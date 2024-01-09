Prince Harry wasn’t included in a book about Sundhurst graduates

Prince Harry graduated from Sandhurst in 2006. By 2007, he was serving his first tour in Afghanistan, a tour which was cut short as Harry had to be removed from a war zone after an Australian media outlet published his general location. Harry waited and trained to go back as an apache helicopter pilot, which happened in September 2012 through January 2013. After his tours, Harry used his military and charitable connections to organize the Invictus Games, the first of which were held in 2014, when Harry was still an Army captain. You would think that Sandhurst would be enormously proud of what their graduate has achieved. You would be wrong. No, maybe that’s not fair – there’s a new book out about Sundhurst graduates and the guy who wrote it made a point of not including Harry. Coincidentally, Prince William wrote the foreword for the book.
Prince Harry has been left humiliated after being excluded from a prestigious book celebrating the Sandhurst’s top alumni in what has been branded a snub by a top army commander. The Duke of Sussex failed to make the military academy’s top 200 people to train at the armed forces military college, despite his brother Prince William making the cut and even penning the foreword to the exclusive guide.
Even James Blunt made the pages of They Also Served for his stint serving for the military in Kosovo before becoming a multi-million-pound singer.
Instead the California-based royal joins other military outcasts, such as fascist leader Sir Oswald Mosley and Benson Freeman who joined the Nazi party to become a Waffen-SS officer.
The humiliating blow comes almost a year to the day after the Duke’s explosive memoir Spare was released, where he boasted about killing 25 Taliban fighters, explaining he saw those he killed as ‘chess pieces’ rather than people.
It prompted fury from those within the military ranks, with former British Army colonel Richard Kemp calling the details split in his autobiography a ‘betrayal of the people he fought alongside’.
Reacting to the decision to remove the Prince from the book, Mr Kemp told The Sun: ‘I completely understand why he has not been included. I probably would have included him on balance, but it is not a disappointment to not see him in there. I don’t think he did anything particularly notable in his service but he was certainly a significant person to go to Sandhurst. I suspect the recent disharmony between him and the Royal Family has led them to decide against having him in.’
‘One thing he said in his book was the Army taught him to see the enemy as less than human — which is not what we were taught. That has overshadowed a lot of the great things that he has done.’
The author of the book Vaughan Kent-Payne reportedly notes in the book that ‘not everybody who trained [there] was a good egg’, adding that there ‘is a smattering of traitors and cads’ who trained at the prestigious base.
I’ve said this before, but it keeps happening – these dumbf–ks keep doing all of these despicable things for an audience of one, and it’s like they don’t realize that everyone else can see it. “Look at us, we’re snubbing Harry so hard, we hate him so much we’re not even going to include him in a book about Sandhurst, he’ll be so mad!” And everyone else is like “WTF is wrong with you?” These are the most short-sighted and ridiculous people in the world. I bet you any amount of money that William was the one screaming, crying and throwing up about Harry’s potential inclusion in the book as well – there’s a reason why William agreed to “write” the foreword. Quid pro quo in an attempt to “punish” Harry.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
“…despite his brother Prince William making the cut and even penning the foreword to the exclusive guide.”
that is exactly why Prince harry did not make the cut, duh!
Well, as long as they don’t destroy the actual Sandhurst records of graduates, then this is just a book. Others will write other books.
It’s definitely giving big DPRK ( North Korea) energy.
another institution getting dragged into pettiness and tabloidy behavior. So now the book will be known as The Sandhurst Book “that showed Harry his place” before fading into obscurity.
You are so right, they are so myopic and this author is supposed to be part of The Sandhurst Trust. – how does doing this helps find a solution to the real issue – the british army struggles in attracting recruits? Wouldn’t it have been better to say brothers put differences aside to both support the book and showcase how the armed service is a place of brotherhood? That headline would have lifted the book globally!
It still won’t diminish Harry’s legacy, respect earned within the armed services community and his achievements , so what was his true goal for linking his book to such a headline? To be recorded for pettiness?
I guess Harry will have to write a record breaking global bestseller translated in multiple languages that records his time at Sandhurst and also go back ten years in time to create a global organization to support wounded service persons across the world in recovery and finding their place back in day to day society to record his place in history.🤪
The book is selling on the Sandhurst Trust gift shop site and it looks to me like one of those alumni fundraising publications, like cookbooks or “history of..” that kind of thing. I don’t think it has any other purpose that that.
There is something majorly psychologically wrong with W.
@ Scooby Gang says:
“There is something majorly psychologically wrong with W.”
