“The final season of ‘Succession’ won big at the Golden Globes” links
  • January 08, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Embed from Getty Images

I loved all of the wins for Succession’s final season, including Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook & Matthew Macfadyen’s wins!! [Just Jared]
Huge wins for The Bear last night – Jeremy Allen White & Ayo Edibiri won Golden Globes for acting, and the show won Best Comedy. [LaineyGossip]
Why Dave Chappelle’s The Dreamer is bad. [Pajiba]
Trendspotting: metallics at the Golden Globes. [Go Fug Yourself]
You can make Taco Bell’s Crunchwrap Supremes at home. [OMG Blog]
Nikki Haley is a moron and a gaffe machine. [Jezebel]
Colman Domingo wore Louis Vuitton at the Globes. [RCFA]
The Razzies are back! [Seriously OMG]
Christine Brown goes wedding dress shopping. [Starcasm]
Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez’s BFF moments at the Globes. [Hollywood Life]
Charles Melton brought his mom to the Globes. [Buzzfeed]

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to ““The final season of ‘Succession’ won big at the Golden Globes” links”

  1. JC says:
    January 8, 2024 at 12:07 pm

    For future award shows, can we compile all the fashion stuff in 1-2 posts?

    Reply
  2. JaneS says:
    January 8, 2024 at 12:07 pm

    Jeremy Strong is type cast to me now.
    K. Culkin, this was his signature break out role.
    IfI never hear from Brian Cox again that’s fine.

    Succession, first season was the best, IMO.

    Reply
    • VoominVava says:
      January 8, 2024 at 12:18 pm

      Yes! I think kieran was great and I’m so happy for Sarah Snook. She mesmerized me whenever she was on screen. So lovely and great in that role. I still haven’t watched the final season .. I also prefered season 1 and sort of lost interest. eep.

      Reply
    • CindyLooWho says:
      January 8, 2024 at 12:35 pm

      Speaking of which, where are Cox and Strong?? Why are they nowhere to be found? Seems a bit immature not to support the show in its last awards show.

      Reply
      • Lightpurple says:
        January 8, 2024 at 12:49 pm

        Jeremy strong is in rehearsals for his role in Enemy of the People, which opens in NYC soon.

  3. Marif says:
    January 8, 2024 at 12:16 pm

    Succession was a comedy to me. I wasn’t surprised to learn it came from will Farrell and Adam. The way people talk about it I was expecting high drama.

    Reply
    • bettyrose says:
      January 8, 2024 at 12:50 pm

      It was intended as a dark comedy, which IMO is the most sophisticated form of writing/acting. Drama is easier because it’s much less subjective than comedy. I’m disappointed that the show only last four seasons, and I think they made the right decision to tell story and get out (not like the mess that is Billions).

      I’m glad to see them get all the awards because the show is over. All the other brilliant shows still in production will have their chance.

      Reply
  4. Isa says:
    January 8, 2024 at 12:20 pm

    Did I miss Cillian’s post?

    Reply
  5. Southern Fried says:
    January 8, 2024 at 12:59 pm

    Love seeing Succession get awards since it was the best show on. Jeremy Strong killed it every second of every episode. Him not winning this year is fine as I don’t think he cares much about awards anymore. He’s just a different breed as others so it’s terrific Snook, Culkin and MacFayden won.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment