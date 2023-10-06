Lownie: King Charles’ strategy is ‘keep in’ with Prince Harry & marginalize Meghan

This week, the Ephraim Hardcastle column “reported” something very obvious, which is that King Charles’s slimmed down monarchy is very slim, and that Charles views his family quite differently than his mother. QEII saw everyone as part of “the Family Firm” while Charles categorizes the fam as “Senior Royals, Working Royals, Non-Working Royals and Others. The Others are, apparently, Andrew, Harry and Meghan – with Andrew getting preferential treatment over the Sussexes.” As I said, it was obvious, but the Mail does love to rake over old news and repackage it as something new. Anyone watching the Windsor sh-tshow in recent years has gotten the message loud and clear: a rapist pervert is preferable to a prince married to a Black woman. Tom Sykes, another master of the obvious, devoted his column to this too, that “sources close to Andrew” are quite pleased that Andrew is treated better than the Sussexes, and that Charles will continue to give Andrew what he wants because Andrew has never given an interview to Oprah.
Andrew gets better treatment than Harry: The differing treatment meted out to Andrew and Harry in respect of their security arrangements seems, with the benefit of hindsight, a foreshadowing of what has since become a routine habit of the new king; namely giving Andrew notably better treatment than Harry, despite his brother’s out-of-court settlement for a reputed $14 million with Virginia Giuffre over underage sex abuse allegations. Of course, there are complicating factors; principally that Harry lives in California not Windsor, and that Harry seems in no rush to bend the knee to his father. But the inconvenient fact remains that it rather looks like the king would prefer you pay off a sex accuser than give an interview to Oprah Winfrey.
Why Andrew is in the king’s good books: A friend of Andrew’s confirmed to The Daily Beast that Andrew believes he is in the king’s good books compared to Harry: “If you were Charles, would you rather have a problem that looks like Harry and Meghan or a problem that looks like Andrew? Andrew has taken his punishment, withdrawn from public life and done whatever has been asked of him. He knows he has damaged the monarchy. So have Harry and Meghan. The difference is [Andrew] deeply regrets it and it was not intentional, whereas Harry and Meghan deliberately set out to cause as much damage to Charles and Camilla as they could to sell books and TV shows. That’s an entirely different matter. Disloyalty is far and away the No. 1 crime in that family.”
A template for a Sussex reconciliation: “The extent to which the king has publicly made it clear Andrew is still part of the family has caught some people by surprise. But ultimately, he has the interests of the monarchy at heart, and that means a united family, whatever its problems. Hopefully that message is getting through to Harry and Meghan.”
Outside the tent, pissing in: A former Buckingham Palace staffer put the king’s strategic case for including Andrew in family set pieces more bluntly, saying: “It’s the oldest question in politics: would you rather have the troublemakers inside the tent pissing out or outside the tent pissing in? Harry is very much outside the tent pissing in and it’s a problem. Andrew is inside the tent pissing out, and that suits Charles better.”
Historian Andrew Lownie’s thoughts: The royal historian Andrew Lownie, who is publishing a biography of Prince Andrew next year, told The Daily Beast: “Harry is a loose cannon and Meghan even more so. They both have more books coming. The strategy, I believe, is to keep in with him and to marginalize her, which is exactly what they did with Wallis and the Duke of Windsor. Andrew has been loyal to a certain extent. He’s made some implicit threats, and things have been floated about books and TV interviews, but ultimately he is a loyalist. Andrew is less of a problem than Harry. He may become more of a problem, especially when my book comes out, because I think there will be things in there that will rock the boat. But he’s not been rude about Camilla. He’s not set out to destabilize the monarchy. He hasn’t spilled secrets.”
How the family views Andrew: Lownie said: “I think some of them feel sorry for him. He says the accusations against him are false, and there are suggestions that some of the family believe him.” Lownie also hints that Camilla may have had a significant role in urging Charles to reconcile with his brother—who he didn’t get on with particularly well before he was accused of sex crimes.
