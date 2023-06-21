“The missing submarine story is so fascinating & macabre” links

Embed from Getty Images

This story about a missing submarine exploring the Titanic wreckage has captured the macabre imaginations of the internet. It’s just so foolish – there’s a literal billionaire who paid for a ride in this death trap!! [Dlisted]

The search-and-rescue team has heard “banging sounds” in the ocean as they look for this missing submarine. [Just Jared]

Is Aaron Taylor Johnson a movie star? Probably not. [LaineyGossip]

Netflix’s new movies & shows look kind of bad. [Pajiba]

Andrew Garfield looked HOT at the Zegna event in Milan. [Go Fug Yourself]

Justice Sam Alito sucks so hard. [Jezebel]

Dua Lipa got a new summer outfit. [Egotastic]

I love Kylie Minogue’s new song & I love how it’s a huge hit. [Tom & Lorenzo]

More upsetting stories about unsolved mysteries. [Buzzfeed]

Nicola Coughlan would have looked better without the gloves. [RCFA]

Trailer for Love During Lockup Season 3. [Starcasm]

Ron DeSantis keeps defaming Disney & Disney is going to own him. [Towleroad]

