leave willingly there should be no compensation of any amount. That’s something you’ve chosen to do so you’re SOL on the money you’ve spent (or your mother’s money you spent).
I wonder if Andrew and Fergie are going to actually remarry or just rattle around together in perpetuity. There were whispers in the air that they were going to remarry in the months before his disastrous interview in 2019, and then for a while when it looked like he was heading to trial I wondered whether they would remarry so she couldn’t be deposed in the case. But like, they live together and everyone just seems to treat them as a unit even though they aren’t married? It’s weird.