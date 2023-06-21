Everyone, including Queen Camilla, was talking about the Sussexes at Royal Ascot

Just know, this piece is genuinely one of the most bonkers royal stories I’ve read in weeks, perhaps months? Yesterday, King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the first day of Royal Ascot (their first Ascot as king and queen). They got some headlines, mostly because Camilla made a point of wearing Dior following the weirdly widespread rumors of a Dior contract for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Still, the first day of Ascot happened and everyone was white and everyone had a horsey good time. Would it shock you to learn that during Ascot, all of those fancy, stuffy, horsey people were talking about Harry and Meghan? Not only were the Sussexes the #1 topic at Ascot, royal sources then admitted that freely to Page Six, including some truly wild speculation about how Camilla is bad-mouthing the Sussexes to everyone, including her husband?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not attend this year’s Royal Ascot — the fancy horse race that’s one of the highlights of England’s social season — but their names were apparently on everyone’s lips. And not in a good way.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla presided over the horsey spectacle that was known as one of Queen Elizabeth II’s most beloved events. A source told Page Six, “The gossip in the royal enclosure was how happy everyone was that Meghan and Harry weren’t here.”
The stands were particularly abuzz about the frosty relationship between Camilla and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, said an insider.
Meg made her debut at the event in 2018 to much fanfare. She and Harry had married one month earlier and, wearing Givenchy, Markle arrived “in a carriage fit for a princess,” Town & Country wrote at the time.
Some even thought that Camilla may have been throwing regal shade at Markle by wearing Dior to the event — right after rumors that Markle was inking a “mega-bucks” deal with the high-end brand were unfashionably shot down.
A source who attended the royal event told Page Six: “Camilla’s friends say she remains furious at Harry and Meghan” after Harry called her a “wicked stepmother” in his memoir, “Spare,” released in January. The source added, “Camilla tells Charles they make her uncomfortable, and Charles loves her unconditionally — he made her queen and will choose her well-being over them every time.”
But the source added, “Camilla knows not to go too far, as Charles still loves Harry. Everyone blames Meghan for the entire mess.”
The source also told us, “Today at Ascot proved the people love her and she won’t risk ruining it by engaging with Harry and Meghan.”
Otherwise, “it was a great day at the races. The ladies’ hats were fantastic.”
“Today at Ascot proved the people love her and she won’t risk ruining it by engaging with Harry and Meghan.” OH MY GOD. Harry and Meghan left that rotten island more than three years ago! Meghan only attended Ascot ONCE, and they’re still talking about her. They’re all so f–king obsessed with her. That’s one of the reasons why the British media’s business model is so focused on detailing and smearing the Sussexes on a daily, if not hourly, basis too: because the aristocracy and the royals are still obsessed with the Sussexes. Harry and Meghan – Meg especially – live rent-free in their heads.
“Camilla tells Charles they make her uncomfortable, and Charles loves her unconditionally — he made her queen and will choose her well-being over them every time.” God, he’s such a sh-tty father and a sh-tty king, to be led around the nose by this horrible woman. “Camilla knows not to go too far, as Charles still loves Harry. Everyone blames Meghan for the entire mess.” Disgusting.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Getty.
These people including the weird family should get lives and keep Harry and Meghan out of their mouths
Their stinking horsey mouths just horrible set of teeth skin and everything else in between.Their ugliness shines through like sparkling sh*t
Truly. The “everyone blames Meghan” line underlines the ridiculous middle-school vibe of this whole anti-Sussex campaign. Such nonstop pettiness from people who should be capable of better!
Somebody get me an egg while I warm up my throwing arm.
like – she only attended this thing once 5 years ago now?!? they are all genuinely insane and need something else and someone else to talk about.
Yeah, true. But then, what else is there to talk about in their mundane, privileged, racist lives? Wealth and affairs (probably their own and they wouldn’t want that).
Does Cammy love KC? Love isn’t forcing your husband to choose between you and his child. KC loves PH, but wants to be chosen over Harry’s wife even though he won’t choose PH over HIS wife? “Whatever love is.” I believe KC has no clue. This family is truly messed up.
To be fair, none of them have a clue what love is. Charles is just the only one to say the quiet part out loud. I totally agree with your analysis.
OMG. You are so right! Looool
Of course not, she enjoyed the cache of being the ‘maîtresse en titre’ (and the money she wrung out of that situation) but she was never the only one and did not want to be divorced from the husband she had. Think about it, pandering to that narcissist full time is a really heavy lift. No wonder she needs to retreat to Ray Mill regularly and drinks like a fish. He’s not even a happy narcissist, it’s just self-pity constantly. Whew!