“But ultimately, he has the interests of the monarchy at heart, and that means a united family, whatever its problems. Hopefully that message is getting through to Harry and Meghan.” No – Charles is a weak man who can’t stand to deal with things directly, so instead of speaking to his son and apologizing and figuring out a way forward, Charles is making a point of allowing his staff to brief against Harry and Meghan, leak sh-t about them and shun them. The message being sent to the Sussexes is actually as Lownie describes: “The strategy, I believe, is to keep in with him and to marginalize her.” Charles wants to keep some sort of line open to Harry – indirectly, of course – but treat Meghan like she doesn’t exist and is not worth his respect or regard. The galaxy-brains at Buckingham Palace think this is a good look for the king, they think it plays well that he can’t wait to include a rapist in family events but he won’t allow his son to stay in a guest room for one night.
In other words, Charles’ strategy is: Keep doing the same thing and keep expecting a different outcome. Got it.
Yup. Introduction to Insanity 101.
they really are showing the world who they are. It’s amusing how surprised they are that their strategies aren’t working. They brought a horse and buggy to a supercar race and are surprised they aren’t winning. They choose to live in their own isolated bubble, then these are the consequences. The royal family of the UK will remain out of touch, old, racist, and obsolete.
So the way to beat the racism and othering accusations is to let the world know you are excluding your biracial daughter in law? Got it!
Yeah, I know their PR people suck but this is just really bad. We love Harry so much and we’re very much not a racist family soooo…….we’re going to marginalize Meghan??
How’s that strategy working Chuckles? Harry wants nothing to do with your tent. If he his doing any pissing its all over your tent by telling the truth about you Chuckles. Got to keep the Harry stories going for clicks and to sell books.
The Royal Firm loves to give hand-outs to family members 🤢 the Montecito Royals are not in this business 🤢
Tom Sykes, please explain why CRex treated Paedrew nicer than Harry and Meghan during 2018-2019 before H&M gave any interviews and before Paedrew was outed as a sex offender. How about after PA did his interview, but before H&M sat doen we th Oprah? Thanks.
” He may become more of a problem, especially when my book comes out, because I think there will be things in there that will rock the boat. ”
Because MY book is the most importantest book ever and everyone should pay attention to MEEEEEE.
He’s just hawking his book, he knows saying Harry and Meghan will get attention. His book will be just a rehash of Daily Mail headlines with some GB news commentary thrown in as filler.
Now we know why Harry hasn’t spoken to Charles and Charles hasn’t seen his grandkids. You can’t “marginalize” Harry’s wife and expect to be “in” with Harry.
@Aurora +1. And C-Rex The Worst refused to let anyone marginalize his mistress wife, including his own mother, TQ.
Charles’ definition of loyalty is that family members must accept whatever abuse he chooses to dish out. And remain forever silent about it.
Well, you can (expect it) if you’re an idiot. Please, continue to show us from whom William inherited his stupidity.
Boom I said similar below. William is 💯 Chuck E 3
His strategy is to marginalize the mixed-race daughter-in-law. Got it. Slap that on a mug with a big red circle around it.
And how is Harry a loose cannon, but she’s an even bigger looser cannon?! Harry wrote a book, Harry’s done way more talking — as is his right. But she continues to beat the brunt of the abuse and blame. Ugh.
Yeah, what I was thinking. PH is the one who has known them his entire life and has the most info. But, I guess, he took the party line until the woman influenced him. It’s the typical blame the woman strategy. Every time they leak they reveal their racist, misogynist way of thinking.
Right? Harry wrote a whole dang book but it’s Meghan who is the loose canon? They are really terrified of her. She’s almost an unknown entity to them. They never really tried to get to know her so thus they don’t know her. They can’t predict what she’ll do in the future. Technically, they can’t with Harry but maybe they feel they can more bc they know him. And at the end of the day, it was Meghan who first said in the Oprah interview that there were concerns about Archie’s skin color. They cannot ever get over that , I don’t think. It was a huge moment. The whole world saw Oprah’s reaction. So they’re typically blaming the one who was racially abused and victimizing themselves.
If this is the case, its suggests that its the fear of the unknown. They are terrified of what Meghan might say in a book. Terrified. Harry less so b/c they have read the book, they can deny all they want but they have read it. I think they are relieved b/c it ‘wasnt that bad’ and they can survive it, (whatever survive means for them). But Meghan, I suspect has way more dirt than H about the way she was treated, and their terror now is that the black/mixed race woman to really spill the beans about their racism. I believe Meghan will write a book but its when she’s on the other side of the zenith of her success and has time to reflect on her life. She has kept receipts. They know this. Till then they will burn with terror.
