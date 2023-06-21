Prince William & Kate are ‘extremely happy’ in ‘cramped’ Adelaide Cottage

Again, Prince William and Kate were never happy about being “given” Adelaide Cottage. It’s a four-bedroom house with no place for live-in staff, not even Nanny Maria or Carole Middleton. They moved into Adelaide because they believed it was a temporary situation, that they would soon get a bigger property, either Windsor Castle or Royal Lodge, the 40-room mansion leased by Prince Andrew. “Royal sources” have periodically popped up over the past nine months to both complain about the “cramped” living situation in Adelaide and insist that the Waleses are quite happy there. In the big real estate switcheroo, Andrew was supposed to be shuffled off into Frogmore Cottage to free up Royal Lodge for the Waleses. That hasn’t happened – Andrew refuses to move, and Charles only cared about evicting the Sussexes. So Will and Kate are in limbo. And now “insiders” have more to say about this whole situation:

Prince William and Princess Kate don’t want Prince Andrew’s home, thank you very much. Insiders dispelled rumors that King Charles is kicking his disgraced brother out of his longtime home, Royal Lodge, to make room for the Prince and Princess of Wales. A source close to William and Kate told Page Six the couple is “extremely happy” at Adelaide Cottage with their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and 5-year-old Prince Louis. And a move could prove a costly security headache for the king, multiple sources added. The Waleses only relocated from Kensington Palace in London to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor last September. However, there has been chatter that Charles wanted to move the family into Andrew’s $38 million Royal Lodge in Windsor — which boasts 30 rooms and is considerably larger than the four-bedroom Adelaide — after telling his younger brother to move out. Not only do William, 40, and Kate, 41, want to stay put, but Royal Lodge lies outside the security perimeter of Windsor Castle. As a result, it has separate security for which Charles foots the bill. However, taxpayers would be stuck with that separate bill if working royals William and Kate were to move in, a fate Charles is eager to avoid. Adelaide Cottage — along with Frogmore House, once home to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — sits within the security perimeter covering Windsor Castle.

[From Page Six]

This argument makes no sense to me – “Will and Kate are happy in their cramped cottage and they would never want to move into the huge mansion because of the security costs!” Like… King Charles is already paying for Andrew’s security, at the cost of £3 million a year. If Charles had the appetite for it, he could force Andrew into Frogmore Cottage (thus cutting down on the security costs he’s paying privately) and install the Waleses into Royal Lodge. William and Kate already have exorbitant security costs already, because they still have Kensington Palace Apartment 1, Anmer Hall and Adelaide Cottage. And again, William has access to the Duchy of Cornwall real estate. Anyway, I do love that “royal sources” can’t keep their stories straight about how much Will and Kate loathe living in Adelaide.

