Tominey: Duchess Meghan might write her memoir post-Spotify contract!

Between the sparse crowds and grim-faced royals at Trooping the Colour, plus the fact that the Princess of Wales’s mother’s house of cards collapsed, you would think that the British commentary class would have their hands full. You would be wrong. Why talk about Carole Middleton’s sleazy financial drama when you could talk about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Spotify deal? Why talk about the all-white royals flopping time after time when you could pretend to be a forensic accountant for Harry and Meghan’s finances? So it is with Camilla Tominey’s Telegraph column. Tominey suggests that Harry and Meghan were fired from Spotify, suggests that no one wanted to hear Meghan’s opinions (a lie, especially given the success of Archetypes) and then Tominey talks about how the Sussexes will always be in need of cash, which should worry the Windsors? Some highlights:
People aren’t listening to Archetypes! While the streaming giant’s listenership has grown by 22 per cent in the past year, the appeal of Meghan’s output appears to have waned. Archetypes topped the Spotify charts when it debuted last August but now it does not even feature in the top 100.
The dangerous Sussexes: Yet while there will no doubt be some toasting the news of Archetypes’s demise, the Palace powers-that-be should perhaps be mindful that the more the Sussexes’ earning power recedes, the more dangerous they could become. While the Duke may have said all he wants to in his autobiography Spare, and accompanying interviews (although he has claimed he has enough material for a second book), the Duchess is clearly still brimming with “content” that is seemingly bursting to come out. And while a great deal of it can easily be dismissed as word salad, she’s never been afraid of adding a splash of vinegar dressing when discussing her royal relatives….This is a woman, it appears, who has kept the receipts and may not be afraid to brandish them should the need arise.
Spare on steroids: So the Palace’s supporters are celebrating a pyrrhic victory if they think the Sussexes’ de-Spotification is a good thing. The more desperate the duo are to land new deals, the more demanding their paymasters may be about the type of content they provide. Think Spare on steroids.
The Sussexes were going too fast! The other danger is the Sussexes’ constant desire to do everything in a hurry, which is what put them at odds with the steady House of Windsor in the first place. While the Duke and Duchess have been determined to share their “truth” at the speed of 100 mph, the Royals have always operated at a much slower pace (rather like travelling in a yellow cab through New York when you are not being “chased” by paparazzi).
Royal life is a marathon: Take this weekend’s Trooping the Colour. It’s hard to believe it now, but it was 10 years before the Princess of Wales was actually allowed to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony under the Firm’s “no ring, no bring” policy. Royal life is a marathon, not a sprint.
Imagine thinking you’re making some kind of point that people aren’t still listening to a podcast from eight months ago? Archetypes was successful when it was released, jeez. While Tominey is happy to invoke Spare, she seems to have a mental block about how much money that memoir has made? Like, Harry is getting millions. But what Tominey is clearly worried about is whether Meghan will ever write a memoir. That’s what they’ve always been afraid of – Meghan speaking honestly about how she was treated, Meghan speaking about how the Windsors and the British media still abuse her and her children. Anyway, it must suck to be a royal reporter and be editorially boxed in from writing about how the king’s first Trooping the Colour as sovereign was such a suckfest that it didn’t even make the newspaper covers.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
The monarchy only goes at a slow pace so people won’t expect much of it and they can space out their “accomplishments” so they don’t actually have to really do anything much any given year. They’re USELESS and the ultimate GRIFTERS, with nothing to show for this past century’s-long existence. They are not a value-add to Britain, are arcane, relics, and a detriment to a just society. And yet that’s all Meghan’s fault. Keep it up, people, and Meghan will BURN IT DOWN, as well she should.
Yeah, the Windsors were in deep trouble long before Meghan married in.
Yup! And with the “journalist” creating rattling and tattling output every day it will not end well for the Monarchy, the RR’s nor the BRF.
They are branding themselves as pathetic, petty, vindictive and perpetual liars. History will not look kind to them.
Kate resents Meghan because Meghan was a fully formed woman with her own mind who didn’t have to chase or beg Harry to marry her.. but Kate sure did have to chase, grovel, and beg William to even allow her to meet the queen. It’s all bitterness from these facially challenged people.
This, yes. It boggles my mind how utterly undistinguished the BRF remains despite having all the resources to better themselves and keep pace with a rapidly evolving world. It’s almost like… they don’t think they have to? Look at the rest of the world’s monarchies, whether actual ruling or figurehead: They’ve all gone to great lengths to attend international universities, earn higher-level degrees, and practice an actual profession.
The BRF, though… women are, like, Art History majors and men do a publicity stint in the military. And nothing to show for it. No multilingualism, no international or policy credibility. They’re just a waste of space.
And then comes Meghan, with all the capability and drive to harness that potential… and they stomp her out. Which goes to show the BRF is just like any other toxic workplace.
There’s nothing wrong with an Art History degree, though I’ve never seen any evidence that Kate cares about art.