Harry still has 400 pages of unpublished material that he didn’t include in Spare, so while they should be very apprehensive of any autobiography Meghan may publish, they better watch out over what could come at them from left field. Harry may be pushed too far one day and publish Part 2.
So much puke-worthy stuff in the mail article but the idea that Andrew’s crimes weren’t intentional leaves me speechless.
All those troublemakers can remain in that tent and piss on each other, they do such a fine job of it.
Stay in the tent
“and piss on each other” 😂😂😂
HAA-HA!
Perfectly stated.
Do you think Charles cares about Archie and Lili at all?
No. All he cares about is how he and Cam look to the world.
Charles’ attitude to his youngest son, lovely DIL and two beautiful children is incomprehensible to me as a parent. He is a weak, insecure bloke obsessed with Camzilla. Another CBer gave the opinion that things would have been different if he’d married her in the 1970s and they had had kids together. Sadly I believe both sons remind him of Diana and he feels in competition with them just as he did with his unloved first wife . Charles has Camzilla and Willy in his life and like King Lear has cut off a loving son, Meghan and Archie and Lilly for idle flattery.
lol … hard no. C Rex cares about himself and his consort. That’s it.
It’s actually quite a thing to witness just how much C Rex LOVES *kinging* It’s revolting 🤮
I think the only grandchild he cares about is George. George reflects on him the others are useless. He just does have to pretend with Archie and Lily
“The strategy, I believe, is to keep in with him and to marginalize her.”
Then Charles will never be “in” with Harry. Harry has said it again and again that’s there’s no him without her. They’re a team, a unit and trying to act like she (and by extension their children) don’t exist is not going to work and Harry is not gonna put up with that bullshit.
Can’t someone take pity on the RF and put them out of their misery by abolishing the monarchy?
In which parallel universe is Harry, and to a lesser extent Meghan, putting the record straight after thousands of made-up reports, lies, smears, and being libelled the same as misusing someone else’s £ 12 million to pay off a trafficked woman who was raped that Paedrew claims he has never met?
The Men in Grey are even bigger failures than we all previously dared imagine, if they think it looks OK to go public with this drivel, slandering Harry and (mainly) Meghan yet again.
Is there no one there who can tell them all to stop, no one with half a working brain, or at least some sort of street smarts?
That’s what it is. They lack street smarts. Fire the lot of them. On the UK’s Black History month you leak to the world via your press lackeys that you are are going to marginalize and ignore your mixed race daughter in-law and her mixed race children. Treat them like they are not part of the Royal family. The stupidity of those remarks. SMH. You couldn’t make this stuff up.
They lack street smarts, and ALL smarts. What a farce
Hard to imagine the mindset of a father in law and grandfather who wishes to do this to his daughter in law and mother of his grandchildren; also to his son who loves her. Perhaps C’s plan is to calm the waters with green eyed Kate – yes, Willam and i want Harry back (as much as you do!) but don’t worry we’ll do our best to keep Meghan out of the picture. Yuck.
Should we be surprise that Charles wants to marginalize Meghan.
The answer is a big No. Remember Charles did not want her to be working royal, wanted her to continue acting. Charles also said he has no money for Meghan and Archie’s security. He did not want Archie and Lilli to have the title of Prince and Princess .
I’ll never understand how this family ALWAYS gets it wrong. Yes, keep marginalizing your biracial daughter in law and mother of your grandchildren. That will make everything better and convince Harry as well.
Right?! Putting it out there that their plan is to continue to hate on and marginalize Meghan is really gonna win over Harry’s heart and mind. They are so 👏🏽 stupid 👏🏽
And this is what will be the downfall of the Leftover Royals.
Imagine saying with a straight face (and not one that’s projectile vomiting from the vileness of what you’re about to say) that you value a pedophile rapist over a man who married a black woman and told the truth about the abuse he/they received. And imagine thinking it’s a good strategy to publicize this globally.
These idiots are the dumbest fcuks to ever walk the earth. Everytime I think they can’t come out with a worse strategy than they floated the week before, they prove me wrong. My goodness. The hubris and stupidity is off the charts.
May the putrid, abusive stank that they’ve put into the world come back at them tenfold.
You know what? The homeless guy on the corner is more fit to be king than Charles. What a horrible, lousy, useless, emotionally-crippled abomination of a man. Ugh. And that’s all aside from he and his sidepiece being as ugly as sin. Abolish the monarchy.
