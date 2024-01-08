“The final season of ‘Succession’ won big at the Golden Globes” links

I loved all of the wins for Succession’s final season, including Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook & Matthew Macfadyen’s wins!! [Just Jared]
Huge wins for The Bear last night – Jeremy Allen White & Ayo Edibiri won Golden Globes for acting, and the show won Best Comedy. [LaineyGossip]
Why Dave Chappelle’s The Dreamer is bad. [Pajiba]
Trendspotting: metallics at the Golden Globes. [Go Fug Yourself]
You can make Taco Bell’s Crunchwrap Supremes at home. [OMG Blog]
Nikki Haley is a moron and a gaffe machine. [Jezebel]
Colman Domingo wore Louis Vuitton at the Globes. [RCFA]
The Razzies are back! [Seriously OMG]
Christine Brown goes wedding dress shopping. [Starcasm]
Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez’s BFF moments at the Globes. [Hollywood Life]
Charles Melton brought his mom to the Globes. [Buzzfeed]
For future award shows, can we compile all the fashion stuff in 1-2 posts?
+1
Jeremy Strong is type cast to me now.
K. Culkin, this was his signature break out role.
IfI never hear from Brian Cox again that’s fine.
Succession, first season was the best, IMO.
Yes! I think kieran was great and I’m so happy for Sarah Snook. She mesmerized me whenever she was on screen. So lovely and great in that role. I still haven’t watched the final season .. I also prefered season 1 and sort of lost interest. eep.
It definitely dragged in the middle, but picked up again in the last season, I thought.
Speaking of which, where are Cox and Strong?? Why are they nowhere to be found? Seems a bit immature not to support the show in its last awards show.
Jeremy strong is in rehearsals for his role in Enemy of the People, which opens in NYC soon.
Succession was a comedy to me. I wasn’t surprised to learn it came from will Farrell and Adam. The way people talk about it I was expecting high drama.
It was intended as a dark comedy, which IMO is the most sophisticated form of writing/acting. Drama is easier because it’s much less subjective than comedy. I’m disappointed that the show only last four seasons, and I think they made the right decision to tell story and get out (not like the mess that is Billions).
I’m glad to see them get all the awards because the show is over. All the other brilliant shows still in production will have their chance.
Did I miss Cillian’s post?
Love seeing Succession get awards since it was the best show on. Jeremy Strong killed it every second of every episode. Him not winning this year is fine as I don’t think he cares much about awards anymore. He’s just a different breed as others so it’s terrific Snook, Culkin and MacFayden won.