Kind of my point. Art history and military experience can be valuable tools — when wielded and applied properly. As it stands, our Dear Leaders utilize neither except as “credentials.” Where is Keen Kate the Museum Curator, specializing in identifying and returning stolen antiquities and exploring their true cultural heritage? Now THAT would be a modernizing excise for the Royals!
But…no… We know that conversation is not going to happen with this generation.
@ SquiddusMaximus, it wasn’t solely Keen who held an enormous amount of jealousy, resentment and hatred for Meghan. It was also resentment that Meghan could create initiatives and bring actual CHANGE in the small amount of time she was with The Firm.
Meghan pulled the curtain back and exposed ALL of the other BRF’s members inadequacy, laziness, uselessness, constant grifting and the endless excuses of “learning and listening”!!
This woman is all over the place. I think the BM are the ones dying for PH to publish again and Meghan to write her memoirs. Why would either need to write something right now? PH’s current book is still on the bestseller list. I bet that fact is what has them so bitter. What has Kate not being on the balcony before marriage got to do with anything? And why would she have been?
Oh I think that balcony thing has a lot to do with it. Remember, Camel Toe is a Middleton mouthpiece and I’ve always thought the fact that Harry didn’t make Meghan grovel before he proposed was key to Kate’s animosity. Its at the heart of this “the Sussexes move too fast” argument.
Good point.
Harry didn’t make Meghan grovel because he genuinely loved her, but also because she was a fully-realized person with a fulfilling life who would have gone back to that life in a heartbeat if he had been a jerk.
Why is Camilla making up a thing about Kate not being allowed on the balcony? No one brought girlfriends to Trooping, and for most of those ten years William barely wanted to acknowledge her as a girlfriend anyway.
I thought it was a dig at Kate, actually – that she waited for 10 years before William proposed and they were married. It seemed like a pointed reminder of how long it took him to propose, which is interesting coming from Tominey.
I agree, Becks. It was a total dig. But also a reminder that Kate won the “marathon” by getting the PoW title. Maybe a way of consoling Kate that Meg is a flash in the pan? IDK.
@ Becks1, I don’t think it was a dig at Keen. I think Camel Toe was supporting Keens decade of waiting as “slow wins the race”. Though Keen made these choice to wait a decade, it does not reflect Keen in a good light. So maybe you are correct that it was a little dig at Keen.
Poor things!! They were all disappointed that Chuck’s first fake birthday parade didn’t garner much attention nor crowds. This is their way of diverting attention.
It would have gotten more attention if they had featured it instead of slagging Meghan.
I hope M does write a memoir, but not just yet. I absolutely want one from her though.
Another nothing burger from Cameltoe. Poor, sad comentary.
The royal family is a nothing burger. They are still talking about being glad the Sussexes are not coming to Ascot when its been five years!
Which proves the Sussexes may have been invited but declined or Charles thought they would be begging to fly in to attend, which didn’t happen. They’re so mad the Sussexes aren’t begging to be in their lives or begging to rejoin that cult.
@Ash this is a very interesting thought. Because otherwise their talking about the Sussexes seems so random. However, if Charles had invited them and they refused – this is the kind of thing that you say to make your spouse feel better about rejection.
Because camel toe is a sad little woman who can’t write ANYTHING unless Harry and Megan are mentioned in it. But if I was this deluded little crone I would be very afraid, because if and when (I hope) Megan does write a memoir, all that will be left of the Royal family and press arse lickers like her are ashes, a nice BIG pile of ashes
Please spare a thought for Camilla Tominey. Her main source whose name vaguely resembles “Parole Riddlecon” is a persona non grata at the moment and unable to help pay the bills. Hence the vitriol.
Lololol. Of course, Camilla Tominey just wrote about Meghan’s financials while saying absolutely nothing about what’s going down with the Middletons. Of course, she has. And yeah if we thought the outrage over Spare was overdone, then I cannot imagine how that island would react to Meghan writing her book.
So do we think the royals, CT and the Osborne pile ons are coordinated since Piers can’t speak up, and is being questioned by the judge in the current media trial?
Camilla Long Face genuinely believes she has a shot with Harry, but because of Meghan her dreams were crushed. I guess.
She’s absolutely obsessed with Meghan and an unhinged liar, I would love for the Sussexes to sue her sooooooooo badly!!!!!
Meghan would never stoop so low to sue her. Cameltoe wants her attention (and Harry’s) and is mad she isn’t getting it. Being called an execrable woman in Spare is enough.
This again? One would think that the terrifying possibility of Meghan writing a memoir naming names with receipts would be enough to make them all back off the Sussexes but I suspect that the RRs are praying that she does. I guess they will revive this rumor every 6 mos despite Meghan saying she doesn’t plan on writing one. They’re obviously still reeling from the fast smackdowns from Meghan and Dior, effectively stopping more clickbait articles.
