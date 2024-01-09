Lisa Bonet filed for divorce from Jason Momoa two years after they announced their split

Almost two years ago exactly, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa announced their separation. While they had only been married since 2017, they were together since 2005. They have two teenage children. I sort of forgot that we never heard anything about divorce or splitting up assets or anything, but here we go – Lisa has now filed for divorce, and it sounds like she and Jason have already worked everything out behind-the-scenes.
Lisa Bonet is ready to finally end her relationship with Jason Momoa officially — ’cause she just filed for divorce. According to new court docs, obtained by TMZ, Lisa is asking a judge for a dissolution of marriage — this nearly 2 years after they announced they were splitting up and heading down the road of divorce.
In her paperwork, LB lists their date of separation as Oct. 7, 2020 — which means they’ve been split up for a little while now. Remember, they got hitched back in 2017 … so all in all, it sounds like they enjoyed about 3 years of a happy married life.
Now, when it comes to their two minor children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, Lisa says she wants joint physical and legal custody. On the money front, Lisa isn’t asking for spousal support … and she indicates Jason won’t be asking for dough either.
The implication here seems to be that they have a prenup in place — as their separate property and assets are “agreed between the parties.” This marks Lisa’s 2nd marriage … she was famously married to Lenny Kravitz and had a girl with him, actress Zoe Kravitz.
For Jason, this marks his first and only marriage. While they tied the knot just 8 years ago, they’d been dating for a very long time before that … first being linked way back in ’05.
[From TMZ]
Yeah, my guess is that this was all pretty low drama anyway. Lisa was tired of taking care of Jason and being his “rock” while he gallivanted around the world. As for their assets, Lisa already owned her own home in Topanga Canyon, and Jason moved in with her when they got together. She probably gets to keep it and I would also guess that Jason would never nickel-and-dime her on child support or whatever she needs. Let’s hope it’s that way! We also haven’t heard much about Jason’s single life in a while, since his fling (??) with Eiza González in 2022.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
-
-
Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa arrive at the Tom Ford: Autumn/Winter 2020 Fashion Show held at Milk Studios on February 7, 2020 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 563354820, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
(FILE) Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Announce Split After Nearly 5 Years of Marriage. HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 07: American actress Lisa Bonet and husband/American actor Jason Momoa arrive at the Tom Ford: Autumn/Winter 2020 Fashion Show held at Milk Studios on February 7, 2020 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 652445185, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
(FILE) Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Announce Split After Nearly 5 Years of Marriage. WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – OCTOBER 21: American actor Jason Momoa and wife/American actress Lisa Bonet arrive at the World Premiere Of Apple TV+’s ‘See’ held at the Fox Village Theater on October 21, 2019 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 652445233, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
(FILE) Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Announce Split After Nearly 5 Years of Marriage. HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – NOVEMBER 13: American actor Jason Momoa and wife/American actress Lisa Bonet arrive at the World Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘Justice League’ held at the Dolby Theatre on November 13, 2017 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 652445332, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Jason Mamoa, Lisa Bonet, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – AUGUST 23: American actor Jason Momoa arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Apple TV+’s Original Series ‘See’ Season 3 held at Directors Guild of America (DGA) Theater Complex on August 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 716329876, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Jason Momoa, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
Westwood, CA – Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Announce Split After Nearly 5 Years of Marriage.
Pictured Here: American actor Jason Momoa and wife/American actress Lisa Bonet arrive at the World Premiere Of Apple TV+’s ‘See’ held at the Fox Village Theater in Westwood, California on October 21, 2019.
Pictured: Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet
BACKGRID USA 12 JANUARY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Image Press / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Commenting Guidelines
Read the article before commenting.
We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.
By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy
Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.
Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.
You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!
Leave a comment after you have read the article