I’d say it’s more a case of Meghan, and Harry, marginalizing Charles and the rest of them, but what do I know. If that weren’t true, these doofuses wouldn’t still be harping on about this almost four years after H&M left. They all can’t imagine being RF adjacent isn’t the be all and end all they think it is. Therefore Harry must be longing to be part of things again, whatever the terms, including excluding his wife and children. Good luck with that.
I wonder where Charles will be, who he’ll have around him he can trust, if/when Camilla goes first. Apart from possibly Anne, is there anyone else besides Harry who might truly care about him, as opposed to caring about what money, titles, houses he can give them?
So which direction was Andrew “pissing” when he did his interview (that conveniently gets overlooked)? And Charles when he interviewed for his bio and “pissed” all over QE and Phil? When they leak info about other palaces which way are they “pissing”? Seems to me the ground is urine-soaked inside and outside the tent.
I believe that Charles will continue to give Andrew what he wants to PREVENT Andrew from giving an interview to Oprah… or writing a tell all… or leaking the real juicy stuff… or pulling back the curtain.
It’s not rewarding “loyalty.” It’s ensuring silence. It’s desperately trying to prevent more truth from coming out.
That guy will never see his grandchildren or Harry. I am so glad Meghan is keeping her children away from them a-holes. They really want to be the white supremacist Royal family.
Charles is trapped by his own actions and reactions and I love to see it! He believed all the sh!t that he, Cowmilla and the BM wrote about Harry all those years and seriously misread and underestimated his own son and what he could achieve.
Now that Harry ~with huge love and support from Meghan~ has been cementing his place in the world as a global statesman, the poor relationship reflects really badly on KFC. As Harry’s star rises and KFC’s crown seems increasingly tarnished, he will feel increasing pressure to repair the rift or at least appear to make efforts ( better and more authentic efforts than the stupid press ploys that have been used so far).
But with Harry making it clear that both an acknowledgement for what happened to Meghan and his family as well as an apology to Meghan needs to happen before there is any reconciliation, it makes it much more difficult for KFC to effect a peaceful reunion.
Because that would mean Charles admits that what Cowmilla is accused of is true, that he let it all happen, that the RF conspired with the BM to smear H&M. And while he could almost put distance between himself and the actions of his courtiers and BM he can’t squirm out of taking away security, not supporting Harry’s bid for police protection while in the UK and actually evicting the Sussexes from their lawful residence in Windsor.
Making up with Harry would mean owning up to all that and I don’t know that he is man enough. With this latest twist, maybe we are seeing that KFC is getting desperate enough that he is hoping to just have a relationship with Harry and continue to ignore Meghan and the kids. It would be less obvious then that it’s Meghan turning her back on the RF vs the other way around. But I’m pretty sure Harry has his wife’s back here and can clearly see what’s going on and that doesn’t involve making nice publicly with KFC until his conditions are met.
Perfect analysis!
Excellent analysis. Charles’ weak character pretty much ensures he will never meet Harry’s conditions.
Also to add further context Charles and Andrew have never really got on, so let that sink in as to how utterly pointless Charles is as a father.
Anyway I love this for him because he has essentially made it clear that they are not a family and are in fact just a Firm in the same vein as the Grisham books.
He has effectively signaled the end of the Monarchy as a family and solidified them as an institution, which is one of the last reasons the British public were willing to fund them.
Someone finally speaks the obvious truth, “Harry seems in no rush to bend the knee to his father.” Charles & Willy et al wants us to believe they’re the ones with the upper hand, but Harry said apologize first; he wants a family not an institution.
Also, why do these articles always try to give Camilla credit as some kind of peacemaker? She created half this mess if not more, but now she’s significantly urging Charles to do the right thing?
He doesn’t have to worry about Meghan because she’s done with those people. Meghan cut off her own father what makes them think she will continue to all disrespect from the Windsors? Harry is a grown man he can do what he want but Meghan is done with them. Harry isn’t going to tolerate them disrespecting his wife. That woman put him first when everyone in his family put his last. He’s not going to allow them to treat her like she’s not a part of him and they aren’t a team
I’d say she has definitely put him first at a great cost to herself. No way Harry is going to let those people disrespect his wife. His wife lost a baby due to the stress of this nonsense. One of the saddest parts of reading Spare is when they buried their baby. I would say they are a team like no other. If Charles or his awful family think Harry will tolerate them disrespecting Meghan he runs the risk of never seeing his grandchildren ever. Like someone said before I really believe Meghan is done with them.
