Lisa Bonet filed for divorce from Jason Momoa two years after they announced their split

Almost two years ago exactly, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa announced their separation. While they had only been married since 2017, they were together since 2005. They have two teenage children. I sort of forgot that we never heard anything about divorce or splitting up assets or anything, but here we go – Lisa has now filed for divorce, and it sounds like she and Jason have already worked everything out behind-the-scenes.

Lisa Bonet is ready to finally end her relationship with Jason Momoa officially — ’cause she just filed for divorce. According to new court docs, obtained by TMZ, Lisa is asking a judge for a dissolution of marriage — this nearly 2 years after they announced they were splitting up and heading down the road of divorce. In her paperwork, LB lists their date of separation as Oct. 7, 2020 — which means they’ve been split up for a little while now. Remember, they got hitched back in 2017 … so all in all, it sounds like they enjoyed about 3 years of a happy married life. Now, when it comes to their two minor children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, Lisa says she wants joint physical and legal custody. On the money front, Lisa isn’t asking for spousal support … and she indicates Jason won’t be asking for dough either. The implication here seems to be that they have a prenup in place — as their separate property and assets are “agreed between the parties.” This marks Lisa’s 2nd marriage … she was famously married to Lenny Kravitz and had a girl with him, actress Zoe Kravitz. For Jason, this marks his first and only marriage. While they tied the knot just 8 years ago, they’d been dating for a very long time before that … first being linked way back in ’05.

[From TMZ]

Yeah, my guess is that this was all pretty low drama anyway. Lisa was tired of taking care of Jason and being his “rock” while he gallivanted around the world. As for their assets, Lisa already owned her own home in Topanga Canyon, and Jason moved in with her when they got together. She probably gets to keep it and I would also guess that Jason would never nickel-and-dime her on child support or whatever she needs. Let’s hope it’s that way! We also haven’t heard much about Jason’s single life in a while, since his fling (??) with Eiza González in 2022.