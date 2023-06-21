If you can believe it, Queen Camilla wore DIOR to Royal Ascot Day 1

Tuesday was the first day of Royal Ascot. King Charles and Queen Camilla were there, and they apparently plan to attend every day. They arrived with Camilla’s sister Annabel Elliot, Annabel’s son Ben Elliot (who is a Tory operative) and Princess Anne. There were other royals and royal-adjacents in the mix too – Princess Beatrice was there with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (he loves Ascot) and Zara and Mike Tindall were there. Zara’s particularly close to her uncle, the king, and she seems particularly close to Prince William as well.

Interesting fashion note: Camilla wore Dior at Ascot. Was she behind the whole f–king Dior narrative which consumed the British tabloids for three solid days? The Mail, the Sun, the Telegraph, the Mirror and every other outlet all ran stories about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would sign up to be Dior ambassadors (they will not), and now Camilla steps out in Dior? It’s a message, but I don’t speak Horsey Sidechick.

Other fashion notes: Zara wore a pale floral £660 dress by Leo Lin which I actually sort of like for the occasion. Like, it’s Ascot in June. She looks fine and appropriate. Beatrice wore a £495 Beulah dress which is completely awful. I’m begging designers to stop making sh-t that looks like this.

