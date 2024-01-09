Princess Kate will spend her 42nd birthday at her mother’s home, being ‘spoiled’

Today is the Princess of Wales’s 42nd birthday. This year, we were not gifted with wall-to-wall briefings in which Kate promised to be especially keen, nor were we told endlessly that Kate is absolutely perfect and never, ever puts a foot wrong. Instead, the birthday stories are leaning into the idea that Kate will spend the day with her grifter mother. The Mirror suggested that Carole Middleton will organize a party for Kate at Middleton Manor, and the Sun claimed that Kate would spend the day at her parents’ house as well, being “spoiled” by Carole, Mike and Prince William. LOL. The Sun also claims that 41 was kind of a rough year for Kate, which is probably true.
Kate Middleton will mark her 42nd birthday today with homemade gifts from her three children and a birthday cake courtesy of her mum Carole, we can reveal. The Princess of Wales is expected to spend the day celebrating with husband Prince William, their children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, Prince Louis, five, and the Middletons at her childhood home in Bucklebury, Berkshire. There she will be showered with craft themed gifts from the children and will be made “a fuss of” and “spoiled” by William and her parents Carole and Michael Middleton.
Speaking exclusively to Fabulous about the princess’s celebrations, royal expert Jennie Bond said: “Luckily the children don’t go back to school until the 10th, so the family can celebrate the last day of the Christmas holidays and Catherine’s birthday at the same time. Last year her birthday coincided with all the publicity about Harry’s book, which was about to be published. This year things are looking much smoother for Catherine and her family. She has also weathered the storm of Omid Scobie’s book and I’m sure William and the children will want to spoil her with cards and special gifts.
“There is no doubt that the Princess would value nothing more than some handcrafted presents from her children. Perhaps their granny, Carole, will help them make a birthday cake for her – after all, Catherine has always enjoyed helping the children learn to bake. I’m sure Catherine’s parents would love to make a fuss of their daughter and it may be that William will want to treat his wife to a romantic birthday dinner, but with school starting the next morning, they are more likely to spend the evening sorting out uniforms and school bags ready for the start of term!”
It has been a year of ups and downs for Kate since her last birthday. She was accused of being cold towards her sister-in-law Meghan in Harry’s book Spare, and he further claimed she was “disgusted” when Meghan asked to use her lipgloss. In his book, he also partially blamed Kate and his brother for his decision to wear the controversial Nazi uniform to a fancy dress party in 2005, claiming they both “howled” when they saw him. And more recently, Kate was named along with King Charles as the two royals who allegedly questioned the tone of Prince Archie’s skin.
Bond keeps going, claiming that Kate is enjoying her 40s and she won’t let a little thing like her own racism get in her way to future queendom. It’s interesting that people think that Kate goes to her mother’s house for her birthday? I’m sure it’s true, but I wonder if William is even around.
Buckingham Palace also published this photo of Kate at the coronation for her birthday. It’s a funny choice – while it’s a flattering photo of Kate, it’s interesting that no one in the family is looking at her.
They probably mean, Carole AND Michael will spoil her. William ain’t stepping foot in that house!
What a terrible and pathetic life this woman must have if she has to spend her 42nd birthday with her mother…
I almost feel sorry for her. Almost..
Time to break out all those party pieces Carol’s got stashed in the basement.
I bet Khate will excel at Pinata.
my question is, spoil kate with what money? i think we figured out in the Kate wardrobe budget post that she’s been giving them money from her budget to fund their lifestyle these past years…
42, looking like 52. Maybe her attentive husband will gift her more Botox, and better wigs.
Yes that’s why she avoided a photo op with black pink. South korean first lady is 51 a decade older than her but looks a decade younger than waity. Anyway pegs bald d*ck never going to penetrate her parnties. Because it is now aunty’s parnties.
Spoiled… for a change, right? If a narrative about me would present me as this infantile woman-child I would be mortified. Why stress she goes to mummt? Why not “with her husband and children”? Because this is what comes to mind when I think about celebrating 42 birthday – being spoiled by immediate family and spending time together. She is weird.
This whole article is very infantalizing. She sounds more like a four year old than a forty two year old. Being “spoiled”, Mummy baking her a cake, lots of presents. She should be embarrassed by this but isn’t.