@ Kingston says:
“There is whole lot of things majorly, psychologically wrong with large segments of the population of britain.”
Yep Peg threw a tantrum and got his way and rewarded with the forward in the book. They will never learn. This just keeps making Harry the one to love. Harry has charisma and is a good human being so love comes to him easily but he gets even more love because his brother is a jealous brat. Keep it up Peg you are doing just great making yourself look bad.
Exactly this.
Harry in that uniform…good gravy.
Amazing sauce- BDE…Meghan forgive my waywardness 😂 but that uniform photo of him is 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 and the sweat pants photo before their wedding 😂😂
Right??? The man looks good.
I don’t understand why William would make the cut. He didn’t even serve in combat,
.
I’m actually confused. William also graduated from Sandhurst? He just didn’t serve in combat? He did that air ambulance thing. Was that part of sandhurst or something else?
So Harry didn’t do anything notable in his service but apparently William did? Does this execrable family control every freaking thing in GB? They can literally have someone banned from a book celebrating alumni of Sandhurst. Harry is not the one humiliated by this pettiness.
Apparently it’s not about doing anything notable while in service. It seems to be about people who have achieved things outside of their service like being PM or President of a country. PW should be embarrassed to be included beside people who actually have personal achievements. I wonder what on earth the author listed for his. Earthsht maybe? If PW made it in the book for his paltry achievements, outside of coming down the correct birth canal in a certain order, PH definitely should have been included.
William’s heir to the throne.
And William’s a jealous, spiteful toddler.
Harry was the only one of their lot to even have any REAL military experience.
Sorry, I forgot about Andrew flying around the Falkland Islands. He negated his experience by being a scumbag.
What publishing house would even agree to something like this.
I would have laughed Bald and the writer out the room.
He better enjoy that advance and hope he won’t have to pay it back if this book bombs.
Most parents would be delighted that their offspring has flown the co-op and made a successful life for himself. Isn’t that the end goal? Siblings should be proud and encouraging. But not in this family. This family is dedicated to t he ongoing, unrelenting punishment reserved for criminals. Dysfunctional indeed. And sick.
@Libra
I see folks here make this mistake over and over and over again: trying to put themselves in the shoes of the windsors. Thats futile. Pointless. Useless. Unproductive. Of no use.
PSA:
– The windsors are not a family
– The windsors are a cult
– Ergo, whilst “Most parents would be delighted that their offspring has flown the co-op and made a successful life for himself,” the windsor parents WOULD NOT be delighted that their offspring has flown the co-op and made a successful life for himself.
Because no one is allowed to leave the cult and live.
When members of an evil cult break free they are punished by the cult.
How many books were sold? That is the important question. Who really cares if nobody is reading it or only a few are.
It apparently is only available through the Sandhurst Trust website so no numbers will likely ever be known.
A pertinent question is: is this book a Sandhurst-endorsed product? Or is it some grifter hoping to make a fast buck?
Because anyone can pull together a publication about, say: “The 21st. Century Presidents of the United States” and exclude President Obama, and then some right-winger goes on Fox and ki ki ki about how the first black President of the United States in the 21st Century was excluded from a book about such presidents……….you see where this is going?
I recall a friend of mine, with no money of her own, deciding to publish a book about: “25 Great Woman of [this particular country].” And she pulled together the money to publish this glossy, hardback, coffee table book by inviting sponsors and advertisers.
The book was not an official product of any national organization. But my friend created a great media blitz around its publication, tied it in with many women’s organizations and events and so the sponsors got their money’s worth and so did she.
Capitalism, folks. Theres money to be made without anyone’s permission.
Thats all this little fellow with the Sandhurst book did.
BTW, I dont know anything about how this book came to be published or if its a Sandhurst-endorsed publication. Knowing how stupid and pettyfogging Bully is, nothing he does surprises me.
You know William threw a tantrum to keep Harry out of the book . Congrats, Bulliam. You just locked down military careers for your kids, especially George. The sovereign is comander in chief of UK’s armed forces. Though not required, I can’t see UK active duty and vets acknowledging George as such if he doesn’t do one day in boot camp.
Your title is spelled wrong – it’s Sandhurst, not Sundhurst.
Given everything we know about William, I think that he is a sociopath. He is too old for this continued behavior. Yes it’s armchair analysis but that’s what I’m getting from him.
