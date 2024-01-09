Princess Kate will spend her 42nd birthday at her mother’s home, being ‘spoiled’

Today is the Princess of Wales’s 42nd birthday. This year, we were not gifted with wall-to-wall briefings in which Kate promised to be especially keen, nor were we told endlessly that Kate is absolutely perfect and never, ever puts a foot wrong. Instead, the birthday stories are leaning into the idea that Kate will spend the day with her grifter mother. The Mirror suggested that Carole Middleton will organize a party for Kate at Middleton Manor, and the Sun claimed that Kate would spend the day at her parents’ house as well, being “spoiled” by Carole, Mike and Prince William. LOL. The Sun also claims that 41 was kind of a rough year for Kate, which is probably true.

Kate Middleton will mark her 42nd birthday today with homemade gifts from her three children and a birthday cake courtesy of her mum Carole, we can reveal. The Princess of Wales is expected to spend the day celebrating with husband Prince William, their children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, Prince Louis, five, and the Middletons at her childhood home in Bucklebury, Berkshire. There she will be showered with craft themed gifts from the children and will be made “a fuss of” and “spoiled” by William and her parents Carole and Michael Middleton.

Speaking exclusively to Fabulous about the princess’s celebrations, royal expert Jennie Bond said: “Luckily the children don’t go back to school until the 10th, so the family can celebrate the last day of the Christmas holidays and Catherine’s birthday at the same time. Last year her birthday coincided with all the publicity about Harry’s book, which was about to be published. This year things are looking much smoother for Catherine and her family. She has also weathered the storm of Omid Scobie’s book and I’m sure William and the children will want to spoil her with cards and special gifts.

“There is no doubt that the Princess would value nothing more than some handcrafted presents from her children. Perhaps their granny, Carole, will help them make a birthday cake for her – after all, Catherine has always enjoyed helping the children learn to bake. I’m sure Catherine’s parents would love to make a fuss of their daughter and it may be that William will want to treat his wife to a romantic birthday dinner, but with school starting the next morning, they are more likely to spend the evening sorting out uniforms and school bags ready for the start of term!”

It has been a year of ups and downs for Kate since her last birthday. She was accused of being cold towards her sister-in-law Meghan in Harry’s book Spare, and he further claimed she was “disgusted” when Meghan asked to use her lipgloss. In his book, he also partially blamed Kate and his brother for his decision to wear the controversial Nazi uniform to a fancy dress party in 2005, claiming they both “howled” when they saw him. And more recently, Kate was named along with King Charles as the two royals who allegedly questioned the tone of Prince Archie’s skin.