While these “journalists” are making money from nonsense articles, there is another incentive to also cover the Sussexes even though they are not in the institution anymore. I think for the British tabloids, the Sussexes are the ones creating a unique memorable royal history and the reporters/commentators want their names associated with the Sussex’s life story in order to be referenced or quoted in historical content. They churn out flippant articles or comments each day with speculation and innuendos to increase the probability that their articles or comments will be referenced when researchers in the future look back at the lives of the Sussexes. No other British monarch has had American grand children and they are living in America with their parents. It’s unique and history in the making. The Sussexes are the moment and it upsets the status quo in the UK. They are also independent. Altogether that’s HUGE, hence the continued push to disrupt their success.
Give it up Camel Toe.
He’s just not into you
Harry’s not going to dump Meghan and the kids and come running back to the UK. So stop sitting at your window singing 🎶 One day my Prince will come🎶. He won’t. He’s happily married to the love of his life in California. All your stories, including the ones where you are still trying to push the Meghan made Kate cry lie, aren’t going to make Harry change his mind. Give it up.
So which is it, ” doing everything in a hurry ” or being too slow to produce for Spotify and Netflix? Just pick a lane and stay in it, people.
Exactly,Meghan has done one in person public appearance this year and not given any interviews. What exactly is she doing in a hurry? I’m sure she is busy behind the scenes but I’m sick of these royal commentators who have never met Meghan thinking they have the ability to predict what she will do next.
Camilla Tominey is a lying liar who lies. She and the rest of the 🤡s know nothing. It’s ridiculous that the constant stream of abuse from the British media (tabloids and talk shows) is so unrelenting. They truly behave like spurned lovers who won’t let go. The entire Royal Family is right there for them to talk/write about and all they can do is make up fan fiction and lies about Harry and Meghan. I so pray that Harry is successful in his lawsuits against the tabloids. Maybe it will help alleviate some of this incessant vitriol thrown at him and Meghan.
I hope that one day Meghan does write her memoir one day (sooner rather than later) because she should be able to share her experiences. I’m just sick of Cam and her racist royal colleagues. That all they do is speculate and lie is just disgusting to witness and I’m just tired of them. It is not Harry and Meghan’s fault that your Angry Prince and his Lazy Princess are as boring and useless as lint. Move the f!ck on.
Well, at least she acknowledged that Meghan keeps receipts. I wonder if that thought keeps some of the RRs and BRF up at night.
Yeah, it’s very surprising she admitted that. But then, this lot is stupid-brilliant at revealing their real deepest fears/insecurities even when they are trying to wreck someone else’s reputation. 🤣😈
“This is a woman, it appears, who has kept the receipts and may not be afraid to brandish them should the need arise.”
Um… what happened to “She’s a liar!” and “recollections may vary”?
Camilla knows that Harry and Meghan were telling the truth.
Naturally Meghan will and should write her memoir when the time is right.
She basically gave up her acting career at its peak to marry Harry. I think it’s fair if she expected she was giving it up to be part of something great…
Instead she basically got told to play second fiddle to prop up the profiles of others and be at their mercy and have her reputation sold down the river to do it.
I’d be selling books and podcasts, you name it if the rest of my 30’s were conned out of an amazing lifestyle, privacy and career and traded for that family and their big fate power trips.
I say bring on the books, bring in the money and go find freedom & set your children and future generations up.
I agree with you, but timing is important. I think they are overexposed right now, so perhaps she can wait awhile?
That’s what literary agents are for: s/he can help figure out timing, and the all-important decision of choosing the ghost writer. Harry had a very positive experience with his ghost writer, so she can get Harry’s input, too.
We all know #CamillaTominey is a liar but sheesh. This is one of the most obvious pieces of gaslighting I’ve ever seen. Spare is the best selling piece of non fiction ever. We KNOW Harry didn’t call her an evil step mother. We KNOW that the split from Spotify was mutual. We KNOW there was never any talks about a partnership with Dior.
Then there is her thinking we’re dumb. A hit record rarely keeps it’s place as number one eight months on. Yet she thinks we don’t know that a podcast, with little replay value, won’t either? I can’t stand this awful woman.
This:
“…the Royals have always operated at a much slower pace (rather like travelling in a yellow cab through New York when you are not being “chased” by paparazzi)”
is appalling. That’s all I’ve got.
Yes @ Emma. Referencing “the Royals have always operated at a much slower pace” is putting them right where they are ….. in the racist, sexist 19th century! H & M operate at a faster pace (not hard to do) but with thoughtfulness and honesty.
I also found that particularly snotty.
CT’s mind works in mysterious ways, If everyone “dumps” Meghan then who exactly are the “paymasters” for whom she will be jumping?
I know I say this every time but Camilla Tominey is unhinged.
All these rota rats give Meghan-is-an-escaped-slave vibes. They want her back so badly, so that they can further punish for her insolence in daring to leave her abusers. The fact that she’s in her birth country living peaceful under a tree instead of under the gun on Salty Isle rankles the piss outta them.