She caused pain to the first wife to get where she is. I think she loved the perks and privileges of being.mistress and now gets more bling and power as consort. She can manipulate Charles and got herself and her.sister great nephew and grandsons on that balcony
@ equality, you have cracked Cams code for how she is manipulating and playing Charles for the fool that he is. Cam is cementing her wicked step-mother narrative into the truth. Cam has no shame nor cares about how cruel she is and isn’t afraid of publicly outing herself as the vile, selfish and hateful woman that she is.
Charles is the enabler.
Camilla is the narcissist.
William is the golden child.
Harry is the scapegoat/lost child.
Meghan is the scapegoat/black sheep.
Classic Narcissistic Family roles. Camilla wanted to win no matter what against Diana and that is why it was HER media that took Diana down. Everyone wants to blame Murdoch and he does have his role to play, but let’s all be real, Camilla is the puppet master.
Camilla/Charles/William may be the puppet masters, but Murdoch sanctions the abuse and harassment toward the DDoS. Yes, Meghan is “black and proud”, but she is nowhere near sheep status. Harry is a part of that weird family succession, not Meghan. Who’s lost? Harry lives happily ever after in Monticeto California with his family.
Sad that the only topic they can talk about is Meghan. What a mindless bunch.
Camilla, Camilla, Camilla … what a fine kettle of fish you brewed up! Truly the Villain of the piece! What hold does she have on KC that she would foment the willful destruction of lives? And what’s up with KC for that matter? Tampongate may be a clue but Charles must be one messed up dude to turn his back on his own SON!
Of course Camilla wore white. No complicated symbolism there.
Camilla looks like a wrinkled old scrotum no matter what she wears.
You are supposed to love your children unconditionally, not your partner.
@CIOTOG – the world would be a better place if that were how it actually went.
Well-balanced people manage to love more than one family member. KC doesn’t seem capable. Is it “whatever love is” or dependance on Cam? It’s dysfunctional whatever he terms it.
@equality, your right, the only love Charles feels for camzilla is that of a dependant child. Charlie needs a mother substitute because in his own words “his mother was cold and emotionally distant”. Diana was just a cover for what was really happening. A younger woman for breeding (though god knows with him as a husband I would have preferred artificial insemination) camzilla was always there for his gratification!!! I doubt any of them would dare talk about Megan in a public setting because they would be afraid of being overheard. But yes, camzilla, Khate and Sophie, gather around their cauldron every night to scheme and lie about her. No MAN prince or pauper should choose a woman over a child, but as I have already said, Charles has never matured above the age of 7
@Mary Pester — spot on. Camzilla was always Charles’ mother substitute, she coddled and cossetted him and made him feel important. He treated Diana abominably and I remember reading a comment she made when someone asked her if he was a good lover…she said “Nope, roll on – roll off – go to sleep”. Charles is a black hole of neediness and self-pity and Cam caters to it, then buggers off to Ray Mill to swill gin and smoke cigs to her heart’s content.
LOL at the artificial insemination.
Camilla is a queen mum figure like his grandmother who spoiled and enabled his being self centered.
Charles and Camilla deserve each other and any country that still holds on tight to the idea of monarchs are good rulers deserves to have Charles and Camilla as King and Queen.
I am sorry, Harry, but this family is disgusting and beyond saving.
“ Camilla tells Charles they make her uncomfortable, and Charles loves her unconditionally — he made her queen and will choose her well-being over them every time.”
And this is exactly why Charles is a shit father. I would say if it wasn’t for WanK and Cowmilla, Harry would have a decent relationship with Charles, but that excuses Charles cowardice.
So true @ Snuffles! It’s the puppet masters and the puppet is at fault for allowing these transgressions to continue.
I’m unsure what reputation the Rottweiler thinks she’s protecting. The British aren’t stupid. They remember Diana and what the side piece did to her. She is, and will always be, unpopular, no matter what Charles or the press try to spin.
Well, apparently she’s popular at Ascot and that’s all that matters. The classism reeks.
She’s popular with the Ascot horses.
Popular at Ascot amongst her own… people… *cough* 😂
What the hell is going on with her “clutch”? It’s so damn big. It reminds of those huge accordion looking folders from back in the everything on paper days.
Fags and booze? Maybe just booze. 1/4 bottles of spirits based on size and shape I’d say.
😂 Royals and aristocrats doing what they do best, gossip. Next….
I love that the Sussexes have moved on from the petty posh British circles full of idle people who lack talent and rely on nepotism for relevance and deference. What a relief 😅. Go Team Sussex.
