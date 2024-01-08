“The final season of ‘Succession’ won big at the Golden Globes” links

Embed from Getty Images

I loved all of the wins for Succession’s final season, including Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook & Matthew Macfadyen’s wins!! [Just Jared]

Huge wins for The Bear last night – Jeremy Allen White & Ayo Edibiri won Golden Globes for acting, and the show won Best Comedy. [LaineyGossip]

Why Dave Chappelle’s The Dreamer is bad. [Pajiba]

Trendspotting: metallics at the Golden Globes. [Go Fug Yourself]

You can make Taco Bell’s Crunchwrap Supremes at home. [OMG Blog]

Nikki Haley is a moron and a gaffe machine. [Jezebel]

Colman Domingo wore Louis Vuitton at the Globes. [RCFA]

The Razzies are back! [Seriously OMG]

Christine Brown goes wedding dress shopping. [Starcasm]

Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez’s BFF moments at the Globes. [Hollywood Life]

Charles Melton brought his mom to the Globes. [Buzzfeed]

