If you can believe it, Queen Camilla wore DIOR to Royal Ascot Day 1

Tuesday was the first day of Royal Ascot. King Charles and Queen Camilla were there, and they apparently plan to attend every day. They arrived with Camilla’s sister Annabel Elliot, Annabel’s son Ben Elliot (who is a Tory operative) and Princess Anne. There were other royals and royal-adjacents in the mix too – Princess Beatrice was there with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (he loves Ascot) and Zara and Mike Tindall were there. Zara’s particularly close to her uncle, the king, and she seems particularly close to Prince William as well.
Interesting fashion note: Camilla wore Dior at Ascot. Was she behind the whole f–king Dior narrative which consumed the British tabloids for three solid days? The Mail, the Sun, the Telegraph, the Mirror and every other outlet all ran stories about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would sign up to be Dior ambassadors (they will not), and now Camilla steps out in Dior? It’s a message, but I don’t speak Horsey Sidechick.
Other fashion notes: Zara wore a pale floral £660 dress by Leo Lin which I actually sort of like for the occasion. Like, it’s Ascot in June. She looks fine and appropriate. Beatrice wore a £495 Beulah dress which is completely awful. I’m begging designers to stop making sh-t that looks like this.
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Embed from Getty Images
Photos courtesy of Getty, Cover Images.
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend the opening day of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse along with other members of the Royal family
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 20 Jun 2023
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend the opening day of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse along with other members of the Royal family
Featuring: Zara Tindall, King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 20 Jun 2023
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend the opening day of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse along with other members of the Royal family
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 20 Jun 2023
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend the opening day of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse along with other members of the Royal family
Featuring: Princess Eugenie, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 20 Jun 2023
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend the opening day of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse along with other members of the Royal family
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 20 Jun 2023
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
I’m not really sure Camilla was behind the weird Dior narrative over the past few days, because what purpose would it serve her? If I were her, I wouldnt want people making comparisons between Meghan in Dior and me in Dior.
But, what I did find it hilarious about it is that I saw a lot of comments on social media about how KATE could never have a Dior partnership (??? like anyone is asking her???) because she’s a BRITISH ROYAL and as such only wears BRITISH BRANDS. (which is a lie anyway, but that never got in the way of a good deranger conspiracy, right?) and now out steps the British Queen in Dior, lol.
Zara looks fine, her mother looks better.
Beatrice…..that is a rare misstep these days, Edo must not have been there when she was shopping.
It’s even more bizarre because the Dior designer is British
Wait- was this DIor ready to wear or Dior bespoke?
There’s a difference.
And did Dior approach her or she approached Dior.
Dior probably wouldn’t let me in the side door, but, if I were working there, I don’t know if I would want C repping us. Most clothes don’t look that good on her, even at best, its just going to be passable.
That’s why I’m saying, did her assistant get it off the rack?
But also, her boobs are….. very British. How was there even a Dior item available to fit her if it wasn’t couture. But why would they agree to couture anything for her?
Also – @KRISTA’s comment below. Yes 100%. If that truly is Dior (which is difficult to believe in the first place), she absolutely made it look like Dress Barn. Maybe her assistant sewed a Dior tag onto Drew’s Barn?
She clearly didn’t learn from her attempt at copying Diana’s revenge dress ensemble.
I think for the purpose of Dior highlighting what she wears on their social media pages, like what they did for HM. Not sure if they did tho, I din check.
She’s working the hell out of the Crown Jewels.
Personally, I can see her wearing Dior/building up that relationship to try and cut H&M out of any possible ambassadorship deals. Has she worn Dior before Meghan started wearing them/Harry used them for his suits?
But with no deal on the table…is there a message beyond, “I can wear it too!”
Good lord, that woman beside Zara in the bright yellow hat. Wow.
Right??!!
I don’t know what to make of her! On one hand, WOW that’s tacky. It’s like Fran Fine tried to upcycle an old dress with a plastic fencing bolero and trim. But on the other hand, I love it when people at events like this have a bit of fun, because everyone else always looks so staid and conservative, taking the dress code way too seriously.
I like the hat. I can’t wear it but Fran Fine would work it! The outfit is totally hideous.
Princess Anne looks the loveliest of the lot, and probably put in the least amount of effort… as usual. The RF might have stood a chance had she been regent.
Yes. Hers is the only look I like. The dress has kind of a metallic sheen.
Personally I’m not a fan of either dress, they both look ugly to me but horses for courses.
Camilla in Dior? Honestly, how would we know? It looks just like every other housecoat dress thing she goes for on a daily basis. The fact that we are being told it’s Dior on the back of all the Sussex reporting just reinforces that these people have all the money in the world and too much time on their hands, we pay them to sit in palaces and stir up nonsense like this (with their allies in the press). This sits nicely alongside all the stories also in the news this week about people whose current fixed rate mortgage terms are up and the eye watering increases in monthly payments they face, needing to sell their homes, etc.
Exactly. Plus Camilla becoming Queen has exposed that she’s as workshy as William and Kate.
What’s interesting is that the Rota are now trying to paint a picture of Meghan & Harry being lazy and work-shy based on what the Spotify executive said and tying it back to courtiers who are now saying H&M were lazy and didn’t do enough engagements etc.
