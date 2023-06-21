Prince William & Kate are ‘extremely happy’ in ‘cramped’ Adelaide Cottage

Again, Prince William and Kate were never happy about being “given” Adelaide Cottage. It’s a four-bedroom house with no place for live-in staff, not even Nanny Maria or Carole Middleton. They moved into Adelaide because they believed it was a temporary situation, that they would soon get a bigger property, either Windsor Castle or Royal Lodge, the 40-room mansion leased by Prince Andrew. “Royal sources” have periodically popped up over the past nine months to both complain about the “cramped” living situation in Adelaide and insist that the Waleses are quite happy there. In the big real estate switcheroo, Andrew was supposed to be shuffled off into Frogmore Cottage to free up Royal Lodge for the Waleses. That hasn’t happened – Andrew refuses to move, and Charles only cared about evicting the Sussexes. So Will and Kate are in limbo. And now “insiders” have more to say about this whole situation:
Prince William and Princess Kate don’t want Prince Andrew’s home, thank you very much. Insiders dispelled rumors that King Charles is kicking his disgraced brother out of his longtime home, Royal Lodge, to make room for the Prince and Princess of Wales.
A source close to William and Kate told Page Six the couple is “extremely happy” at Adelaide Cottage with their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and 5-year-old Prince Louis. And a move could prove a costly security headache for the king, multiple sources added.
The Waleses only relocated from Kensington Palace in London to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor last September. However, there has been chatter that Charles wanted to move the family into Andrew’s $38 million Royal Lodge in Windsor — which boasts 30 rooms and is considerably larger than the four-bedroom Adelaide — after telling his younger brother to move out.
Not only do William, 40, and Kate, 41, want to stay put, but Royal Lodge lies outside the security perimeter of Windsor Castle. As a result, it has separate security for which Charles foots the bill. However, taxpayers would be stuck with that separate bill if working royals William and Kate were to move in, a fate Charles is eager to avoid. Adelaide Cottage — along with Frogmore House, once home to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — sits within the security perimeter covering Windsor Castle.
[From Page Six]
This argument makes no sense to me – “Will and Kate are happy in their cramped cottage and they would never want to move into the huge mansion because of the security costs!” Like… King Charles is already paying for Andrew’s security, at the cost of £3 million a year. If Charles had the appetite for it, he could force Andrew into Frogmore Cottage (thus cutting down on the security costs he’s paying privately) and install the Waleses into Royal Lodge. William and Kate already have exorbitant security costs already, because they still have Kensington Palace Apartment 1, Anmer Hall and Adelaide Cottage. And again, William has access to the Duchy of Cornwall real estate. Anyway, I do love that “royal sources” can’t keep their stories straight about how much Will and Kate loathe living in Adelaide.
I doubt will is there much and he van always go to another one of his residences.
Mmm. Is this Kate and Will’s separate PR clashing again? Like Middleton Manor brief that poor Katie is in cramped quarters and needs a bigger (separation) house and William’s sources canter out to inform her via the media that she’s very happy where she is, thank you?
William is definitely trying to play the game this week. And play it in a new way. So I’d buy that it’s W—W telling K and Carole to STFU about real estate whining because it’s making him look hypocritical with his homelessness agenda. And it costs him nothing to put this message out there if it’s really just K’s home and he’s living elsewhere.
Do you think two of the kids share a room so Will and Kate don’t have to? (If they even live together).
I think they share when Carole stays which is often. I doubt William has ever stayed. He stays at Windsor castle when he’s wants to see the children on school days. Weekends and school holidays will be 50/50 custody as it was with Charles and Diana.
If anyone believes that William with all his entitlement and resentment towards Kate, shares a house, I have a bridge to sell him. I’m certain that whenever he’s at Windsor go see the kids, he stays there and not anywhere near her.
There they go inserting HM again and using Frogmore House instead of cottage.
They’re still talking about this? Guess there are storms-a-brewin’. One of them “loves” it so much there, she’s going to “refuse” to move to the larger property her husband acquires and they’ll have an “arrangement” like Charles and Camilla, where the Queen Escort doesn’t even live with the king. That’ll be the party line, anyway.
Why does Prince Andrew need security? What exactly does he do in terms of royal “work”?
Do we have a square footage for Adelaide Cottage? Or could anyone at least give some sort of size comparison (i,e. how big it is as compared to, say, an average upper-middle class American home)? Just how “cramped” is it, really?
So KC found a good excuse to tell them no and publicized it? Wonder if the no came before the Trooping thunder-stealing or after.
There was an aerial shot of the so called cottage it’s on a large property with a residence for the staff.
They are getting a bit better on their PR game recently. Maybe it is as simple as they having already agreed on a suitable schedule to have their comfort and get good press about being ” down to Earth” and living in a small house , when you know, they own 3 more.
Men are creature of habits. I doubt William ever wanted to get out of Anmer. I think The Royal Lodge and Fort Belvedere were what Kate wanted and that is why Charles gave her Adelaide. I can see this and Middleton bad PR being his payback for all the Charles should be skipped. ” Ah, but you already scammed William for money to buy your own Manor, why dont you stay there with your mam?”
It’s so weird that Anmer Hall seems to have fallen out of the rota lexicon – like it’s never, ever mentioned anymore. Even in this article, it says that they moved from KP to Adelaide, not from Anmer to Adelaide. IIRC it wasn’t even mentioned as a possible getaway on their recent school breaks. Very curious. Is the directive to the rota to pretend it doesn’t exist since Will is living there alone (or …not alone)? Did the Middletons sell their home and squat in Anmer? What’s the deal? It’s so strange.