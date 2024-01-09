Prince Harry wasn’t included in a book about Sundhurst graduates

Prince Harry graduated from Sandhurst in 2006. By 2007, he was serving his first tour in Afghanistan, a tour which was cut short as Harry had to be removed from a war zone after an Australian media outlet published his general location. Harry waited and trained to go back as an apache helicopter pilot, which happened in September 2012 through January 2013. After his tours, Harry used his military and charitable connections to organize the Invictus Games, the first of which were held in 2014, when Harry was still an Army captain. You would think that Sandhurst would be enormously proud of what their graduate has achieved. You would be wrong. No, maybe that’s not fair – there’s a new book out about Sundhurst graduates and the guy who wrote it made a point of not including Harry. Coincidentally, Prince William wrote the foreword for the book.

Prince Harry has been left humiliated after being excluded from a prestigious book celebrating the Sandhurst’s top alumni in what has been branded a snub by a top army commander. The Duke of Sussex failed to make the military academy’s top 200 people to train at the armed forces military college, despite his brother Prince William making the cut and even penning the foreword to the exclusive guide. Even James Blunt made the pages of They Also Served for his stint serving for the military in Kosovo before becoming a multi-million-pound singer. Instead the California-based royal joins other military outcasts, such as fascist leader Sir Oswald Mosley and Benson Freeman who joined the Nazi party to become a Waffen-SS officer. The humiliating blow comes almost a year to the day after the Duke’s explosive memoir Spare was released, where he boasted about killing 25 Taliban fighters, explaining he saw those he killed as ‘chess pieces’ rather than people. It prompted fury from those within the military ranks, with former British Army colonel Richard Kemp calling the details split in his autobiography a ‘betrayal of the people he fought alongside’. Reacting to the decision to remove the Prince from the book, Mr Kemp told The Sun: ‘I completely understand why he has not been included. I probably would have included him on balance, but it is not a disappointment to not see him in there. I don’t think he did anything particularly notable in his service but he was certainly a significant person to go to Sandhurst. I suspect the recent disharmony between him and the Royal Family has led them to decide against having him in.’ ‘One thing he said in his book was the Army taught him to see the enemy as less than human — which is not what we were taught. That has overshadowed a lot of the great things that he has done.’ The author of the book Vaughan Kent-Payne reportedly notes in the book that ‘not everybody who trained [there] was a good egg’, adding that there ‘is a smattering of traitors and cads’ who trained at the prestigious base.

I’ve said this before, but it keeps happening – these dumbf–ks keep doing all of these despicable things for an audience of one, and it’s like they don’t realize that everyone else can see it. “Look at us, we’re snubbing Harry so hard, we hate him so much we’re not even going to include him in a book about Sandhurst, he’ll be so mad!” And everyone else is like “WTF is wrong with you?” These are the most short-sighted and ridiculous people in the world. I bet you any amount of money that William was the one screaming, crying and throwing up about Harry’s potential inclusion in the book as well – there’s a reason why William agreed to “write” the foreword. Quid pro quo in an attempt to “punish” Harry.