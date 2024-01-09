“Paul Giamatti took his Golden Globe statue to In-and-Out after the show” links
Paul Giamatti celebrated his Golden Globe win at In-and-Out. [JustJared]
The hot guys of the Golden Globes! [LaineyGossip]
Yes, I will probably watch all of these “cozy mystery” series in the next few months. This post was written for me, I know it. [Pajiba]
Sherri Shepherd got a really sweet gift from Melissa Rivers. [Seriously OMG]
Amanda Seyfried & Meryl Streep had a Mamma Mia reunion. [Hollywood Life]
Funny Golden Globes tweets & memes. [Buzzfeed]
Yeah, I still love Rosamund Pike’s Dior look at the Globes. [GFY]
So many people wore white at the Golden Globes. [Tom & Lorenzo]
This Instagram hottie looks like a bearded Matt Bomer. [Socialite Life]
Lakeith Stanfield wore Louis Vuitton to a premiere. [RCFA]

  1. Alexa says:
    January 9, 2024 at 12:34 pm

    He should have gone with Weird Al 😀

  2. Becks1 says:
    January 9, 2024 at 12:37 pm

    Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries is one of my all time favorite series. For the most part its pretty low-stakes, but it does touch on some serious issues like soldiers’ PTSD after WWI, how women were treated in mental institutions in the early 20th century, etc. Phryne Fisher is the kind of rich woman I would love to be, LOL – free spirited and confident and, well, rich.

    • Little Red says:
      January 9, 2024 at 1:11 pm

      I second the recommendation for Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries. Great show that I have been watching regularly since 2014.

  3. Danbury says:
    January 9, 2024 at 12:58 pm

    I love cozy mysteries! Can’t wait to watch all of these

  4. Pinkosaurus says:
    January 9, 2024 at 1:04 pm

    I was hoping Jimmy Kimmel’s evisceration of Aaron Rodgers would be covered because I’d love to hear the Celebitches take. Maybe tomorrow after Q-aron Karen has a chance to apologize and probably won’t.

    • Susan Collins says:
      January 9, 2024 at 1:06 pm

      I saw Jimmy do it and it was fantastic. Especially the part about Aaron getting two A’s in school and they are both in his name. Loved it!!!

      • Dee says:
        January 9, 2024 at 1:19 pm

        They played the tape of Jimmy’s takedown on our local sports radio show this morning. Consensus was that linking someone to Epstein without any facts was way out of line. Love that Aaron is getting called out.

