Everyone, including Queen Camilla, was talking about the Sussexes at Royal Ascot

Just know, this piece is genuinely one of the most bonkers royal stories I’ve read in weeks, perhaps months? Yesterday, King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the first day of Royal Ascot (their first Ascot as king and queen). They got some headlines, mostly because Camilla made a point of wearing Dior following the weirdly widespread rumors of a Dior contract for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Still, the first day of Ascot happened and everyone was white and everyone had a horsey good time. Would it shock you to learn that during Ascot, all of those fancy, stuffy, horsey people were talking about Harry and Meghan? Not only were the Sussexes the #1 topic at Ascot, royal sources then admitted that freely to Page Six, including some truly wild speculation about how Camilla is bad-mouthing the Sussexes to everyone, including her husband?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not attend this year’s Royal Ascot — the fancy horse race that’s one of the highlights of England’s social season — but their names were apparently on everyone’s lips. And not in a good way. King Charles III and Queen Camilla presided over the horsey spectacle that was known as one of Queen Elizabeth II’s most beloved events. A source told Page Six, “The gossip in the royal enclosure was how happy everyone was that Meghan and Harry weren’t here.” The stands were particularly abuzz about the frosty relationship between Camilla and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, said an insider. Meg made her debut at the event in 2018 to much fanfare. She and Harry had married one month earlier and, wearing Givenchy, Markle arrived “in a carriage fit for a princess,” Town & Country wrote at the time. Some even thought that Camilla may have been throwing regal shade at Markle by wearing Dior to the event — right after rumors that Markle was inking a “mega-bucks” deal with the high-end brand were unfashionably shot down. A source who attended the royal event told Page Six: “Camilla’s friends say she remains furious at Harry and Meghan” after Harry called her a “wicked stepmother” in his memoir, “Spare,” released in January. The source added, “Camilla tells Charles they make her uncomfortable, and Charles loves her unconditionally — he made her queen and will choose her well-being over them every time.” But the source added, “Camilla knows not to go too far, as Charles still loves Harry. Everyone blames Meghan for the entire mess.” The source also told us, “Today at Ascot proved the people love her and she won’t risk ruining it by engaging with Harry and Meghan.” Otherwise, “it was a great day at the races. The ladies’ hats were fantastic.”

“Today at Ascot proved the people love her and she won’t risk ruining it by engaging with Harry and Meghan.” OH MY GOD. Harry and Meghan left that rotten island more than three years ago! Meghan only attended Ascot ONCE, and they’re still talking about her. They’re all so f–king obsessed with her. That’s one of the reasons why the British media’s business model is so focused on detailing and smearing the Sussexes on a daily, if not hourly, basis too: because the aristocracy and the royals are still obsessed with the Sussexes. Harry and Meghan – Meg especially – live rent-free in their heads.

“Camilla tells Charles they make her uncomfortable, and Charles loves her unconditionally — he made her queen and will choose her well-being over them every time.” God, he’s such a sh-tty father and a sh-tty king, to be led around the nose by this horrible woman. “Camilla knows not to go too far, as Charles still loves Harry. Everyone blames Meghan for the entire mess.” Disgusting.

