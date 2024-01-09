Did Jeffrey Epstein keep tapes of Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton & Richard Branson?

For years now, there have been rumors that Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell kept extensive blackmail/protection material involving powerful men abusing trafficked girls and women. I’ve always believed that there are tapes somewhere. I’ve always believed that Maxwell and Epstein held enough evidence to bring down many powerful figures in politics, business and law enforcement. Nothing has ever come to light, although there are plenty of rumors that when Epstein was first investigated and charged in 2005, law enforcement gathered a lot of the blackmail material from Epstein’s Florida mansion, and no one knows where that stuff is now. My point is that it’s not like one person – a trafficking victim – said “he has tapes” out of nowhere. There have been stories and rumors about all of this for a long time. Still, the newly unsealed Epstein Files show that one victim did claim that tapes exist of Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Richard Branson, but she later said she just made that up.
Sex tapes are alleged to have been taken of Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton and Sir Richard Branson by Jeffrey Epstein, court documents have revealed.
Sarah Ransome, who says she was a victim of Epstein, wrote in emails to a reporter in 2016 outlining claims the Duke of York, the ex-US president and the billionaire businessman were filmed having sex with her unnamed friend on separate occasions by the paedophile US financier.
A firm representing Epstein’s lawyer, Alan Dershowitz, highlighted the allegations to demonstrate Ms Ransome “manifestly lacks credibility”. The claims were included in hundreds of documents that a US judge has ordered to be unsealed as part of a civil claim by Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, which was filed in 2015 and settled in 2017.
Despite the defamation case being concluded seven years ago, the Miami Herald successfully fought to make the names and documents associated with it public.
Ms Ransome gave a victim impact statement ahead of Epstein’s former girlfriend and long-time associate Maxwell being sentenced for sex trafficking in 2022. A New Yorker article, released in 2019, reported Ms Ransome admitted “she had invented the tapes to draw attention to Epstein’s behaviour, and to make him believe that she had ‘evidence that would come out if he harmed me'”.
On behalf of Sir Richard Branson, a Virgin Group spokeswoman said: “In a New Yorker report published in 2019, Ransome admitted that she had ‘invented’ the tapes. We can confirm that Sarah Ransome’s claims are baseless and unfounded.”
Mr Clinton’s representatives have not commented after being approached by Sky News.
As I said, the root of this rumor is not Sarah Ransome just making up some wild story in 2016. Ransome, like Virginia Giuffre, was trying to be heard and trying to get justice. They were all trying to get people to pay attention to their situation, all while Maxwell and Epstein carried on like nothing happened (circa 2016, remember). I believe that tapes exist, or did exist at some point. There’s a reason why Trump’s AG Bill Barr ran to Ghislaine’s jail cell as soon as she was finally picked up and arrested. There’s a reason why Epstein’s 2019 arrest sent a cold chill down a lot of spines – people still believe that blackmail material is out there, somewhere. I absolutely believe that Andrew was dumb and degenerate enough to be caught on tape. But Bill Clinton? Richard Branson? I genuinely hope that neither man was involved in anything like this.
I have very mixed feelings about Bill Clinton, but one reason I hope he wasn’t involved in anything serious here is because you *know* that the Q side of crazy will lose their minds over it, and start accusing Hillary of all sorts of stuff as well.
I think clinton was very much in it. Thats why they are protecting the material so much. If its trump the media might leak out long ago. Plus gates, bill ,andrew all went to that island. But the people forget that none of these men will ever see the punishment.
If you think the media protects the Clintons, you haven’t been paying attention for the last 30 years.
I watched Branson openly hit on a news presenter on live TV years ago here in Australia, which was awkward and uncomfortable to watch. Ever since then I always wondered if there was a metoo story about him. And here we are.
There has long been stories of how “hands-on” a boss Branson is with female employees so I am not surprised at this.
Its time this all came to light I reckon.
I remember, Virginia also said there was a computer room at one of Epstein’s mansions and he was recording his “guests”. There is no way that guy didn’t get some blackmail materials while serving them trafficked minors as an insurance policy. If that photo of Andrew didn’t exist, no one would believe Virginia and someone who takes photos of a powerful man with his victim would also put some secret cameras on the rooms. Secret service always protects powerful men in the name of national security. They (American intelligence) had a file on Charles’s fav pedo Louis Mountbatten, they didn’t do sh*t to protect children while he was alive.
I know Clinton is extremely smart in theory but he has proven to have had lacking, for want of a better word and to put it extremely mildly, judgment in the past when it comes to this arena.
All I’m saying is I 💯 think he could have been that stupid. All those powerful men start thinking they are untouchable. And for good reason: most of them disgustingly are.
I always thought that the true intellectual was always Hillary. He was just the front.
Read the novel, Rodham, sometime, Karla. It’s an alternative history of what might have happened had Hillary never married Bill.
Where’s the outrage from the British press? They’re supposed to be calling for Richard Branson and Prince Andrew to be stripped of their titles.
100% believe there were tapes. This is not a stretch. There’s sufficient evidence on this. At least three victims — Giuffre, Araoz, Ransome — have talked about how Epstein’s NYC mansion and the Litte St James property had surveillance cameras in every room. The FBI raids showed them carrying out tapes. A lawyer for nine victims says the FBI has the footage from the raids: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/01/07/prince-andrew-epstein-documents-fbi-calls-interview-massage/zgf. I agree with @kaiser’s analysis that the tapes are how Epstein was able to blackmail the powerful.
Possibly Maxwell still has things hidden away in a “if something happens to me manner”. That may be why she is still alive.
Not usually one of the tinfoil hat brigade, but I think that there’s likely some truth to the speculation that Epstein was funded by a major intelligence agency that was interested in generating blackmail material to leverage against anyone powerful and connected that they could honeytrap. There are so many unknowns about how he acquired his wealth, and Maxwell had a first degree connection to a major intelligence agency via her father.
But even if you take that possibility out of the equation, it seems like a no-brainer to me that a man who was sick and controlling enough to traffic that many underage girls would also have hidden cameras in every single nook and cranny of his residences to 1) protect himself from being rolled on, 2) use the recordings for personal gratification and/or 3) generate blackmail material and exert his control over his powerful and connected guests, which could also help to explain the mystery of his finances.
So yeah, 100% believe that everyone who ever visited his residences was being recorded from the moment they arrived.