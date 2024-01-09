Duchess Meghan was invited to the Globes but she had a ‘previous commitment’

Golden Globes’ host Jo Koy bombed so badly, the British media could barely amplify his sh-tty “joke” about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. That was because Koy also talked sh-t about the Windsors. His joke about the Windsors: “’Succession’ has nine nominations. Just a great series about a rich, white, dysfunctional family, all scheming — oh, wait, that’s ‘The Crown.’ I’m sorry.” Koy’s Sussex joke was: “Turns out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will still get paid millions of dollars for doing absolutely nothing — and that’s just by Netflix.” The cutaway was to Ted Sarandos, who looked uncomfortable as the joke landed like a muffled fart. The Mail claims that the joke got “huge laughs in the auditorium.” It did not. Koy bombed so hard, it will take him years to recover.
Anyway, when that Netflix joke went down, that’s when I knew that the Duchess of Sussex was not going to make a surprise appearance alongside her Suits castmates. Last week, as the Globes’ presenter list was coming out, we learned that the Suits cast was reuniting to present. Gina Torres, Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht and Sarah Rafferty came together to present the Best TV Drama award to Succession. On the carpet, Gina was asked about Meghan and the Suits group chat, and she said that they “don’t have Meghan’s number.”
Gina Torres says the #Suits group chat is "insane right now," but she doesn't have Meghan Markle's number.
— Variety (@Variety) January 7, 2024
Of course the British papers tried to make it sound like Gina was being shady, but as I’m watching it again, Gina seemed to be going for “Meghan is so major nowadays, of course she’s not on the Suits groupchat.” Now Page Six claims that Meghan was invited to the Globes but she was busy…
Meghan Markle turned down the chance to reunite with her “Suits” co-stars at the Golden Globes, Page Six can reveal. The Duchess of Sussex, 42, was invited to join former cast members Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres on stage to present the best TV drama, but was unavailable.
“We asked the duchess, but we were told that, unfortunately, she had a previous commitment,” a Globes insider told us.
We’re told that Markle does, in fact, keep in touch with some of her co-stars. She’s believed to be still friendly with Rafferty, who played Donna Paulsen, as well as Adams.
Yeah… I believe Meghan was asked. I believe Globes producers would have loved to pull off that coup – a surprise appearance by Meghan, her first awards show appearance since moving back to California. I also believe Meghan still talks to her Suits castmates and she might have even been in one or two of the groupchats. In retrospect, I’m glad she turned it down though. It would have been cool to see her, but I’m so happy that she didn’t have to interact with Jo Koy in any way.
They don’t have her number but still came for her wedding? I’m calling BS Gina! I didn’t like the way she tried to shut down that question…
I saw it as Gina responding the way Serena does when she’s asked about Meghan (she always says she doesn’t know her when they’re clearly very good friends). She said that to shut down any follow up questions and to keep the media in check.
Yeah, I get that! Anyway maybe I’m reading too much into this? I don’t know…
Nailed
A wedding that took place five years ago. I don’t think Meghan kept in touch with them.
Somebody on X suggested that this was her manner of saying ‘I’m not here to talk about Meghan’. It seem plausible and a very polite way to remind the reporter to their relationship in none of her business.
The comment was likely just to shut down any more questions. I’m sure fellow actors would know how to contact someone through their reps if no other way were available.
Re: @Equality,
I agree with your take. This cast was the first to experience the tabloids gross behavior for information re: Meghan before the world knew. The BM disrupted their set and life, so they are deft at swerving the media and shutting down any channels.
This felt more like a block and bridge move from Gina, as after she said that she turned her full body to the camera and said in a very friendly manner that she knew Meghan would be supportive and watching from home ( paraphrasing ).
There was also an interview with Patrick and when ET reporter said “we heard a rumor” his quick response made her admit they had made up the rumor so they could ask him to create the story.
IMHO, this was a good move for her not to make this her first award show, the GG is just emerging from its scandal years and while it served as an opening for Hollywood as the first post strike event, its reputation has always been lacking plus it’s same owner as THR. GG wouldn’t have been right association for her brand, even if the host hadn’t bombed.
If she does go to an award show, I hope it’s the SAG Awards, this matches her brand re: Unions and it’s the one that is by actors for actors. I say only go to the others when in the future Archewell is nominated.
Totally agree wth ur take, @GG.
