Why are people freaking out over getting the latest Stanley cups?

When I saw ‘Stanley cups’ trending my first reaction was “Is this a sports story?” Yes, even I know that the Stanley Cup is a sports prize… I just cannot tell you for which sport. But no, we’re not talking *quick Google search* hockey! It’s hockey! No, we’re actually discussing the special Valentine’s Day edition of a 40-ounce drinking tumbler with straw, made by Stanley in collaboration with Starbucks that is available for a limited time at Target. More specifically, we’re marveling at how people are camping outside Target, jumping over counters, and generally
going batshit crazy freaking out over this $45 product that is still, at the end of the day, a vessel for your beverage. HuffPost consulted analysts, professors, researchers, and psychologists to help us understand this moment of human history:
People are running amok: The cups, sold exclusively at Target stores, had some people camping outside their local stores to secure the goods. Videos posted on TikTok show parched fans racing through the aisles of Target to get to the 40-ounce water bottles. A video on TMZ shows a man desperately jumping over the counter at a Target’s Starbucks to steal a box of the tumblers, which run for $45 apiece. (Water is essential, people, but a Stanley cup is not!) The new Stanley cups, which come in Cosmo Pink and Target Red, are already up on resale sites like eBay and listed at prices up to $300 — not surprising given the fact that a rep for Starbucks confirmed that the cup will not be restocked.
TikTok is to blame: The hype over the Stanley Cup among millennial and Gen Z women (and more recently, Gen Alpha preteens) began on social media, specifically on TikTok. There, users sing the praises of all things Stanley and show off the myriad accessories they’ve bought to upgrade their tumblers. … “Let’s talk about the Stanley cup and what makes it so life changing,” one TikTokker intoned in her video. “I get it, you probably don’t want another cup but you need this cup.”
Word of mouth: Ashlee LeSueur, a co-founder of the Buy Guide, an online shopping blog and Instagram account, was an early adopter of the Stanley Quencher back in 2017. “Of all the insulated cups… this is the one. Just trust,” LeSueur and her team wrote in 2017, raving about its ability to keep beverages cold, its straw, its handle and its ability to be tossed in the dishwasher. A viral story in November about how a Stanley tumbler was the only item that survived a car fire (with ice still inside, no less) cemented Stanley’s “unbreakable” reputation.
The scarcity model: The idea that something is rare or limited edition works wonders on buyers. The fact that the Stanley cup presents affordable scarcity tips those “I’ve gotta have it” feelings over the edge, said Katie Thomas, the lead of the Consumer Institute at Kearney, a global management consulting firm. “While the scarcity model is often associated with luxury, that’s exactly the reason it’s also appealing in the mainstream — it allows consumers to feel like they are getting something special that not everyone has, without being priced out,” she said. It taps into the emotions of consumers, Thomas said, “from the excitement leading up to the release, to the personal victory and gratification if and when the product is acquired.”
The need to belong: Hannah Shamji is a consumer insights researcher who helps marketers and founders make smarter decisions by understanding their customers. The way she sees it, people aren’t buying a Stanley mug. They’re buying into the Stanley club. “You don’t stampede in Target for a tumbler,” she said. “What [people] are buying is [a sense of] belonging. People want to be in the know or fit in.” It’s a status move, Shamji said, and that’s not a bad thing: “Status is a really powerful driver of purchase behavior, because it tugs on a very fundamental human need: to belong.” … The cup is a social currency, Shamji said, a flex, just like a large collection of Beanie Babies (of all things) were years ago.
All downhill from here: Lewis, the youth consumer trends analyst, told Business Insider she thinks there’s nowhere to go but down from here for Stanley. … “The risk for a brand like Stanley is that it might become ubiquitous and is therefore no longer a symbol for one-upping in one’s social network,” said Steve Westberg, an associate psychology professor at the University of Southern California with expertise in consumer psychology … Westberg told HuffPost he thinks the water bottles will see a sales decline when the social factor no longer drives sales, but that they’ll still merit shelf space “just based on just being a darn good cup.”
Let me see if I’ve got this right: people want the Stanley Cup because everyone is talking about it on TikTok and it’s an “affordable” status symbol (if you call $45 for a water tumbler affordable) and we all want to belong, but the whole craze is gonna crash because soon everyone will have the no-longer-exclusive item and then “belonging” is suddenly not as important as finding the new trend with which to one-up your peers. That’s the gist of the cycle, yes? At least the Stanley Cup is an undeniably quality product. For what it’s worth, I love my 32-ounce Bubba drinking tumbler — also available at Target — that comes with straw, detachable handle, and in vibrant colors. At just $25, it’s a comparative steal. Plus I have an inordinate amount of fun saying throughout the day, “Where’s my Bubba?”
for a tumbler 😭😭😭 yall gotta be joking do you not have jobs???? pic.twitter.com/yZx5UmsFbv
— liv⸆⸉ (@rightnowtays) January 3, 2024
i could watch a 10 episode documentary on the whole stanley thing pic.twitter.com/4noUykrBiq
— oatmeal influencer (@acechhh) January 1, 2024
Target Starbucks Stanley cup secured 😎 Got the very last one as they were selling 10 and I was 10th, I’m very happy! Not a moment to spare. 💕💖 pic.twitter.com/BdAnrXyEAX
— abigail 🛸 (@imrickdalton) January 3, 2024
The crazy vibe of the people grabbing the things at Target … I just don’t get it.
