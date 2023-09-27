Princess Kate wore Zara & visited a center helping kids with special needs

The Princess of Wales stepped out today in Kent, her second event in as many days. Today she visited the Orchards Centre, a children’s center which provides support for children with special needs. Her purpose here seems to be connecting the very real need for additional support for special-needs kids with her busywork Shaping Us “campaign.” For the event, Kate wore black pants, a really awful beige-y shell, an orange-red blazer from Zara (retails for £59.99) and flats from Boden. The blazer is a repeat, as are the shoes. The pants probably are as well. She looks like she got dressed in the dark – she has a real problem putting colors together. The beige top ruins this – it should have been white or black (preferably black). Of course, the blazer just looks really cheap though.
The Princess of Wales has arrived at a children’s centre where she will join a sensory session for youngsters with disabilities and special needs. The Princess, 41, is at the Orchards Centre in Sittingbourne, Kent, to highlight the importance of supporting such children and their families. It is the first in a series of engagements she will carry out in the run-up to Christmas in support of her long term Shaping Us campaign that aims to highlight the importance of childhood experiences for the under fives.
The visit is considered an opportunity to acknowledge the difficulties faced by many parents and carers who struggle to access the time and resources needed to look after children with special needs. The Princess has made the early years a cornerstone of her work, launching Shaping Us in January through The Royal Foundation for Early Childhood.
The mother of three, wearing black trousers and a red jacket, will join a sensory development class with a group of children with a range of needs and conditions, including social communications difficulties, autism, complex needs and Down Syndrome. She will meet parents and their children, as well as some of the front-line practitioners running the service to understand more about portage and how it supports families on a day-to-day basis. The class will be run by the Kent Portage Team.
The National Portage Association is a home-visiting educational service for children with special needs from birth until pre-school age. Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, it works with more than 100 portage services, providing a quality framework and training for practitioners and parents.
I’m not going to complain specifically about this – kids with special needs fall through the cracks of many educational systems and there is a real lack of support in many Western countries. Kate SHOULD make these kinds of visits and highlight the work being done at local levels and lavish praise on what sounds like a really great program. My larger issue is that Kate is trying to connect it to Shaping Us, which is a PR campaign that exists to waste time, money and resources. Shaping Us’s sole message is “the Early Years are important!” Kate has no plan about how to get tangible support, resources and funds to children and families. I was just thinking about this the other day – when is the last time Kate even ATTENDED a fundraiser, much less hosted one?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Fundraising events are extremely labor intensive and have huge overhead costs, often resulting in very little net income to organizations. If Kate wants to help raise funds she should be tweeting about organizations’ needs and shooting short appeal videos organizations can promote.
That is very true about the overhead, but she could also just find out how to participate in their existing fundraising campaign. Are they already hosting a fundraiser? Are they sending out a mailer that she could pen a message for?
Could she not auction off bags of buttons or something?
I’m all for helping underprivileged and kids with disabilities but what Can’t is doing is just photo ops nothing more. Yes why doesn’t she do more like fundraising? I suppose it’s because she has three children at home that she needs to take care of (NOT). If she wonders why they call her lazy this is it. She only does photo ops and thinks that’s enough.
It’s good that Kate is including special needs children in her campaign but the whole premise of her project is that if children get a good foundation during the ages of 0-5 that they won’t have mental health issues as adults. Special needs children become special needs adults. It would seem that one of her early years advisors pointed out to her that special needs children were being excluded from her campaign.
It’s painful for me to say it, but good for her and she should keep this up. If William doesn’t want her with him, then she should stake out her own territory. He can worry about being loved internationally and she can work on being loved in the UK. She should also get a stylist who knows how to put a working wardrobe together and a hairdresser who can handle her hair issues.
Good for her? She’s not doing these visits because she wants to but rather because she’s been told she has to increase her PR outings in order to make the plebs think the Windsors deserve the millions they receive in tax payer funding.
Whatever the reason, she’s doing something to bring attention to this program. Maybe if she does things like this often enough, she’ll actually become engaged (wishful thinking).
I agree with this. She should stick to doing bread and butter photo ops in the UK by following Anne’s playbook. William looks like a loser running around trying to look like a global statesman. lmao
William should not go for anything regarding international popularity. Imo not going to happen.
I would think that for a visit to special needs children, wearing bright, cheery colors would be more appropriate than this kinda depressing combo. I guess I should be happy that she didn’t wear all black.
Ha! I seem to be on an “I disagree with most CBers” kick today. Outside of the beige shirt, I like the outfit. The pants and jacket fit well and are appropriate as are her hair and shoes.
Shout-out to whoever wrote this piece up. I don’t think I’ve ever seen such details about the organization she is visiting before. I even learned something new: portage.
“Complex Needs” is written as it’s own diagnosis. Can someone elaborate on what that is? Every other condition listed seems quite complex to me as well so I don’t get what is being said.
I think it is when a person has more than one disability, which together can impact them in different ways.
@STEPH, it means when a person has more than one medical disability. Some people have say, hearing problems and another has cognative problems, and another mobility problems,another has blindness but some poor souls have all of them at the same time.
Thank you @[insert_catchy_name] and @MaryPester!
Ah look, Katy studied her Megan mood board and threw this outfit on along with the messy bun hoping she could pull of the “invictus” look, fail Kate, epic fail! And sorry, whilst I agree this type of centre is so necessary for the children and their families, what is she ACTUALLY DOING about it. She’s not fund raising, she’s not the patron, she’s just useing it to try and boost her flagging early years that she has done nothing about since it was launched with great fanfare, so again, co opting other people’s work. Found out today that the visit she did yesterday she told EVERYONE there (because they were doing it), that Charlotte’s FAVOURITE thing is dancing, tap and ballet! Yep along with her rugby favourite thing, and her tennis favourite thing, in fact everything that others are doing on any day of the week is Charlotte’s “favourite thing!!! Only this time she has chosen Diana’s two favourite things as Charlotte’s!!
This event made me immediately think of Harry and his work with WellChild. It seems to me that he made a six-figure donation to this charity from the proceeds of Spare. It will be interesting to see if Kate does any follow-up with this organization.
I love your optimism but 🤣🤣🤣 Harry and Meg donate hundreds of thousands to charities, Peg and Keen donate NOTHING. Never have never will
Oh come on Minnieder! Kate (or staff) baked six brownies for a refugee center! Did Meghan do that? Nope!
(* sarcasm)
If only we could get a glimpse of that ring…./s
