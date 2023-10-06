“Deacon Phillippe covers King Kong & looks so much like his mother” links

Deacon Phillippe looks so much like his mother. [OMG Blog]
Deacon does look like Reese so much but in some photos with his dad, he looks like Ryan’s mini me. It’s really weird–he’s like a perfectly equal fusion of both of their faces lol.
Westwood did Christina Hendricks SO dirty OMG. And I have a thing for mixing patterns in both interior design and fashion but this is just a hot mess.
I agree with these shots but I’ve always thought that he looks more like reece than Ava and Ava looks like Ryan but everyone wants to call her Reece’s mini me.
I feel like with both Ava and Deacon, blink once and you see Reese, blink twice and you see Ryan. Then I realized that Reese and Ryan kind of look similar so that might explain it.
Every time I see either of the Phillipe kids I realize how much Ryan Phillipe and Reese Witherspoon look alike. It seems weird when you see Ryan and Reese in the same photos, but then when you see the kids, you see both parents.
As a doctor in a different country, I’m shocked by the way that woman was treated! Sure, before I prescribe medication that could be harmful to an unborn child, I ask my patient if they might be pregnant, and I ask them to come to me if they ever wish to have a baby, so I can help them find the best medication for that phase. That’s it! Every patient has the right to make their own decision, I am only there to provide them with the information they need. Shouldn’t the “land of the free” support the freedom of choice?!
I’ve posted my story on here before, but I’ll tell it as many times as I need to because it’s important. About 10 years ago, at the age of 34, I started experiencing incredibly heavy bleeding during my period. To the point where leaving my house while I was on my period became a huge source of stress and anxiety. For years, I went to various health care providers, trying to find someone who would actually help me, but instead, time after time, I was told it was “hormones.” Every. Single. Time. I told one doctor I wanted an ablation. She told me I was of child-bearing age, so that wasn’t an option. I told her I didn’t want children, and she replied that my partner might want children. I told her my partner didn’t want children, and she said he could change his mind. After he had a vasectomy, I again sought out an ablation and was again denied because theoretically, I could still be used as a child-bearing vessel for some unknown sperm donor. And my value as a baby factory was worth more than my mental health. Finally, after six years, I met a doctor who was more concerned with me than the hypothetical babies I could carry. She asked me one time if I wanted kids, and I told her no. However, the next hurdle was insurance. She went over all my options with me, but then explained insurance would only cover insertion of an IUD. If the IUD was ineffective in reducing my flow, then we could proceed to more permanent options. Fortunately, in order to get an IUD, you have to have a bunch of testing done first, and the ultrasound (the first I had ever had done, even though I’d been seeking help for six years) revealed five uterine fibroids. One was larger than my uterus. Another was the size of my uterus. When my doctor saw the scans, she called me back in and confirmed that I did not want kids, then she gave me a referral to a surgeon for a hysterectomy. At my post-surgery follow up, the surgeon told me my uterus had been four times the size of a typical uterus, and I had adenomyosis. My hysterectomy was one of the best things that ever happened to me, and that is a sad reflection on the state of reproductive healthcare in America for anyone with a uterus. I didn’t even realize how much stress it was causing until it was gone.
HUGS!! I was 36 when I started having heavy bleeding from fibroids. Beyond the personal misery of it, it was a significant hinderance to doing my job, where I managed a small staff of a medium sized learning center. It was absolutely insane how hard I had to work to get doctors to take me seriously. I was way too young to know if I’d ever want kids (I mean, 36 right? How could I possibly know my own mind?) And forget that the bleeding was a huge disruption to MY WORKPLACE because I had to frequently leave for an hour or more at a time. Nope. The hypothetical potential of my uterus was all that mattered.
I pushed for the ablation and got it (an absolute blessing that changed my life!) but more than a decade later I still get ragey thinking about it. If I were a man, the very fact that my livelihood was being threatened would have been all that I needed to say. Oh, you can’t actively contribute to the economy unless you have this very safe, simple, out patient procedure? Consider it done. But me? I had to enlist help from medical professionals in my extended social circle to write notes and makes recommendations for me.
ETA: In case anyone is blessedly unfamiliar with this problem, I want to emphasize that the bleeding was constant for months on end. This wasn’t “heavy periods” (Which in an of itself are reason enough to consider the procedure).
“because theoretically, I could still be used as a child-bearing vessel for some unknown sperm donor. “
I am so sorry for what you went through and the complete disregard for your autonomy and value as a human being by the medical community.
I agree that THIS scenario is horrifying. But as someone with physicians in the family, the risk of lawsuit in the event the patient is pregnant (maybe she doesn’t even know it yet) is huge. Same with any procedure that would make someone sterile (“doctor didn’t make me get psychological counseling before I consented to the procedure”, etc.). I’m not saying any of this is ok, I’m just saying try blaming the legal system (politicians who make the laws, judges who administer the law, juries who hand out someone else’s money like it’s candy, and greedy lawyers who drive the whole thing) before you blame doctors. A doctor might have to choose between being sued by a woman who was denied a medication, versus being sued by a woman who has a horribly deformed child (or ended up with no child).
Speaking of Reese, mygawd is she killing it on TMS this season. Man, in the 90s if you’d told me Julianna Margulies and Reese Witherspoon would be tv’s most intense couple . . .
I have no opinion about Deacon Phillipe but for goodness sakes, can we just admit Burt Reynolds did the naked fur gig better.
This made me laugh out loud… I got looks.
Well, Burt Reynolds looked like a grown man for one thing…
Reese, really? That kid is all Ryan and Reese chin. At most.
Ava is the same way. Ryan’s face and Reese’s chin.