Also, it’s interesting to see that the “I’ve got mine, but instead of moving on, away from the chaotic pile of stuff and letting all the other people have a chance to come get theirs, I’m just going to stand in the way here and gaze at my stuff”
behavior that happens at every baggage carousel is not an isolated thing.
Many of the ones stampeding the store to get that pink one are the ones who plan to resell them online for ungodly sums. People will actually resell those for upwards of $200.
I don’t get it either, and I have a few Stanleys. (As a threshold matter, my husband just cracks up because he’s like…..Stanley? The thermoses that my grandfather used are back and popular?)
I like them because they do fit nicely in my cupholder, and I like the handles. They are heavy though, which is downside. I don’t care about how cold it keeps my beverages to be honest bc I drink my beverage…..I’m not hauling around that thing all day to take three sips.
I like drinking out of a straw so I like the tumbler better than the flip top water bottle, although that one is nice bc I can just throw it in my bag.
I have had a few bubbas and I do like those as well, my Stanely is bigger so I fill it up less so that wins for me currently. Once at the beach, I was going to breakfast before driving home, and I filled my bubba up with ice, thinking it would melt in the sun while I was eating (or start to) so I would have water for the 3 hour drive home. Nope. That damn thing stayed full of ice for the entire drive home, lol.
Anyway, all that to say…..there is always a new thing, but I can’t imagine camping out for a tumbler/water bottle. But I wonder how many are camping out so they can turn around and sell on ebay like the article mentions.
(also, I volunteer a lot at our elementary school, and after the holiday break it was just a SEA of stanleys. I actually bought a Simple Modern tumbler a la Duchess Meghan just to stand out, hahahaha.)
I have a Stanley too and I do love it. It fits perfectly in my car cupholders, I love the handle (I used to have a Yeti but struggled holding it because my hands are small), and it keeps my water cold all afternoon when I’m watching my son’s soccer/football/baseball games in the Florida heat. But going to storm a Target for the latest color or collaboration? No, I’m not doing that. I also have a Reduce cup that I keep at work, and of course I just recently ordered a Simple Modern cup after seeing Meghan use one in the Clevr Blends ad, heehee. Did you ever get one?
Nevermind, my brain just skipped over your last paragraph, lol.
LOL! yes, I got the orange/apricot one. I’ve only used it once (it just came on Sunday) and right now what I like about it compared to the Stanley is that its so much lighter. that means its not as well insulated, but like I said….I dont need my tumbler to keep my water cold for 24 hours, I drink too much water for that, lol. And the price point is so much better. I’m trying to start a trend at school now ha.
Ooh, pretty. I just went for it and got the cream leopard. Yes, it’s way lighter than the Stanley.
Thanks for explaining this! So bizarre. Batshit crazy is right. TikTok needs to make the war in Ukraine or Gaza “go viral”!
Tik Tok has Gaza covered. Ask Nikki Haley and Jon Fetterman, they’ve been complaining about Tik Tok in that regard.
All this for an ordinary-looking pink cup? For me to go to that much trouble, it would need to have some magical property of refilling itself/never running out.
When i first heard about this, i wasn’t understanding why there was so much excitement about hockey among younger women. Thanks for explaining to this old person. Reminds me of Cabbage Patch Kids and Beanie Babies. I guess there will always be something.
I was coming here to say that this reminds me of the Beanie Baby frenzy, or even the Tickle Me Elmo insanity from the 90’s. It baffles me that people will go so crazy for things like a tumbler just because it’s pink (or whatever the craze du jour happens to be.)
It’s like that scene from the Simpsons with the Malibu Stacy doll getting a new hat, and everyone freaks out..but it’s just the same doll with a hat on hahaha.
I thought it was a hockey story too! Honestly I wish it was. But the Cabbage Patch Kids and Beanie Babie comparisons are so true! There’s always something
Wouldn’t it be amazing for some influencer to take advantage of the current virality of these cups and turn it on its head? Maybe start a campaign encouraging people to take their $45 and donate it to charities that aim to bring clean, easily accessible drinking water to the developing world?
If the Stanley cup survived a car fire, make cars out of Stanley cups!
The straws creep me out. I can’t imagine doing the work to keep that clean. I can hardly handle the upkeep on my 7 year old Swell bottle. Not switching over to the straw. (And I do have a straw cleaning brush! Came in the OXO set I bought for cleaning my bottle.)
I have one and honestly it’s super heavy and if it tips it leaks everywhere. I do not get the hype at all.