@MSTJ … I don’t believe this ‘gossip’ story for one minute. The one thing these Posh Tosh lot think is worse than anything else is attempting to rise above your ‘class’.
More likely, the true gossip of the day was all about Ma Middleton’s bankruptcy, and the reminder that Kate rose above her class to marry the future King of England, as in “I say! The low-class apple doesn’t fall far from the rotten apple tree. What! What!”
It’s so tiresome how the emphasis is always on it being Meghan’s “fault”. They still don’t understand that Harry has a functioning brain of his own, and that Meghan isn’t controlling him.
I think they all knew Harry was itching to leave long before Meghan. What they’re mad about it Meghan gave him the reason and the means to make such a huge leap. And allowed him to establish himself in America.
And that’s why they blame Meg, because if she wasn’t in the picture Harry would be right along with them silently enduring the bullshit in a cottage that even Frodo would feel was too small. I don’t think Harry would have ever left otherwise. He was conditioned to accept the mistreatment, which was all wrapped up in his misplaced sense of “duty”. Meg will always bare the brunt of their abuse because of this.
Pretty sure Harry signed his name to calling Camilla a wicked stepmother, not Meghan. But sure, blame Meghan for everything. What happened to that article about Camilla being such a feminist? Hell to the No is she any kind of feminist.
Yes, Meghan has a magical hoo ha that makes Harry do whatever she wants./s
William must be jealous.
Camilla knows this because she has been using her Devil’s Port Gate to control Charles. But, she married a weak man and Meghan did not so it’s not really the same thing.
Camilla is just being Camilla. Alienating Charles from someone he’s attached to or is supposed to love more than her. Gotta admit, she’s very good at this. She exploits his weakness for her ability to tolerate him and in return, he does her bidding and follows her around like a puppy. She holds the royal reins. Well done, Camilla, you nasty old skanky, racist, shit-faced, vile-looking, crafty, crappy, gossipy, fart-smelling whorse, you.
OMFG!!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👆💯
Had to go wake up Mr. Serenity and read him this; now he’s not happy with me but you have made.my.MONTH! ❤️❤️❤️
Camilla is there for Camilla. Charles is just her useful idiot: A spoilt, petulant, self-centered yahoo, who will throw everyone under the bus as long as he has what he wants and Camillla is happy.
“Everyone blames Meghan for the entire mess” – of course they do. To do otherwise would force them to address the racist elephant in the room and to stop looking for ways to exempt Harry – so he can come back. These fools refuse to read the memo, or the room.
Lol at Camel A wearing Dior as if she would look anything other than dowdy in it, regardless of how many jewels she throws on. The shoes look like they match her gloves and clutch none of which match her dress and coat. And she keeps proving what a wicked stepmother she is bc a loving one would not interfere or sabotage the relationship between their spouse and his children.
The BM keeps reminding everyone of how much C-Rex sucks all day every day. He is truly awful!
Does no one realize how BAD this makes the royal family look, especially Camilla? Is this supposed to demonstrate how petty and meanspirited they all are, or is it meant to show how happy they all are now that H&M are gone??
It just feels like a weird story. “we’re so happy that the couple who attended this once 5 years ago aren’t here today!!” Like why would they be there anyway??
I wonder if they were really talking about being happy W&K weren’t there, lol.
Okay, that’s interesting! We’re always talking about how they say the Sussexes when they’re really talking about the other couple. And I could see this bc it must be really uncomfortable to be around a couple that so viscerally hates each other. It’s awkward for everyone around them. Maybe everyone was actually talking about the Wales’ separate living arrangements as opposed to talking about the Sussexes.
That’s not a far fetched answer. We all know how the RR’s twist the narrative that it’s actually W&K are the actual targets and not H&M. I wouldn’t be surprised nor shocked if they are actually speaking about the Wales instead of H&M given how aggressive that Burger King has been actively targeting KFC.
Hell, Burger King was able to knock his father, the King no less, from the front pages with his propaganda of how “wonderful” of a father he is.
* theory, not answer.
Becks- you might be spot on with the projection.
I can see Willyboy with his rages making Cams very uncomfortable.
Omg…. And maybe they’re all really blaming Kate for the mess with Harry? That explains a lot.
I love this theory
This makes far more sense. ‘The stands’ would not ‘be abuzz’ about old news. Re: frosty relationship with the Sussexes. I haven’t watched any videos. Was there much excitement that any of the so called royals were there?
