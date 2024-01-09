Duchess Meghan was invited to the Globes but she had a ‘previous commitment’

Golden Globes’ host Jo Koy bombed so badly, the British media could barely amplify his sh-tty “joke” about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. That was because Koy also talked sh-t about the Windsors. His joke about the Windsors: “’Succession’ has nine nominations. Just a great series about a rich, white, dysfunctional family, all scheming — oh, wait, that’s ‘The Crown.’ I’m sorry.” Koy’s Sussex joke was: “Turns out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will still get paid millions of dollars for doing absolutely nothing — and that’s just by Netflix.” The cutaway was to Ted Sarandos, who looked uncomfortable as the joke landed like a muffled fart. The Mail claims that the joke got “huge laughs in the auditorium.” It did not. Koy bombed so hard, it will take him years to recover.

Anyway, when that Netflix joke went down, that’s when I knew that the Duchess of Sussex was not going to make a surprise appearance alongside her Suits castmates. Last week, as the Globes’ presenter list was coming out, we learned that the Suits cast was reuniting to present. Gina Torres, Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht and Sarah Rafferty came together to present the Best TV Drama award to Succession. On the carpet, Gina was asked about Meghan and the Suits group chat, and she said that they “don’t have Meghan’s number.”

Of course the British papers tried to make it sound like Gina was being shady, but as I’m watching it again, Gina seemed to be going for “Meghan is so major nowadays, of course she’s not on the Suits groupchat.” Now Page Six claims that Meghan was invited to the Globes but she was busy…

Meghan Markle turned down the chance to reunite with her “Suits” co-stars at the Golden Globes, Page Six can reveal. The Duchess of Sussex, 42, was invited to join former cast members Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres on stage to present the best TV drama, but was unavailable. “We asked the duchess, but we were told that, unfortunately, she had a previous commitment,” a Globes insider told us. We’re told that Markle does, in fact, keep in touch with some of her co-stars. She’s believed to be still friendly with Rafferty, who played Donna Paulsen, as well as Adams.

Yeah… I believe Meghan was asked. I believe Globes producers would have loved to pull off that coup – a surprise appearance by Meghan, her first awards show appearance since moving back to California. I also believe Meghan still talks to her Suits castmates and she might have even been in one or two of the groupchats. In retrospect, I’m glad she turned it down though. It would have been cool to see her, but I’m so happy that she didn’t have to interact with Jo Koy in any way.