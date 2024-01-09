Taraji P. Henson revealed that ‘The Color Purple’ cast didn’t have food or drivers

I love the original 1985 film The Color Purple. Whenever it’s on TV, I get caught up in a rewatch. Steven Spielberg was criticized heavily for adapting Alice Walker’s book for the screen, but I still think Spielberg did an amazing job with the material and the casting was wonderful. All of which might explain why my general reaction to the musical remake of Walker’s book is “blah.” I’m loyal to the original film, even though the reviews of the new musical adaptation are pretty great. As the actors have promoted the musical film, I’ve developed a new reason to avoid it though – it sounds like the actors were treated like sh-t, they weren’t paid properly and they weren’t taken care of by the producers whatsoever. Taraji P. Henson plays Shug Avery, and Taraji has been really open about how poorly the cast was treated in multiple interviews:
Taraji P. Henson said in a recent interview with The New York Times that she and her co-stars on “The Color Purple” got “a lot of stuff on that set” because she fought for it behind the scenes. One such example was rides and security to the film’s Atlanta set, as the production allegedly offered the cast rental cars at first and expected the actors to drive themselves to set.
“They gave us rental cars, and I was like, ‘I can’t drive myself to set in Atlanta.’ This is insurance liability, it’s dangerous. Now they robbing people. What do I look like, taking myself to work by myself in a rental car?” Henson said. “So I was like, ‘Can I get a driver or security to take me?’ I’m not asking for the moon. They’re like, ‘Well, if we do it for you, we got to do it for everybody.’ Well, do it for everybody! It’s stuff like that, stuff I shouldn’t have to fight for. I was on the set of ‘Empire’ fighting for trailers that wasn’t infested with bugs.”
“It wears on your soul because you fight so hard to establish a name for yourself and be respected in this town to no avail,” Henson continued. “With Black films, they just don’t want to take us overseas and I don’t understand that. Black translates all over the world, so why wouldn’t the movies? I have a following in China of all places. Y’all not going to capitalize on that? Don’t everybody want to make money here? I’m not the person that pulls the race card every time, but what else is it, then? Tell me. I’d rather it not be race, please give me something else.”
A driver wasn’t the only thing Henson had to speak up to get on “The Color Purple” set. During a recent Q&A for the film presented by THR, Danielle Brooks revealed the actors did not initially get their own dressing rooms when they showed up for rehearsals, nor was food provided to them at that time. Henson contacted producer Oprah Winfrey to correct this. Brooks called Henson a “guide” and “our voice box” on set.
“I remember when we first came and we’re doing rehearsals, they put us all in the same space,” Brooks said. “We didn’t have our own dressing rooms at the time. We didn’t have our own food…[Oprah] corrected it for us. [Taraji] was our voice. This was my first studio film. Sometimes you do come in saying, ‘Ok, I’ll take whatever they give me. I’m just happy to be here.’ But [Taraji] spoke up for us. You showed me how to do that.” Henson remembered being on the phone with Oprah once word got out that the cast did not have dressing rooms or food at rehearsals. She told the mega-producer, “We gotta fix this.”
Henson nearly passed on “The Color Purple” due to pay and because she was forced to audition for the role of Shug Avery despite being the director’s top choice. During a viral SiriusXM interview last month, Henson broke down in tears while discussing the pay disparity issues she still faces in Hollywood despite her success on “Empire” and having an Oscar nomination under her belt.
“I’m just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do [and] getting paid a fraction of the cost,” Henson said. “I’m tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over…Every time I do something and break another glass ceiling, when it’s time to renegotiate I’m at the bottom again like I never did what I just did, and I’m tired. I’m tired. It wears on you. What does that mean? What is that telling me? If I can’t fight for them coming up behind me then what the f–k am I doing?”
