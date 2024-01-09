Peloton Instructor Jenn Sherman invites Christopher Nolan to take a class in person



Last week, Christopher Nolan made some minor headlines when he spoke about an unnamed Peloton instructor who dissed one of his films during his acceptance speech for Best Director at the New York Critics Circle Awards. Social media detectives quickly figured out that the instructor was Jenn Sherman and the film was 2020’s Tenent. A clip circulated of Sherman’s comments from December 2020 and they were kinda harsh, but also (IMO) not untrue. She spoke with the freedom of someone who did not ever think her words would get back to the person they were about.

Well, in this case, they did, and Sherman understandably felt like she needed to do some damage control and make amends. I mean, with millions of users, what are the odds that the famous director of the movie you’re talking about how much you hated is ever going to actually hear it and then talk about it during an awards acceptance speech? So, Sherman owned up to it in an Instagram post and invited Nolan to come take one of her classes in person, promising that it would be “insult-free.”

Sherman apologized for saying Tenet was "two and a half hours of my life that I want back." "Listen, it was 2020. It was a dark time. I'm up on the platform teaching my little class and I'm running my mouth off, like I'm known to do. And I make a random comment about a movie I had seen the night before," Sherman explained. "What do you think the odds are that the director of said movie would take that ride some four years later? Yeah, that would only happen to me." "So here's what I want to say. I may not have understood a minute of what the hell was going on in Tenet, that s— went right over my head. But I have seen Oppenheimer twice and that's six hours of my life that I don't ever want to give back," she said. "So Mr. Nolan, I'm inviting you to come take a ride with me in the Peloton studio. You can critique my class, we'll have a great time. You'll sit in the front row and I promise you, it'll be insult-free. Let me know. Take me up on it."

I like that Sherman stood her ground and didn’t take back what she said about Tenent. Mr. Rosie swears I watched Tenent with him at home, but I have no memory of it, which must speak to how much I liked or paid attention to it, ha. Nolan’s films are hit or miss for me. I love The Dark Knight and enjoyed Memento and The Prestige, but after Interstellar, I tapped out for a bit. I saw Oppenheimer in theaters at 9:00 a.m., the first of our Barbenheimer double-feature. I went in skeptical, but really liked it. That scene where the test bomb goes off and it’s completely at first to signify light traveling faster than sound was powerful. I went home and read all about Kitty Oppenheimer, too, because I thought Emily Blunt ate those later scenes.

Nolan was asked about Sherman’s apology while doing press backstage at the Golden Globes. He responded with a good-natured yet bemused, “Nothing but love for the Peloton, but I did not climb on it today, this is true. I might just skip it for a little while, but thank you for your concern.” I’ve watched both clips and couldn’t suss out a timeline for when Nolan took the Peloton class, but I think it’s probably safe to say that he’s not quitting the workout for good. I think he should totally take Jenn up on the offer, though. It would be very funny and probably endear him to a lot of people who write him off as pretentious and too serious. I generally only seek out Cody’s classes, but I would 100% take that class, if only to see Chris Nolan holding little weights to do an arm workout while lightly peddling.