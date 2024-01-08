Comedian Jo Koy completely bombed as Golden Globes host

Embed from Getty Images

Actors and comedians bomb all the time when they’re tasked with hosting an awards show, but it feels like it’s been years since we’ve seen anyone bomb as hard as Jo Koy did at last night’s Golden Globes. He was dying up there and it was his own fault. He went with cheapest and most sexist jokes and all of the cutaways were of celebrities cringing, avoiding eye contact or seething at the terrible jokes. A sampling:

“Barbie was based on a plastic doll with big boobs.” “I loved Oppenheimer, it just needed another hour. … My new year’s resolution in 2024 is to finish Oppenheimer by 2025. … I love Oppenheimer, especially the first season.” “Robert De Niro, your last performance is your greatest performance — how’d you get her pregnant at at 80?” “White people stole everything,” he said of Killers of the Flower Moon. “You took the land and the oil and you took the premise of the movie.” “Meghan Markle get paid millions of dollars for doing absolutely nothing — and that’s just by Netflix.” “Kevin Costner’s here. He’s never here, he’s on a mountain with a cow.” “Saltburn, you know what I loved about Saltburn? Satanic families have feelings too. [Barry Keoghan’s penis] was the real star of the show. … Oh there it is, on Bradley Cooper’s face.” “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift”

[From THR]

The entertainment reporters in the room noted on Twitter that Koy’s hosting went down poorly with basically everyone there. We could tell by the cutaways. Again – Barbie and Taylor Swift were two of the biggest entertainment stories of the year, and the Globes signed off on mocking them in such a sexist way? As for the Sussex joke… the grimace from Ted Sarandos said it all, and don’t let the British media claim that the Meghan joke was evidence that “Hollywood hates the Sussexes.” No one laughed. At least this mess gave us one of the best Taylor Swift reaction shots ever.

Taylor Swift takes a sip of her drink after Jo Koy's joke about her at the #GoldenGlobes. "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift." pic.twitter.com/d2TDVcUGv5 — Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2024

Wowee. Never seen an audience rebel against an emcee so quickly. One prominent director just couldn’t keep his opinion quiet. “They all showed up. They are all here and this is what they give us? This is a disaster.” #GoldenGlobes2024 — Nicole Sperling (@nicsperling) January 8, 2024

So far Jo Koy has insulted Taylor Swift, the woman responsible for the highest-grossing music tour EVER, and the women responsible for the highest grossing film in Warner Bros history — Barbie. This year, of all the years. Reductive, sexist, and cheap. Hate it. #GoldenGlobes — Michelle Kinney (@MichelleKinney) January 8, 2024

The Golden Globes organizers who invited Jo Koy to host: pic.twitter.com/RHab1o1QIH — Isaac Feldberg (@isaacfeldberg) January 8, 2024