My heart breaks for Taraji and it’s been breaking for weeks now as the promotion ramped up – for the producers to treat her this way, to not pay her properly, to not even guarantee a car and driver to and from the set? And Taraji wasn’t even the one who revealed the fact that the actors weren’t even given separate dressing rooms or FOOD?? Like, WTF was Oprah doing? Oprah executive produced this version and the fact that Taraji had to keep calling Oprah to get this sh-t fixed is WILD.
Speaking of Oprah, she was asked if she’s beefing with Taraji because Taraji has called out TCP’s producers for how she and the actors were treated. Oprah said:
“I would just like to say about this whole Taraji thing … I heard I was trending yesterday. People are saying that I was not supporting Taraji. Taraji will tell you herself that I’ve been the greatest champion of this film. Championing not only the behind the scenes projection but also everything that everybody needed. So whenever I heard that there was something that someone needed, I’m not in charge of the budget because that’s Warner Brothers you know that’s the way the studio system works. We as producers, everybody gets their salary everybody is negotiated by your team. And so, whenever I heard there was an issue or there was a problem, there was a problem with a cars or the problem with their food, I would step in and do whatever I could to make it right. And I believe that she would even vouch for that and say that is true.”
Like, I believe that Oprah would correct things when Taraji called her and personally asked for drivers or FOOD, but that doesn’t answer the question of what the hell producers (like OPRAH) were thinking when they were organizing the production. Oprah might not have beef with Taraji, but I’m sure Oprah isn’t pleased that Taraji is speaking honestly about how poorly she was treated on a film Oprah executive produced.
That’s because it was just a producing credit – she wasn’t an active producer. This happens all the time in Hollywood. Someone will get a producing credit but it doesn’t mean that they are actively involved in the production.
Exactly.
She’s Oprah and she was in the original. She attached her name to it as a selling point and so it would be taken seriously by those bankrolling it, crews, other producers and during distribution.
I doubt very much she was in any way a part of actually planning the shoot.
T called Oprah and was like – friend this 💩 is f-ed. and Oprah was like – I’m gonna call you back. I got this. Text me the details.
Exactly. I’m tired of people trying to find reasons to blame Oprah. Plus, this just another example of the studio being cheap. She is not hands on and she wasn’t on set all the time. What’s next? Y’all gonna blame her for not curing cancer? She wasn’t the only EP.
Actors are usually responsible for driving themselves to set. I think Taraji is name-checking Atlanta because it’s so busy and traffic can be a nightmare. As far as food at rehearsals is concerned…they’re not in production so it’s not mandated. It’s the right thing to do, but it’s not a requirement. I think her asking for all of these things is just, and yes, producers skimp and scrape and hide the money when it comes to Black entertainment, and pay disparity is very real, despite working on hit movies or shows. Just saying all this to say, no one should be coming for Oprah for this. She heard her actor and responded quickly. The studio is where all ire should be directed. And the line producer.
That’s…not accurate. It’s depends on the budget and size of the film but MOST actors on large productions have drivers. And it’s exactly for the reasons she mentioned. It’s a liability to have them drive themselves.Having a driver ensures that they will be on time on set.
Agreed. It’s a liability for actors to drive themselves. Especially with the late hours they keep. I recall that Riverdale actor, KJ Apa was driving himself home from a late night shoot and fell asleep at the wheel and drove into a pole. It was only after that accident they gave the cast drivers.
Even most actors on tv shows have drivers. It’s very much an insurance and liability issue. And production WANTS them to have drivers so that they don’t miss precious filming time.
It seems like a very bougie complaint. But. When you work on productions that have a white cast and then on one with a predominantly black cast and the differences in accommodations – which translates to respect for the individual actors and singers – even on the most basic level – are this extreme, and it’s been a chronic ongoing issue during your whole career with it pointing to one glaring aspect – that black actors are treated with much less respect than their white peers – it’s not a bougie complaint.
It’s talking to the actions of the whole industry and their treatment of black actors and the “black” film market as opposed to simply the film market.
No one ever says – nope, this film won’t fly in Asia because it’s got an all white cast.