“The difference is [Andrew] deeply regrets it and it was not intentional”… so what, he tripped and fell into the underage girl?
Charles, this isn’t a military or politial campaign where you need strategies. This is your son, who is married to a woman he loves and with 2 children he loves. This is your son and daughter-in-law and your 2 grandchildren. If you love your son and want to reconnect with him, you will also have to include your daughter-in-law and your grandchildren. There’s no strategy around it – it’s a fact.
If you can’t and won’t embrace both Harry and his family, then just shut up and forget about it.
I don’t think anyone has ever stood up to Charles in his entire life. He’s in shock right now. I imagine he’s walking around in his palaces muttering “But I’m the king….” to himself over and over. The nerve of Harry and Meghan treating Charles like he’s a mere human being who has to behave appropriately in order to engage with them. Really! It sounds like Chuck is so used to bullying and tantruming his way through life that he can’t cope when it doesn’t work. The fact that these same dumb “strategy” articles are regurgitated over and over seems to indicate somebody is short circuiting in the UK.
Yeah, Will’s tantrums look a lot more like learned behavior when looking at the real Charles. The 🍎 fell 1 inch from the tree and inherited all of the rage and stupidity
To actually allow the message that your plan is to marginalize the one black woman in the royal family during black history month is really something. Wow, what a bad plan. Might as well stamp we are very much a racist family on their foreheads or go out with Scarlett R’s pinned to all their clothes.
@Jais – you took the words right off my keyboard. Whoever thought this message was a good idea at any time needs a good talking to but, to allow it to be used during BHM just beggars belief.
I wonder how their search for the Diversity Tzar is going? What is it now over two years since the Oprah interview and they’re still looking. If they really think they don’t need one they should look at articles like these again. Marginalising a mixed-race DIL and totally ignoring two beautiful mixed-raced grand-children is telling me (and the rest of the world) these people are in serious need of help.
No, they haven’t been looking for a diversity tsar. A few months after it was initially mentioned, they put out words, something something, the gist of which was, they weren’t going to bother looking for someone. That was no surprise; the surprise was someone advised them to propose the idea in the first place. Whoever that was is probably long gone.
This makes me so angry! What fool Charles is.
Yeah Right-That woman put him first when everyone in his family put his last. He's not going to allow them to treat her like she's not a part of him and they aren't a team.
🗣 Thank you, hope those in the back heard you !!!!!
Yeah right-That woman put him first when everyone in his family put his last. He's not going to allow them to treat her like she's not a part of him and they aren't a team.
🗣 Thank you…
Charles marginalized Harry and Meghan long before the Oprah interview. He cut security and financial support in contravention to the Sandringham agreement the Firm made with Harry and exposed their location to the press in 2020. Isolation was the policy b4 Harry s book, Netflix docuseries or Oprah. Chuck and the Firm are liars.
Yes, you’re right. The marginalization began way before Oprah. This is more rewriting of history.
Interesting that ***Camilla*** urged reconciliation with Andrew 🤔
They means letting Andrew keep Royal Lodge, paying for his security (they said it’s KC3 funded, not taxpayer, right?), and his general upkeep. As well as Fergie’s I assume since they are low-key a team package.
Why? What’s in it for Camila? There’s ALWAYS something in it for Camila…
She gets to have them kiss her ass. Fergie can tell everyone how lovely she is and that she will do whatever to support them. I really believe that they don’t understand why Meghan doesn’t want anything to do with them or will allow her children to be around them. There is nothing these people can offer Meghan accept an apology and I believe they really believe she isn’t worth it. Hence the stalemate. No apology no Meghan and her kids.
The head of the Church of England wants to marginalize his daughter-in-law and his grandchildren.
@bluenailsbetty, exactly, what a disgrace he is
Hey Charlie, couple of questions for you.
Did your parents marginalise you, when you said in your book and your interview that your father was harsh and hectoring and and your mother was cold and emotionally distant? See you told “your life story, but in your eyes, it’s a crime for your son to do the same?
Second question, how did your” marginalising “Diana work out, because didn’t she get stronger and more relevant on the world stage AFTER she left your gilded cage? And if she wasn’t involved in that”convenient car crash, she would have continues to outshine the bloody lot of your rotten throng.