Aristos are not concerning themselves with H&M. (unless, some of them are involved with phone hacking/leaking stories) The aristos would be gossiping more about how Charles & Camilla and W&K spend so much time away from their respective partners, and each other.
The idea that the BRF was busy gossiping about H&M at Royal Ascot does not make them look good. It means they really don’t have much else to talk about with each other.
These people live such sad empty lives. Its no wonder Meghan at 50% blew them out of the water. Its also why they are all obsessed with her 3 yrs after she left.
But the obsessed on that little island can’t get everyone to deny reality. Charles and Camilla treated Harry like crap and served him up to the media to rehabilitate themselves. They then tried to use his wife and son and Harry said hell no and took his family and left. Harry is now living in the USA and with the support of his wife is suing the press and trying to institute press reform for the good of his home country.
The current situation is Charles and Camilla’s fault not Meghan. Camilla used Harry to shield her son from scandal and Charles let her. They both got very comfortable with hurting and using Harry for their own benefit and ignored his pleas for help with the media. Their friends in the press went to far and were going to go further so Harry and Meghan left and now they are fighting back. This current situation Charles seem to hate so much is one he and his wife created. Now with no guilt these two are using their media mouthpieces to say its Meghan’s fault Harry stopped them from using and abusing his family for their benefit.
Fortunately they are fooling no one. Viewership and attendance of recent royal events clearly demonstrate what people feel about these two and it isn’t love.
@ B, every single one of the Windsors used Harry, but never more so than KFC and Burger King. Cam was simply added on to the list as Charles would use every opportunity to protect his mistress. KFC used Harry since his teen years and refused to protect him as a father should have. Harry was the sacrificial lams, so to speak, as protecting the heir was paramount. Though Meghan gave Harry the strength to leave when he did, I would not have been surprised if Harry would have left, eventually.
The chefs kiss 💋 is how their behaviour and bullying has played out, forcing Burger King to reign ALONE once his time comes. This is the main reason that Burger King has such anger and hatred towards Harry! The fallout that they created, did NOT include Harry jumping ship as quickly as he did which has blown up in their faces and will continue to happen as long as Burger King remains useless and clueless.
“ A source told Page Six, “The gossip in the royal enclosure was how happy everyone was that Meghan and Harry weren’t here.””
Does that make sense, even for the dysfunctional RF? They just had Trooping and a Father’s Day kerfuffle between W & KC and K’s been stealing the best photographers and W’s all about the homeless at KC’s expense and… everyone is soooo happy that H&M aren’t there? When W&K seem to be beefing with C&C and they were conspicuously absent and in the same fricking country.
Well, some on here think that the RR’s take content and flip it onto someone else. So maybe the real talk was being glad W&K weren’t there.
Now we know why Meghan had to go. They (she aka Meghan) made Camilla uncomfortable. Im sure William and Kate just cosigned out of jealousy but the whole thing is down to Camilla That’s it in a nutshell.
Dior or no, she looks like she is wearing a tent
These stupid talking points were to distract from the fact that Camilla’s sister and nephew (newly knighted, scandal ridden) were riding in the carriages with their spouses.
How do you exile the king’s son and his family and allow the non royal grifters of the side piece’s family to ride the carriage?
Distasteful and cheap people.
I was googling Camilla’s jewelry and I swear she looks 10-15 years older than she did 2 years ago (when she made headlines with the enormous pink diamond choker). It seems like everyone on the “working” side of the family has lost weight since the coronation and is looking exhausted. After years of saying that the late queen was basically almost retired and her heirs were stepping up, the moment when they actually had to step up has taken a visible toll.
…and rightly so. No surprise there…😛
I think the media (media that aren’t tabloids) was starting to pick up on the Wales v KC3/Camilla feud and both Camilla (by wearing Dior) and Kate (wearing Meghan’s signature shoes) used fashion once again to pivot the convo to Meghan. Why? Bc it’s such an easy way to get media attention, divert the conversation and smear Meghan’s name further with the hope overexposure will make her obsolete and bankrupt in the long term. While Meghan isn’t bankrupt you have to admit the media has done a great job of smearing her character with lies that many average ppl believe to be truths. Remember they wouldn’t do this if it didn’t work.
Make no mistake, the Dior “leak” of signing H&M came from Camilla’s camp. Why? Bc it would drag focus to H&M that they don’t have a contract which they don’t, it’s a way to gloat in the media that they’re “failing” and oh look Camilla can use that press to bolster her less than average Dior look that otherwise would get zero media notice.