You know Asia. The continent with BILLIONS of people who aren’t white and who SPEND at the box office.
Nope. Because in their minds the default human is white. And THATS why stuff like this continues and should be called out every single time.
Calling out the treatment disparity or the pay disparity should NOT be a black persons job. The already marginalized and vulnerable should not be having to make noise to be heard when a white man can step up and the room goes silent in ANTICIPATION that he might say something.
A white man needs to champion this. Use your dang privilege for good. Don’t make a black woman – usually THE most vulnerable person in the room – do the heavy lifting. At the very least – amplify her voice
One of the marvel white dudes should have a team of attorneys etc on deck and just paid to negotiate higher wages for actors of color. It doesn’t have to make news but if enough people did this …. Can you imagine? Oh shit. They have captain americas legal group with them. HOW DOES THIS KEEP HAPPENING. ok we are gonna need to pay them more. Because if we refuse another black actor with the SAME GROUP OF LAWYERS is gonna show up and demand the same pay.
BECAUSE THATS HOW YOU BE AN ALLY.
Taraji said a similar thing about Benjamin Button which is a travesty because she was the best thing about that movie. Pay this woman!
I’m sure Oprah did what she could when she was made aware of the issues, but Taraji only called her when there was already a problem, so to me the question is why weren’t these extremely basic needs planned for, especially if it’s considered standard for this level of production? (We know why.) That’s the original sin here, and it’s shameful to me that a production with Oprah’s name attached didn’t have “treat actors like humans, even though they’re Black!” as step 1. And yes, even though Oprah is not the sole person responsible for this movie, she’s a producer, she’s been front and center on the red carpet etc. AND on top of that she’s a powerful billionaire who is absolutely not new to Hollywood and the way things are done. So yes, it is “short-sighted” at best that Oprah is still working with partners who don’t even care to give Black actors an Uber rebate. Good for Taraji for calling this out because everyone has to do better.
Shouldn’t all of that have been negotiated by her agent? That seems to be her biggest problem. I thought all of that was supposed to be worked out before they ever step foot wherever their filming.
Those are basic things that are generally provided by studios. It’s a standard. She shouldn’t have to negotiate it.
She’s a truth teller. Keep speaking out TH. Oprah, get better informed and oh yall know Oprah is pissed. Too bad.
She should be pissed. Because she’s not Warner Bros.
I get that everyone hates Oprah these days, but it’s wild to me she is being blamed for this. And it’s interesting that Taraji is fed up enough that she is tanking the good publicity of a movie she is in discussing this. I’m not saying she is wrong, but I am not an opening night movie goer, I was planning to see this next week in the country I live in, and I am now seriously up in the air about supporting the movie.
“Like, WTF was Oprah doing?”
None of the things Taraji spoke about were Oprah’s responsibility. That’s on the studio, not her.
The film has three more male producers, but for some reason I’ve seen so many people blame Oprah, when Taraji herself said that she was the one who helped them get adequate treatment.
It sounds like Oprah’s saying she wasn’t responsible for organising those things.
Because she wasn’t.
Just want to clarify that the current movie is not a musical remake of the book, but a remake/adaptation of the musical which is based on the book. Essentially this current iteration is two degrees of separation from the book, so the ways in which it is not aligned with the book have to be looked at from that perspective.
I wouldn’t recommend not watching the movie. Taraji is really good in it (and should be nominated in my opinion) and it is a good re-imagining of the source material. From director to choreographer to talent, all Black, they did that. I’m glad she spoke up and said what had to be said, advocating for others and making the point that Black talent should not be treated less than – and she wasn’t just talking about TCP on that. She’s a truth teller but I don’t think her intention was to have people not show up for the film she is promoting. Every interview I’ve seen she’s also very happy with the work they produced but she’s also not playing the game of niceties while suffering (because she’s reached the point where, per Zora Neale Hurston, “If you are silent about your pain, they’ll kill you and say you enjoyed it.”)