This is better than what she did for her 40th birthday though. That whole roll out was some mean girl sh%t
Weird how they refer K as spending the day in her childhood house, not the village she grew up in given Ma and Pa got PWT to stump up for a new house for them
Honestly, in public, Kate is almost always looking for the camera or mugging for the camera. People around her have experienced that for years and probably have given up trying to interact with her in any real conversation. Just saying it must be hard to even bother interacting with her when cameras are around. That said, they probably wouldn’t anyways.
Home so mother can spoil her. She is spoiled 24/7 my god. Got to include Harry’s book in there with the nazi uniform she and her brother encouraged and also the FACT the she is a raging royal racist. Maybe the poster people can put up some Happy Birthday your a racist posters around town to make her feel even more welcome.
“at her childhood home in Bucklebury.” It’s not her childhood home, they bought it in 2012 and it was reported at the time that Will used some of the money he inherited on his 30th to pay for it. So many lies piled on top of each other to build this house of Wails.
How can they persist with this fiction that Kate and her family were grand somehow when everyone sees how skint they are after the Middleton smoke and mirrors party goods empire dissolved?
The lies/shade in this article. Middleton Manor isn’t her childhood home for a start. Secondly Peggy ain’t gonna spoil her, she’ll be lucky if he’s even there, Thirdly, what’s happened to the ‘tradition’ of her family moving into Amner Hall for Jan to help celebrate there. Fourthly, why does a 42 yr old woman need ‘spoiling’ by her parents? Fifthly, are they giving her Party Pieces stock as birthday presents?
I could go on……
I actually don’t think william will be there
I actually loved the line about how William would totally take her out for a nice meal but he just can’t because the kids have school the next day. Sure, that’s the only reason, LOL.
Yeah, I laughed hard at this…it’s just like us..they couldn’t find anyone to be with the children so they can go out…
She’s not going to spend the day in “her childhood home”, that house was sold years ago when her parents upgraded to Middleton Manor. Is there no one who proofs these articles before publication?? Is the British press so unintelligent that they can’t even be bothered to check a simple fact when writing their articles?? I know the answers to the questions I posed but it drives me crazy to see such ridiculous mistakes time and time again.
That is a weird photo choice from BP. If she is so close with KC they couldn’t come up with one of just him and her and not one where he is talking to Ed? And they have to get things ready for school? Why do they have a nanny then? What are they paying her to do if W&K and Carole are doing all the work?
Look at the terms being tossed about: no doubt, I’m sure, will want to, ; this is just made up drivel. I do not believe one word.
Kate looks like she crashed the coronation in that photo that the RF used
The article is full of could, should, expected, and likely … in other words not a word is true.
The part about spending her birthday with her mother is the only thing that I could believe…
makes sense, Carole does have all those party decorations left over, can’t let them go to waste 😉
Omg, hysterical! Coronation banners, Jubilee paper cups, black bunting from Elizabeth’s funeral…
What I find weird is the fact that nothing has been posted till now in their Instagram about her birthday (a photo, a video, anything just like previous years). Absolutely nothing..deafening silence…not to mention that there is nothing announced about her EY project (lol). Usually, January is the month for Kate’s projects and embigenning…
Jennie Bond is a fantasist. Embarrassing.
What’s interesting to me about the birthday photo is that Kate is at the coronation, festooned in royal regalia. All the sashes, ribbons, medals, pendants…plus her own specially crafted tiara. And they’re wishing the Princess of Wales a Happy Birthday, not Kate. If William is thinking about a divorce, that’s not the message this photo is sending.
I wonder, is Bucklebury Manor nicer than Adelaide? Some of the previous photos of CarolE posing seemed to show the interiors in the background and it looked pretty grand to me…wood panelled, expensive furniture. I can see Kate being really angry that her parents live in a nicer, bigger place than her right now.
Will she wear a tiara?
Will dear husband treat her like a princess on her birthday?
Doing all the prep work for school the next day ..uniforms book bags etc
Right!!!!
They “might” ask Maria if everything ready. Thats the prep work.
Kate in bed propped up scrolling thru gossip sites looking for mentions of her nemesis, Will phoning the kids from wherever he is, to say good night and wish them a good 1st day of school.
A party pieces one.
No big party = no close friends coming? And no Garter robes for a birthday present. That photo from BP may be a signal Kate well not become a Royal Lady of the Garter anytime soon.
I still get disoriented with the title Princess of Wales. Until now I still associate this title with Princess Diana. That she’s the only Princess of Wales. So every time the title is attributed to Kate, for a second , I get confused and lost.
That twitter photo is not that flattering once you see that wonky eyebrow of hers.