So, now Camilla is also cosplaying (or her best attempt) the Duchess of Sussex? Is she trying to recreate Meghan’s outfit from the Jubilee? And did she and her minions stir up the Dior conversation just to make herself the focus with this outfit? She’s so weird.
She’s miserable and bitter because Harry dragged her by her wig.
Ash: 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂!! 🤣 🤣 🤣! this comment will keep on giving – thank you!!!
They’re so obsessed with Meghan to the point they’re cosplaying as her and talking about her even though she hasn’t said or done anything in 7 months. Do they not realize how bad they look?
This line and stopped reading. lol
“King Charles III and Queen Camilla presided over the horsey spectacle that was known as one of Queen Elizabeth II’s most beloved events.”
The only horsey spectacle there was Camzilla.
I say the royals sure know how to attend one glamorous event after another, Trooping of the Colors cum King’s birthday, Garter Day procession of the Knights, and now The Ascot horse race.
And best of all for the royals, they entered it as work. They can then disappear until October or thereabout. What a life!!
KC is also keeping tabs on the missing submersible. Apparently one of his charity’s donors is aboard.
I doubt the aristos at Ascot are talking about the Sussexes. If anything they are still talking about how they were stiffed about not getting an invitation to the coronation. And, how Charles’ sidepiece turned consort contributed to the House of Windsor to being an international laughingstock and Charles not reigning her in. At the end of the day Harry is a prince of the blood, and they will side with him over the mid level royal jump off who got a social promotion. They tolerate Camilla for now, just like Kate. They respect the title but now the women who hold them. They are dispensible.
Camilla in Dior? Still lipstick on a pig. 💋
Lipstick on a horse?
Camilla and Charles are in no position to criticize. Charles was a bad husband to Diana and a bad father. If he put Camilla above all else he should not have brought Diana in to have his children. Camilla believes imo she did nothing wrong. Camilla never condemned Clarkson for the trash he wrote about Meghan
Bill and Cathy aren’t there either, drrr
This tells you how jealous Camilla was of Meghan. Her appearance at Ascot in 2018 must have really upset Camilla at the time.
QEIi gave this family a facade of legitimacy. But now that she is no longer alive their vile behavior is on full display. Is this the family that the British people want to represent their values and beliefs?
Yes this is what they want to represent them! Yes I know it’s not all but when the most read newspaper is the daily mail then yes the public co-signs all this crap.
I just don’t see the 6/7 year hate campaign ending anytime soon. Meghan is effectively the enemy in the UK. There’s so much negative energy right now not only around the reporting on H&M but even the rest of the royals. I don’t think they realize how it reflects badly on them.
They could easily stop this by vocally supporting H&M but the royals are too selfish for that. It’s sad!
I can’t even read royal news anymore because of the constant hate toward Harry and Meghan. It’s gotten worse and not better and I fear it will have potentially deadly consequences if someone doesn’t stop this. I don’t think that’s exaggeration either.
Matty i don’t think all British think of het as the enemy. The bots and derangers imo are just more vocal.
I think they were talking about Kate & the Middletons. Can you imagine making small talk with Carole? Yuck.
My wonderful mom used to say that love multiplies — it doesn’t divide. This horrible family wouldn’t understand that idea.
Camilla is a horrible woman. And Charles is so weak.
Come on, this the conversation all day, every day, The rf are obsessed with H&M.
From my perspective, the old adage of the apple does not fall far from the tree applies. Charles is repeating his Uncle David’s (The Duke of Windsor) behavior. The only things lacking are pugs and that he did manage to ascend the throne intending to stay there. The Rott wanted to be with him and he with her once she had him cornered.
So wearing Dior in the wake of that dumb rumor is “not engaging” with H&M? Pathetic.
Camilla being angry at Harry reminds me of that Arrested Development scene where Bob Loblaw has a commercial: “Why should you pay for a crime someone else…noticed?” Harry pointed out what she did, so Harry is the bad guy.
“Harry pointed out what Camilla did, so Harry is the bad guy”
Except I think it might be more accurate to say, “Harry pointed out what Camilla did, so *Meghan* is the bad guy.” Because that’s how deranged those people are.
“Just know, this piece is genuinely one of the most bonkers royal stories I’ve read in weeks, perhaps months?”
Kaiser, you and your fellow writers really really really need to make a top 20 (50?) list of the craziest royal stories ever. Seriously, I’d give good cash flow for that. 😂 😂
Nasty set of people
I blame Camilla for a lot of this mess. I don’t blame Meghan at all.
Is this a deflection ?
Could people actually be talking about the Parker Bowles sharing a royal carriage with Princess Anne ?