This writer is apparently executive-director of the Sandhurst Trust, but doesn’t merit much attention on their website. There is nothing to indicate that he himself attended the school or has any military background. He claimed that the book included those who have “gained recognition beyond” the Armed Forces. If that doesn’t include PH with IG, mental health advocation, a best-selling book and popular documentaries, the author is just making himself look like a royalist fool.
I don’t know about “fool,” but he’s certainly an ass kisser. And really, if he has to kiss ass, whose would he prefer? The next Commander-in-Chief or the brother he hates?
If you say that your criteria are certain things and then exclude someone who meets the criteria then, yes, you look foolish. He should have just said I wrote about the people I was told to write about.
@equality – if he’s kissing William’s ass, then it would be foolish to come out and say that’s what he’s doing. In any case, this fellow was an army officer and has written a couple of books – that’s not to say they’re any good, I don’t know. And the book itself doesn’t seem “prestigious” to me – it looks like an alumni fundraiser.
“Prince Harry has been left humiliated after being excluded from a prestigious book…” He is not the one who has “been left humiliated”, good Lord. They scream, cry, throw up, then twist themselves into pretzels which leads to more screaming, crying, and throwing up.
They’re such petty little bitches, my god. And they are soooo bothered by Harry’s existence. The insecurity of William. What an absolute baby.
They’re trying to erase Harry. They want history to not include him. By the time they’re done, Charles and Diana only had one son.
How is that going to work ? By constantly running their mouths about him. Good thing he has the best selling autobiography of all time. Also, we can google.
More fool him, then – a forward by William is not going to sell, but putting Harry in your book? That’s money in the bank.
Well done William! /s
How well will it sell now that they’ve announced to the world that they “snubbed Harry” by not including him while also confirming that he’s a graduate? This is a special kind of stupid…
And the “author” will likely be the one who is humiliated over poor sales.
William is the one humiliated with his own petty behavior
How fking pathetic do these idiots look yes let’s kiss the ass of the man who stayed safe and warm in the UK, whilst we try and humiliate the man who, TWICE served in a war zone, flew where only the bravest of the brave go, and then you have a fkwit like Vaughan pratt, from pratt prattingdon, thinks HE looks good, no matey, you look like the ass licking sycophant who needs shipping to Afghanistan to see what Al real soldier (,not a fking chocolate medal wearing one looks like.
And as for the dear general pratt, you a a bloody liar, of course we are trained to bloody kill, because if we are not, WHY do you give us weapons, do you think we run up to the enemy and shout BOO, and hope they drop dead of fright. Now I suggest you go and ask the troops who’s lives Harry saved, because 9 times out of 10, the reason they fly out is because we were under attack from superior odds, or had been caught in an ambush . Christ this has made me so angry.
It’s humiliating certainly. But not for Prince Harry.
There will clearly be a number of the author’s comrades who will look differently at him. And he’ll forever be that stupid, petty prick if anyone remembers this book or him outside of its primary audience ever again.
Honestly, what is wrong with #PrinceofPegging? We get it, man! You are the heir to the throne and one day you will be King.
I don’t understand why Harry bothers him so much (or rather his existence). He moved to another continent and in most of these days, you never hear from him. He just continues to live unbothered and relaxed. But, for Peg nooo! He seems stuck in the past and the only thing that he does nowadays is to constantly complain to anyone willing to listen about how bad Harry is and what a meanie he is! He is over 40 years old, but honestly sometimes he behaves like my 4-year-old niece
His hatred and obsession with his brother is disturbing. As time goes on and Harry continues to do well and live well (and ignore his family) I see William getting worse and worse. They literally have the future king out there flipping burgers, wading into rivers, flying to the other side of the world to give out his ES Prizes and absolutely no one cares.
Point of reference for you Vaughan Kent Payne, has a veterans charity ffs, this doesn’t make him good, it makes him a fucking hypocrite and a fraud
Yeah, Harry’s not in the book because the author didn’t want to offend William. Whatever.
Riigghhhhht, that is why Prince Harry went on two tours in combat to be in this book. Now how will he manage?! lol
It’s pretty obvious that William demanded that all reference to Harry be removed or he wouldn’t write the forward.
Of course the real military people are annoyed because this makes Sandhurst look like a military school for sycophants and not an institution that trains real military personnel.
William did bespoke military service and never had to follow the same standards as regular military. And he did not go near combat. How many other Sandhurst grads received that kind of special treatment?
Meanwhile Harry, despite his privilege was trained by Sandhurst to serve in the military and he managed to do this despite the heavy scrutiny because of who he was. That should be something the school is proud of but instead they collapse to pressure from a petty Prince of wales.