It’s incredible to me (a Brit) how the UK tabloids feed the general populous so much misinformation and 70% of the UK public swallow it whole with no critical examination.
This is how we got Brexit.
I saw so much weird preening from a certain group that QSC wore Dior On Purpose, To Be Mean. Why is this worth preening about? It’s just showing Meghan’s power to drive narratives, even if all she’s doing is quietly living her life far away from this bs. Not only that, it’s showing how ridiculously petty the RF can be, and (as Kaiser said) points to who might be the main mean girl.
I didn’t like Zara’s dress too granny. Given that Camilla allegedly wore Dior we can say that she’s working closely with the editor of the MoS. Kate better watch her back.
I’m pretty sure a sewing book I have from the 80’s for household stuff has some curtains in this fabric.
Zara’s dress reminds me of couches/sofas in Florida homes in the 90’s.
These are some of the worst looking people ever. They make me cringe with how decrepit they look. Yikes.
Decrepit, dumpy, frumpy, boring, stuffy, and uninspiring in every way.
Totally! Cringe-o-matic.
The Duchess of Sussex lives rent free in their heads. All day, every day.
Just minding her business in California.
Bless their hearts..
Most definitely and we thought it was only only William and Kate who had that problem.
Nothing to admire here. Absolutely nothing.
Except for Camilla’s gameplay. YES she was behind the Dior lies, just so she could come out the victor. Go on with your bad, racist, manipulative, conniving, controlling, evil, ugly self, Camz!
With any grouping of royals, it is always Anne who is dressed the best!
I cannot get by the puffy sleeves on Zara’s dress- hard no for me, although the print is appropriate.
Why does Beatrice think those headbands work on her? (Or on anyone?)
Side chick doesnt look terrible but the fit is not great and the outfit is just blah.
Impressive. She’s managed to make Dior look like Dress Barn.
Yes, it looks terrible! Maybe Dior did it on purpose?
Also, I desperately need to know who that woman in the extra awful dress is.
Honestly, none of these people can dress.
Ah, the modern, stylish, feminist fashion icon of the British royal family is in the news again! (If that sounds confusing, see last week’s articles…) Like a farrier, one must strike while the iron is hot, and clearly wearing Dior at Ascot is the way to do it.
I hate to invoke The Golden Girls in another royal fashion critique, so soon after I compared Kate’s Trooping ensemble to something Blanche would wear, but Zara is forcing my hand. That dress looks like it was Maria von Trapp’d out of one of their bedspreads.
Bea, honey. Even your 5 x great-grandmother (I think my math is right?) Victoria would encourage you to show a little more skin than that.
God, she’s a shady b*tch. Honestly…
I guess villains are only interesting in the movies.
Both Camilla and Kate need new make up artist. Someone with a much lighter hand. That is too much slap on a face as well worn as Camila‘s.
Kate’s and Camilla s eyebrows look rather odd lately.
Camilla s dress does not fit.well rather tent like. Comments about c and c at this event are scathing even in dm.
Some men can use the scruffy look and be sexy. Mike just looks like an old man who forgot to shave and bathe for a few days. Are Zara and KC close? She didn’t even score a behind-the-scenes invite to trooping.
He dresses like Kates uncle Gary and has the same look about him
Camilla better get her grift on while she good for this world, because the depths of hell await her.
Can we also consign those terrible Alice band/headband frou-frou nonsenses to the fashion dustbin too? Kate went through a phase but this is a particularly egregious example from Beatrice. BTW it also contravenes the Royal Enclosure rules on hats that say it must cover the crown of the head. Two strikes!
I actually prefer Beatrice’s dress to Zara’s (atrocious)
The UK press write nonsense and then have their bot farms and trolls spread it to create the illusion of mass interest. That’s what they did with the Dior story. It was a speculative article, then bot farms and trolls screamed about it for days and it culminated with Dior and the Sussex spokesperson saying there is no partnership and Dior stating they were perplexed about how this rumor started. Camilla’s biographer Angela Devlin then tweets at least we know there is no partnership.
So either Camilla asked her friends in the media to unleash the bots/trolls and make it clear that a Sussex/Dior partnership would be bad because she’s jealous. Or she’s capitalizing on this negative UK media cycle. Either way Camilla has no interest in beating the evil stepmother charges.
On the humorous side she looks like she’s wearing an expensive shapeless bathrobe so its not as if this is a win for her. I also seriously doubt Dior will be claiming Camilla is wearing their designs with the same pride they claim Harry and Meghan as the epitome of Dior elegance. I doubt they will even post about about her.
I don’t mind the style of Bea’s dress, just the pattern – but I WISH she’d stop wearing those headband-style fascinators! Zara’s hat would’ve gone better with a slightly shorter dress IMO.
How is RA not obligatory attendance for the heir? I mean, Wills may be staying away on purpose for the first day after he undercut TtC footage, but STILL. Wonder if he’ll attend the other two days.
Beatrice’s dress fabric looks like a bed sheet.
stg everything about royal/aristocratic pomp post QE2 being there to lend an air of bygone charm to events just comes off as vaguely pathetic, ridiculous clownery. I can’t take the entire country seriously at all.