Agree 100% with you
So, the story is ” woman still talks to some people from job she worked at seven years ago but not all?” and ” woman is busy and can’t come to event?” . I didn’t see anything about this joke in US media, just plenty about how terrible Jo Koy was. The desperation is reaching critical mass for the BM. They just need someone, anyone to tell them SOMETHING about what Harry and Meghan are doing.
If Gina had said Meghan was in group chat, the British press would have cloned their phones.
Eeehhh, that response actually seemed surprisingly salty to me, especially the emphasis on “we” don’t have her number. I dunno that answer seemed really unnecessary, she could have shut it down by saying something vague about not giving chat group details.
I mean yeah. Of course Gina was going to say that Meghan is in the chat and leave it open to being hacked by the guttersnipes who want to hit paydirt on Meghan.
Exactly this. Are we forgetting these people have an insane obsession with Meghan and will do anything to anyone to get information about her and her affairs? I mean, just meeting her in passing will have you tracked and stalked by the media.
Exactly.
I know that Meghan is close to Abigail Spencer who was on Suits. It is okay if she isn’t in contact with all her coworkers. I remember, Patrick defended her online when she was pregnant and getting attacks from press and RF sources. I am sure, the media likes to forget that part.
Yeah, there is nothing wrong with being closer to some cast mates than others. I think Meghan was close to them while filming but once she left some of the relationships just didn’t last and that’s normal. It has happened to me when I left a job. They were more “work” friendships.
Also, Meghan is on another level now compared to when she was on Suits.
Yeah, I’m glad she didn’t go too. I saw some fans being upset and even angry that she wasn’t there but they should be grateful she wasn’t because she would have to sit there being roasted by the host. Plus Patrick J Adams said recently that everytime somebody asks about Meghan he has to do mental gymnastics to make sure that he doesn’t say something that the British press will use against Meghan. I think Gina was just avoiding having to talk about Meghan. It’s fine.
Lol – it can be revealed that Meghan did not attend the Golden Globes. Just like it was revealed last week that Meghan did not leave WME. I can’t wait to find out what Meghan doesn’t do next.
Angela Levin exclusive; “Meghan failed to attend Zapp Brannigan’s house: Was she royally snubbed?”
Yes reader I was royally snubbed 😔
That to me sounded like “we don’t (publicly) have her number, but we have her back”
Glad to see Gina, she looked wonderful!!
I think Gina’s comment was a bit odd. Like maybe she doesn’t have Meghan’s new number and frankly I suspect very few people do. But that doesn’t seem weird to me and more like a physical and mental health protection for Meghan. Maybe she was just trying to be funny and shut down the convo but I think the way Gabriel handled it was much better (he was asked about how much money it would take to get Meghan for a Suit reunion and he just flipped it back to himself). I know the cast/crew was tight during filming but its been 7 years and the expectation that all of those friendships would be still tight is unrealistic. I’ve worked with fantastic groups of people but life takes you on different paths and while I would happily catch up with them if our paths crossed there’s only a couple that I’m still in regular contact with.
I’m glad Meghan didn’t go to the Globes. They were a hot mess under the HFPA and I’m not sure their new owners will be much better based on Sunday. Remember their owners also own the THR and Deadline which just used Meghan negatively for clicks. Why give them the attention?
Glad to see Suits getting recognized though. They all looked great!
When I read Gina’s words, I thought, oh, guess they do not keep in touch anymore. Hmm. But watching Gina? She clearly is being wittily evasive. Meghan is likely on the group chat or something. The bottom line was, Gina was not going to tell Meghan’s business.
I was disappointed at first cause I thought it’d be a great place to tease some new projects but Meghan made the right decision imo. I didn’t watch the Globes but I heard the host was by far the worst part of the show.
I thought the joke about the Windsors was pretty good. He should have stuck with making fun of them.
I just don’t think she kept in touch with them. She lost contact with her own niece during the time she was in the UK. So it wouldn’t surprise me if she lost contact with her former co-workers.
The Sussex joke was just so weird. Right wing nutcases say they do nothing, but they did have that huge documentary. I think Kay just had no experience with joking about celebrities. For a show like this, you have to actually come up with something new, that people hadn’t thought of, and that makes sense with the celeb’s public persona. He obviously doesn’t know that world well enough to joke about it.
Everyone knows including the cast of Suits, their resurgence in popularity is because of the Meghan effect. While the series was somewhat interesting, the search for Meghan’s interaction during the series created the new buzz. The Gina lady response was appropriate to me because she shut that person down. In other words, no gossip from me buddy.