Harry is his mother’s son, and you will never bring him down, nor will he allow you to disrespect his wife, or marginalise her, in fact, he has done pretty well in marginalising you, your surrogate mother and your incandescent son along with your vain, clothes horse daughter in law his wife!!
And how weak does this make you look, because it makes it clear that Andrew the perv was able to blackmail you to get what he wants! So you keep supporting your sick, perverted brother, because THAT alone shows the world what a coward you are. Harry and Megan are outside your tent, because your tent is nothing more than a circus big top full of clowns. And they are better than that
The difference is that Harry owned his words about his family by putting his name on the cover of the book; Charles didn’t have the courage to.
They always repeat the same thing and never think what is Harry and Meghan’s pov. On his book tour, Harry was clear about the next step which was to come from them. They didn’t move and the Sussexes went ahead with their project and their life. Really, there is nothing to add to this story.
“The difference is [Andrew] deeply regrets it and it was not intentional, whereas Harry and Meghan deliberately set out to cause as much damage to Charles and Camilla as they could to sell books and TV shows. That’s an entirely different matter. Disloyalty is far and away the No. 1 crime in that family.”
I want everyone to read this twice and let it sink in.
First, Harry and Meghan very eloquently stated their intent in doing the interview and it wasn’t to cause harm to Harry’s weak as dirt father, it was to tell their side of *their* story because the only one who had been telling their story prior to, was the toxic British press. The RF is so worried about more books being written because they know the hell that they put H&M through.
Second, and most importantly, the toxic, racist, vile British media is saying that a man who WILLFULLY raped literal children did not do so intentionally?! Read that as, King Charles’ favorite brother, is sorry he got caught being a literal monster, he meant to hide the fact that he is a child rapist. But now that the world knows, he’s “oh shucks” sorry.
Andrew is viewed more favorably than a couple who’s only “crime” was asking the Royal Family and British press to treat them with just a little bit of human decency and dignity.
This article is heinous. The juxtaposition of Andrew with Harry/Meghan is vile. One is a demon who willfully violates literal children, the other is simply a biracial couple. There is no comparison and the fact that the crazy British media thinks there is, is exactly why the Royal Family is well and thoroughly past their prime.
Apt that they should use the word *marginalized* to describe the treatment of Meghan.
“They both have more books coming.”
Needs sourcing.
The BRF is so lucky that both Harry and Meghan have decided their mental well being and looking forward is the most important thing.
This is just clickbait obviously. charles knows Harry is done unless he makes amends to his wife; anything else written is the noise of the life-long wish of cujos. If he hasnt gotten that yet, maybe someone could send him that clip, about 6 mins I think, of Harry saying, ‘my wife’, ‘my amazing wife’, ad infinitum. He may not have time to meet with his son when he’s in town but surely he has 6 minutes to spare? Better yet, sit alone in one of his numerous rooms, and just watch H’s speeches this year at IG (that’s who H is now – with the help of his AMAZING WIFE and best speech giver ever – not the nervous, abused young man who gave that first IG speech). To further cement where H is now, take in that picture of him with his arms wrapped around HIS WIFE surrounded by an adoring crowd.
This is so incredibly disgusting. The absolute disrespect they show towards Meghan is so incredibly racist and abusive. They really want to destroy her. This is truly a messed up institution and Charles is a POS.
Andrew has not “taken his punishment” as he has never been faced with any consequences for credible accusations. We know perfectly well that charlie will keep the pervet because he knows every secrets of this family. And my god what a terrible story to leak to the media thinking it make them look good.
“Harry is a loose canon and Meghan even more so”
This is such an obvious lie that perfectly incapsulates how racist these people are. Meghan is not the one who wrote a memoir. Nor is she the one who did multiple interviews promoting said memoir. Meghan has rarely ever spoken about those people on that island and most times she has been very restrained especially compared to Harry. I obviously don’t fault Harry fo that: he has every right to tell his own story and speak about his relatives’ toxic and abuse behavior towards him and his little family but when they act like Meghan is the one doing this when it’s been Harry we all can see it for what it is: a disgusting racist attempt to blame the biracial lady for everything so they don’t have to admit that their favorite Prince chose to build a happy loving life with her and their kids over taking abuse on that island and that he would do it again if he had the choice.